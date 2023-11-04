Watch on Rumble

I’ll begin with Chris Hedges on Israel’s culture of deceit:

Israel was founded on lies. The lie that Palestinian land was largely unoccupied. The lie that 750,000 Palestinians fled their homes and villages during their ethnic cleansing by Zionist militias in 1948 because they were told to do so by Arab leaders. The lie that it was Arab armies that started the 1948 war that saw Israel seize 78 percent of historic Palestine. The lie that Israel faced annihilation in 1967, forcing it to invade and occupy the remaining 22 percent of Palestine, as well as land belonging to Egypt and Syria. Israel is sustained by lies. The lie that Israel wants a just and equitable peace and will support a Palestinian state. The lie that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East. The lie that Israel is an “outpost of Western civilization in a sea of barbarism.” The lie that Israel respects the rule of law and human rights. Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinians are always greeted with lies. I heard them. I recorded them. I published them in my stories for The New York Times when I was the paper’s Middle East Bureau Chief. I covered war for two decades, including seven years in the Middle East. I learned quite a bit about the size and lethality of explosive devices. There is nothing in the arsenal of Hamas or Islamic Jihad that could have replicated the massive explosive power of the missile that killed an estimated 500 civilians in the al-Ahli Arab Christian Hospital in Gaza. Nothing. If Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) had these kinds of missiles, huge buildings in Israel would be rubble with hundreds of dead. They don’t.

Geoff, who quoted this, wondered why Chris Hedges can see this so clearly but takes the Jewish accounts of the World Wars as gospel truth. I would go further and ask why he takes the gospels as gospel truth. And I would question that starting with their origin.

Another excellent reference from Geoff is the Unz Review of Alison Weir’s book, Against Our Better Judgment, on the tricks used to establish Israel and displace Palestinians with Jews, going back before WWI. But to understand Israel’s culture of deceit requires going back to the origin of rabbinical Judaism and what the alternative was. As a hint, it wasn’t Christianity.

In Judea, in the year zero on which our dating system turns, there were two religions. In one, God gave some the right to rule over others. Their followers were Hellenic Jews and they spoke Greek, as all civilized people did, stored their wealth in private chambers in the Jerusalem temple, and answered to the Roman Empire and Caesar, aka God, as is inscribed like graffiti throughout the archeology of Rome.

The other religion was called The Fourth Philosophy or zealots and it taught that all people are sovereign and have a right to rule themselves. Its founders were Judas, also called the Nazarene, the Galilean, the Healer, or the Sicariot, and Zadok or Saduc the Pharisee, whose followers were the Sadducees. In their rebellion against Rome, their students rappelled up the Temple in broad daylight and hacked off the golden eagle that signified Roman obedience. They were fearless and seemed impervious to pain, even under torture.

For three years, the zealots won and kicked out Rome, occupying the Temple and executing the High Priests and traitors to the rebellion. Titus, son of the Roman general Vespasian, who was then Caesar, put Jerusalem under siege in 70 CE. Josephus, the former Galilean general who’d surrendered to Vespasian in three days and then said Vespasian was the prophecied Messiah, was sent to negotiate.

Another traitor to the revolution was Yochanan ben Zakkai. Wikipedia writes:

Curiously, this account conflates Josephus and Yochanan ben Zakkai as both negotiating with Vespasian as a mere general and predicting he would be Caesar, although by the time of the siege, he already was. Is ben Zakkai another invention of Josephus, as my research and that of Joseph Atwill, author of Caesar’s Messiah, indicates Jesus to be?

In a paper that I’ll publish here later, I trace every mention of ‘robbers’ in Josephus’ War of the Jews. In every case they meant ‘rebels’ against the Roman Empire, who would waylay the rich trying to flee with their wealth and steal their robes. This made them like any other person. Galilee was also where Josephus lived, making another parallel between these two who may be one.

After deserting the siege and saving his skin and his students and the Davidic dynasty, ben Zakkai preserves the rabbinical version of Judaism that opposed the zealots and Sadducees and sided with the Roman Empire. This version is all about genealogy and who had the right to rule down through the Davidic dynasty. But a curious theme throughout the Torah or OT is younger brothers usurping the inheritance from the older son through trickery and lies. Let’s start with the ultimate do-over, the flood.

In The Devil & Naomi Wolf, I show how Noah curses Ham and Canaan for their descendants to be slaves in perpetuity to the sons of Shem, or the Shemites/ Semites (as my reference bible defines them). Canaan is sometimes Ham’s son and sometimes his brother in the same passage. Shem and Ham’s younger brother Jephath are given the inheritance of the right to rule the whole earth, since everyone else was wiped out by the flood, and the descendant of Ham and Canaan to be their slaves because Ham tells his brothers that Noah is naked. I think this is the pivotal story of the Torah.

In the Talmud, one theory is that Ham castrated Noah, depriving him of a fourth son and that’s why Noah curses Ham’s fourth son. Samuel’s theory is that Ham sodomized Noah based on “saw” meaning rape of women in other parts of the Torah. Recent scholars say that Ham had sex with Noah’s wife, which is why Canaan is both his son and his brother. This seems a long way to go to avoid the obvious—that drunk and naked Noah raped Canaan and Ham told his brothers while they ‘covered up’ for him.

The etymology of the name Ham, I’m told by the oracle Google, means burnt, black, or hot. In Egyptian Hm is the same name for servant or majesty? In 1569 of the Anno Mundi, the Hebrew dating system that goes by the ages of the patriarchs back to Adam, Ham gets one-third of the world with everything west of the Nile and south of Gadir.

But according to Jubilees 10:29-34, after the fall of the Tower of Babel Canaan no longer lives in Ham’s allotted lands but squats on Shem’s inheritance in Lebanon from Jordan to the sea! Everyone warns him that this is a bad idea and his curse will catch up with him but does he listen? No he does not.

I knew that colonial slaveowners used Ham as the justification for slavery but didn’t realize this went back to the original editor of the anti-Canaanite polemic called the Torah and the author of the anti-zealot, pro-imperial fiction called the gospels. However, Josephus interprets Ham’s descendants as populating Africa and the contingent parts of Asia. He states that Egypt is ‘the land of Ham.’ So the Torah has been a Shemitic justification for slaveowning for over 2000 years.

To segue from the Biblical and into the practical application of this twisted morality, I happened to watch a 3-hr documentary yesterday on The 13 Sugar Colonies. This was in Julius Skoolafish’s excellent series of Book Mentions. It’s unbelievable that this video would have a mere 5000 views. It’s critical and meticulously documented history, mostly told by black scholars. Here’s the YT description with links:

This is a story of a rather unknown history of Zionism. Before the theft & colonization of Palestine, there was the colonization of 13 sugar colonies in the the Americas & Caribbean which brought about the sugar & slave trade and the birth of globalized capitalism. Join educational discussions by legit scholars and historians, both Black & Jewish professors who have discussed the 13 Sugar Colonies and the impact they played on the Black Holocaust. No matter how much they want to hide the history, there is no longer any debate. The evidence is overwhelming. The lies have been deconstructed.. you can access my video on my dropbox here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/53ekg3ljzf8... Here is an audio file if you just want to download & listen to it: https://www.dropbox.com/s/oxue0tafikh... Feel free to download it or upload it elsewhere, I need no credit. The critical history told to us through Dr. Leonard Jeffries, Dr. Tony Martin, Dr. John Henrik Clarke, Dr. Khalid Muhammad, Dr. Leonard E. Barrett Sr., Minister Louis Farrakhan, Dr. Aviva Ben-Ur, Dr. Stanley Mirvis, Dr. Bertram W. Korn, Rabbi Barbara Aiello, & Professor Cary Silverstein should be of public domain for the world to know about.

Going back to the Bible and the question of who is ‘entitled’ to own both land and people, let’s jump to the beginning of Genesis. I’ve never gotten a straight answer from Torah scholars about the archeological dating of texts. The Mishnah Torah wasn’t completed until 1178 AD so the story of Adam and Eve may well have been fabricated after the story of Noah. The name Canaan, indicating a descendant of Cain, seems very suspicious to me.

If we look at Cain and Abel as a retroactive justification for land theft and slavery, the last son, Seth, takes the inheritance away from Cain, who stood to inherit when his brother Abel died. Did Cain kill Abel? Did Seth kill Abel? As history, this is a ridiculous question about three random people. It only makes sense within the context of the author’s intent.

The implication by the omniscient narrator that Cain has killed Abel—not by his denial but the fishier ‘Am I my brother’s keeper?’ establishes his all-important guilt of fratricide. Psychologically, it’s very clever. Had Cain just said ‘No’ it would not be so compelling. His evasion establishes the ‘moral’ justification for the descendants of Seth to take away the land and lives of the descendants of Cain or the Canaanites.

Do I need to point out that Seth and Shem have three of the same four letters?

I will do another article in the future giving my evidence that ‘Abram’ is really the mercenary warlord Abdi-Ashirta, represented as a jackal in the Amarna Letters—stone tablets sent by vassal lords to the Pharaoh that he was putting down insurgencies and then claiming the towns as his own, poaching them. This sheds a different light on the stories of Lot, the daughter-raper, and Sodom and Gemorrah aka the Sea of Saddim rebel mob who tried to kill the jackal’s spies, not gang-rape Lot’s daughters as he offered.

But what we know from the Bible is that Abram led an itinerant tribe into other people’s lands, complete with an army of 318. This would indicate that he wasn’t the oldest who was entitled to the inheritance of Seth. He lies and says that Sarah is his sister and not his wife so that the ruler will not kill him to take her for his concubine. Who says that chivalry is dead? She’s 65 at that time. When the king finds out he’s been tricked, instead of accusing Abram, he’s profusely apologetic and gives many gifts to make up for it. Clearly a barbarous, Godless heathen.

Hagar becomes Abram’s second wife or concubine as a ‘gift’ from the barren Sarah. Hagar has Ishmael, the oldest son and heir. When Sarah has Isaac at 90 yrs old, she sends Hagar and Ishmael to die in the desert, blaming it on Ishmael looking with envy at Isaac, natch. I don’t believe, btw, that women exist in the Bible. I think women and slaves were unworthy of mention and when they are named, they always represent a territory. These are metaphors, myths of entitlement.

The end result of this story is that inheritance of the right to rule goes from the first-born, Ishmael, to the second, Isaac. The blame, like Adam and Eve, is placed on the woman while Abram righteously tries to sacrifice Isaac to God. But ‘God’ confirmed the callous and manipulative dispossession of Ishmael by ‘staying Abram’s hand.’ So Isaac gets the inheritance without any of the guilt going to men.

And the last I’ll cite here, although there’s more at another time, is Isaac’s sons Esau and Jacob. Although Esau is the oldest, Jacob is his mother’s favorite and she connives with him to steal the blessing, which means the inheritance. Esau’s name means red and he is described as rough and hairy while Jacob means ‘relatively perfect man.’

As the story goes, Esau comes in from the fields hungry and asks for some stew. Jacob says, I’ll give it to you for your birthright. And Esau says, yeah sure. Then Jacob covers his arms with goatskin so his blind father will think he’s Esau and, although Isaac recognizes Jacob’s voice, the hairy arms convince him and he blesses him. When Esau finds out, he expects his father to make it right but Isaac says, ‘Sorry kid. I’ve only got one blessing.’

I read a blog recently that presents Esau as so stupid and greedy he’d trade his inheritance for a bowl of porridge. Really? We know from the story that Jacob lies, cheats and steals, but now you’re gonna believe him that this was a valid contract and not another trick? Esau’s reaction to the dispossession is not to pat his belly in satisfaction.

Wikipedia says that Esau was born in Canaan, modern day Israel. Well, isn’t that convenient! Israel just happens to be the name Jacob claims he’s given by God. Once again, the father is blameless but the mother does all the dirty work. And why does she hate Esau so much? He married two Canaanite wives, and then married his cousin, Ishmael’s daughter. He sullied her pure blood with those of the tinted races, unlike her relatively perfect man, who has no color to his skin. And how did Esau himself get his ruddy complexion?

To point out the obvious, the one called Israel doesn’t just believe he can fool his blind father with some goatskin gauntlets but God himself. The same omniscient God who supposedly knew that Abel’s accident was Cain’s responsibility now says no do-overs and takesie-backsies with those blessings. Jacob fooled you fair and square, Isaac and Esau. I am the Lord thy God and I honor cheats and liars. This is the redundant theme of the Torah.

And to end, I’ll give a compendium of quotes from the Talmud:

—Sanhedrin verse 59a – “Murdering Goyim is like killing a wild animal.”

—Abodah Zara verse 26b – “Even the best of the Gentiles should be killed.”

—Schabouth Hag. verse 6d – “Jews may swear falsely by use of subterfuge wording.”

—Hilkkoth Akum X1 – “Do not save Goyim in danger of death.”

—Hilkkoth Akum X1 – “Show no mercy to the Goyim.”

—Choschen Hamm chapter 388, verse15 – “If it can be proven that someone has given the money of Israelites to the Goyim, a way must be found after prudent consideration to wipe him off the face of the earth.”

—Szaaloth-Utszabot, The Book of Jore Dia verse 17 – “A Jew should and must

make a false oath when the Goyim asks if our books contain anything against them.”

—Baba Necia chapter 114, verse 6 – “The Jews are human beings, but the nations of

the world are not human beings but beasts.”

—Simeon Haddarsen, folio 56-D – “When the Messiah comes every Jew will have 2800 slaves.”

—Nidrasch Talpioth, page. 225-L – “Jehovah created the non-Jew in human

form so that the Jew would not have to be served by beasts. The non-Jew is consequently an animal in human form, and condemned to serve the Jew day and night.”

—Aboda Sarah 37a – “A Gentile girl who is three years old can be violated.”

—Tosefta. Aboda Zara B, 5 – “If a goy kills a goy or a Jew, he is responsible; but if a Jew kills a goy, he is not responsible.”

—Schulchan Aruch, Choszen Hamiszpat 388 – “It is permitted to kill a Jewish denunciator everywhere. It is permitted to kill him even before he denounces.”

—Schulchan Aruch, Choszen Hamiszpat 348 – “All property of other nations belongs to the Jewish nation, which, consequently, is entitled to seize upon it without any scruples.”

—Tosefta, Abda Zara VIII, 5 – “How to interpret the word ‘robbery.’ A goy is forbidden to steal, rob, or take women slaves, etc., from a goy or from a Jew. But a Jew is not forbidden to do all this to a goy.”

So there you have it. If this was my cultural heritage, which it is, I’d want to do serious investigation into the fork in the road 2000 years ago. This is a fork with three tines. To the left, Shemites argue among themselves about who has the right to rule whom. To the right, the Jesus cult fighting among themselves for the right to rule them all.

But straight ahead, both Jews and Christians were joined in the partnership of Saduk the Pharisee and Judas the zealot. The Saducees rejected the Torah and its genealogy of who had the right to rule the people and own the land, and who God had cursed to be their slaves. And the gnostic gospels of Thomas Didymous, which means twin of Judas, says the Christ is the one who sees the Christ in others. No one should rule. People deserve to be free.

This is your heritage, not scriptures of superiority. Claim it.

