This article is about Sasha Latypova whose Substack blog is called Due Diligence & Art, and her daughter Sophia who was an early YouTube sensation. Sophia is now 20 but started posting on the internet at 11 as LtCorbis and became the largest account that YouTube had banned at that time, when she was posting as soph at 15.

Vilma of La Gata Politica posted an article titled:

I’m issuing a profanity and disturbing content warning in case you have kids in the room and don’t have the same parenting style as Sasha. I’ll be quoting words I’ve never found the occasion to use myself.

You might also notice this is not on YT. The day before my Community Strike termed out (for Hollywood & Pedo-Sadists Cults) I got a second strike, meaning that I couldn’t post for two weeks and, if I had a third strike in 90 days, my entire channel would be taken down.

My recent three have been The Myth of the Terrible Mother, Ode to a Clothesline and Round Body Beauty. Nothing that would risk it. YT went back a year to July 15, 2023 and gave me a strike for Mealy Mouthed Malone. An appeal came back in 15 minutes with ‘medical disinformation.’ So the name Malone as an anti-vaxxer triggered it, despite my title making it clear it’s a critique of him—for not really being an anti-vaxxer.

There was a human intervention that told the algorithm to go back a year and this is the first thing it found. It’s now gone down to one strike with the first one termed out but clearly, it could all be gone in a flash.

Ironically, Sasha’s daughter soph may have set the precedent for the strike on the Hollywood video. Let’s get started.

A year ago, I happened to research Sasha because of an anomaly I noticed in her comment thread. I had posted something complimentary and saw that she ‘liked’ the comment before, after, and responding to mine, but not mine. It seemed oddly pointed and made me curious about what she had against me since we’d never interacted.

One thing that came up was that she was the mother of an internet poster called soph who had almost a million subs when YT banned her account. The videos were still available on Bitchute and her own site, most behind a paywall. What I saw was so vicious in its attacks that it made me feel like I was imbibing poison. The juxtaposition with Sasha’s public persona, as a calm researcher and painter, couldn’t have been more jarring.

It was deeply disturbing and made me wonder who Sasha really was. Was she knowingly enabling this? Encouraging it? Helping write it? Certainly no 11 yr old could have that vocabulary of obscenities and slurs without absorbing it at home. Or was this something that got out of hand and brought soph so much popularity—and money—that Sasha couldn’t rein it back in?

If Sasha wasn’t who she presented, readers were being misled for an unknown purpose. It was too much information to hold alone. I asked Mark of Housatonics, with whom I was in communication, and a reader I respected, who was also a mother.

Mark advised to give it some time because, once released, you can never take it back. And I had a long phone call with my reader, who felt sickened by the quotes I read. She also thought I should wait and not make it public if it had no current relevance to Sasha’s work, which we both admired. So I filed it away and tossed my notes.

the real sasha stands up

That mystery of which was the real Sasha was solved by her replies in Vilma’s thread. The Best Bad Fairy You Know wrote, “What a sad, lost kid.” Sasha answered with a link to an edited soph video and wrote:

You are afraid to watch it and realize what a dumb ass you are, as her content is brilliant, especially that video. Because you already know that. You can't watch and see that she is THAT intelligent. And that you were hating on a person that you actually would enjoy listening to, because you follow some cunt named Vilma and two intellectual faggots named Housatonic and Couey and you believe them.

To Vilma, she answered:

Sasha Latypova Due Diligence and Art Jul 14

I love the picture of me an[d] Soph with our assault rifles. Vilma, clearly you show that you are a Biden supporting pinko pussy. You hate America and our God given right to the assault rifles!!! LMAOOOO! OMG, I am very much enjoying this post. Vilma, especially because you are mentally retarded, and very likely on drugs and alcohol, I am reporting this as a death threat against me. It is against the policy of Substack to issue death threats, do you know this? Anyway, you are clearly a violent communist who hates America, hates our Constitution and rights. And you hate me and my family, which you made abundantly clear. This is the threatening quote that I will report, I am just recording this here that I notified you: Vilma issues a threat against me and my family: "Is it safe to say that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree? Sasha has travelled the world stating that the US Military wants to kill us (they can easily, quietly, efficiently do it without injections, maybe someone should tell Sasha about the powers of our Military since she never served our country)"

Sasha Latypova also wrote:

Vilma, please let Housatonic know that I am sorry his son died from drug overdose, but it is understandable that a father like that would drive kid to suicide. Housatonic is such a piece of toxic and stupid trash, I am going to pray for him. Certainly, he is not a parenting expert. You and him and Couey and all the trash that accumulates around you—you all have soul cancer. That's not a joke by the way. If you continue like that, soon your cats will start committing suicides from despair, you will see.

Sasha Latypova once again:

Dear Vilma, you are still a sad pathetic old twat who is defined by hatred of me and my family, because you have none. Sasha Derangement Syndrome is real, and you and Couey-Houey-Wojcicki-and all the liberals that hate America and the 2nd Amendment can unite in SDS and form a support group. One day, when you croak from too much white zinfandel, your face will be eaten by your cats... LMAO. Thanks for posting great pics of me and my daughter, and those kick ass videos. A cretin like yourself won't appreciate the sophisticated vocabulary of her content, and her sense of humor, but nonetheless, thank you. I could not be more proud.

Richard who writes as The Cormorant commented:

I was and in some ways still am a Sasha supporter. She has repeatedly displayed courage and a razor sharp mind. Then eight or so months ago I was reading the comments below an interview with Dr. David Martin. Sasha was embroiled in a flame war with a staunch proponent of the no virus camp. This was no civil academic exchange. Sasha unleashed her hounds and mocked, belittled, and humiliated this woman. It makes no difference to me if 100% of her points were valid: she was the shadow side of her benevolent public persona. She revealed a cruelty that stunned me. So am I surprised by her daughter’s raging tragic life? Not one iota.

Sasha answered:

My daughter's live is not tragic, it is amazing. We have a very strong loving relationship, our entire family does. Your jealousy is palpable. The blackness of your soul is visible, because you chose to hate the God's creation that my daughter is. And you chose it only because an old stupid cunt Vilma from the internet told you to! What an epic failure. I am not a civil academic. I am not an academic. I am not benevolent, and I do not know nor care what my public persona is, or what others think it should be. If you want a "classy lady" I suggest looking at a neighborhood bar. I am sorry I don't behave in ways you or Vilma or Joe Shmo from the internet thinks that I should, and I assure you that's 100% intentional. I practice on trolls for entertainment and sport, the same reason I practice with my assault rifle at a county range. I enjoy it. Thank you for your support.

In response to my comment, Sasha posted two:

Tereza, I love my daughter, and I think her content is brilliant. The fact that you don't see the intelligence and humor of her skits only speaks to your low IQ and poor knowledge of the English language. The fact that you need to trash someone you do not know and their daughter here together with Vilma (who is verifiably a cretin) and Housatonic (who drove his own son to suicide)—speaks volumes about your own completely black soul. I will pray for you.

And here she starts with a quote from soph:

"Years ago, when politization of the internet has just begun, the people who were dedicated to patrolling the internet were noticeably fringe and disorganized. Now they are a defined enclave, uniformly striving towards scaring others into considering free speech as a conditional concept" - Soph, Be Not Afraid, 2019. This was written for you, Tereza. For every insufferable postmenopausal, lonely, dissatisfied cunt patrolling the internet out there... I love my daughter, what a gift from God!

my cold, clenched colon

Vilma’s post centered around Sasha’s response to the 2023 news that the son of the former CEO of YouTube had been found dead in his UC Berkeley dorm room. Sasha wrote:

This woman sent police to my house after my the[n] 15yo daughter's 1 million followers YouTube channel posted anti-woke content, including criticizing sexualization of children at the San Francisco gay parade. This woman is evil, and stupid. But I grieve for her loss as a mother. Nobody should have to go through this.

Vilma states that “Susan Wojcicki called the police because your daughter threatened to kill her, not because of “anti-woke” rhetoric.” Vilma cited comments to substantiate this, but I transcribed the original death threat from the unedited Parental Discretion Advised. In response to YT disabling comments on videos posted by minors, soph states:

Susan, oh Susan, you think you got me but I have a gun. Every day there’s a new policy: ‘Oh you’re not in line with the regulations now, you won’t be making any money.’ Susan (soph holds up a coin) is this what you want? You want my money? Well you’re going to have to pry it from my cold, clenching colon. Susan, I’ve known your address since last summer, I’m not going to lie to you. But this was the nail in the coffin. You take me for a fool? Well this is the last time you’re going to rape me in the ass. I’ve got two things that you don’t. I’ve got a Lugar and I’ve got a mitochondrial disease. I don’t care if I live. Why should I care if you live? Or your children for that matter? Susan, I just called an Uber. You have about seven minutes to draft up a will because when I pull up into your driveway, you’re going be hanging it up. I’m coming for you and it ain’t gonna be pretty. [yells] FUCK YOU! FUCK YOU!! FUCK YOU, YOU FUCKING FUCK!!!

The newspaper reports that “The Tiburon Police Department determined the threat was not credible since the 14 -year-old does not have access to any firearms.” Vilma quotes soph saying “School strikes are for the fucking birds. If you really want some change, get yourself an assault rifle…”

Vilma shows a recent Twitter post from Sasha:

And Vilma ends with a clip from FBI Agent DEBUNKS School Shooting Conspiracy Theories in which a younger soph films herself using two handguns to explain how ‘retards’ can get in on the school shooting action. A lack of access to a gun at 14 seems highly unlikely.

a circle jerk of moms

The school strike soph calls lame because it doesn’t involve assault rifles may be the one organized by students against her online content, specifically the original version of Be Not Afraid in which soph is wearing a hijab. Instead of dropping a nuclear bomb on the Middle East, she says she’s converted to Islam, which is ‘a fuck ton of fun’ except she gets raped by her 40 yr old husband but ‘at least I get to go to San Fran and stone the shit out of some gays and the police can’t do anything about it because California is a crypto-caliphate.’

Sasha is particularly proud of this video of soph’s and included quotes from the edited version in several insults to commenters. By contrast, a middle schooler told reporters:

It just disgusts me personally. I can’t believe she’d say that if she’s serious. If she’s being funny—it’s not funny and she needs to learn that it’s really not funny.

Soph did The Cult of Moms on middle school mothers finding out she was cyberbullying other students. She’d ‘only talked about them by first names,’ which she thought was fine. ‘What are those moms doing watching my channel?’ she protests, ‘30 moms in a circle-jerk where their nips got all hard and started lactating all over the room.’ They talked to the school and threatened to bring in CPS. The school talked to her father and made her take down the video about her classmates. ‘Why don’t they just leave me alone and stop stalking me?’ she exclaims in frustration.

In this video, she names boomers as The Group Responsible For All Of Our Troubles:

don’t let the cat ears fool you

A few videos go back to the beginning and ask, “What Happened to Lt. Corbis?” her first online name. This one by Tom Turkey gives an overview:

Soph starts as a precocious 11 yr old posting commentary over shooter video games, using a massive vocabulary and cursing a blue streak. She says that she’s a mongrel who combines about six other commentator’s styles, and comes to their attention. From an interview with one, her subs shoot up to 100K. She is scary smart but the foul mouth is her gimmick.

Only an 11 year old girl could get away with this. It would be considered crude and misogynistic for a boy of any age to use these words, and would lose shock appeal for girls by the age of 16. It had to make her a magnet for pedo-perverts to look like a pre-pubescent girl but sound like your buddy at the bar. Certainly there are no limits on what a commenter could say to her, considering her own language.

Why would a mother expose her pre-teen to that kind of attention? I have no criticism of soph but question Sasha’s motives in allowing and even facilitating this. What’s in it for her? When the novelty of a cursing kid wears off, LtCorbis trashes her former influences and rebrands as soph doing skits that use costumes, ridicule and name-calling to make her points. She does several high profile interviews including Alex Jones and gets within spitting distance of 1M subs before she’s demonetized.

There’s one I can’t find anymore about a white trash anti-vaxxer who has 4.5 kids but only wants them injected with the good stuff—heroin. There are lots of inbreeding references and, as someone from Appalachia, it’s very ugly. Others that just make fun of her teachers and classes will flash the word ‘niglet’ that Wiktionary tells me means just what you’d think crossed with piglet.

Tom Turkey includes a screenshot of a series of soph’s posts as ‘lutenant faggot’:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published also everyone make sure u have a knife or gun on u at all times u heard it here first mass genocide of muslims a service to society jk please kill muslims better be covered up FUCK MUSLIMS FUCK THEM ALL I wish an atomic bomb would drop on the Middle East already I FUCKING HATE THOSE SANDIGGERS WITH ALL MY MIGHT FUCKING PEDOPHILES AND CHILD RAPISTS. I wish there would be a Hitler for Muslims Gas them all

Tom ends with the speculation of whether soph has been groomed by her parents, and the headline that sums her up as “Far-Right Foul-Mouthed Red-Pilling Star.”

schooling youtube

I don’t disagree with everything soph says but I think that makes it worse. She’s done a video on Pizzagate that was taken down, as was mine on Hollywood & Pedo-Sadist Cults. In her video on the FBI, she talks about the conditions that make a school shooting likely, including a number of parents who are actors. I have a draft on Sandy Hook. In Why Does This Matza Taste Like Iron? she has a lengthy conversation with her brother (?) on the blood libel controversy with multiple citations on-screen that he posts but she reads. She mentions that he’s read the whole Old Testament and she’s on p. 750.

Soph is very smart. Where my policy is ‘Love the people, challenge the ideas,’ her policy is ‘ridicule the people, challenge the ideas.’ She disparages whole religions, races, age groups, sexual orientations and possibly genders. I haven’t heard her say anything positive about a woman but then she’s barely said anything positive about anyone. She does state that while the tyrannical father forces you to do what you don’t want, the tyrannical mother forces you to also like it.

YouTube was unprepared for soph and made up their rules as they went along in response to her. Imagine making an explicit death threat to the CEO and merely getting a community guideline strike. Hate speech and profanity doesn’t get more blatant than this, yet her channel stayed up for years. Along with the racial slurs were incitements to violence and exhibitions of assault weaponry. Does YT recognize a skit recruiting school shooters is supposed to be funny?

If soph had not combined hatred and violence with her research challenging ideas, would the latter be banned as dangerous today? Was soph set up to be the example that justifies censorship or did it come naturally to her? And what is Sasha’s role? If Sasha believes an 11 yr old should be enabled to make life-altering decisions without parental interference, is that the same as the parents she despises, who enable gender-changing surgery? It seems she’s either permissive or complicit.

the slippery mask

I’d like to end with religion. Sasha has partnered closely with Katherine Watt, who describes herself as a Gen-X Catholic and decorates her blog with paintings of martyrs and Catholic iconography. She has 35,000 subscribers, and I know nothing about her other than the connection to Sasha.

Sasha identifies as staunchly Christian and tells me and other critics our souls are black and she’ll pray for us poor cunts and twats. Her daughter is a gift from god, unlike the children of muslims, jews or niglets, as she’s taught her blessed daughter.

I did a recent episode on Elizabeth Nickson, who also identifies as Christian right. She defends Israel and wealthy capitalists against ‘genocidal maniacs’ like student protesters and environmentalists. She tells critics they’re idiots, stupid and infantile.

They both validate my theory that the purpose of JudeoChristianity is to invert hate and love, and make superiority into a virtue. Both Sasha and Elizabeth believe in the sacrament of the loaded gun. They’re both wealthy and see Muslims as the problem both here and there. They both confuse name-calling with debate over ideas.

Sasha very much loves her daughter, who is a gift from God, just like everyone else. Soph is bright, strong and original. I think Sasha is mistaken in the worldview she’s passed on to soph, and I have no problem with soph, who’s representing her views honestly and dealing with those who disagree.

My problem is that Sasha is wearing a mask, like the Malones. For those who glimpsed a slip of the mask, like Richard the Cormorant, he saw a cruel and ruthless shadow side who mocked and belittled others. It’s not soph’s content that shows who Sasha really is, but her reaction.

If she really doesn’t “know nor care what my public persona is, or what others think it should be”, she should use the same language and present the same views in her articles and interviews as she did in vilma’s comment thread. I don’t know what her agenda is, but I’m glad vilma had the courage to provoke her into revealing her true self.

Author of Welcome to Absurdistan and The Monkey Puzzle Tree, Elizabeth has defended clear cutting of ancient forests in British Columbia. I counter her claims that Obama instigated Oct 7th and 'Campus Protesters are Straight-Up Nazis.' I show why her version of Christian love is actually hate speech against the left, conservationists, Muslims and student activists.