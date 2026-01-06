Third Paradigm

J. Lee Austin
7d

Thanks for such detailed analysis, T. I'm so glad there are people with tenacious, intelligent patience enough to run down the endless rabbit holes of our chaotic existence. You clearly are a handful of things, but boring ain't one of 'em. Glad to have found you 🌹

Frontera Lupita
7dEdited

Wow…you exposed many of the fraudulent “medical freedom” peeps.👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

As far as Miz Latypova, I had the pleasure of meeting her in person at the Weston A Price Wise Traditions conference in Salt Lake City in October. I went up to her and introduced myself. She was rather prickly and not friendly at all, and I could tell, she really didn’t want to interact with me. (I was mostly talking to her about a painting of her’s that I bought and had framed and was complimenting as to how much I liked the painting.) This was from someone who was a featured speaker at an event of over 1500 plus people.

Then a day later I walked up on an ‘interaction’ that she was having with Drs. Sam and Mark Bailey about what they had allegedly said about her in one of their talks. (The Bailey’s were featured speakers at this event as well.) Miz Latypova perceived that what The Bailey’s had said, was a slam against her.

The interaction was not friendly or cordial whatsoever. Finally Mark Bailey took Sam’s arm and they walked away.

