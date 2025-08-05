Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
1d

Thats incredibly close to what i am working on right now! Ty this will bring more deep to my creation. That is great great great share. TY

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
Wildrhody's avatar
Wildrhody
1dEdited

As others have said, this is a lot of info to digest, but great information, nonetheless. Of course, I have a few additions:)

First, I completely agree that Hitler was part of the plan, and his name shows clear intentions. Adolph Hitler = Dollar Thief = Filled Torah (adj. that is now full).

Then to your question of when hierarchy and obedience took precedence over morality and equality. Based on the animal kingdom, I do think hierarchy is natural for survival and reproduction of small and/or large groups of animals, but for the most part, animals don't kill for the sport of it, like a psychopath would. With that said, there is no other book that dominates the mindscape more than the Bible, and it IS, without a doubt, a psychopathic male-dominated hierarchy of conquering and controlling the rest of us by using fear tactics, where they'll even kill their own tribal members if they don't follow their dictates. How the psychopath came about, in the first place, is a quandary, but I think it could come from inbreeding, as shown throughout the Bible or should I say Buy-Bull.

From a biblical standpoint, Gen. 1 makes clear that the Elohim, as in plural gods, equally created man and woman to replenish the earth, and no "rib" was used. Then Gen. 2, when the all-uppercased, incorporated, corporal Land-LORD God/Yahweh takes control, he changes the creation story from 6 days to 1 day and also needs a "rib" from Adam to create woman but didn't need "ribs" for all the rest of the male animals, for their female counterparts (it's almost comical it's so ridiculous). Yahweh names Adam, and then Adam names Eve, both designating ownerships. When they don't do as they're told by this elitist Land-LORD, he kicks them out, like a typical landlord would do if one didn't uphold their lease agreement. Yahweh also thinks they don't deserve to be in his inner elite circle, b/c of their transgression, and he worries they'll eat of the "Tree of Life = Elite Offer." In other words, they lost their rights to be in Club Garden. From a materialistic standpoint, I must mention that the location of gold is given before Eve is created, as well.

The story is nonsensical to a degree, but one must read between their li(n)es, to try and see the pattern of their mindset.

In closing, all nations must nationalize their banks if we want to get out of this mess together. We could then pay a set interest rate for loans, that would go to our governments to keep them operational for necessities, and there would be NO more Federal = Fed-RA-El income taxes to these soul-sucking parasites.

Thank you for a great article, Tereza. I have more reading to catch up on:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tereza Coraggio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture