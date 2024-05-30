Watch on Rumble

My commentary is primarily in the video, with brief notes and quotes below. Here are the five rules, with an example of each below:

First the words, then the world Create a god in your own image Coin the realm to own it Create chaos; divide to conquer Impose ‘solutions’ to problems you cause

1. first the words, then the world

words are creation, in the beginning …

Latin is a synthetic language with no mother tongue

Rome was a military outpost who kidnapped and raped women for continuity

Ashkenazi Yahwists derive only their male DNA line from the Middle East—another military outpost?

Ron Unz theorizes that the origin of Ashkenazi Yahwists in the ME was Phoenician. I add, from whom our alphabet comes.

2. make a god in your own image

What draws people to Yahwism and a sociopathic god? Whenever we see the word ‘Jew’, it’s a trick to conflate a genealogy, an ethnicity, territorial claims, and a religion. We need to flip that puzzle piece over in order to put it in the right color section to solve the puzzle.

Matt Orfalea on The Laws of War: this is a 3 minute video that I highly recommend. No one exposes hypocrisy through juxtaposition like Matt. His footage on Palestine is heartrending. YT made it age-restricted, so it needs to be watched on their site. As we know, pre-teens are always trying to watch fathers crying over their murdered children. They have to be herded back to sexually inappropriate content.

Thanks to thanks Greg (Walking the Dog) for the reference:

For every Jewish Zionist there are 30 Christian Zionists, and Netanyahu exploits this:

… the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu continues to employ an unapologetic rhetoric, invoking biblical references to sell his war to the ultra-right not just in Israel but also in the US, where he is enjoying the support of Christian Evangelists, a majority of whom identify with the global Zionist movement for a ‘Jewish homeland’. Their belief comes from the end-of-the-world interpretation of the bible leading to the second coming of Jesus Christ. This belief is not just theological but also has created significant support for Israel in the political circles of the United States. Under the Donald Trump regime, evangelists took their seats in the power corridors with the likes of Vice President Mike Pence and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In fact, Donald Trump also mentioned in a rally that the move to shift the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was ‘for the evangelicals.’ Even the current US President Joe Biden has publicly identified himself as a ‘Zionist’ and at least 100 members of Congress are avowed evangelicals. TRT World spoke to Stephen Sizer, the former Vicar of the Church of England. A peace activist authoring three books on the Christian Zionist movement and its support for the state of Israel, Sizer was recently banned from licensed ministry in the Church of England until 2030 for his views on Zionism and Israel’s policies in the Middle East. SS: Christian Zionism is actually the dominant form of Zionism. It has been since before the Zionist movement emerged in the 1870s, 1880s – there were Christians calling for the restoration of the Jews to Palestine from the 1820s, 1830s and the Balfour Declaration with the demise of the Ottoman Empire that Britain's entry, if you like, into the Middle East having defeated the French was to colonise Palestine. And he saw the role of the Jews as serving the best interests of the British Empire. Christian Zionism predates Jewish Zionism by at least 50 years and today dominates the Zionist movement at least 10 to 1, probably nearer 20, 30 to 1. For every Jewish Zionist, there are 20 or 30 Christian Zionists and therefore Netanyahu knows he needs the Christian, particularly the Christian right in America, Canada, Sweden, Holland and in much of Europe in order to maintain his position and to continue the expansion of the Zionist agenda in Palestine. When Netanyahu uses terms like the Amalek regarded as the staunch enemies of the Biblical Israelites, is he ascribing that term to the Palestinian Arabs? SS: Yes, he is. The other one that’s used quite a lot is the Philistines. The Philistines were the traditional enemies of the Jews or the Israelites. And so they are painted as the bad guys. The Samaritans again were the bad guys in Israelite history. And so it’s no surprise the Samaritans today, those on the West Bank fulfil that negative role. So the Amalekites and the other Arab tribes that populated the coastal plain into which the 12 tribes of Israel were seeking to settle are seen as the enemy. So it’s an easy, superficial, simplistic way. It’s a kind of a dualism, Manichean worldview, the good guys and the bad guys, we are the good guys, God is on our side. And the bad guys are whoever we want to take out. So it’s convenient in the genocide that’s taking place, the ethnic cleansing in Gaza to demonise the Palestinians as either they’re all Hamas or they are the embodiment of the traditional enemies of the Jewish people in history. God said to Abraham in Genesis 12, “I will make you a great nation. I will bless those who bless you, and I will curse those who curse you.” Now, what Christian Zionists have done is they’ve taken that promise that was made by God to Abraham and no one else, and they’ve universalised it. They’ve made it an eternal principle. So as long as we bless Israel today, God will bless us. If a nation a community or an individual curses Israel, God will curse them. And so it’s called a prosperity gospel. The belief that America is a great nation, is a prosperous nation because it defends Israel. So there’s a vested self-interest. If I want to be a healthy, wealthy individual, if I want to be a prosperous person and my clergy and my pastor tells me, bless Israel and God will bless you, I’ll do it because it comes from that crude, self-centred desire, the belief that, you know, it’s like the lucky rabbit’s foot. If I rub the lucky rabbit’s foot, I will have luck.

3. coin the realm to own it

Thanks to Tirion for The Great Taking by David Webb:

velocity of money—which I call the ‘speed of egress’ in my book, as the number of times that money changes hands before being siphoned out.

the insecurity of securities and clearing house depositories

planned bank closures and superpriority of derivatives

central bank hegemony and mortgage tranches

solution—tell all the CEOs you know, pay off your debts, invest in real estate and food production, use legal means to change the laws.

To David Webb, things have only gone wrong relatively recently and can be fixed by the people near the top of the system, if they can be made to understand what’s happening. His solutions, like those of Catherine Austin Fitts and others, work for people who have investment wealth to move around.. Not ordinary people.

My book, How to Dismantle an Empire, starts 3500 years ago with the invention of coinage and taxation as a new form of feudalism. In the section Finance is an Extractive Industry, I detail the mechanisms that David talks about, including derivatives, the interest rate’s relationship to money creation, and bank deposits as unsecured obligations that are ‘shares’ in the bank, which can go down to nothing.

4. create chaos; divide to conquer

From Pepe Escobar’s Russia and China have had enough:

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi went straight to the point: he called for SCO members to “maintain their strategic autonomy”, and “never allow external forces” to turn Eurasia into a “geopolitical arena.” Wang Yi detailed how “a few countries are pursuing hegemony and power, forming small cliques, establishing hidden rules, engaging in interference and suppression, ‘decoupling and cutting off ties,’ and even assisting the ‘three forces’ in the region”, thus attempting to suppress the strategic autonomy of the Global South. The “three forces” is Chinese code for terrorism, separatism and religious extremism – actually the three main reasons for the foundation of the SCO way back in 2001, a short while before 9/11. The straightforward translation of Wang’s message points to Beijing being very much aware of the Hegemon’s myriad Hybrid War tactics now deployed all across the Heartland. Still, Beijing excels in politeness, calling for “common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable” security cooperation and to work with the “international community”.

Corbett Report on The Rwandan Genocide is a Lie.

5. impose ‘solutions’ to problems you cause

Theirs are not the only solutions. Gabriel, one of my heroes, has written What is Digital Autonomy? When their parasitic paradigm falls apart, it shows that we have the knowledge and the will to put back together what has been torn asunder.

What are the ends and means of The Great Reset? I define them as dispossession through economics and monopolies, depopulation through military and medical, and psychological manipulation through education and media. I look at what our purpose is as societies, communities and families, and how we can measure whether their agenda or our purpose is succeeding. I explain why our existing system is the worst of both worlds because banks create the money but leave government to care for the people. To reverse the flow of predatory capital, three co-existing economies are proposed: a subsistence economy for self-reliance, a trade economy for reciprocity, and a gift economy for creativity and pure joy.

With the consequences of the Great Reset becoming evident, but even those affected not wanting to see it, what's the most helpful thing we can do? I give the perspective of A Course in Miracles, having just finished the 670 pp manual once again. I look at The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber and David Wengrow for an anthropology of anarchy. Vladimir Putin's June 17th address at St. Petersburg was an astute analysis of Europe and the US, with economic policies for Russia that support small business and home ownership. I apply his principles to the micro-communities we may need to start when economies in the West come crashing down, and show why it could be better than we'd dared to hope.