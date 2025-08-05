Watch on Rumble

This is a hopeful post. We are breaking the word spells of the last 5000 years. You don’t need wars or revolutions. You don’t need to convince anyone else. You just need to figure things out for yourself. And that’s happening at the velocity of light.

In response to my post on Gottfried Feder, Tonika of Visceral Adventures sent me to The Collected Works of Gottfried Feder. This answered some questions and raised others. I’ve told her that, if a person who changes their mind is the second-most powerful force in the universe, I’m bending the cosmos.

The most powerful, however, is two people asking the same question with more interest in finding the right answer than in being right. I feel in good company with Tonika and the others here in my circle of constructive, vigorous inquiry.

Today I’ll start by stating the questions at the root of all of my branches of research and thought. I’ll then tie the etymology of Aryan to the sociology of hierarchy. I’ll summarize the history of the world wars and explain the role of Madame Blavatsky and theosophy in bringing Nazi, Aryan and the swastika to the German Worker’s Party of Gottfried Feder. This bound the mystical representation of the feminine in the suvastika to its opposite of the Aryan patriarchy, weaponizing both as symbols of a fictional German supremacist ideology.

Breaking the spellbinding power of words means not repeating lies. The name Hitler is a lie. We don’t know what his patrilineal name would be. The only ancestral name we have is Schicklgruber from his maternal grandmother. Therefore, this is the name I’ll use to denote the person playing the role of Hitler. I’ll delve into the patrimonial clues of Schicklgruber’s father’s father.

Regardless of whether this was Meyer Amschel Rothschild, the important question is whether Schicklgruber was Rothschild’s agent with a playacting script that subverted Germany’s anti-Rothschild rebellion from within, while seeming to be leading it. I’ll quote from Judea’s War on Germany to show how ‘Hitler’ is set up by denouncing him and how that ‘forced’ him to create ‘Israel’ at Germany’s expense.

I’ll end with a quote from Feder on Rothschild and with Schicklgruber’s foreword to Feder’s work The German State under National Socialism. Schicklgruber lays claim to Feder’s ideas only to invert them and annihilate with utmost violence the greatest hope to come out of the twentieth century.

distilling down to the essence

Here are the questions we’re asking, at their essence:

Looking at anthropology, how and when did hierarchy and obedience take precedence over a morality of equality? What came before or was it always this way? Is hierarchy natural or necessary? How has hierarchy been challenged and why did they fail? How would we do it differently? What would we replace it with, to return to a morality of equality?

While not as prolific on Substack, I’ve been writing up a storm in researching my book, OMGdess. Taking a break from that to go back to this post, in which I’d previously written those questions, I find OMGdess addresses them in a way I can only describe as uncanny. Once again proving that when I get the question formulated, the answer falls into my hand like overripe fruit dropping from the tree.

the aryarchy

The first three questions use the word hierarchy. In OMGdess, I’m looking at the anthropology of Goddess cultures and how they were destroyed by Aryan invasions, usurped by Aryan religions, and erased by Aryan languages. And now I find the origin of the Ayr- in Aryan is the heir in hierarchy. It’s the divinely chosen one with the supreme right over his brothers and their (note the heir in that possessive) kingdoms. Inherent in this (note the heir in inherent) is the right of the family to rule the world.

Aryan comes from Early PIE: *h₂erós, Late PIE: *h₂eryós. Since proto-Indo-European IS Aryan, this is redundant. Aryan means hieros or chosen by god, the rulers or masters in hierarchy, the chosen archons.

Anatolian: *ʔor-o-, 'peer, freeman, Hittite: arā-, 'comrade, peer, companion, friend'; arawanni-, 'free, freeman (not being slave)'; natta ara, 'not proper to the community'.

From Wikipedia: "the original PIE meaning had a clear emphasis on the in-group status of the "freemen" as distinguished from that of outsiders, particularly those captured and incorporated into the group as slaves. In Anatolia, the base word has come to emphasize personal relationship, whereas it took a more ethnic meaning among Indo-Iranians, presumably because most of the unfree (*anarya) who lived among them were captives from other ethnic groups."

So the Aryans are foreigners who rule, same meaning as the Heka Khasut or Hyksos. And the word has nothing to do with race but rather caste status. It has no meaning without its antonym 'anarya' or slaves. The Aryans were distinguished as 'free' because everyone else was not.

Ares is the Hellenist god of war, the War Lord. He is son of Zeus, from the Aryan Sky Father Dyeus. The heir of the Aryans is the war lord. The name Hellenists, like Helios, means Sun God worshippers, like Helen of Troy and Constantine’s mother Helena. Women represent territories, not females … who are beneath mention.

pre-wwii in a nutshell

Who were NOT the Aryans? Post WWII, we think of them as the Caucasian race that Hitler and the Nazis strove to preserve as true Germans, eliminating the Jews in death camps. In my Third Paradigm series on WW2ruth, I show this as more inversion Krivda. The Nazis were AshkeNazis, Zionist thugs, not the National Socialist German Worker’s Party (NSDAP).

Prior to the world wars, Kaiser Wilhelm was forced into the Great War by Rothschild, who funded it with loans to be repaid handsomely from the spoils. After two years, Germany had effectively won but Wilhelm offered peace with no annexation or reparations—thwarting Rothschild. This infuriated the German General Hindenburg. Rothschild told England and France not to accept peace, although hugely favorable to them, and he would get the US to join … in exchange for Palestine.

Generals Hindenburg and Ludendorff gave Wilson the excuse to enter the war with the unrestricted use of submarines. When this had the predictable result, they sent Wilhelm a message they could not hold the front for two hours, and he must make an immediate armistice.

At the Paris Accords, the Balfour Declaration was presented by the Ashkenazis, to the surprise of Germans who then knew they’d been sold out. The genocidal reparations, militarily enforced food extraction, and engineered hyperinflation made the 20’s roar with anguish on the German side and decadence in Weimar Berlin. Ashkenazis bought up German property for pfennig and German savings evaporated before their eyes.

The ingenuity of Germans responded. An obscure clerk named Gottfried Feder developed an economic plan of sovereign money that was not reliant on bankers. Ludendorff found an ‘accidental candidate’ called Hitler who he funded and promoted. Hindenburg was elected as German President. Wealthy industrialists gave Hindenburg 3M Reichsmarks to appoint Hitler as Reichskanzler.

Time Magazine credited him with Feder’s economic miracle, lauding him as Man of the Year. Judea declared war on Germany, blaming Hitler and ‘forcing’ him to send $100M of farm and construction equipment to build Israel at Germany’s expense. The Rothschild bank was appropriated and Rothschild himself imprisoned but released a year later. From London, he unfurled the tentacles that would wrap around Germany’s neck.

Let’s take a closer look at this time between the wars.

theosophy & the aryans

Joe Atwill has an article called The Freemasonic Invention of the Nazi Party. It chronicles how, post WWI:

Ludendorff hunted diligently through the Bavarian mountains for a red headed peasant girl to play the part of a German Joan of Arc who could be sold as a goddess, a divine messenger sent straight from Valhalla to wake up the Germans and save them from their bondage by leading them to victory and everlasting glory.

This is notable for the red hair of the Aryans in ancient Egypt but alas, no suitable girl was found. Instead Schicklgruber is told to join the German Worker’s Party, the DAP, at Ludendorff’s behest and against the rules of the Reichswehr. Joe writes:

This accidental candidate is then somehow recognized by Dieter Eckart as the messianic leader or ‘Maitreya’ that he and Theosophy had been looking for and he starts to groom him. … Ludendorff then agrees with Eckart that [the] accidental candidate may be the messiah he has been looking for and funds Hitler.

“The described process is so illogical as to completely defy belief,” Joe concludes. Eckart introduces Schicklgruber as the long awaited savior and coaches him on what to wear and how to speak. Eckart states:

Follow Hitler. He will dance, but it is I who have called the tune! I have initiated him into the ‘Secret Doctrine;’ opened his centers in vision and given him the means to communicate with the Powers. Do not mourn for me: I shall have influenced history more than any German.

Under this tutelage, Schicklgruber adopted the suvastika from India as his party symbol and nasi, the Hebrew word for prince, as his party name. Theosophists believe Aryans originate in India from thousands of years prior to the Rg Vedas and are the supreme race. The books from Schicklgruber’s library include Madame Blavatsky’s The Secret Doctrine, rumored to have been kept by his bedside.

With the Habiru/ Hebrew serving the true Aryan hierarchy, which may have been the Rothschilds or their masters, this provides layer after layer of inversions. Atwill’s article goes deep into the Nazi connections to royalty, Freemasonry, and British-New York banking. It’s well worth reading in its entirety.

the grand-patrimony of hitler

State the question: Did Hitler have a secret identity? Was he related to Rothschild? Define the terms: Secret = covert, hidden, obscured. Related = blood, money or power, direct or indirect. Why it matters: If Germany was sabotaged from within, they didn’t fail. Their economic policies were sound. Their social practices were successful. They could have weathered the trade boycott and come out stronger. They didn’t need to produce munitions and armaments. They didn’t need to expand. And if Hitler was related by blood to Rothschild, the entire WWII narrative unravels by pulling on a single thread.

The lessons we’ve learned from Germany are wrong if they were defeated from within. If Hitler was a secret Zionist, whether or not he was a secret Rothschild, it’s good news for other sovereignty movements (like ours!) We’re not up against insurmountable forces. And it circumvents the standard narrative if everything the Nazis are accused of was really done by AshkeNazis. I think there would be some retractions if that was established.

We know two things for certain: One, Hitler is a made-up name and two, we don’t know his paternal grandfather from whom he would have taken his patrilineal name. So the only name that gives us any clue is his paternal grandmother, Schicklgruber.

On Hans Frank, to whom Hitler gave the details to disprove that he was Jewish:

At that time, Frank undertook this delicate task, and he declared in the autobiography written in his cell at Nuremberg that what he discovered made it appear possible, if not likely, that Hitler’s father had been half Jewish. The main facts are clear enough. Hitler’s grandmother, a Fraulein Maria Anna Schicklgruber, worked as a cook for a well-to-do Jewish family named Frankenberger. The Frankenbergers had a son who was nineteen years old at the time Hitler’s forty-two-year-old grandmother bore a child out of wedlock, and the Jewish family paid for the support of the child up to the time it was fourteen years old. Frank wrote that the money was given to avoid a public scandal. Apparently, although Frank does not say so, Fraeulein Schicklgruber had threatened to bring a suit against the Frankenbergers. Frank wrote that many letters were subsequently exchanged between them and Hitler’s grandmother, which seemed to him to be evidence of a cordial relationship. Nevertheless, both he and Hitler were convinced that the child was actually the offspring of a millworker, Johann Georg Hiedler, a second cousin of Fraeulein Schicklgruber, who five years after the birth of the child married her and legitimized her son. But Frank, writing in Nuremberg no longer for the benefit of the Fuehrer, was also of the opinion that it was not out of the question that Hitler’s father, who later changed his name from Hiedler to Hitler, was half Jewish.

We’re left with Adolf’s opinion that he’s the grandson of second cousins who didn’t marry until she was 47 while she collected money from a Jewish family for a child that they knew wasn’t theirs. If this was Hiedler’s child, why not marry her at the time? Why wait until the child was five?

But perhaps the Frankenbergers were another layer of obfuscation by Adolf’s handlers. The supposed 19 yr old son would be 23 years younger than Adolf’s grandmother at the time, or less than half her age. Yet we know from the later prohibition against German women under 46 working as domestics in Jewish households that rape and seduction was common, and not by the sons.

I’ve read since that there were no Jews allowed to live in Graz, where the Frankenbergers were said to live. However the Rothschilds got their start in Frankfurt. That’s a thin thread but if Hiedler was always Adolf’s grandfather, why make up the story about the Frankenbergers? It served no purpose for Hans Frank to make this up. It made him no less guilty and the letters could have been demanded to be produced.

But if Adolf’s grandfather was actually Rothschild, then a false story that could be later disproven would be a better cover than a denial.

the war on germany is a war on hitler

The agitation by worldwide Jewry, as they called themselves, for a war against Germany preceded WWII by six years. It was before Germany had appropriated the Austrian Rothschild bank and imprisoned Rothschild in 1938. No violence was reported against any Jew. From an archive on The Jews Declare War on Germany, here is how it started in front page ads in the Daily Express, March 24, 1933:

The Israeli people around the world declare economic and financial war against Germany. Fourteen million Jews stand together as one man, to declare war against Germany. The Jewish wholesaler will forsake his firm, the banker his stock exchange, the merchant his commerce and the pauper his pitiful shed in order to join together in a holy war against Hitler's people.

Other versions say that the prince will forsake his counting house. Note that Germany is ‘Hitler’s people.’ Samuel Untermeyer was reported in the New York Times as saying on his radio show:

Each of you, Jew and Gentile alike, who has not already enlisted in this sacred war should do so now and here. It is not sufficient that you should buy no goods made in Germany. You must refuse to deal with any merchant or shopkeeper who sells any German-made goods or who patronises German ships or shipping. ... we will undermine the Hitler regime and bring the German people to their senses by destroying their export trade on which their very existence depends.

So they are undermining the ‘Hitler regime’ by destroying German exports, on which they’re dependent because of the annexation of fertile farmland by the Rothschild treason of WWI. Samuel Untermeyer was a Jewish leader and close friend of presidents Wilson and Roosevelt. Untermeyer’s admonition resulted in a boycott of Woolworth’s when some German-made women’s stockings were found in their inventory.

From a biography of Bernard Baruch:

Joining with Samuel Untermeyer in calling for a war against Germany, Bernard Baruch, at the same time, was promoting preparations for war against Germany. "I emphasised that the defeat of Germany and Japan and their elimination from world trade would give Britain a tremendous opportunity to swell her foreign commerce in both volume and profit.”

Bernard Baruch was a presidential adviser to Wilson, Roosevelt and Truman, promoting war for no reason other than profit. Vladimir Jabotinsky (founder of the Jewish terrorist group, Irgun Zvai Leumi) wrote:

For months now the struggle against Germany is waged by each Jewish community, at each conference, in all our syndicates, and by each Jew all over the world. There is reason to believe that our part in this struggle has general value. We will trigger a spiritual and material war of all the world against Germany's ambitions to become once again a great nation, to recover lost territories and colonies. But our Jewish interests demand the complete destruction of Germany. Collectively and individually, the German nation is a threat to us Jews.

Jabotinsky admits that Germany’s ambitions are to be again a great nation, not an empire, and to recover what was lost by the treason of German Jews in creating WWI. What could be the Jewish interests that demand the complete destruction of a sovereign nation? Only the inability to extract profits and the example that other nations might claim their sovereignty also and eliminate parasitic relationships.

In 1934, Emil Ludwig Cohn stated bluntly:

Hitler will have no war, but we will force it on him, not this year, but soon.

But it’s not, of course, the Jews who fought that war when the time came. In March of 1939, when Rothschild was released from prison, Brigadier General George Van Horn Mosely was quoted in The New York Tribune as saying:

The war now proposed is for the purpose of establishing Jewish hegemony throughout the world.

Chaim Weizmann, President of the World Jewish Congress, Head of the Jewish Agency and later President of Israel, confirmed this in September 1939 in the London Times and London Jewish Chronicle:

I wish to confirm in the most explicit manner, the declaration which I and my colleagues made during the last months, and especially in the last week: that the Jews "stand by Great Britain and will fight on the side of the democracies." Our urgent desire is to give effect to these declarations. We wish to do so in a way entirely consonant with the general scheme of British action, and therefore would place ourselves, in matters big and small, under the co-ordinating direction of His Majesty's Government. The Jewish Agency is ready to enter into immediate arrangements for utilizing Jewish manpower, technical ability, resources, etc.

By December 1942, all pretense of that relationship was dropped. Jews were not ‘standing by Britain’, it was Britain, the US, and the Allies fighting for Jewry while they provided money and propaganda:

We are not denying and are not afraid to confess that this war is our war and that it is waged for the liberation of Jewry ... Stronger than all fronts together is our front, that of Jewry. We are not only giving this war our financial support on which the entire war production is based, we are not only providing our full propaganda power which is the moral energy that keeps this war going. The guarantee of victory is predominantly based on weakening the enemy forces, on destroying them in their own country, within the resistance. And we are the Trojan horses in the enemy's fortress. Thousands of Jews living in Europe constitute the principal factor in the destruction of our enemy. There, our front is a fact and the most valuable aid for victory.

This is absolutely key to understanding the power and strategy of a supranational loyalty with no morality towards the host nation. To Jews living in Europe, Europe is the enemy fortress. If Jews were actually being held in death camps in 1942, they would not be able to weaken and destroy the resistance to Jewish hegemony within the Europeans’ own countries—as is this stated goal. And if they are Trojan horses, an enemy slipped behind a sovereign country’s borders in order to conquer and subjugate it, how should that host country respond? It seems the only two options are to contain or expel.

This goal of demonizing the Germans was shared by British aristocracy like Lord Beaverbrook who said:

We want to bring about a deep hatred for the Germans, for German soldiers, sailors, and airmen. We must hate until we win.

In 1945, Schicklgruber in the role of Hitler confirmed to the Germans and internationals that he hadn’t wanted war:

It is untrue that I or anyone else in Germany wanted war in 1939. It was wanted and provoked solely by international statesmen either of Jewish origin or working for Jewish interests. Nor had I ever wished that after the appalling first World War, there would ever be a second against either England or America.

In December of 1945, James Forrestal—US Secretary of the Navy and later Secretary of Defense—wrote in his diary:

Played golf with Joe Kennedy (then U.S. Ambassador to Britain). He says that Chamberlain stated that America and world Jewry forced England into World War II.

Chamberlain’s replacement with Winston Churchill, the drunken gambler beholden to Jewish benefactors for not losing his estate, would make sure provocation would be made to continue the war after common support in England had lagged. Churchill bombed German civilian cities, far behind enemy lines.

Did Schicklgruber need to retaliate by bombing London? That certainly didn’t help him win a war for which enthusiasm was flagging on the other side—just like Adolf capitulating to the economic boycott with the transfer agreement didn’t help Germans in the long run. Like Russia and Iran today, Germany could have upped its self-reliance for a few years and shown the world it had the moral standards to not bomb civilians. Instead, Schicklgruber played the role in which he had been cast.

the thralldom of interest

Gottfried Feder shows the understanding that Jewish finance dominated labor preceded Schicklgruber. It was Feder’s German Worker’s Party that Adolf infiltrated, under the orders of Ludendorff. It was Feder who was at the Beer Hall Putsch attributed to Hitler. Feder writes:

What do we mean by Thralldom of Interest? The condition of peoples under the money domination of the finance of the world Jewry. The land-owner is under this thralldom, who has to raise loans to finance his farming operations—loans at such high interest as almost to eat up the results of his labor—or who is forced to make debts and to drag the mortgages after him like so much weight of lead. So is the worker, producing in shops and factories for a pittance, whilst the shareholder draws dividends and bonuses which he has not worked for. So is the earning middle class, whose work goes almost entirely to pay the interest on bank overdrafts. So are all who must earn their bread by mental or bodily work, whilst a comparatively small proportion, without labor or trouble, pocket huge profits out of their dividends, speculations and bank shares.

And he contrasts this to Rothschild:

The House of Rothschild today is valued at 40 billion. The billionaires of American high finance, Misters Cahn, Loeb, Schiff, Speyer, Morgan, Vanderbilt, and Astor are valued together at 60-70 billion at the least. At an interest-rate of only 5% this means an income for these eight families of 5-6 billion, which, according to the researches of Karl Helfferich, is roughly 75% of the annual income that all taxpayers in Prussia had in the year 1912. … Around 38,000,000 Germans thus have had to live on what the afore-mentioned billionaires have as a yearly income.

Usurping his ideas, ‘Adolf Hitler’ wrote the Foreword to Feder’s 1923 treatise, The German State on a National Socialist Foundation:

Every great idea needs two things, the will to power and clear goals. The will to power, to liberation, lies glowing and strong in our hearts, Gottfried Feder has in his book, The German State on a National and Socialist Foundation, presented our goals clearly and simply and in a way understandable to everybody. In it the hope and longing of millions has found a form and powerful expression. The literature of our movement has in it obtained its catechism.

Through Schicklgruber, it would get its catechism in blood.

