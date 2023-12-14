Watch on Rumble

Thanks to Vanessa Beeley for reposting my episode on Kissinger & the Balfour Declaration. That brought it to the attention of Mark Elsis of EarthNewspaper.com. For 27 years, Mark has been collating and preserving close to 10,000 posts per year, in searchable archives. I notice that Mike Yeadon’s address to Parliament is #1 in today’s offerings. I had the honor of being #1 with the Kissinger post and #2 on another day with my David Irving post. Thank you for this connection, Vanessa!

In our correspondence, Mark has sent me links to his work, such as his Holocaust Revisionism (162 pp) and Hitler’s Peace Plans (92 pp). In the facetiously titled Hitler Wanted to Take Over the World, Mark answers a question I’ve had for some time:

“Germany issued debt-free and interest-free money from 1935 on, which accounts for Germany’s startling rise from the depression to a world power in five years. The German government financed its entire operations from 1935 to 1945 without gold, and without debt. It took the entire Capitalist and Communist world to destroy the German revolution, and bring Europe back under the heel of the Bankers.” Sheldon Emry The Jewish oligarchy in control of most of the world’s central banks realized they mustn’t let this system become established, or the creation of currency out of thin air, fractional reserve banking, and charging exorbitant compound interest would soon vanish. Therefore Germany had to be destroyed using all means necessary. “The nation does not live for the sake of the economic system, and the economic system does not exist for the sake of capital. On the contrary, capital is the servant of the economic system and the economic system is the servant of the people.” Adolf Hitler

He also sent me four videos. I had already seen the 12-hr marathon of Europa: the Last Battle by Tobias Bratt. I think I finished a 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle at the time. And I’m saving the 6.5 hr Adolf Hitler: the Greatest Story Never Told for a painting project. But the following one changed everything I thought I knew in an hour and a half. It’s not an exaggeration to say my life will never be the same:

The pivotal event of the Eurocentric Order is World War II. The first was The Great War but the second was even better, it was the Good War, the moral measure of every war to come. I’ve been saying that I knew what didn’t happen in WWII but not what did. I was asking the wrong question. What happened to the German people after the war was over is the most stomach-turning, gut-wrenching nightmare I’ve ever heard.

Everything I’ve been told is backwards and upside-down. Ninety-nine percent of American and British POWs were returned alive, the Geneva Convention followed. Eisenhower, on the other hand, invented a new term for a disarmed combatant, so he could disregard it. The footage, even in vintage black and white, is hard to watch, especially the brutalized women. I mostly listened and cleaned, with occasional glances.

German women of all ages, regardless of party affiliation, were subjected to a living hell with relentless rape as the spoils of war for the Soviets, the British, the Americans. They thought the Americans would be better, since they’d had such good feelings for the Germans. But a decade of Jewish media propaganda had convinced them Germans were monsters to be utterly abused and destroyed. So Americans were often the worst of all.

Going back to the present, a reader linked an article stating that Hamas gang-raped women on Oct 7th. It enjoins the #metoo movement to ‘believe the women.’ But the only evidence aside from questionable witnesses is inferred from the stain on the IDF soldier’s pants as she’s put in the back of the truck. As Glenn Greenwald points out, that’s clearly from losing her bowels, not being raped.

I replied that rape was against Islam, which isn’t to say it doesn’t happen but wouldn’t be a public act like gang rape without being a source of shame. In other words, it’s not a Muslim weapon of war. Like the long-ago pronouncements that the 911 bombers went to strip clubs and watched porn before going to their deaths, it’s pure projection. Even though it was years before I knew the truth, I knew immediately that was a lie.

But I didn’t realize how deep the projection went and that the Western militaries have conditioned men for a century to use rape as their right and a means of breaking the soul of the enemy, as if it’s a reflection on them. As the psychiatrists of hatred know, committing immoral acts creates cognitive dissonance that causes the perpetrator to demean and dehumanize the victim. It bonds men in secrecy within, deception without, the same formula as the Kol Nidre. It makes people insane.

Vanessa Beeley has reported on Max Blumenthal’s research into the atrocity propaganda. She reads:

Founded by a serial rapist known as the “Haredi Jeffrey Epstein,” Israeli ultra-Orthodox rescue group ZAKA is responsible for some of the most obscene post-October 7 atrocity fabrications, from beheaded babies to “mass rape” to a fetus cut from its mother. Secretary of State Tony Blinken and President Joseph Biden have each echoed demonstrably false ZAKA testimonies about Hamas atrocities. Marred by allegations of financial fraud, ZAKA is leveraging October 7 publicity to raise unprecedented sums of cash.

Another screen in her video reads:

ZAKA’s presence at the heart of a high-level rape investigation, however, is fraught with irony. Until recently, Israeli media coverage of the organization largely focused on gruesome sex crimes committed by its founder, ultra-Orthodox bigwig Yehuda Meshi-Zahav. Known among Jerusalem’s Orthodox community as “the Haredi Jeffrey Epstein” due to his well-documented penchant for raping young people of both sexes, Meshi-Zahav’s decades-long rampage of sexual abuse was undoubtedly known to ZAKA staffers—and only came to an end following his suicide. In addition to being a serial rapist, ZAKA’s longtime leader was a profligate hustler, financing a lavish lifestyle with millions of dollars illegally pocketed from his organization. Brad Pearce, an independent scholar who published an extensive profile of ZAKA’s corruption in October 2023, described the group as “the most opaque and suspicious non-governmental organization I have ever investigated.”

More projection at work?

I’ve realized that the history of the World Wars follows the same formula as the Bible, where the heroes have been turned into villains, the villains into heroes, the aggressors into victims, and the victims into aggressors. This is an important aspect to remember as we go through the undoing. It’s not that everyone will disappoint us, we’ve just put our faith in the wrong people.

Once we get over Jesus the weasel, as Josephus who he represents certainly was, we can learn the stories of the real Christs, the Messiahs who stood up for the Judean-Palestinians and kicked out the Roman-Shemite empire. There are heroes from WWII but they won’t emerge until we renounce the victors as parasites or patsies.

Certainly, then as now, the majority of men were moral. But the culture of rape continues. And, then as now, those who rape whole cities are the bombers. To reverse everything you thought you knew in eleven and a half minutes, the following video is one segment of Hellstorm on the bombing of Dresden. This horrific event presaged the catastrophe that would come, in slow motion, to all Germans:

Mark Elsis also linked a half-hour documentary on Hitler that, again, changed everything I thought. It puts footage to the words of LÉON DEGRELLE, who was a foreign volunteer from Belgium in Hitler’s army, who became a close confidante. He shows Hitler as a voracious reader, a quiet military strategist, an economic pioneer, and a thoughtful, beloved leader.

At the same time, Nefahotep published an eye-peeling list of military ‘mistakes’ made by Hitler, which he summarized from the research of Firestarter whose premise is that Hitler was an agent of Britain or the Rothschild-controlled City of London. Put together, they are too obvious to be mere mistakes and not intentional sabotage:

Firestarter starts by detailing ten mistakes in Moscow and Stalingrad. He writes:

By common consensus the beginning of the defeat of Nazi Germany was the mistake to invade the Soviet Union. Starting in 1942, Adolf Hitler took full control of all important decisions for the army and regularly brushed aside the advice of his military experts. Most days, Hitler stayed up till 4 a.m. or so, and slept till noon, when he would hold his first military conference of the day... Hitler also regularly told his staff that they weren’t allowed to wake him under any circumstance.

Firestarter then adds six more that were each a turning point and arbitrarily went against his military advisors. They have to be read to get the full impact of Hitler’s interventions to prevent success. When he finally succeeded at losing in 1945, he gave the “Nero Decree” to destroy all German infrastructure just six weeks before his reported death. This followed exactly the Morganthau Plan in 1944:

Morgenthau and Eisenhower agreed that Germany needed a "good and hard" treatment. According to history falsifiers, when US President Roosevelt, British PM Winston Churchill, British foreign secretary Anthony Eden, US secretary of state Cordell Hull and US secretary for war Henry L. Stimson first heard of the plan in September 1944, they all protested vigorously, because it would prevent Germany from feeding itself. Hull argued that 40% of the German population would die.

That sounds almost philanthropic… Some have estimated that from 1945 till 1950 some 9 million Germans died from starvation. Besides dividing Germany in a West and East part, in July and August 1945 the occupying armies took 25% of Germany's most fertile land and placed it under Russian and Polish control, forcibly expelling about 16 million people, according to British writer Victor Gollancz "with the very maximum of brutality".

The Allies forbade emigration (except to Israel?) and kept millions of prisoners in forced-labour camps (some Nazi concentration camps remained to be used).

Some 4,160,000 Germans were forced to slave labour outside Germany: 3,000,000 in Russia, 750,000 in France, 400,000 in Britain and 10,000 in Belgium. General Dwight D. Eisenhower labelled them Disarmed Enemy Forces to violate the Geneva Convention. Some 1.4 million died in the Allied concentration camps, of which according to the Soviets 450,600 in their camps.



The production of oil, tractors, steel and other products that were essential to food production was stopped. They cut fertilizer production by 82%. They under-valued German exports, depriving Germans of cash needed to import food. During the first 6 months after the “end” of the war, Germany's industrial production fell by 75%. Captain Albert Behnke compared German and Dutch starvation: in much of Germany the ration set by the occupying Allies was around 1,000 calories per day and for more than 2 years never more than 1,550.

Nefahotep has two excellent posts on All Wars Are Banker’s War, saying there hasn’t been a naturally occurring nation-to-nation war in at least two centuries. Each one has been manipulated on both sides by the same bankers. Was Hitler ‘allowed’ to issue a sovereign currency and evict Rothschild? Why then did Judea declare war on him? Was he working for Rothschild or protecting Germany when he executed the Transfer Agreement and sent $100M of farm equipment to Palestine with 50,000 Jews? What are your thoughts?

In my Balfour episode, I extensively quote the 1961 speech by Benjamin Freedman in which he gives evidence of the Bolshevik Jews in Germany fomenting for the US to enter WWI, betraying their own country into defeat, in exchange for Palestine. I later realized what he didn’t say. He never said, “Of course, this doesn’t excuse what was later done to the Jews!” He seems unaware of any Holocaust narrative.

I’ve read that until the ‘60’s, the term ‘holocaust’ referred to nuclear annihilation. Was it in response to Freedman and others who were bringing attention to the Balfour Declaration that the Holocaust narrative began?

Another masterful article that puts together vast realms of information is The Neo-Feudal Review on:

He (making an assumption on gender, often wrong) presents the thesis that:

… the Jewish masses unknowingly further the goals of the central bank owners by providing a passionate co-ethnic solidarity against what they feel is a hostile majority society in return for the central bank owners offering them small crumbs of money, power and preference. However, these Jewish masses are promptly cast aside by the central bank owners depending on political necessity without a second thought, and there is an undercurrent of malice by the latter which suggests the core relationship may strain in the future.

Neo-Feudal offers a very sophisticated and comprehensive review of this thesis, often citing Jewish sources. The solution he offers is that Jews should side with white, Christian culture rather than the bankers. Yet Neo-Feudal presents arguments by Nietzsche that Christianity was a ruse to get Gentiles and Romans to worship a Jew and honor the Noahite agreement.

I haven’t read Nietzsche but I think he comes close to the truth. Where I differ is that I think Jesus represents the Davidic dynasty of the Shemites, the inheritors of the right to rule the world as God decreed through Noah. They are always aligned with power, including Roman power, and willing to throw the Judeans under the bus. They’re the original globalists, not content to rule a country but intent on being the ruler behind the rulers.

Christianity is the controlled opposition of the Shemitic-Roman psyops and not a rebellion. It’s the extension of the narrative, not counter to it. Where the Shemites claimed ownership of the whole antediluvian world, the post-resurrection Jesus claims “all authority in heaven and on earth.” [Matthew 28:19] His instructions are to make disciples or, more accurately, subjects of all nations ‘teaching’ them to obey his commands. Disciple and discipline have the same root and the same meaning of subservience and punishment.

The Pope, like politicians, is merely a front man, which is why he kisses the hands of Henry Kissinger, David Rockefeller and John Rothschild. Christianity serves Israel and Israel is owned by the Rothschilds, with the Balfour Declaration as land title. The end-time ‘predictions’ are being engineered with wars, earthquakes and famines. But these ‘predictions’ were written after the siege and slaughter of Jerusalem in 70 CE. To reenact that scenario will not go well for Israel.

Israel is another sacrifice zone, like Ukraine, like Germany. None of us can afford our comfortable illusions. We’re all just pieces on the chessboard and no one playing the game cares about us, no matter our bloodline or religion. On the flip side, however, is the reality that we the pieces care and are more competent than they want us to know. The Germans were not monsters. The Jews were not the world’s victims. We’ve all been duped into hating each other but it’s not our nature. Rejoice!

Here is the entire journey, starting with a seemingly innocuous question of what really happened in the Third Reich:

In Through the Looking Glass, Margaret Anna Alice interviews playwright CJ Hopkins about his Substack, The Consent Factory Essays, and his book, The New Normal Reich. She asks eight questions that I summarize and respond to, on the cultural zeitgeist and reality vs. "reality". I raise questions about the original Third Reich, and whether we've been told the truth. Mattias Desmet is discussed and which came first, totalitarianism or mass psychosis. I quote from A Course in Miracles and why more people are psychoanalyzing humanity as one consciousness than ever before.

I examine the spiritual, psychological and geopolitical reasons to forgive Hitler, not by absolving his guilt but by questioning the WWII official narrative. As the personification of evil, is Hitler a projection of a systemic brutality that was only spurred by his defeat? I question the cause of the anger invoked and how it relates to 'triggers' of 9-11 or the CoVax. I end by looking at the hope and possibility for social change when we give all people the same integrity we give to ourselves.

In this video, I ask viewers to help me find a missing puzzle piece. How did Germany go from the crippling debt of the Weimar inflation to a thriving economy before the invasion of Poland? I propose two scenarios: one involving Madame Blavatsky and theosophist bankers, the other with Hitler kicking out the bankers and creating his own money. And then there's a mix of the two. Help me search the couch cushions for this puzzle piece!

Connects the Seymour Hirsch bombshell story about Biden blowing up the Nord Streams with Michael Hudson's article from a year prior, "America Defeats Germany for the Third Time in a Century." Is the bomb train in East Palestine, Ohio, connected to the bomb cyclone in No. California and the freak lightning that sparked dozens of fires in a night? I ask if there's a 3D Reset of depopulation, dispossession and destruction. And then I conclude with the movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In her essay, Free Speech is for Fighting the Empire, Caitlin outlines three steps: knowing we've been lied to, not falling for 'dopey right-wing narratives', and helping others make it through one and two. In the comment thread, I suggest we all have blind spots and Caitlin calls Australia 'an irrelevant part of the world where the lockdowns ... had no consequence' and gives me a first and final warning: “I have a zero-tolerance policy for gibberish about Jews ruling the world in my comments section; I will not let this become a gathering space for that bullshit.” Let’s explore that BS.

I start by explaining proper nouns as the difference between issues and ethics. I look at the history of the Kennedys and Zionism, from Joseph to Bobby Sr. to Bobby Jr. I examine RFK's flip flop on Roger Waters, the Malone v. Breggin lawsuit, and Bitcoin.

James Corbett and Keith Knight give 10 lessons from Churchill, Hitler & the Unnecessary War by Pat Buchanan. Ron Unz covers the same in American Pravda: Understanding WWII, and talks about prominent historians 'disappeared' from history for writing about it. The real history is shocking!

Did you know that Churchill initiated bombing of civilian cities? Or was paid huge bribes by foreigners? That he wanted to use nerve gas and even drop anthrax bombs? Or that a gambling loss on the US stock market was bailed out in exchange for war? And that FDR referred to him as a drunken bum? Ron Unz cites historians from the 1930's to the present to change your image of Churchill forever.

David Irving wrote Hitler's War and 30 other volumes that document the history of WWII. Then Deborah Lipstadt attacked him in her 1993 book Denying the Holocaust. This is the story of his ruinous libel suit against her and Penguin Books and his subsequent imprisonment in Austria, all for taking history at its word.

Looks at the grand vizier of global bloodsuckers and the world's bloodiest agreement. Quotes from Anthony Bourdain, Ron Unz and Benjamin Freedman's 1961 address.