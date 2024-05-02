Watch on Rumble

A late comment on my article regarding the Breggins and Semitism provides a good opportunity to analyze both psychological manipulation and historical distortion. Since few were still reading past 300 comments in the thread, I wanted to highlight it here. As Nefahotep said, we are a family of truth-seekers. None of us have arrived. Yet those who claim to know the truth and use psychological techniques to intimidate those who question are important to identify and name their methods.

I have zero interest in convincing this particular commenter of anything. But I have much interest in unraveling the web of deception and manipulation. The masterminds have hijacked religion, trade, money, war, literature, art and logic. Their hallmark is doing nothing directly, but mastering the minds of those who serve them unwittingly.

Should we excuse the servants, whether ZioNazis (since the two have always been one) or the naive do-gooders (NDGs) who enable their cover of being victims? Without the latter, the former would soon be stopped. The belief that people are evil sets us up to think it’s inevitable human nature, not a man-made (sic) psyop by a handful of sociopaths who’ve kidnapped god and made us bow to their idol.

If you are an apologist for a sociopathic ‘god’, you empower those who speak for him. The foundational Abrahamic myths frame our thinking, even of atheists. They need to be examined and challenged.

The immorality of scripture, the inversion of history, and the gaslighting of experience can’t be politely overlooked. Good people do bad things because false stories about evil people are perpetuated by good people. Behaviors are good or bad, people are not. Propaganda that mixes truth and lies is the most powerful weapon of evil because it causes good people to do bad things.

So let’s look at this post. A commenter called Saho wrote Apr 27:

I remember a time when I read sensible things in this blog... The style has changed as well, with some bits looking like an incoherent ramble. Among the bizarre assertions: "The 1933 article posted by international Jews, entitled “Judea Declares War on Germany,” stated that only 600,000 Jews lived in Germany before the war. So 6M killed is impossible by a factor of 1000%." It sounds like Tereza believes that the claim is that Germans only killed German Jews. That's extremely odd from someone who is very well-read, and yet there is no way to read that sentence otherwise. In fact the Nazis invaded many countries where Jews lived. Hence the trains! You will still find elderly Jews who can tell you that they or their parents were taken from France, Poland, Greece and elsewhere to the camps. Oh and by the way the founder of the Palestinian national movement, Amin El-Husseini, asked Hitler to extend the final solution to the Middle East... But Hitler had his hands full and politely declined. Another weird comment is this: "What Dean Henderson states is that the Protocols are not actually even Jewish" Well, of course the Protocols were not Jewish, that's the whole point! Nobody aside from a few neo-nazi weirdos (and sadly many Arabs) believe the Protocols were written by Jewish people. It was forged by the police of the Tsar to deflect popular anger at him to the Jews.

I replied Apr 28:

Tell me, Saho, was the information about 26M Germans exiled with maximum brutality, sold into slavery or killed, some in concentration camps, new information to you? Are you in the habit of citing that as one of the greatest atrocities of all time, a horror that we should always remember, so it will never be repeated? Were you shocked and sickened by this, not just by the magnitude of the number, but of the 26M individual stories of pain and suffering that have never been told, as if these lives had no value and were just bodies to be raped and used? I didn't think so. You had no idea about this and you could care less. Oh no, let's get back to YOUR PEOPLE. Only YOUR PEOPLE matter. We need to relive each detail of what was done to YOUR PEOPLE. There are plenty of posts on this comment thread that will show the lie to the 6M. You don't even need to leave this page. But you just glossed right over, skipped, rolled your eyes and moved past what was done to 26M of MY PEOPLE. You fucking couldn't care less. Instead you just want to post some vague insults about me from your place of superiority. Typical for YOUR PEOPLE.

Saho Apr 29:

Tereza, I didn't expect you would answer my question about the odd arithmetics in your article, but I also definitely didn't expect such a violent and delusional answer. How do my words imply what you wrote?? Something definitely happened to you since the happy days when I was delighted at having found your blog, being a lone Covid dissident. It's also telling that you are not posting this publically - it would alienate at least some of your audience, or am I overestimating their civility like I did about yours? I will respect your choice to communicate privately though. I do hope you'll take a deep breath, look outside the window and listen to the birds singing before replying. You couldn't be further from the truth. I am a middle-aged Jewish man whose love of his life is a wonderful, deeply spiritual German woman. In our quarter century together, at least 3 members of her family, plus herself, told me about the ordeals Germans have gone through at the end of the war or after. My partner told me how terrible the hunger was for her mother as a child. There was no way in hell I would have downplayed this or other stories, even in my private thinking. On the other hand, I only hesitantly ever mentioned the relatives of my grandparents - children included - who were killed by the Germans, as I know it is tough for her. My girlfriend's family never told me about what is in your post though - and they're all staunch provincial conservatives who detest political correctness. I am assuming that your numbers are exaggerated - arithmetics are not your strength it seems - but I do vaguely remember reading that Germans were massively taken as slave labourers after the war. I really should find reliable information about this. It is horrific and chilling. You are right about one thing though: I am ethnocentric. So are you and every human being on earth, even the wokest ethnic masochist parading their fake compassion for Palestinians. We wouldn't exist if we weren't. It's grotesque to project that onto Jews. There are countless other people on earth who are far, far more ethnocentric. Take any tribe in the Amazon, or the Thai, or... the Arabs, and start a blog about their ethnocentricity. It doesn't pay off though, I warn you, you might as well stick to the Jews, they're a more juicy topic... Strangely, your text about the millions of Germans that were killed does *not* caracterize that as a genocide, but you use the term genocide at several occasions for either ancient Hebrews or the Israelis. Again, this could be caused by your learning difficulties with arithmetics as a little catholic girl, but the 36000 Palestinians killed according to Hamas appear like less of a genocide than the millions of Germans you should be more worried about, being ethnocentric like everybody else. (Okay not as badly ethnocentric as the Jewz, cause they're really so sick...) As far as you might believe to be from the woke crowd, you are an ethic masochist just like them. (Well, not quite, but still...) The Palestinian narrative has sucked little chunks of your Teutonic soul one by one, without you noticing. Yes, it is that strong. Never mind the Palestinians themselves, a heterogenous assemblage of various ethnic groups, whose entire bone marrow was surgically removed by that vampiric narrative that forced them into Monty Pythonesque, absurd "resistance" towards their long-forgotten Hebrew brethren... If the Hebrew army had been half as cruel as the Syrian or Yemenite army, there would not be one Arab left "from the river to the sea"... Remember, deep breath, bird song, etc.

the numbers don’t add up

Saho accepts at face value that 6M Eastern European Jews were killed by Hitler in the gas chambers of Nazi concentration camps. I would guess that most readers have seen the newspaper clippings preceding WWII talking about 6M Jews endangered in Russia, so we know that number was already a Zionist talking point. I’ve written about the Bolshevik Jews in Russia in Fiddler on the Truth.

Thank you to Frances Leader who just posted a link to 236 references to 6,000,000 Jews prior to the Nuremberg Trials. Geoff also posted a link to Rense and Ilya Ehrenberg - The Man Who Invented The 'Six Million'. Ehrenberg was the propagandist to the Soviets during WWII, who wrote:

"Kill! Kill! In the German race there is nothing but evil; not one among the living, not one among the yet unborn but is evil! Follow the precepts of Comrade Stalin. Stamp out the fascist beast once and for all in its lair! Use force and break the racial pride of these German women. Take them as your lawful booty. Kill! As you storm onward, kill, you gallant soldiers of the Red Army."

On December 22, 1944, Ehrenberg became the first person to mention the ‘kabbalistic’ Six Million alleged Jewish victims and introduced that into Soviet propaganda. He co-produced the fictitious ‘Black Book’ that laid the foundation for the Holocaust narrative.

His propaganda would explain why rape of German women and girls by Soviet soldiers was relentless and inescapable after the war, as films like Hellstorm have documented. It wasn’t a rogue exception that women should be forced, broken, and taken as booty, but the official narrative written by the same author as the 6 million.

This single Jew created a culture of dehumanization and a story of inherent evil that justified every act of violence committed against German women, any one of whom could have been the mother or aunts of Saho’s girlfriend. Is that something he claims as part of his proud ethnic heritage?

Had this statement been published by Goebbels and instigated systemic rape of Jewish women, Germans would need to denounce it today or be held complicit in anti-Semitic hatred. Have Saho and other Jews denounced Ehrenberg and held his other statements about the 6M and the Holocaust in contempt as the product of a sociopath who promoted rape and murder to prevent evil spawn? Why not?

trains and arithmetic

Nefahotep has written a stellar article on Adolf Eichmann and the Holocaust:

Regarding Eichmann, Nef cites the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in 1961 (est. 1917) that:

Adolf Eichmann was disclosed today to have told his Israeli interrogators that he had many Jewish relatives, that he was “neither a Jew-hater nor an anti-Semite” and that all “my men knew it.” Eichmann made those statements early in his tape-recordings in the prison cell to which he was brought last May. This section of the former Gestapo colonel’s testimony was not played in court, as was his admission of complicity in the murders of 6, 000, 000 European Jews. The court was adjourned today for the observance of Israel’s 13th anniversary of independence. … Eichmann claimed that he and another SS official named Hagen were sent to Palestine by Reinhardt Heydrich, Himmler’s deputy. He claimed throughout his statement that he had pro-Zionist sympathies, declaring that on his visit to Palestine, “my sympathies at that time were with the Jews not the Arabs.” He said that he used only Jewish cabs because the Arab cab drivers were “unreliable and fast.” The documentation, however, recorded the fact that Eichmann was shown a report by Hagen on the Palestine visit, which had been corrected in Eichmann’s handwriting. In that report were scores of viciously anti-Semitic comments, such as that “the economic chaos in Palestine is explained by the fact that Jews here cheat each other since, because of the shortage of Aryans, they cannot cheat them,” and that German Jews had said that it was better to return to German concentration camps than to stay in Palestine. … At an early stage of the interrogation, Eichmann said he read his first book on a Jewish subject when he joined the Jewish Bureau of the security police in 1935 and that the book was Dr. Herzl’s “The Jewish State.” He also read a description of Jabotinsky’s Zionist Revisionist organization. He said he prepared a summary of the two items and of Agudas Israel activities for an information brochure which was distributed among members of the Gestapo.

Nefahotep also quotes David Irving on Eichmann and the trains:

Eichmann was never the top-Nazi “architect of the Holocaust” he was later made out to be. He was a relatively unimportant person, the head of Office A4b in Department IV (the Gestapo) of the Reich Security Head Office. His office supervised the transportation to concentration camps of the Jews. Eichmann was the specialist in transporting Jews in Hungary and Slovakia to Germany. …



Adolf Eichmann survived unharmed in Argentina a few miles north of Buenos Aires under the name “Ricardo Klement”. Of course Adolf Eichmann had not gone unnoticed, but they simply let him be. Eichmann bought a copy of the German edition of the memoirs of Rudolf Höss – Kommandant in Auschwitz (1958). Höss had written these “memoirs” while he was in Polish captivity (Krakow).



Flemish journalist Willem Sassens von Hildewor, who was also hiding in Argentina, got hold of some of the personal notes of Eichmann and taped conversations with Eichmann and wrote transcripts down that he sold to Life magazine, in 1959 or 1960, that published them.



Throughout his personal notes, Adolf Eichmann wrote that the “Endlösung” (final solution) to him only meant to transport the Jews out of Germany (not to murder them). Eichmann wrote about his ideas that possibly the Zionists used the Nazis to further their own goals. He describes the pits in Auschwitz, the crematoria, just like Albert Hoffmann. But nothing on the “gas chambers”.



Eichmann wrote notes about disagreeing with Höss, in particular about the claims that 2 ½ million Jews were liquidated at Auschwitz, where he was commandant. Eichmann commented: “Where does Höss believe that he got these two and a half million Jews? Not from me. Because to have liquidated two and a half million decrepit, elderly, unworkable Jews, I must have had to feed to him three, four, five, six or seven million Jews in that space of time, and from the transport point of view alone this would have been totally impossible.” (…)

”If you’re going to ship five or six million Jews across Europe to Auschwitz at that time, let me tell you how many trains that would have taken.”

”You’re not only going to have trains going that way full of Jews, you’re going to have empty trains coming back. And you’re going to have to have a circulation time, a time where they’re unloading at one end, a time where they’re loading at the other end… You’re going to need so many thousands of wagons.

”This alone proves that Rudolf Höss was talking through his hat. These figures are totally fantastic, what the hell is Höss up to?”

https://www.historiography-project.com/ ... rving.html

(archived here: http://archive.is/ZcjKe)

the math of census numbers

From both sides of the equation, the 6M doesn’t add up. Here is one pointer from the book, The Six Million: Fact or Fiction? by Peter Winter.

● Official German records show that there were 4.5 million Jews under Nazi control, and of that number, 4.3 million lodged claims as “Holocaust victims” after the war.

On the other side of the census, Julius Skoolafish cites Carolyn Yeager:

Jewish population figures don't add up

THE LATE, GREAT GERD HONSIK'S BOOK "ACQUITTAL FOR HITLER?" (German title: Freisprüch für Hitler?) is organized as the 'testimony' of 37 reputable 'witnesses' for Adolf Hitler's innocence in the matter of mass murder in gas chambers among other 'criminal' accusations. The book was published in 1988 to much excitement and disturbance. The following is part of the 'testimony' of Witness #31—Austrian author Herbert Schweiger, which I found particularly interesting since it discusses the money angle in relation to the magical 6,000,000. Witness No. 31: Herbert Schweiger "Who killed the Jews who disappeared from Jewish statistics between 1946 and 1952? The propaganda!" The almanac of the "American Jewish Committee", which appears new every year, announced in the 1945 edition on page 367 the number of world Jewry as 15,192,089. For 1946, this number increased by 516,549 to 15,753,638 ! Then this number of about 15.5 million Jews is maintained by the Almanac for the years 1947 (on page 748), 1948 (page 572) and 1949 (page 289). In 1950, the number suddenly drops to 11,500,000. Why? Who eliminated about 4,000,000 Jews between 1945 and 1949?



Who in the world did this after the war? The answer is clear. The propaganda! Only a few years after the Nuremberg Trial and after the founding of the State of Israel in 1948, the gassing legend was propagandistically extended!



The Zionist Nahum Goldmann, President of the World Jewish Congress in 1949 and President of the Zionist World Organization in 1956, negotiated with Federal Chancellor Adenauer over the financial tribute to Israel, that is, to a state that did not exist during the war. From 1950 on, Goldmann applied psychological pressure to squeeze as much payment out of Bonn as possible. He understood his business.



The 6 million "gassed" Jews were the means to pocket billions of marks, which helped build the State of Israel. Anyone who opposes this 6-million-gassing propaganda is enemy number one for Tel Aviv, for the international press and Wall Street, because he could question the billions to be paid from the Bonn [now Berlin] financial system in future. The historical uniqueness of this process consists in the fact that politicians and journalists of the German people are the most consistent representatives and propagators of this lie.



The Jews themselves state their current population at around 15,000,000. Also on the occasion of a lecture before the Arab Society in March 1988, Dr. Bruno Kreisky gave this number for the number of Jewish inhabitants of the world. But how should such a miraculous multiplication have taken place?



If … the "final solution" with the annihilation of 6 million Jews had been decided and carried out, then in 1945 only 9,300,000 Jews could have been alive in the world. However, the "Wannsee Protocol" submitted at the Nuremberg Trial bears no date or signature and can therefore not be considered a historically evidential document. And even so, in this document there is no talk of a killing of the Jews, but only of their evacuation to the East.



According to these sources, the Jews would have increased about 70% today, but that is impossible. In this connection, the reference to the small number of children of Jewish parents acquires special noteworthy importance, as evidenced by the constant number of the Jewish world population in the second and third decades of this century [20th]. For the post-war years of the 5th and 6th decades, is this prevailing world-wide Jewish procreation behavior no longer valid?

My daughter was listening to a podcast about the unreliability of census data after the world wars because the census takers had been killed. I think this discrepancy is getting out and they needed a cover-up narrative, so podcasts like this are being manufactured.

the zionazis

Julius has published a book review chat on The Myth of German Villainy by Benton Bradberry. I listened to a reading of Ch. 5 The Red Terror, which has haunted me ever since. Julius lists the contents, including Chapter 12: ‘The Nazis and the Zionists actually work together for Jewish Emigration out of Germany.’ I’ve ordered it and will report more later.

Nefahotep also gives evidence for the Zionist leadership of the Nazi party and ZioNazi persecution of the Jews to force them to emigrate to Palestine. Robert Sepehr has an excellent video on The Hidden History of Zionism, republished by my friend Mark Elsis at Earth Newspaper. It’s well worth watching.

the psychology of superiority

The psychological trick of hierarchical religion is to grant you superiority over others in exchange for you recognizing their superiority over you. Let’s look at the trickle-down effect of this in Saho’s comments and the not-so-subtle manipulations in them:

“I remember a time when I read sensible things in this blog... The style has changed as well, with some bits looking like an incoherent ramble.”—iow, you are such a disappointment! I used to approve of you from my position of superiority!

“Among the bizarre assertions” and “Another weird comment” followed by statements presented as simple facts, without bothering to post a source because, well, everybody intelligent knows …

Makes no mention whatsoever of the 26M Germans exiled, enslaved or killed AFTER the war. Simply skips over this as unimportant, whether false or true.

“Tereza, I didn't expect you would answer my question about the odd arithmetics in your article, but I also definitely didn't expect such a violent and delusional answer. How do my words imply what you wrote?? Something definitely happened to you since the happy days when I was delighted at having found your blog, being a lone Covid dissident.” Once again, ‘I’m so disappointed in you. What was done to 26M Germans wasn’t violence but your words are. And delusional, a psychological condition I’m diagnosing just to help you out, poor dear. What traumatic thing happened to make you so bitter? Poor thing.’

“It's also telling that you are not posting this publically - it would alienate at least some of your audience, or am I overestimating their civility like I did about yours? I will respect your choice to communicate privately though.”—iow, ‘your audience are nice people who agree with me and would probably be appalled see you acting this way, unless they’re as uncivilized as you. And you know this, which is why you sent this privately. There, there, I’ll keep your secret on how unhinged you are and won’t embarrass you publicly.’ Of course, my reply and his were both public. Why would I waste a reply just on him?

“I do hope you'll take a deep breath, look outside the window and listen to the birds singing before replying.” Clearly, I am an emotionally unstable, joyless, angry person who’s taking offense when all he’s trying to do is help.

He insists he does care about German suffering because his girlfriend is German and her mother experienced hunger as a child. However, he ‘only hesitantly’ ever mentioned to her the relatives of his grandparents, including children, killed by Germans because ‘it’s tough for her.’ Germans are pathological killers who murdered children, which is tough to live with. But her mother went hungry as a child, which has no perpetrator unless it’s the Germans themselves.

“I am assuming that your numbers are exaggerated—arithmetics are not your strength it seems—but I do vaguely remember reading that Germans were massively taken as slave labourers after the war. I really should find reliable information about this. It is horrific and chilling.” While not knowing anything about it, he assumes my sources, linked in my article, are exaggerated.

“You are right about one thing though: I am ethnocentric. So are you and every human being on earth, even the wokest ethnic masochist parading their fake compassion for Palestinians. We wouldn't exist if we weren't. It's grotesque to project that onto Jews. There are countless other people on earth who are far, far more ethnocentric.” He then gives examples of tribes in the Amazon, the Thai and the Arabs but says that it wouldn’t pay off to write about them because Jews are a more juicy topic. The implication is everyone loves to hate the Jews for no reason and our fake compassion for Palestinians is merely a means of hating Jews. This is a very key point.

The rest are insults that don’t need explanation but in a separate comment, Saho wrote, “Your whole point is that others are morally inferior, and you blindly assume it must be the case of a complete stranger, because of his ancestry. … You and I are exactly the same: fallible human beings, who use ethics and ‘facts’ to harden their egos and narratives.”

As readers know, my dogma is that all people are morally equal but behaviors are not. Saho projects superiority and ego onto me, and says I twist ethics and ‘facts’ to harden my narrative. My narrative is the innocence and ethics of the Germans and Palestinians against actions that are sociopathic against them, not merely ethnocentric. To favor your own people is ethnocentrism but at the expense of others is sociopathic, especially the country that hosts you.

Behind every atrocity is a propagandist. Saho states that Palestinians are “a heterogenous assemblage of various ethnic groups, whose entire bone marrow was surgically removed by that vampiric narrative that forced them into Monty Pythonesque, absurd ‘resistance’ towards their long-forgotten Hebrew brethren.”

He’s not wrong about that. The heterogenous assemblage of Canaan was cursed to be a slave since the story of Noah was written by Saho’s Hebrew brethren. That vampiric narrative has been trying to suck out their bone marrow for two millennia. But he’s wrong that their resistance is absurd. Israel has already lost. Saho and the chosen people were just chosen to be their dupe and take the fall.

