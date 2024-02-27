Watch on Rumble

Kate Smiley posted in my comments:

Hello dear Tereza, I'm not sure the best way to contact you, but I do know that you read your comments. In fact the comments threads on your Substacks are among the best of any. You have a stunning audience! [She is so right!] So here goes: I listened to the Duke Report on Youtube today as I love the conversations between Peter Duke and Jasun Horsley, and this one did not disappoint. Jasun was discussing his book Big Mother, which I am yet to read, but have had a look at. It is his newer project that made me think immediately of you. He is doing a deep and dangerous dive into WW2. Here is the link in case you are interested. They are both very interested in language, so it may be enjoyable for you...

And indeed it was! I love listening to Peter Duke because he interviews the way I do, which is more of a conversation. In this case, he could have allowed Jasun to get a few more words in edgewise but since Jasun is questioning the validity of words, maybe that’s fair. And Peter’s points were on target, with lots of quotes and references, so I couldn’t begrudge it.

Peter is good friends with George Webb, fellow Malone-tracker, who retweeted a clip of my video, Malone’s Million-Dollar Pity Party, where I quote him as saying:

… having threatened to sue if the defamation is not rectified, you are left with two choices—tuck your tail and walk away, or follow through. Suffice to say, I am not one to tuck (yes, an intentional double entendre).

Now that the case has been dismissed with a potential SLAPP suit pending, he might wish he was ‘one to tuck.’

Jasun Horsley describes himself as a transmedia storyteller, independent scholar, and existential detective of high weirdness. He lives in Spain and, in another synchronicity, his wife is the sister of Guy Duperreault! Guy had already drawn my attention to Jasun’s Substack, Children of Job: Where Faith & Hubris Meet. We have a lot of overlap on Biblical themes.

Every one of Jasun’s book titles makes me want to read it. Here are some: Prisoner of Infinity: Social Engineering, UFOs, and the Psychology of Fragmentation; The Vice of Kings: How Socialism, Occultism, and the Sexual Revolution Engineered a Culture of Abuse; 16 Maps of Hell*: The Unraveling of Hollywood Superculture; The Secret Life of Movies: Schizophrenic and Shamanic Journeys in American Cinema; and The Kubrickon: The Cult of Kubrick, Attention Capture, & the Inception of AI.

I can see why Pasheen Stonebrooke would be a subscriber! The topic of Peter’s interview was premised on Jasun’s latest book, Big Mother: The Technological Body of Evil. I say premised, however, because it went far afield and deep underground, into some of my favorite rabbit holes—including the origins of that phrase itself.

In the same vein, I’m going to capture some of their 2-hr conversation and add my thoughts on mothers and trauma, word magic and NLP, Nazism and story-telling, autism and magnetism, schismogenesis and the prisoner’s dilemma, ontology and unsuspending disbelief around WWII. Let’s start digging!

the mother ship

The intriguing hypothesis of Big Mother is that “the primary driving force of human civilization is the desire to create through technology a replica of the mother’s body—and then disappear into it.” This is a place of safety and comfort, the ultimate shelter from stormy vicissitudes. From the initial trauma of birth to the overly connected or disconnected bonding with the mother, we are driven to return to the womb.

The New Age secular religion of Gaia and Mother Earth, the photos from space, see the world as the mother’s body. The Metaverse and transhumanism promise total immersion into the bloodless simulacrum of reality through technology. Jasun mentions that both brothers who wrote and directed The Matrix are now transgender sisters, going further into reality as self-written and self-directed.

The word matrix, of course, comes from the root of matri- for mother. The film portrays reality as harsh and warlike, masculine, while the fantasy world is feminine. To ‘take the red pill’ is to be in constant danger of pain and death. There is no comfort, only grit.

In a piece I wrote called The Gnostic & the Atheist, I debate my husband on whether The Matrix has it backwards. We’re in an illusion of pain and death, suffering and danger, but reality is an ever-expanding collidescope (sic) of delight and imagination. As a mother, that’s the reality I’d design for my children. Is God less competent or does He love His children less than I love mine?

I think that we are all motherless orphans, more so than any other place and time. Women have been ‘empowered’ to become men, not true men but toxic men, eating the poison apple of the corporate, incorporeal life. The successful businesswoman isn’t disembodied and may have a gym membership to prove it. She’s disen-wombed. Her body has no engendered function. She’s a businessman with boobs. Or as I say of certain politicians, a patriarch without a penis.

The lure of immersive gaming is stronger for men than women, and stronger for autistic than non-autistic of both genders. I’ve wondered whether autism is a feature and not a bug of vaccines, an altering of human nature. But the rise in autism also matches the increase in two-income families and housing competition that made that a choice for one generation and then a requirement. It’s a shift in human nurture.

Jasun suggests that what autism may be, in its most spiritual sense, is the underground network that will never be discovered by the powers-that-be. It’s an invisible tribe. I’ve seen autism as the masculine side of the brain in logic and reason without the feminine of intuition and feeling. The gestation of a baby and concomitant mind-shift is what makes women think differently than men.

The Mother-Mind would be the opposite end of the spectrum from the autistic male. It’s the Mother Lode.

reframing reality

Peter then said:

Words and money are the original antediluvian magic: you can use words to reframe reality and use money to reshape economies. Unless you’re talking about empirical reality, all word use is based on faith. … If we weren’t there and we didn’t experience it, we need faith that the words represent reality. … The trick about magic is we exist in a magical world right now. … Laws are a certain kind of word magic. … The shared belief in them controls behavior.

This was also said by Yuval Harari, the WEFfie we love to hate, that nations are a form of legal shamanism and we can withdraw our belief in them. While he meant in favor of a Global World Order, it could also be in favor of what we’d like to see. Peter mentioned James Corbett talking about Yuval saying in Sapiens that “Mankind is a story-based civilization. The His-story is one story on top of another.”

Jasun brought up The Stories We Tell Ourselves or The Stories That Are Ourselves. There’s the narrative and counter-narrative, creating dichotomy as mind control. Always, he states, between the extremes is the truth.

I would say that the continuum itself is mind control. The Overton Window isn’t just the frame, it’s also the plane of two-dimensional glass that stops the imagination from going beyond it. Opening that window and sticking out my neck is the whole idea behind the Third Paradigm, there’s a third dimension we’re not even considering.

By happenstance, while painting my stairway to Oz, I listened to an old James Corbett on the 1951 sci-fi story “…And Then There Were None” by Eric Frank Russell. It also made the point that language is an act of faith, and the hidden meaning of ‘cooperation’ is obedience in the sense of, “Will you come freely or do I need to drag you?” As A Course in Miracles says, we’ve gotten used to accepting contradictions in our words without giving them a second thought.

hypnosis made sleazy

Peter gives a brief history of neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) as a military psyop that was a shortcut for hypnosis. It deployed pattern analysis to channel the listener into a metamodel using the formula of delete, distort and generalize. It could convert ideas into language using universal quantifiers that put the subject into a state of cognitive dissonance, a trance state of suspending disbelief.

I remember when I started my YT in the summer of 2021, we were asking in the comments what you’d call a domestic program to psychologically manipulate people. We decided on psyops, although that was against a foreign enemy. How innocent we were! How naive! Now Heather B sells a tee-shirt saying, “UnPsyOppable!” along with an outrageously great post (thanks, Diva!)

On a note that Peter and George Webb will appreciate, a reader drew my attention to Brecht Arnaert, a Belgian dissident and friend of Mattias Desmet who interviewed Robert Malone in July 2022. Later, in a private email, Brecht accused Malone of using hypnosis techniques. Jill responded publicly, writing:

We (Robert and )I) have given up everything, including ever seeing our grandchildren again. We have given up our family—because we feel that these vaccines, mandates, lockdowns, WEF globalism are evil. This post is mean, slanderous and not true. Brecht—you should be ashamed of yourself. We went to Belgium—we didn't charge for speaking (as usual). We did it because this cause—the world is so important to us. Future generations matter. I am sorry you feel "hypnotized"—as you wrote to me (not Robert) privately. That you felt he hypnotized you in the interview was aggressive. Frankly, your comments are bizarre and bullying. Robert did not hypnotize you—he spoke science. Sorry if it went over your head and you felt overwhelmed. That is not hypnosis—this is called dialogue. Grow up—you were interviewing him, not the other way around. All the people supporting your position here—just prove just how mean and naive people can be. Robert is talking about just stopping being in the fight—you all will lose one of the most important voices in this fight—you all should be ashamed. We most definitely will not be going back to Belgium to help there—as he is obviously unwelcome there. Robert is slated to testify in American courts against the government and Pfizer—his declining these hearings will weaken the cases being brought to trial. This will be your legacy. Ruining the one scientist willing to testify. Nasty, horrible people—who will reap what they sow. Enjoy your future—your purity tests will only hurt you, but maybe that is your legacy. One day, I hope you look back and realize that damage the mob has done. The mob certainly didn't deserve Robert volunteering his time to come to Belgium and work for your cause for free.

Brecht’s response is intelligent and worth reading in the original comment but it was Jill’s over-the-top outrage that I wanted to cite. It’s Jill’s father, remember, who works for British intelligence in psychological operations. My episode, Truth is Like a Chamelion links 16 episodes I’ve done on Malone and happens to include a response to Guy on Lord of the Flies. I’ll post it at the end.

When I look back at Malone’s initial Darkhorse podcast, or the Hawaii kid talk where Jill is mouthing the words in the background, he’s very clearly using these techniques. His style is completely different than the CIA jocker-room jargon he employs with his biowarfare bro, Black Pill Hatfill.

In the interview I analyzed with Aubrey Marcus in Phony Maloney & Wikispooks, he deletes, distorts and generalizes. It’s a textbook example, along with the slow hypnotic pace of his conversation. I point out where he pretends to be agreeing but then states the opposite. There no question that Brecht is right. But it’s the nastiness of Jill’s response for Mr. I-Don’t-Tuck that really shows their two faces.

trivium isn’t trivial

Peter quotes Guido Giacomo Preparata that liberty is freedom within limits, essentially a leash. Guido has written The Ideology of Tyranny, The Incubation of Nazism and Conjuring Hitler, which two of my readers have recommended. Peter states ontology is overrated but Jasun asks, doesn’t finding out the truth have its own teleology, destiny, purpose? He believes that we can’t ever know the truth but his goal is to ‘unsuspend his disbelief’ in order to knock the story off its pedestal.

Jasun’s current endeavor is to cast out the lies of WWII and recognize the ways in which he’s submitted to them. He states that he was born into that narrative as it was being crystallized, as I was. He sees the Trivium—using grammar, logic and rhetoric to understand what’s true—as corrupted by imbibing false narratives.

I would add that, like NLP, it creates cognitive dissonance between what we really know to be true and what we’re submitting to as true, preventing us from thinking any deeper. Peter mentioned that NLP had a hard time with German. Why was that? Is the language more precise and less vulnerable to twisting?

Guido lost his job at the University of Washington because he cited David Irving twice in Conjuring Hitler, Peter adds. He thinks David got crucified because he got sloppy and points out that David foolishly sued Lipstadt. I write about this in The Trials of David Irving. I encourage reading my article to see if he was really foolish and sloppy or, like Julian Assange, courageous to be the example of how far they’d go.

But why is Ron Unz able to still publish, Peter queries, is he controlling the opposition? Jasun speculates that maybe Unz establishes the edges of the Overton window. He clarifies that it was Tacitus and not Voltaire who wrote, “If you would know who controls you, see who you may not criticize.”

This is significant because a search on the quote says it wasn’t Voltaire but a neo-Nazi white nationalist who penned it, according to Reuter’s Fact Check. So the misattribution is being used to smear it. But adding Tacitus brings it up correctly. Tacitus left no doubt who he was talking about, those for whom even Roman statesmen spoke in whispers. I don’t think this was the Judeans who had been evicted from Judea for their rebellion against Rome. I think this was the Davidic dynasty and their high priest tax-masters who were saved by Josephus and Vespasian.

the mother tongue

In ending, I’ll look at some of Peter and Jasun’s interesting observations on words. Jasun states that nonfiction is disguised fiction, and I’m sure Peter agrees from the Duke Report byline “All news is made up, some of it is true.” Jasun comments that we only have 1% of the facts, enough to create coherent stories but still not true.

Peter quotes Clay Shirky that there are two kinds of people: those who think the world makes sense and those who try to make sense of the world. He also quotes Ezra Pound who said that original thought stopped in the 1400’s with the invention of the printing press. And Marshall McCluhan, whose master’s thesis was on the loss of the Trivium and why we don’t have the tools to tell if something is false and argue against it. And Gregory Bateson on schismogenesis and the sleight of mouth: 14 retorts to anything.

Peter mentions fiction writers who set us up for the New World Order: HG Wells, Philip K. Dick, Anthony Burgess, and Kubrick’s encoded messages. He explains the military’s scenario planning of hiring classified writers to imagine futures you’d like to bring about, forming the cognitive structures to make this happen.

An example he gives is the militarily-funded fiction of the Prisoner’s Dilemma. It set the stage for the concept of Mutually Assured Destruction, justifying the nuclear build up as a ‘deterrent.’ I’m sure the ‘pre-emptive strike’ is another Army brainbrat.

Jasun mentions elsewhere that religions say God is unknowable. The answer to all this is to not depend on any of these tools—language, reason, logic. Pure spontaneity and being present in nature is the only escape. He’s looking to give up words altogether and turn his property in Spain into a silent retreat.

This strikes me, for someone who paywalls his ‘stack, as a means of having the last word. As I’ve mentioned, my mom made it impossible to win an argument because she ended with, “We’ll never know the truth.” It makes me wonder if that’s one of the 14 retorts to anything that Bateson calls a sleight of mouth.

Real mothering and real argumentation are both in artificially created scarcity, designed that way by the powers-that-be, the ones we’re not allowed to criticize. If they think these are so powerful that they could undo every self-serving lie they’ve wrought, why would we give them up willingly?

Instead, let’s build an economy that puts children at the center, surrounded by mothers, surrounded by men, as I define tonic masculinity. And let’s use facts and logic to dismantle the house of lies, and words to make real the communities we want, forming the cognitive structures first in our imaginations. I think that’s how we win.

In a recent essay on The Rings of Power, Charles Eisenstein differentiates between feminine power and 'honorary men.' The Dawn of Everything by anthropologist David Graeber and archeologist David Wengrow tells the creation epic of The League of Five Nations and the Jigonsaseh, or Mother of All Nations. As we enter our dark winter of the soul and look at the cult of immaturity in so-called leadership, they show us why we are orphaned by our culture and deprived of the feminine power of all of us.

