If you interpret this title as ‘How to have a better argument against your opponent,’ you’ve already lost. Not the debate, silly, the game of life. What other purpose do we have other than to learn? Once you’ve decided that you won’t change your mind, you’ve stopped learning, as I say in When Did You Stop Being Wrong?

Conflict has a bad rap because of the false dichotomy from the conflict-adverse, who don’t want to upset people, to the conflict-attractive, who want to put other people down and show off how smart they are. The third paradigm is those who want to figure out what’s true and see the question as a quest, hopefully with other mouseketeers (keep Musk out of it!)

As I often told my daughters, you can’t create conflict. If someone says something you know to be false, even a personal attack, it doesn’t land. You can flick it off your back like a duck does water. It says something about them but not about you. Particularly if they hold no power over you, there’s no reason to be upset by someone else’s false facts, faulty logic and fallacious rhetoric.

When emotions are evoked, it’s because an inner conflict has been brought to the surface. There’s a contradiction within the person they don’t want to see. Since it can’t be pushed against with reason, it has to be pushed down with anger. No one can make you angry. Only YOU can prevent emotional dumpster fires, as Smokey the Propaganda Bear used to say.

I think we should change the rules. If you change your mind, you win the debate because you’ve gotten something out of it. But I’ve realized that the only people I can learn from are those who think they have something to learn from me. So when minds change, they change together. You both win.

Ten Steps to a Better Argument

Frame an open-ended question with more than two answers, especially yes or no. Remember that an ethical statement can have no proper nouns. Don’t just respect or love the person you’re arguing with, actually like them. Make cocktails, give foot massages. Arguing should be fun! If you don’t like someone, don’t argue with them, unless they’re full of themselves and it gives you a foil to make your arguments to a wider audience ;-) What does it matter? Especially why does it matter for you? What would it change? If it doesn’t matter other than showing off how smart you are, don’t bother with it. Define what all of the terms in the question mean to you. This doesn’t have to be an agreed definition, just so you understand what the word means to the other. What is it opposed to? Expand the realm of possible answers. Treat each one as a hypothesis. Argue for yours but don’t exclude any that are logically possible. What would change your mind? What kind of evidence counts as admissible? Who do you accept as authorities and on what basis? You are the only authority on your thoughts, feelings and experience—you are your own author. If people are equal, does the time spent researching a topic create credentials? Does my 200+ hrs listening to Russell Brand or my 3000+ hrs studying A Course in Miracles give me more authority than someone else? Can journalists be rated on a credibility scale based on what they stand to lose vs. what they stand to gain? Does a known and deliberate falsehood eliminate someone as an authority? Own your dogma. Dogma is only dangerous when unexamined. Nefahotep posted Individualized Sovereignty and Political Power Structures: how can these coexist? I highly recommend reading his whole post but, to my point, he says we should never use ‘I am’ statements that end with a noun. To do this is to make ourselves small, less than everything. It’s also a tell for a dogma, that someone’s identity is tied up with an idea so any challenge is perceived as a personal attack. Agree on the rules of engagement and that either can point out a false argument without offense. These include what the Greeks called ad hominem attacks or appeals to authority, and what I call rhetorical devisives. Agree to keep arguing until you agree. Take bathroom breaks and order pizza. We’re retraining our habits of debate as a competitive sport, which is hard. But we need to learn how to think out loud, in tandem with others, and not invite the ego to the party.

After watching my video, YT flipped me to the BBC of UK politician Rory Stewart on arguing effectively. Although he focuses on winning, he ends by saying:

One of the things that's very difficult about argument is that in the modern world, we often see it as a very, very bad thing, arguing. Sometimes it's seen as a very male thing, a very aggressive thing, something that makes people unhappy. It's almost a form of bullying. But if you don't argue, it is very, very difficult to get to the truth. If you just let everything slide, if nothing gets challenged, if you don't try to really pin down what somebody's saying, you get a very lazy form of thought. And a lazy form of thought, in the end, is a version of lying.

Jason Powers of DCFPress shows how to frame the question with a new concept, developed by Kit Knightly. It shows that the NWO is especially devious because it seemingly inverts the pyramid, putting centralized global agencies in service of local economies. But as Kit and Jason aptly point out, it's "A thin polysystemic skin stretched tight over a monosystemic skeleton." Important visualization.

And the Diva Drops it again with a post chock full of argument memes:

