Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rat's avatar
Rat
4d

The interventionists' leap of logic occurs between «situation is bad» and «action is justified». It's just a reheated version of the classic «politician's syllogism»: «something needs to be done»∪«this is something»-->«this needs to be done»:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Politician%27s_syllogism

In practice, it's perfectly OK to recognize that an outhouse stinks and at the same time not approve of driving a killdozer into it in an attempt to «fix» the situation.

There are lots of bad situations in the world that we don't know how to fix.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
Don't drink the Kool-Aid's avatar
Don't drink the Kool-Aid
4d

Hitler (ˈhɪtlə) noun.

1. label used to target world leaders who dare to oppose the banking cartel.

2. accusation designed to pressure largely white European countries to open their borders to allow mass immigration from countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, recently destroyed by the Western banking cartel by economic sanctions, bombings, and other strategies.

See also related terms: Nazi, racist, anti-semite, unplugger of incubators.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tereza Coraggio · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture