Watch on Rumble

On the 80th anniversary of WW2 Liberation Day, it's time for the truth to come out—starting with WWI and how Germany was betrayed in exchange for the Balfour Declaration and Palestine. To do that, we need to go back 4500 yrs to the Goddess-killing cult of Set/ Yahweh and how they’ve tricked us into a twisted ideology of supremacy. At the end, I link 25 episodes on the world wars and the scriptural war on words.

Thank you to Mees Baaijan, who emailed me back in March with a plan to circulate a declaration for the 80th anniversary of WW2 Liberation Day, as the capitulation of Hitler was called. I coined the term WW2ruth for it. However, I thought it would be easier to train cats to do synchronized swimming than to get WW2ruthers to agree on a declaration. So I’m going to compile my own work on the subject here, with some new material and I expect that others will be doing the same.

I’m declaring it WW2ruth Liberation Year. After 80 years, everyone who fought in the war, like my dad, would be over 100 yrs old if still living. It’s time to bring all the puzzle pieces onto the table where we can examine and discuss them. Maybe they fit and maybe they don’t but no clue should be off-limits. It’s a big puzzle.

What I’m realizing is that everything I talk about fits onto the same 10,000 piece puzzle. To put the world wars into context requires going back to the left edge of anthropology and forward to the right edge of how we’d like things to be. It spans the uppermost edge of the economic system and the bottom edge of mythogens and religions. The world wars are a gaping hole in the middle preventing the transition to what we want because we’re looking at it upside-down and wrong-side up.

From this backwards perspective, a supposed ‘final solution’ in Germany, that somehow increased the census number of Jews worldwide, justifies the actual final solution of the massacre of Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians, Iranians, Iraqis and Yemenis. These are to create Greater Israel that happens to match the borders of ancient Canaan. The formula for the Bible and the world wars are the same: The heroes are really the villains, the villains have been made into heroes. The victims are really the perpetrators, the perpetrators are shown as victims. Good is turned into evil and evil is praised as good.

What we see as ‘liberation day’ should live in infamy for the hell on earth that began on this day for the German people: enslavement in other countries, exile, confinement, starvation by design, women and girls raped routinely. Reposted from Nefahotep:

The Morgenthau Plan for Germany ... became part of the Potsdam Agreement, a solemn declaration of policy and undertaking for action ... signed by the United States of America, Great Britain and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Besides dividing Germany in a West and East part, in July and August 1945 the occupying armies took 25% of Germany's most fertile land and placed it under Russian and Polish control, forcibly expelling about 16 million people, according to British writer Victor Gollancz "with the very maximum of brutality". The Allies forbade emigration and kept millions of prisoners in forced-labour camps.

Some 4.16M Germans were forced to slave labour outside Germany:

3,000,000 in Russia, 750,000 in France, 400,000 in Britain and 10,000 in Belgium.

From census data, in the years immediately after the end of WWII, there were 5.7M excess deaths for Germans.

the hexing set cult

What I’ve realized in my research is that the same methodology has been used since 3000 BCE when northern invaders usurped the rule of the Goddess and her temple, called the Par-O or pharaoh in ancient Egypt, replacing her with the cult of Set, also pronounced seethe. Nomadic bands of men called the Habiru were given the right to rape, kill, pillage and claim the virgins for themselves. In exchange, they obeyed the Heka Khasut, the Aryan ruling caste who spoke for the male god Set. In the Torah he becomes Yahweh but the techniques of terror, taxation and word tricks are the same.

The occult hexing magic inverts the truth because, if you can trick someone into telling a lie, a demon snags their tongue. This formula from Egyptian demonology is useful for decoding. The word holocaust is used as an accusation, while the true holocaust was Dresden, and now we would add Lahaina, Pacific Palisades, and many others.

The accusation of WW2 is that the German National Socialists wanted Aryan supremacy and racial purity. The primary demand of Set and his later iteration as Yahweh is for racial purity through controlling women's sexuality and patrilineal succession through the subservient maternal line. The ruling caste who wrote these mythologies were called Aryans.

So decoding these lies is important for taking away their power, not because of magic but because of manipulation.

the war chest

We in the #WW2ruth movement know that the Germans were not initially against racial assimilation or intermarriage, and welcomed the Ashkenazis from the Pale of Settlement in Russia, enabling them to amass great wealth and positions of power in Germany, far beyond their representative numbers. Crow of Nevermore Media has published an excerpt from Niall Ferguson’s The Ascent of Money. Like other propaganda, you can find the truth between the li(n)es:

According to one account dating from the 1830s, the Rothschilds owed their fortune to the possession of a mysterious “Hebrew talisman” that enabled Nathan Rothschild, the founder of the London house, to become “the leviathan of the money markets of Europe.” Similar stories were being told in the Pale of Settlement, to which Russian Jews were confined, as late as the 1890s. As we have seen, the Nazis preferred to attribute the rise of the Rothschilds to the manipulation of stock market news and other sharp practices. Such myths are current even today. According to Song Hongbing’s best-selling book Currency Wars, published in China in 2007, the Rothschilds continue to control the global monetary system through their alleged influence over the Federal Reserve System. When Nathan died in 1836, his personal fortune was equivalent to 0.62 per cent of British national income. Between 1818 and 1852, the combined capital of the five Rothschild “houses” (Frankfurt, London, Naples, Paris, and Vienna) rose from £1.8 million to £9.5 million. As early as 1825 their combined capital was nine times greater than that of Baring Brothers and the Banque de France. By 1899, at £41 million, it exceeded the capital of the five biggest German joint-stock banks put together. Increasingly the firm became a multinational asset manager for the wealth of the managers’ extended family. As their numbers grew from generation to generation, familial unity was maintained by a combination of periodically revised contracts between the five houses and a high level of intermarriage between cousins or between uncles and nieces. Of twenty-one marriages involving descendants of Nathan’s father, Mayer Amschel Rothschild, that were solemnized between 1824 and 1877, no fewer than fifteen were between his direct descendants. In addition, the family’s collective fidelity to the Jewish faith—at a time when some other Jewish families were slipping into apostasy or mixed marriage—strengthened their sense of common identity and purpose as “the Caucasian [Jewish] royal family.”

The Rothschilds pushed Germany into the Great War entirely with loans, against the wishes of the German people. When Kaiser Wilhelm had effectively won the war, and offered peace with no reparations, it meant the Rothschilds wouldn’t be repaid. So Rothschild told England not to concede and he would make sure the US entered the war—in exchange for Palestine. After the war, the Ashkenazis presented the Balfour Declaration at the Versailles Peace Talk and Germans knew they’d been betrayed.

No document lays this out more clearly than Benjamin Freedman’s 1961 speech on the Balfour Declaration.

german resurgence

War reparations were designed to punish Germany for having offered England and France peace without them. Rothschild manipulated the Weimar hyperinflation, so the Ashkenazis could buy the remaining assets from desperate Germans for a pittance. The ‘Golden 20’s’ saw great decadence among the wealthy Ashkanazis, meaningless Modernist art and architecture, and starvation among the Germans.

After the devastation of Weimar, in a history that seems obfuscated, the reparations were repudiated and the Rothschilds evicted. The economic plan of Gottfried Feder, similar to Ben Franklin’s scrip and the ‘American plan’ of the Populist movement, was put into place issuing sovereign money for each hour of labor. Germany thrived and resurged.

I’m still not clear if Hitler was instrumental to this success or if he was sent as an agent of the Rothschilds to sabotage it. I debate that in My Hitler Journey. What the trial of David Irving made clear, however, is that Hitler was unaware of any plan to exterminate Jews. When pressed for a solution to ‘the Jewish problem,’ he deflected by saying they’d deal with that after the war, and talked about Madagascar as a possible destination.

What was the problem with the ‘Jews’? There are hints between the lines of propaganda, even in Encyclopedia Brittanica. I happened on the Nuremberg Laws, passed by Hitler and the National Socialist Party in 1935. In one, for the ‘protection of German Honour,’ Jews can’t employ female domestic servants with German or kindred blood under the age of 45.’ This seems designed to prevent rape or seduction, as happened to Hitler’s grandmother in a Jewish household. It doesn’t seem the law was necessary for German employers.

And the ‘Protection of German Blood’ that describes mixed races as ‘mongrels’ has inverted the truth. The Rothschilds practice pureblood Yahwism by marrying their first cousins. Yahweh hates intermarriage with lesser peoples, it’s the greatest of sins and loses the inheritance of the right to rule over everyone. The Germans saw those who assimilated and intermarried as less dangerous because they didn’t act as if Germans and kindred races are lesser than themselves and free to exploit.

The Rothschilds show the larger problem—cronyism, deception, fraud, extortion and control over governments to enrich the ‘Caucasian royal family,’ to which their hagiographer Ferguson adds [Jewish]. Mees Baaijan uses the term Glafia for global mafia, and that that seems to describe the violence-backed debt system well.

the root of all evil

The problem from which all evil stems, however, is the ideology of superiority from the cult of Set. In another inversion, they turned the name into Satan and used it for the anti-imperialist zealots who opposed the cult of Set. The real name of Satan was ‘revealed’ to former Church of Satan member Michael Angelo Aquino, who then founded the Temple of Set. He sports devil horn eyebrows with his highly decorated military intelligence uniform, specializing in psychological warfare.

The Cult of Set started with the largest division possible, making men superior to women and using atrocity to destroy the Goddess societies that made the Era Before Common all flourish. Adam put an end to that. Then the races were divided into four with Noah’s sons: Shem, Japheth, Ham and tiny little Canaan. The race of Shem was given rule over all the others, with descendants of Ham and Canaan to be their slaves. Fortunately, the other races didn’t listen.

Then the name Abraham combined Abdi-Ashirta, the jackal preying on Canaanite cities, with the god Ra and ruler Hammurabi. In his fantasies, all Arab nations answered to him and his chosen successor Isaac, who was given a last-minute reprieve from being ‘dedicated’ to Yahweh/ Set. His son Jacob the deceiver steals that inheritance and then changes his name to Israel, usurping historical ownership of this Goddess people who combined Isis, Ra and El into their name. The subjugated nations still paid no attention.

In Luke 3:23-37 it gives the genealogy of Jesus through Joseph, tracing back 75 generations to Adam son of god. These are all the chosen sons given the right to rule over the world, backed by Yahweh/ Set. According to this, ‘Joseph’ is no peasant carpenter but the divinely appointed high priest on the throne of David. For those who reject the obvious supremacy and violence of the Torah, but want to believe ‘Jesus’ broke from that, Luke disagrees. And since there are no J’s or vowels in Hebrew, the name Jesus is really Isis, another usurping of the Goddess. And curiously, if each patriarch ruled for 40 yrs, it would go back to 3000 BCE when the patriarchs first invaded Egypt.

If we want to change the trajectory of the present iteration of ‘Israel’, we need to know the truth about the world wars. And to do that, we need to understand the war on words and how they’ve made us give unconscious acquiescence to a twisted ideology of supremacy. To help with that, I’ve attached 25 episodes below, some on the world wars and some on the word wars of the Torah. Appropriately, the very first one I did was on the solution, which is forgiveness.

The first step in forgiveness is taking away someone’s power to do more harm—for their own sake as well as everyone else’s. That’s what my economic plan does for the Rothschilds. The second step is giving forward the benefit of the doubt by asking what would make you do the same in their shoes, and seeing the situation from their point of view. The results of this spiritual experiment on Hitler were dramatic, reversing everything I thought I knew about the ‘face of evil’ himself. Surely nothing is impossible to Goddess—undoing whole banking dynasties, taking back our homes, land and labor, and especially the children. Welcome to the year of WW2ruth!

I examine the spiritual, psychological and geopolitical reasons to forgive Hitler, not by absolving his guilt but by questioning the WWII official narrative. As the personification of evil, is Hitler a projection of a systemic brutality that was only spurred by his defeat? I question the cause of the anger invoked and how it relates to 'triggers' of 9-11 or the CoVax. I end by looking at the hope and possibility for social change when we give all people the same integrity we give to ourselves.

In this video, I ask viewers to help me find a missing puzzle piece. How did Germany go from the crippling debt of the Weimar inflation to a thriving economy before the invasion of Poland? I propose two scenarios: one involving Madame Blavatsky and theosophist bankers, the other with Hitler kicking out the bankers and creating his own money. And then there's a mix of the two. Help me search the couch cushions for this puzzle piece!

James Corbett and Keith Knight give 10 lessons from Churchill, Hitler & the Unnecessary War by Pat Buchanan. Ron Unz covers the same in American Pravda: Understanding WWII, and talks about prominent historians 'disappeared' from history for writing about it. The real history is shocking!

Did you know that Churchill initiated bombing of civilian cities? Or was paid huge bribes by foreigners? That he wanted to use nerve gas and even drop anthrax bombs? Or that a gambling loss on the US stock market was bailed out in exchange for war? And that FDR referred to him as a drunken bum? Ron Unz cites historians from the 1930's to the present to change your image of Churchill forever.

David Irving wrote Hitler's War and 30 other volumes that document the history of WWII. Then Deborah Lipstadt attacked him in her 1993 book Denying the Holocaust. This is the story of his ruinous libel suit against her and Penguin Books and his subsequent imprisonment in Austria, all for taking history at its word.

Hatred comes in the volatile form of violence and the stable ice blanket of the status quo. It’s only when the status quo becomes unstable that it becomes hot hatred. I examine this in Israel and Palestine, citing Ron Unz on Zionism and Racialism, and Max Igan on the Balfour Declaration. A 1914 text looks at Hebrew immigrants to the US and Netanyahu invokes Amalek, for whom God ordered destruction down to the last infant and suckling.

Looks at the grand vizier of global bloodsuckers and the world's bloodiest agreement. Quotes from Anthony Bourdain, Ron Unz and Benjamin Freedman's 1961 address.

Was Hitler a hero to the Germans and a villain to the Jews or the reverse? I analyze the videos Hellstorm and Dresden: a Burnt Offering along with The Enigma of the Fuhrer. Nefahotep takes from Firestarter 16 Mistakes made by Hitler, and offers the premise that he was a British agent. Neo-Feudal Review gives a sophisticated analysis of the complicated relationship between the central bank owners and the Jewish people. I wonder if Israel is another sacrifice zone, like Ukraine, like Germany.

Looks at how thoughtcrime thugs Jonathon Katz and Casey Newton have used their mainstream platforms and financial clout to force Substack to censor ... in the name of democracy, of course. I outline four principles to challenge ideologies of supremacy and violence. I end with Pepe Escobar on South Africa's lawsuit at the Hague.

Puts the Biblical story of Babel in context of the genealogy of Noah, transferring the right to rule the world from Shem (Shemites) to Abram, the first Hebrew. Explains the thorny problem of how there are so many languages if everyone descended from Noah. Also looks at R.F. Kuang's excellent book Babel on translation, etymology and colonization.

I respond to Peter and Ginger Breggin on "Anti-Semitism gets personal" and ask: Are our ancestors a reflection on us? Do some ancestors matter more than others? How do we know if we've been lied to? Who are the global predators? What are their motives and plans? How can we defend against them?

I respond to a commenter on my 'faulty arithmetic' about six million. Citing multiple sources, I question the narrative through census data, witness testimony, and direct quotes from the propagandist who was the author. I also name the manipulation techniques used by the commenter to belittle questioners.

I explain the five rules of parasitic rulers: 1) first the words, then the world 2) make a god in your image 3) coin the realm to own it 4) create chaos; divide to conquer and 5) impose solutions to problems you cause. I give examples in each, including David Webb's video The Great Taking, articles by Pepe Escobar and Ron Unz, and Christian Zionists.

Who are Yahweh's Chosen People and why have they been evicted from countries around the world over the course of two millennia? I respond to a blogger called Librarian who presents long quotes from Shlomo Sand and Victor Kattan. I add more research from Laurent Guyenot's From Yahweh to Zion and Benjamin Freedman's 1961 speech.

I start with Chris Hedges on Israel and examine stories from the Torah/ OT on younger sons usurping the inheritance through trickery and deceit, from Cain & Seth to Ishmael & Isaac to Esau & Jacob. Rabbinical Judaism in 70 CE sides with the Roman Empire against the anti-imperial rebels, and Josephus sees Africa and Egypt as the descendants of Ham, destined to be slaves. I cite a little-known documentary called The 13 Sugar Colonies and quote from the Talmud on what is permissible.

Religion is regarded by the common people as true, by the wise as false, and by the rulers as useful. —Lucius Annaeus Seneca In this episode, I’ll ask if Judeo-Christian scriptures are a 2000 yr psyops by and for empire. I'll look at why that question matters and why religion vs. no religion is a false dichotomy. And I’ll end with a conversation with a Hasidic Rabbi regarding Hebrew scriptures.

Puts the story of Tevye and his five daughters in its geopolitical context of the 1905 Pale of Settlement. Was Lazar Wolf, the wealthy butcher, really Lazar Kaganovich, Wolf of the Kremlin and butcher of Ukraine in the Holodomor? The second daughter marries a Marxist and I look at the Bolsheviks and the Red Terror as Tevye's revenge. The third daughter is 'dead to him' because she assimilates by marrying a Russian. I turn that logic around for who is excluding who. Is Palestine the new Holodomor or hunger extermination?

Looks at Biblical analysis from the interviews by Rurik Skywalker of Laurent Guyenot, author of From Yahweh to Zion and Anno Domini. Asks whether the scriptures have turned hate into love and love into hate, sacralizing it. Some Bible critics reject the subservience to God but accept the superiority or cold hatred over others. Examines the metaphysics conspiracy of one Creator god who is good.

Looking at etymology and Bible genealogies, I examine the puzzle of the Ashkenazi, quote Laurent Guyenot on Yahweh as 'a sociopath among the gods,' and ask whether Judean meant rebel against the Roman empire and the high priests who enabled it through taxation.

Looking at etymology and Bible genealogies, I examine the puzzle of the Ashkenazi, quote Laurent Guyenot on Yahweh as 'a sociopath among the gods,' and ask whether Judean meant rebel against the Roman empire and the high priests who enabled it through taxation.

My title reflects self-inflation through manipulation of others to do the dirty work. I look at the historical clay tablets called The Amarna Letters sent by vassal lords in Canaan and Lebanon to the Egyptian pharaoh Amenhotep III. I compare the historical and linguistic clues to Biblical figures, asking Who was Abraham? Who were the Hebrews? I link Abram to the mercenary warlord Abdi-Ashirta who used the belligerent Habiru to poach the cities, including the oldest in the world, Byblos/ Gubla.

A recent conference named the enemy. I summarize the 8-hrs of speakers—all men but one. I present my thesis that the problem isn't who but what: centralized control over Money, God & Guns, and how we can defang the snake with love for what we want, not hate for who we don't.

I put together the Egyptian history of the Hyksos—foreign usurpers—and the Biblical narrative of Joseph who steals the grain and turns free Egyptian farmers into sharecroppers on their own land. Taxation is introduced through an engineered famine that makes Egypt slaves to the Pharaoh. In the Amarna Letters, the terrorism of Habiru nomadic shepherds puts Egyptian cities under siege. I look at the origins of usury and usurped, taxation and terror.

In ancient Egyptian demonology, Maga is the crocodile deity who is son of the fratricidal psychopath god Set, proto-YHWH. I look at the signaling of MLK as Moloch and the DOGE of the Venetian Black Nobility. And I compare the creator god Atum to Adam, and Set to Seth, and Cain to the coiners of the debt slavery system.

Kennedy has said, "Anti-Semitism—like racism—is a spiritual and moral malady that sickens societies and kills people with lethalities comparable to history’s most deadly plagues ... In recent years, the censorship and false narratives of woke cancel culture have transformed our great universities into greenhouses for this deadly and virulent pestilence. Making America healthy means building communities of trust and mutual respect, based on speech freedom and open debate." I unpack and debunk this Orwellian doublespeak.