Every day, the prolific Substacker Lies Are Unbekoming posts 2-3 lengthy book reviews, essays or interviews, prefaced with AI art. Elegantly written, the book summaries include a detailed intro, a clever analogy, a one-minute elevator explanation, a 12-point summary, the golden nugget, and 30 Q & A. In addition, for paid subs, there is an audio deep dive with a male and a female voice presenting the material in a professional back-and-forth worthy of public radio, if that existed for conspiracy theorists. His site has put together decades of dissident research, primarily in health but also economics, geopolitics, Bible history, geoengineering, metaphysics, astrophysics and others. These are now succinct and compartmentalized meal portions, cut into bites, in free and searchable archives.

So what’s my problem?

the eight-story elevator explanation

Uses undisclosed AI to generate content, which any HS teacher would call deceptive writing. Back when his writing was authentic, he was fooled by now-known opposition controllers and IA—intelligence assets. Presents now as having impeccable skills, superhuman intelligence, and a library of research at his fingertips, all of which give him a borrowed authority. Prioritizes volume over engagement, either with the ideas of the author or the arguments of commenters who have engaged with those ideas. Mixes psyops with research indiscriminately, giving equal credibility to any view that differs from the accepted narrative. Misspells author’s name in titles, not reading the AI content that got it right. Censors comments challenging the authenticity of opposition speakers, then deletes any evidence of censoring comments. Defeats his own purpose of discerning truth from lies by not using his own mind, the only intelligence there is.

artificial intelligence asset?

Even though it’s self-evident that this level of output isn’t humanly possible, Unbekoming makes no mention of AI. He’s never responded to Good Citizen’s AI detector showing that his content had a 100% AI probability:

Good Citizen writes:

Alazon Scribes—this is how Substack becomes a GPT Wikipedia Reader’s Digest, of regurgitated formulaic writings. For those too young to remember Reader’s Digest on supermarket shelves, they were the first to embrace these same “writing” and marketing templates, which pioneered the condensed, easily digestible content model that promised maximum information in minimum time: Formulaic headlines that promise insider knowledge

Bite-sized, pre-digested, and regurgitated information

Continuous subscriber engagement tactics

Standardized template formats

Gift subscription pushes during holidays

“You may have already won $10 million!” sweepstakes

Multiple renewal notices with escalating urgency

I grew up as a Reader’s Digest junkie—it was the only reading material in my house other than missionary magazines and encyclopedias, and I devoured them. The satisfaction of a dry hefty tome distilled into a tasty fresh-pressed juice is addictive. I learn much from Unbekoming’s content. He’s put together a hub of important thinkers, some of whom were formative in my development, others of whom are new. Some I agree with and some I don’t.

But the driving question for Unbekoming is 'What else have they lied to me about?’ It has rubbed me the wrong way that he would lie by omission about his AI generation. This is fraudulent and deceptive. If he is lying about that, what else is he lying about? His agenda? His funding sources? His name, background and affiliations?

It has been those affiliations that tipped the balance. On a recent interview of Sasha Latypova, I linked my episode on her, commenting only ‘For a different view.’ I linked it again in response to JJ Couey’s critique of her, and responded to Pamela Drew. In response to Ati Petrov, I wrote:

Hi, Ati. You say that Sasha is ‘interpreting [sources] for us so we can understand their significance.’ And you say her critics are laughably childish in smearing her personality. I’ll post some direct quotes from Sasha below, so that you can tell me your thoughts: “you follow some cunt named Vilma and two intellectual faggots named Housatonic and Couey and you believe them.” “I love the picture of me an[d] Soph with our assault rifles. Vilma, clearly you show that you are a Biden supporting pinko pussy. You hate America and our God given right to the assault rifles!!! LMAOOOO! OMG, I am very much enjoying this post. Vilma, especially because you are mentally retarded, and very likely on drugs and alcohol, I am reporting this as a death threat against me.” “Vilma, please let Housatonic know that I am sorry his son died from drug overdose, but it is understandable that a father like that would drive kid to suicide. Housatonic is such a piece of toxic and stupid trash, I am going to pray for him.” “Dear Vilma, you are still a sad pathetic old twat who is defined by hatred of me and my family, because you have none.” “Tereza, I love my daughter, and I think her content is brilliant. The fact that you don’t see the intelligence and humor of her skits only speaks to your low IQ and poor knowledge of the English language. The fact that you need to trash someone you do not know and their daughter here together with Vilma (who is verifiably a cretin) and Housatonic (who drove his own son to suicide)—speaks volumes about your own completely black soul. I will pray for you.” “This was written for you, Tereza. For every insufferable postmenopausal, lonely, dissatisfied cunt patrolling the internet out there... I love my daughter, what a gift from God!” This was all in response to Sasha posting, after the CEO of YT’s son died of an overdose, that she was evil and stupid, and had sent the police to Sasha’s house because her daughter’s 1M sub YT channel posted anti-woke content. Not only was this cruel but also was a lie. What Sasha’s daughter had sent to the YT CEO at the time was this: “Susan, oh Susan, you think you got me but I have a gun. Every day there’s a new policy: ‘Oh you’re not in line with the regulations now, you won’t be making any money.’ Susan (soph holds up a coin) is this what you want? You want my money? Well you’re going to have to pry it from my cold, clenching colon. Susan, I’ve known your address since last summer, I’m not going to lie to you. But this was the nail in the coffin. You take me for a fool? Well this is the last time you’re going to rape me in the ass. I’ve got two things that you don’t. I’ve got a Lugar and I’ve got a mitochondrial disease. I don’t care if I live. Why should I care if you live? Or your children for that matter? Susan, I just called an Uber. You have about seven minutes to draft up a will because when I pull up into your driveway, you’re going be hanging it up. I’m coming for you and it ain’t gonna be pretty. [yells] FUCK YOU! FUCK YOU!! FUCK YOU, YOU FUCKING FUCK!!!” This is still available for view on Soph’s own channel. There’s much more in my episode and in Sasha’s comments in response to it (which I’ve saved although she’s deleted them): thirdparadigm.substack.…. There’s an extreme difference between how Sasha presents as a researcher and her insults and endorsement of violence, including a comment that I was lucky she was only skewering me verbally when others would be justified to kill me. Those who’ve read the account and her responses think that she must be an intelligence agent. Before I let anyone interpret source material for me, I want to know their true agenda and their morality. Is that childish of me?

Pamela then told me that Unbekoming censored and deleted all negative comments. I will henceforth refer to him as Lies. This has prompted me to go back to the beginning of his Substack to look at his affiliations with those we know to be controlling the opposition. I’ll examine his similarity to their techniques, and his own discrepancies from his earlier style and views.

Last night a commenter posted ‘Substack is finished.’ I replied, ‘Would you care to elaborate on that before Unbekoming deletes it? Although since your comment isn’t critical of Sasha, he might let it stand.’ By morning, mine was disappeared without a vapor trail but he did, indeed, let the other stand.

I’ll end with the replies Sasha deleted from my own post, because there should be a record of who someone really is. Otherwise, all you’re left with are Lies.

lies in the cradle

Going back to 2021, Lies was waiting for the Novavax. Steve Kirsch said it had an acceptable risk profile, and he had no reason to doubt him. He trusted Steve as a credible source of honest analysis, and Steve said Novavax manufactured the spike protein outside the arm before it was injected. Good enough!

There is definitely a real person behind the 2021 posts, with a real voice that interviews a vax-injured colleague. And chronicles the vax-injured, which is a heartbreaking reminder of what we’ve been through. One of his first posts is A Letter to my Two Adult Kids, which he issued on the anniversary as an e-book here:

Among those he wanted his adult children to know were Byram Bridle, Dr. Malcolm Kendrick, and the following:

Brett [sic] Weinstein: You probably don’t know who he is, but if you look him up there is a lot about him. I have known and followed him for many years, long before COVID, but the important thing to know is that he is a Nobel prize level scientist (evolutionary scientist), and he just missed out on a Nobel Prize (but that’s another story entirely). Bottom line, the man knows a thing or two about science. Anyway, he and his wife, started the DarkHorse Podcast and recently had Steve Kirsch and Robert Malone (inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology, no less). … June 2022 Note: Brett was slow to wake up, too slow for my liking but he got there in the end, and I will be forever grateful for his now famous interview with Malone and Kirsch. That was the one where the light bulb went off for me. We are here because of it. As I emailed to a friend in July 2021 though: I love Brett and so happy that he has come out on the right side of the argument on vax risk, but…he, like many others, is wrong on a very important point. See minute 21:30: We Must Drive this Virus to Extinction. He basically is saying the humanity could drive the virus to extinction…sorry Brett, that is simply wrong. About 50% of the planet has already been infected with it, it is now endemic and its seasonal and it (and its variants) will swirl around the planet forever. It’s as simple as that. Giving any type of credence to “elimination” as a strategy is not only wrong, but dangerous because that is exactly what the Totalitarians are latching onto to further their control of society. Steve Kirsch: June 2022 Note: What can I say about Kirsch, he is truly one of the greats. He sounded the alarm hard, harder than anyone else and used his money and influence to get the word out, and hasn’t stopped. Here is my stack dedicated to him in March 2022: Of Optical Mice and Men: A Steve Kirsch Story (substack.com) I hope that books are written about him in the future. He is a living giant and has helped save an untold number of lives. Dr. Robert Malone: This guy is the inventor of mRNA vaccine technology. Not much more to say on that really. Here I wrote about Malone in May 2022. He has defiantly [sic] had an awakening over the last two years. [Quotes Malone on working for a sham profit-oriented industry that he thought was committed to saving lives. Includes the following meme.

Lies also posts that there are six million variants of the Covid virus, which is contradicted by his recent work in which no-virus research features prominently and repetitively. I haven’t done an exhaustive search, which would indeed be exhausting, but haven’t seen him retract his former views or faith in these known PsyOperators. Nor have I seen the humility that, having been fooled once, he might be fooled again.

lying with wooly wolves

Along with being a fan-boy of Malone—who I’ve written 27 articles exposing, none redundant—Lies posted a glowing review of Sacred Economics by Charles Eisenstein, listed as Charles Einstein in his index but correct in the AI-produced blurb.

I’ve written exposing Eisenstein as an intelligence asset wolf in sheep clothing here, here, here and here. I was tentative about my suspicions, even with his speech at Bretton-Woods, lack of substance to Sacred Economics, photos of the Salvadoran prison that his ‘friend’ took but were later proven to be AI generated. I bought into his story about a raven curing brain cancer, and included it in my episode. I wrote about his similarities to A Course in Miracles, which he claimed to have never read when I interviewed him. I dismissed the holes in his story about the accidental meeting with RFKj that led to him being campaign manager, despite video evidence of them prior.

I stopped being tentative when I found he’d stolen the term I’d coined and defined in his comment thread: tonic masculinity.

I found out later that he’d stolen all the terms that have made him so popular and, certainly, the ideas of A Course in Miracles. After gaining our trust by reflecting our own words back to us, he’s then twisted them to his own meanings.

This is a technique I also identified from Robert Malone, when he stole my ideas and others later showed where he had done the same to them.

Is this also what Lies does? He holds up a mirror and reflects the books and ideas we’ve supplied to him, establishing our trust. And when the mirror reflects back something we’re not sure about, we gloss it over. Propaganda isn’t a lie, it’s Lies mixed with truth. If you recognize the truth and swallow the Lies, they win. If you recognize the Lies and reject the truth, they win.

a glamour of lies

I read fantasy for fun, and a repeating trope is wearing a glamour that doesn’t disguise so much as enhance. It makes the person inexplicably more attractive in ways hard to pin down. Just a little brighter and shinier, impossible to resist. It’s always seen as cheating.

AI is a glamour. It makes someone seem sharper, smarter, better informed, more well spoken. It inserts clever and brainy quotes. It matches cadence and rhythm. It presents phrases in a pleasing pattern of threes, with a smattering of alliteration.

When I interviewed Tori Alexander, I used Riverside—before realizing it was out of Israel. Its AI capabilities are so seductive that I found it hard to resist. It produced a beautiful summary that captured me better than an unenhanced photo. It took out all 100+ pauses, making it seem like I never had to think. It produced clips, titles and highlights in the blink of an AI.

In the end, I had to download the raw video and transcript, and do my own editing and writing. Its smooth facility with words was too alluring, and I found myself responding to it rather than producing my own ideas. Creativity is finding meaning through the process—otherwise there’s no face, no voice, no spirit.

I saw a bumper sticker that said ‘Drum machines have no soul.’ They may be good for some things but never have the passion of Isaac Middle crushing Nine Inch Nails:

As a commenter on Lies wrote, with or without irony: “Usage of Artificial Intelligence for ‘identifying’ and generating public opinion, is one of the most dangerous propaganda tools ever conceived.”

In the exchange of ideas, responding to AI generated content is like throwing rocks into the void—you don’t even hear them land. It’s like arguing with a customer service bot. You can make the best possible points and it will come back with the same list of buttons to push. You can never change its mind.

None of us knows the truth, really. What separates Substack from other forums, to my mind, is the comment thread that allows for real conversation. It takes a village to discern truth from lies. And that’s what Lies is missing.

layers and lairs of liars

I will end with the comments Sasha deleted from my post, along with a few replies from then and now. This is the history that Sasha and Lies want to erase from memory.

Sasha Latypova commented on your post Sasha’s Daughter Soph.

Hi Tereza, I am laughing so hard, I nearly spilled coffee on my keyboard! I am so glad that I didn’t “like” your comment back than, whatever that was about, I have absolutely no idea. You obviously adored me so much and hung on my every word, and were crushed! I realize I was the center of your universe that is otherwise as empty as your brain, and I let you down by accidentally not liking your comment one day. Maybe it wasn’t accidental, maybe it was a stupid comment and I just scrolled by. As I said, I have not the slightest. You are a perfect representative specimen of the stereotypical busybody pearl clutching censorious insufferable stupefying Karen with a toxoplasmosis-affected pea brain. My daughter wrote a number of excellent satirical skits which are a few levels above your English skills, but do try to grasp the meaning. Here are some quotes that were written for the likes of you. These are from the Be Not Afraid video, which she wrote, acted and published in 2019 at the age of 15:

“Popularity is utterly irrelevant to what’s true and what isn’t.”

“Years ago, when politization of the internet has just begun, the people who were dedicated to patrolling the internet were noticeably fringe and disorganized. Now they are a defined enclave, uniformly striving towards scaring others into considering free speech as a conditional concept.”

“... no matter how much they lie about you, they are still evolutionary dead ends, who can’t think themselves out of a paper bag...”

“They are powerless little prions who spend all day on the computer scouring the internet for people to harass!”

“The worst thing you can do when met with these miserable little creatures, is compromise...”

Anyone who hates these words has cancer of what in normal people is called “soul”. Housatonic is such toxic trash that his own son committed suicide. So that’s your parenting expert! You and him and Couey and Vilma, and the rest of you, silly parasites, are clowns looking for attention SO MUCH that a “like” or lack thereof are imbued with existential meaning! Enjoy Soph’s videos. Maybe you will learn a thing or two from them, primarily how pathetic and comical you are.

Sasha Latypova replied to a comment on Sasha’s Daughter Soph.

Peter! OMG, thank you for pointing this out!!! I did not know that telling the twats that they are twats brings down my image in the twat community. I will keep your precious advice in mind going forward. Thank you.

Sasha Latypova replied to a comment on Sasha’s Daughter Soph.

What an strange take on this, Peter. Why would I forbid intelligence and why would I crush something I love and enjoy - both get talent and the hilarious videos she made? Why would I want my daughter to be like everyone else? The only outcome of this - children grow up to be miserable insufferable nobodies like Tereza here...

Sasha Latypova replied to a comment on Sasha’s Daughter Soph.

Soph is not on the spectrum, Brad and not dysfunctional. She is intelligent and has a brilliant sense of humor. Which flies over a lot of people’s heads. Lockdowns have nothing to do with this, as she made these videos prior to 2019. She is 20 yo now. She grew up to be a loving daughter, has many friends, engaged in a community including in her church. What is wrong with you people? What kind of cancerous empty black hole do you have to have inside to hate God’s creation so much?

Sasha Latypova replied to your comment on Sasha’s Daughter Soph.

It is scary smart, I agree. It is scary to the dumb

Sasha Latypova replied to your comment on Sasha’s Daughter Soph.

Turds never swim alone, Tereza.

Sasha Latypova replied to your comment on Sasha’s Daughter Soph.

yes, my focus is on IQ. Yours is below 75. So. Sad.

Sasha Latypova replied to a comment on Sasha’s Daughter Soph.

yes, imagine someone so deranged, they need to hate on a child... Fking liberal cunts these days...

Sasha Latypova replied to a comment on Sasha’s Daughter Soph.

run away filthy creature, phew, no wonder you don’t like Soph she made fun of you filthy degenerates. It hurts, I know...

Sasha Latypova replied to a comment on Sasha’s Daughter Soph.

Why would I need to do that? They didn’t have anything to investigate and they loved soph’s content. They hated Wojcicki and Google. We had a good chat, like normal people. You are a hatred filled cancerous demon, you hate mothers and children, because you are alone and nobody gives a sht about you except maybe your cat.

And here is the reply of the person who first exposed this, followed by others:

La Gata Politica replied to your comment on Sasha’s Daughter Soph.

Thank you, Tereza. You’ve filled in the data that I was missing. You are correct about the purpose of my Soph post - it was in response to Sasha’s Twitter post where she blatantly misleads her followers about the reason for the police investigation. Susan Wojcicki was publicly threatened by Soph, as your transcript clearly indicates, The news article and the police officer also confirm she made the accusations. It wasn’t about “woke” content. No one has attacked Sasha or Soph and no one has posted hateful, racist, ageist vitriol except for Sasha. I’ve allowed all of the grotesque attacks against me and other commenters because she had to drop her mask....she’s called Mark, Dr. J and me pedophiles many times throughout the comments section. Her comments about Mark and Susan’s deceased sons will forever exist on the internet, as a reminder of the unmasking of Sasha. As an associate of Children’s Health Defense, Brownstone, Trial Site News and Steve Kirsch’ organizations, her vitriol is also theirs, until they disavow her. Thank you again for your help and support.

Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy replied to your comment on Sasha’s Daughter Soph.

Thank you for writing this. Its good to preserve it. SL deleted her comments to me when we disagreed and she got nasty. She said she loves to mess with people like me and watch my head spin to which I told her I felt sorry for her. Has anyone covered Sasha’s husband’s lucrative pharma inventions, 3d radiology used everywhere and contact lenses laser printed onto people’s eyes, their current ties to pharma and large sum they made selling icariac. Lots of money makes her a figure more on par with Malone. These pharmaceutical reps parading as converted anti jobbers pushing agendas, nothing exists, don’t be afraid of bioweapons, etc. All of their rhetoric takes the focus off implicating people like Fauci and bioweapon labs. Then Sasha brings God into it twisting the Bible to her perverted idea of what God will allow. Logical fallacies everywhere with her. Name calling instead of addressing real issues. Targeting and bullying people who don’t agree. None of it is emotionally mature behavior.

Dr Kay commented on your post Sasha’s Daughter Soph.

Jean-Baptist Guillory has recently posted some interesting stacks about both S.L. (with whom he has had some shocking back-and-forths) and Soph (who he refers to as “Sewer mouth”) - I’ve been noticing a weird sort of energy behind the ramping up of vitriol in S.L.’s postings lately..... and it’s becoming more and more sharp in contrast to her calm and lovely paintings posted at the end of each one of her stacks. Speaking from the discernment that comes from being a hypnotist; I see how this is a programming tactic..... stir the pot up into an emotional frenzy, then calm the storm. Mind control. Deliberate!

:yulia: replied to a comment on Sasha’s Daughter Soph.

I think SL is KW’s handler. I doubt KW realises this. Jessica Hackett (wood house 76) had a few good questions re SL in a comment thread. I’ve been observing Sasha verbally assault completely civil people in her comments for years - red flag! So this is nothing new but she’s getting more vulgar by the minute. And she has double and triple standards. Her ridiculous reply to Allen’s outstanding comment many months ago made me conclude what that she is a gatekeeper.

And now, Lies Are Unbekoming is guarding that gate. Complicit or just naive?

