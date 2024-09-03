Watch on Rumble

And the Washington Post: Masculinity’s Check Engine Light is On. Let Tim Walz Have a Look. Or ‘gender equity researcher’ Amy Diehl: Governor Walz and Second Gentleman Emhoff represent "tonic masculinity, the antidote to toxic masculinity." Here’s Stevepsyd on Threads: Tim Walz is a living example of *tonic* masculinity (vs. the toxic kind) and I'm all over that! Let's celebrate tonic masculinity and share it for men everywhere. (def. of tonic: a feeling of vigor or well-being).

This is accompanied by a meme of Walz clutching his chest beatifically saying “Tonic Masculinity at its very best!” And the X post reads, “It's tonic masculinity: it helps and heals, instead of harming. It's the antidote to toxic, and I love it.”

So the term that I coined has been usurped again! First it was Jay Rollins, John Carter, Harrison Koehli, Luc Koch, William Hunter Duncan, Doc Hammer, Mark Bisone, Grant Smith and Daniel D. who all changed its meaning to what I considered toxic. I’ll link those episodes at the end.

Now it’s been turned at a left angle and used by the he/him moderators at Medium and WaPo and a Twitter poster who uses the name Ax Lizzie and has a thumbnail of a woman with a bloody slash across her face. They are using it to give character to the amorphous blob of a personality named Walz. A political slogan for those who the so-called Tonic Men are completely against.

We need a phrase for that. Let’s coin it. How about poetic injustice? Quick, slap a hashtag on that: #poeticinjustice. There.

charles fucking eisenstein

For those who are new, let’s start at the beginning with the comment I wrote on Charles Eisenstein’s Nov 27, 2022 post:

Charles concluded with:

I heard about one of America’s all-too-common mass shootings, the Aurora Theater shooting of 2012. Four of the men who died there died because they interposed their bodies between their girlfriends and the shooter. … That is a core aspect of masculinity. Each man here has it in him to do that. Each man here would offer his life to protect what he loves, to protect life itself. … The fact that many men, including ourselves, have often failed miserably to live up to that potential does not make it untrue. It is who we really are, and our purpose here is to bring this, our true nature, into full manifestation.

To this I responded:

This does my heart good. I think we need a world that puts children at the center, surrounded by women, who are surrounded by men. Tonic masculinity.

It was liked by Charles and 105 other people, with enthusiastic replies that go the length of the first page, including Jay Rollins saying “Stealing that,” which he since deleted. Charles pinned a note just above it, since it was the top comment, saying how touched he was by all the lovely comments.

And then, when I just did a YT search on #tonicmasculinity, I found that Charles fucking Eisenstein stole my term. His March 2024 interview on the Engendering Love Summit is called Tonic Masculinity: Initiation into Healthy Manhood. Charles says:

3:31 there's also a masculine element of generosity that even goes to the point of the greatest gift possible of self-sacrifice that that um I came to think about this after one of the mass shootings uh in our country um it was the Aurora theater shooting where somebody went into the premiere of Batman and just like started just open fire and killed uh quite a number of people um four of the people who died, died because they put themselves in the path of the bullet on purpose for men did that to protect their wives or girlfriends uh and there's this Primal like this is the the the light aspect of the warrior archetype you know that the shadow aspect is killing the light aspect is I'm willing to die to protect what I love what I love is more important than I am myself I am a being uh with with his own service to offer the world 4:37 and that is the essence of what I would like to call tonic masculinity 7:02 why um I think it's so important to to reclaim it and to reframe it um as tonic

So masculine generosity and self-sacrifice means stealing the ideas of women and passing them off as your own. And now that we’re thinking about it, do we really believe that four men threw themselves in front of speeding bullets before they could hit their girlfriends? Or is this another thing he made up like the photos of the Salvadoran prison that his ‘friend’ took but were later proven to be AI generated? And why does his animated video show people throwing themselves into a black hole to save humanity? There’s a self-sacrifice theme here that was never my definition of tonic, which means healing not stealing.

consulting the medium

In my conversation with the Medium moderators, where I explained my genesis of Tonic Masculinity, Tony Stubblebine he/him replied about 4 hours ago:

Hi Tereza, we're always interested in the origins of ideas and phrases. Am I understanding correctly that you started using this phrase in 2023? Are you able to trace that usage all the way to the current application to Tim Walz? I'm curious mainly because it seems possible that there may be multiple independent inventions of this phrase. It appeared first on Medium in 2020. https://medium.com/@yirlenemertens/how-to-create-a-work-environment-that-enhances-tonic-masculinity-6265cdbd67ee As I currently understand your comment, you coined it independently in 2023. And then it's showing up again lately in reference to Tim Walz, which could be a third independent invention of the term.

I answered:

Hi, Tony, and thanks for responding! I coined the phrase (to my knowledge, which is only to say I didn't get it from somewhere else) on Nov 27, 2022 on Charles Eisenstein's thread where it got 106 likes and was the top comment. On Jan 15, 2023 I did my first episode with it in the title: https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/tonic-masculinity-and-feminine-wiles As I'm researching this for my article, I noticed that the 2020 Medium article uses #tonicmasculinity in the meme. When I do a search on that, I come up with a 2019 article from The Theology of the Body Institute—the same as Christopher West when he posts the Jordan Peterson use of it on YT. So it seems this originated on a Catholic anti-porn site. It seems possible the 'work environment' author got it from the Tobin Institute since the timing is soon after and they both use the hashtag. With Mirlene having only 2 followers on Medium, I really doubt she caused it to go viral 4 yrs later.

Another Medium moderator JLove wrote about 3 hours ago:

Hello Tereza, The earliest use of the term "tonic masculinity" that I could find, was in a two part article published on October 5, and November 2, 2021 by Miles Groth in the Newsletter from The Centre For Male Psychology (see link below). In this search there was referenced an article published in 2020 here on Medium by a "leadership coach" though without any link to it. So, this leaves the readers of your comment a bit confused. If this uncorroborated reference is to one of your articles, could you please provide a link to it - thanks. https://www.centreformalepsychology.com/male-psychology-magazine-listings?author=61518974786cf0674151d542

I answered:

Hi, J and thanks for providing those links. In my dispute with the 'Tonic 7' who had taken my term and changed the meaning, they did a search and said, "Aha! Someone used it before you." So it's not actually the first use of the phrase, since ideas emerge in many places spontaneously. It's whether there's a line tracing it back. The gap between a 2020 article on work environments with 2 likes and no comments seems, to me, an unlikely source. As does an academic article from 2021. Certainly Miles Groth coined the term for his use of it, but I can't see Christopher West—the next use of it—reading Miles Groth. He's opposite to his perspective. The first use of the term regarding Walz is Ax Lizzie on X. Has anyone asked her if she made it up or heard it somewhere? I'm not on X so I can't ask myself. I'd just be curious.

lizzie borden took an ax

The earliest use of #tonicmasculinity regarding Walz is Ax Lizzie who also goes by brainmist on bsky.social with the same disturbing thumbnail. A search there shows that she(?) first posted with that hashtag 10 months ago in Nov 2023, so a year after my first use of it and the couple dozen videos, articles and interviews generated by it. Her first mention is:

The positive counterpoint of toxic masculinity isn't anti-masculinity, as the fragile manboys would insist. It's not misandry. That's such a myth. It's #TonicMasculinity. Masculinity that heals, comforts, supports, makes safe, never threatens, sustains, nurtures. And there are so many examples.

Other examples she gives back in Nov 2023 is “The heroes pulling babies out of the wreckage of Palestine, then trying to make the babies laugh even as they're crying?” And Patrick Stewart, as Captain Picard and in his bromance with Ian McKellan. The rest refer to Walz.

So here are the options for where Ax Lizzie’s phrase originated:

Since it’s being used for the VP candidate of one party and was stolen by the campaign manager of another who just threw his support behind the third, I think I’m underpaid. I’m giving words away for free that are swinging elections! This working for love, not money, isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Did I mention Bernie Sander’s campaign slogan was A 2020 Vision and I bought the domain a2020vision.org in 2012?

But I still think Tonic Masculinity is a term that I infused with meaning, to capture what’s missing in our world. And I don’t think that Tim Walz, Jordan Peterson, the Tonic 7 or Charles fucking Eisenstein are representing that quality by slapping it on like a false label. The content is still poison.

