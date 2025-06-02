Watch on Rumble

The genius behind Germany's economic miracle was Gottfried Feder, who achieved full employment, ended war reparations, and kicked out the banking cartel. In revenge, Rothschild set up his illegitimate grandson, Adolf Schicklgruber, as an actor to play Hitler, even imitating Feder's iconic mustache. Schicklgruber undermined Feder's economy, forced Germany into war, and then sabotaged the military. When his job was done, he exited by faking his suicide "going to it like it was just another day." Which it was.

In the video (Substack above, YT below) I give the synopsis while the text delves into more research.

berlin of the stolen golden ‘20s

It started with a response to Isaac on Tonika’s review of Berlin at Court Theatre:

I wrote:

The Weimar Republic has been chewing at some of my synapses. Was the Berlin decadence of the 'Stolen-Golden 20's' the reveling of those who had betrayed their host country, Germany, for the Balfour Declaration? We know that war reparations were crippling (had cut them off at the knees) and the Weimar hyperinflation was manipulated to make the Reichsmark worthless. When did this turn around to make them an economic powerhouse?

Instigated by this, I did a web search to find out when the 'Feder bills' designed by Gottfried Feder replaced the debt- and reparations- based Reichsmark. Nada. Zip. Nothing comes up.

So then I went to the man himself and the penny dropped: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gottfried_Feder. Reading between the li(n)es, Feder is the threat that Rothschild’s grandson and agent Schicklgruber, better known as Hitler, was sent to neuter. Feder even has the iconic mustache that I'm certain Hitler imitated. It's all been rewritten to make Feder subservient to Hitler, but take one look at this guy's face and tell me who you'd trust—Hitler or him?

the shackles of finance capital

In 1917, Feder started educating himself on financial politics and economics, although Wikipedo snidely says there’s no proof of that. Such as?

He developed a hostility towards wealthy bankers during World War I and wrote a "manifesto on breaking the shackles of interest", Brechung der Zinsknechtschaft, in 1919. This was soon followed by the founding of a "task force" dedicated to those goals that demanded a nationalisation of all banks and an abolition of interest.

In 1919, Feder founded the German Workers Party, the Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (DAP). This name reflects his purpose in enabling Germans to work, and not to profit from the labor of others. In 1920, it says he drafted "25 points" which summed up the party's views and ‘introduced his own anti-capitalist views into the program.’ The entry on the 25 points says that “a call to "breaking the shackles of finance capital" was added in deference to the idee fixe of Gottfried Feder, one of the party's founding members.”

From a different site, they read as follows:

The Program of the German Workers’ Party is designed to be of limited duration. The leaders have no intention, once the aims announced in it have been achieved, of establishing fresh ones, merely in order to increase, artificially, the discontent of the masses and so ensure the continued existence of the Party. 1. We demand the union of all Germans in a Greater Germany on the basis of the right of national self-determination. 2. We demand equality of rights for the German people in its dealings with other nations, and the revocation of the peace treaties of Versailles and Saint-Germain. 3. We demand land and territory (colonies) to feed our people and to settle our surplus population. 4. Only members of the nation may be citizens of the State. Only those of German blood, whatever their creed, may be members of the nation. Accordingly, no Jew may be a member of the nation. 5. Non-citizens may live in Germany only as guests and must be subject to laws for aliens. 6. The right to vote on the State’s government and legislation shall be enjoyed by the citizens of the State alone. We demand therefore that all official appointments, of whatever kind, whether in the Reich, in the states or in the smaller localities, shall be held by none but citizens. We oppose the corrupting parliamentary custom of filling posts merely in accordance with party considerations, and without reference to character or abilities. 7. We demand that the State shall make it its primary duty to provide a livelihood for its citizens. If it should prove impossible to feed the entire population, foreign nationals (non-citizens) must be deported from the Reich. 8. All non-German immigration must be prevented. We demand that all non-Germans who entered Germany after 2 August 1914 shall be required to leave the Reich forthwith. 9. All citizens shall have equal rights and duties. 10. It must be the first duty of every citizen to perform physical or mental work. The activities of the individual must not clash with the general interest, but must proceed within the framework of the community and be for the general good. We demand therefore: 11. The abolition of incomes unearned by work. The breaking of the slavery of interest 12. In view of the enormous sacrifices of life and property demanded of a nation by any war, personal enrichment from war must be regarded as a crime against the nation. We demand therefore the ruthless confiscation of all war profits. 13. We demand the nationalization of all businesses which have been formed into corporations (trusts). 14. We demand profit-sharing in large industrial enterprises. 15. We demand the extensive development of insurance for old age. 16. We demand the creation and maintenance of a healthy middle class, the immediate communalizing of big department stores, and their lease at a cheap rate to small traders, and that the utmost consideration shall be shown to all small traders in the placing of State and municipal orders. 17. We demand a land reform suitable to our national requirements, the passing of a law for the expropriation of land for communal purposes without compensation; the abolition of ground rent, and the prohibition of all speculation in land. 18. We demand the ruthless prosecution of those whose activities are injurious to the common interest. Common criminals, usurers, profiteers, etc., must be punished with death, whatever their creed or race. 19. We demand that Roman Law, which serves a materialistic world order, be replaced by a German common law. 20. The State must consider a thorough reconstruction of our national system of education (with the aim of opening up to every able and hard-working German the possibility of higher education and of thus obtaining advancement). The curricula of all educational establishments must be brought into line with the requirements of practical life. The aim of the school must be to give the pupil, beginning with the first sign of intelligence, a grasp of the notion of the State (through the study of civic affairs). We demand the education of gifted children of poor parents, whatever their class or occupation, at the expense of the State. 21. The State must ensure that the nation’s health standards are raised by protecting mothers and infants, by prohibiting child labor, by promoting physical strength through legislation providing for compulsory gymnastics and sports, and by the extensive support of clubs engaged in the physical training of youth. 22. We demand the abolition of the mercenary [i.e. professional] army and the formation of a people’s army. 23. We demand legal warfare on deliberate political mendacity and its dissemination in the press. To facilitate the creation of a German national press we demand: (a) that all editors of, and contributors to newspapers appearing in the German language must be members of the nation; (b) that no non-German newspapers may appear without the express permission of the State. They must not be printed in the German language; (c) that non-Germans shall be prohibited by law from participating financially in or influencing German newspapers, and that the penalty for contravening such a law shall be the suppression of any such newspaper, and the immediate deportation of the non-Germans involved. The publishing of papers which are not conducive to the national welfare must be forbidden. We demand the legal prosecution of all those tendencies in art and literature which corrupt our national life, and the suppression of cultural events which violate this demand. 24. We demand freedom for all religious denominations in the State, provided they do not threaten its existence nor offend the moral feelings of the German race. The Party, as such, stands for positive Christianity, but does not commit itself to any particular denomination. It combats the Jewish-materialist spirit within and without us, and is convinced that our nation can achieve permanent health only from within on the basis of the principle: The common interest before self-interest. 25. To put the whole of this program into effect, we demand the creation of a strong central state power for the Reich; the unconditional authority of the political central Parliament over the entire Reich and its organizations; and the formation of Corporations based on estate and occupation for the purpose of carrying out the general legislation passed by the Reich in the various German states. The leaders of the Party promise to work ruthlessly—if need be to sacrifice their very lives—to translate this program into action.

Reading between these lines, it’s important to remember that Germany’s arable land was confiscated after WWI. So the need for ‘colonies’ is taking back what was theirs.

from dap to nazi?

Let’s examine the contradictions here:

In Munich, on 24 February 1920, Adolf Hitler publicly proclaimed the 25-point Program of the NSDAP (National Socialist German Workers' Party, referred to in English as the Nazi Party), when the Nazis were still known as the DAP (German Workers' Party).[5] They retained the National Socialist Program upon renaming themselves as the National Socialist German Workers Party (NSDAP) in February 1920 and it remained the Party's official program.

So Schicklgruber proclaims the NSDAP program, called Nazi in English, while they were still known to themselves as the DAP, not realizing they were Nazis. Sometime in Feb 1920—but after the 24th when they were still the DAP—they renamed themselves the Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei because that’s so much easier to say than DAP.

Nazi is no abbreviation of NSDAP, but is certainly related to AshkeNazi or Nasi, the Hebrew word for prince. Schicklgruber is the only one pushing this change, if it even happened. Did Schicklgruber read these points to 2000 people, or was that Feder? Let’s amend the Wiki:

Feder took part in the party's Beer Hall Putsch in November 1923. After Hitler's arrest, he … was elected to the Reichstag in 1924 under the … National Socialist Freedom Movement. In 1928, he was elected as one of the first 12 NSFB deputies. He served until 1936 representing the electoral constituencies of Chemnitz-Zwickau (1924-1932), Leipzig (1932-1933) and East Prussia (1933-1936).[6] As a Reichstag deputy, he demanded the freezing of interest rates and dispossession of Jewish citizens. He remained one of the leaders of the anti-capitalistic wing of the NSDAP, and published several papers, including "National and social bases of the German state" (1920), "Das Programm der NSDAP und seine weltanschaulichen Grundlagen" ("The programme of the NSDAP and its ideological foundations" 1927) and "Was will Adolf Hitler?" ("What does Adolf Hitler want?", 1931)

Under the National Socialist program, it says:

In 1923, the economist Gottfried Feder proposed a 39-point program retaining some original policies and introducing new policies.

However, it says that Schicklgruber / Hitler insisted they couldn’t be amended. This would have been before the Beer Hall Putsch and Shicklgruber’s arrest. While Hitler was in jail, Feder became a member of the Reichstag, representing three different electoral constituencies. Why would he need the imprisoned Shicklgruber’s approval? And what was that 39-point program? This doesn’t seem right.

On January 26, 1926, Feder attended a meeting of the Working Association where its leader, Joseph Goebbels, demanded that Feder be ejected, shouting: "We don't want any stool pigeons!" However, a vote was taken and Feder was allowed to participate. The draft program was vigorously debated with Feder raising objections on various points. In the end, the amendments to the 25 Points were not approved.

Did Schicklgruber even exist as Hitler at this time?

show me the money

The wacky Wiki would have us believe that this 25-point party was initially supported by major industrialists while it demanded “the nationalization of all businesses which have been formed into corporations” and “profit-sharing in large industrial enterprises.” That seems pretty unlikely. Fortunately ‘Hitler’ knew which side his bread was buttered on:

Feder briefly dominated the Nazi Party's official views on financial politics, but after he became chairman of the party's economic council in 1931, his anti-capitalist views led to a great decline in financial support from Germany's major industrialists. Following pressure from Albert Vögler, Gustav Krupp, Friedrich Flick, Fritz Thyssen, Emil Kirdorf and especially Hjalmar Schacht, Hitler decided to move the party away from Feder's economic views. Schacht wrote in the 'Magic of Money' that "National Socialist agitation under the leadership of Gottfried Feder" aimed to curtail "private banking" and "the entire currency system." He further explained that the goal of Feder and his pupils was to destroy their entire "banking and monetary economy" and concludes that he "had to try to steer Hitler away from these destruction conceptions."

When Hitler became Reichskanzler in 1933, Schacht became the President of the Reichsbank and Minister of Economics in 1934. While credited with Germany’s economic miracle, he opposed rearmament as violating the Treaty of Versailles and disrupting the German economy. He resigned as Reichsbank president in 1939 and as Minister in 1943. In 1944 the Gestapo arrested him and sent him to a concentration camp in Flossenbürg, Bavaria. He was later tried at Nuremberg, acquitted, then sentenced to 15 years hard labor by a German tribunal, which was overturned.

In 1933, Feder was Under-Secretary at the Reich Ministry of Economics under Karl Schmitt. Konrad Heiden points out that Feder had to serve under someone who completely opposed his economic policies: "The post of under-secretary was an humiliating position ... His new superior was almost a stranger to the party, but familiar to the stock exchange... he was Doctor Karl Schmitt, general director of the largest German insurance company. A more pronounced representative of rapacious capital would have been hard to find; Schmitt had spent his life lending money and collecting interest; he had literally bought his way into the National Socialist Movement by giving the party generous aid in hard times."

When Schacht became Minister, he fired Feder, even though they were both against rearmament. Feder’s "concept of decentralized factories was successfully opposed by both generals and Junkers [Prussian landed nobility]. Generals objected because it interfered with rearmament, and Junkers because it would prevent their exploiting their estates for the international market."

who is von Hindenburg?

The link on Reichskanzler says that:

The office of chancellor (Reichskanzler) was continued in the Weimar Republic. The Weimar Constitution provided for a two-part executive consisting of a Reich president and a government made up of Reich ministers and a Reich chancellor (Article 52) who determined the guidelines of the government's policy (Article 56). The constitution stipulated that the president appoint and dismiss the chancellor and ministers. The ministers were appointed by the president on the recommendation of the chancellor (Article 53), and members of the government required the confidence of the Reichstag.

So that’s an important distinction—the Reichskanzler is not an elected position but appointed by the President. The President also appoints the ministers while the kanzler/ chancellor only recommends. So it only took one person—Paul von Hindenburg—to put Schicklgruber in power.

Who was Paul von Hindenburg? A Prussian noble who, with his deputy General Erich Ludendorff, made himself a military dictator by exploiting the leeway given by Kaiser Wilhelm. He developed the Hindenburg Program:

For total war, the Supreme Army Command wanted all German men and women from 15 to 60 enrolled for national service. Hindenburg also wanted the universities closed, except for medical training, so that empty places would not be filled by women. To swell the next generation of soldiers he wanted contraceptives banned and bachelors taxed. When a Polish army was being formed he wanted Jews excluded. Few of these ideas were adopted, because their political maneuvering was vigorous but inept, as Admiral Müller of the Military Cabinet observed "Old Hindenburg, like Ludendorff, is no politician, and the latter is at the same time a hothead." For example, women were not included in the service law that ultimately passed, because in fact more women were already seeking employment than there were openings.

Is excluding Jews from the army a good or bad thing for them? In 1917, after Germany had effectively won, the Reichstag voted for peace without the spoils of war:

Hindenburg detested Chancellor Bethmann Hollweg for arguing against unrestricted submarine warfare. Then in July, the Reichstag debated a resolution for peace without "annexations or indemnities". Colonel Bauer and the Crown Prince hurried to Berlin to block the move. The Minister of War urged Hindenburg and Ludendorff to join them, but when they arrived the Kaiser told them that "there could be no justification for their presence in Berlin". They should "return in haste to Headquarters where they certainly would be much better occupied." In a letter to the Emperor dated 12 July 1917, Ludendorff threatened to resign, and Hindenburg joined in the ultimatum. The Kaiser declined to accept. By then the majority parties in the Reichstag saw Bethmann Hollweg as an unacceptable negotiator for peace because he had been chancellor too long and was too weak in his dealings with the Supreme Army Command. The crisis was resolved when Bethmann Hollweg voluntarily resigned. Ludendorff and Bauer wanted to replace both the Kaiser and chancellor with a dictator, but Hindenburg would not agree. On 19 July, the Reichstag passed the resolution calling for a peace of understanding without "territorial acquisitions achieved by force and violations of political, economic or financial integrity"

Let’s remember that the real name of Rothschild is Bauer. Is the General who calls for a dictator related? Was Hindenburg the dictator they wanted to replace both Kaiser Wilhelm and the peacemaker Reichskanzler Bethmann Hollweg?

As we know, peace without reparations is rejected by England and France after Rothschild promises he can bring the US into the war in exchange for the Balfour Declaration. Hindenburg conveniently loses to the Allies and somehow is allowed to merely retire after the war and come back in 1925 as the Weimar Republic’s second President. Do you smell a rat? If not, look at this face:

the money chest

Here’s my premise. I think that prior to his appointment as Reichskanzler by Hindenburg on Jan 30, 1933, ‘Hitler’ was a minor figure, if he even existed, in German politics. I think that Feder presented the 25 points to 2000 people in 1920, which is why the actor Schicklgruber is made to look as much like Feder as possible. All the prior history is fabrication.

How does Schicklgruber come to Hindenburg’s attention, when he’s not even a member of the Reichstag?

In November, 1932, [Fritz] Thyssen and Hjalmar Schacht were the main organisers of a letter to President Paul von Hindenburg to urge him to appoint Hitler as Chancellor. Thyssen also persuaded the Association of German Industrialists to donate three million Reichsmarks to the Nazi Party for the March 1933 Reichstag election.

After Schicklgruber gets appointed as Reichskanzler on Jan 30th, 1933, he holds a meeting with those industrialists on Feb 20th and receives the 3M marks in ‘donations.’ Shouldn’t we call those bribes?

Who are these ‘industrialists’ who supposedly pressured ‘Hitler’ into moving the party away from Feder’s views? And can we call it pressure when he collects the 3M marks promised to Hindenburg for appointing him?

The first, Albert Vögler, is a war profiteer “described by the Jewish businessman Max von der Porten as one of the industrialists who focused primarily on business, hardly spoke of politics and did not want to know anything about it. … He helped rationalize armament production and indeed increase production at a time when Germany was clearly losing the war … The armaments industry used much forced labour as well as slave labour so costs of manufacture were minimal.”

Fritz Thyssen is an interesting mix. He was the third generation of the Thyssen mining and steelmaking company. In 1923, he refused to produce steel for the French and Belgian troops occupying Germany to force them to pay the full reparations. He was imprisoned and fined but became a national hero. In 1926 he expanded into United Steelworks controlling 75% of Germany’s iron ore.

He was a member of the German National People’s Party in 1932 when he supposedly organized the letter and 3M marks to Hindenburg to appoint Schicklgruber. Yet when Germany invaded Poland in 1939, he escaped with his family to Switzerland before sending Hermann Göring a telegram saying he was opposed to the war. He was expelled from the Reichstag and his company was nationalized.

Although intending to emigrate to Argentina, he was caught while visiting his sick mother in Belgium. In 1941 he was confined, first in a sanatorium near Berlin, then from 1943 in Sachsenhausen concentration camp. His wife Amelie did not escape to Argentina and spent the whole war in the concentration camp with her husband.

In February 1945, Thyssen was sent to Dachau concentration camp. In April, he and his wife were transported to Tyrol, along with Hjalmar Schacht. And then he was tried at Nuremburg for being a Nazi supporter with a 1941 forged memoir in his name called “I Paid Hitler.” Sheesh!

meanwhile back at the reich

In 1931, Feder wrote a book titled Was Will Adolf Hitler? or What Does Adolf Hitler Want? After Feder was ousted from the Ministry of Economics, he served as Reichskommissar for Settlement until December 1934. After the Night of the Long Knives in June of that year, Feder resigned from the government telling his friends that Hitler had betrayed the Third Reich.

Feder ended up becoming Professor for Settlement Policy at the Technische Hochschule Berlin in December 1936

He continued to write The Fight against High Finance, Die Juden, and The New City. His concept of the 'agricultural city' was no more than 20,000 people divided into nine autonomous units, each surrounded by agricultural land. "Unlike other garden city theorists, he believed that urban areas could be reformed by subdividing the existing built environment into self-sufficient neighborhoods."

It parallels my commonwealth system! My village is the size of his agricultural city, subdivided into nine autonomous hamlets. The commonwealth is the trading area of the village caret, and unique to each village so that no one can be on the border. Each city is surrounded by agricultural land like a pie crust, so there’s always access for crops and animal husbandry.

Feder continued to campaign for nationalization, profit-sharing, the abolition of unearned incomes and the "thraldom of interest". He died at the age of 58 in Murnau, Bavaria, in 1941. Maybe, by that time, of a broken heart over what Germany could have achieved without the Rothschild bastard, Schticklgruber.

Was Hitler a hero to the Germans and a villain to the Jews or the reverse? I analyze the videos Hellstorm and Dresden: a Burnt Offering along with The Enigma of the Fuhrer. Nefahotep takes from Firestarter 16 Mistakes made by Hitler, and offers the premise that he was a British agent. Neo-Feudal Review gives a sophisticated analysis of the complicated relationship between the central bank owners and the Jewish people. I wonder if Israel is another sacrifice zone, like Ukraine, like Germany.

On the 80th anniversary of WW2 Liberation Day, it's time for the truth to come out--starting with WWI and how Germany was betrayed in exchange for the Balfour Declaration and Palestine. To do that, we need to go back 4500 yrs to the Goddess-killing cult of Set/ Yahweh and how they’ve tricked us into a twisted ideology of supremacy. In Substack, I link 25 episodes on the world wars and the scriptural war on words.

David Irving wrote Hitler's War and 30 other volumes that document the history of WWII. Then Deborah Lipstadt attacked him in her 1993 book Denying the Holocaust. This is the story of his ruinous libel suit against her and Penguin Books and his subsequent imprisonment in Austria, all for taking history at its word.