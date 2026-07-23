Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

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Visceral Adventure's avatar
Visceral Adventure
Jul 24

I haven’t stopped thinking about the conversation because I wholeheartedly believe our current monetary system sucks and is in desperate need of an overhaul. I wish I knew more on the subject of economics. I appreciate you giving me a chance to share my pedestrian perspective on it. Ultimately, I still find our challenge to lie within human behavior and the leviathan that is the pre existing empirical structure. But we can start with making sure the bankers don’t make money up out of thin air. That is a solid start.

I will share your post on my stack in the upcoming days too. Many thanks again.

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Gabriel's avatar
Gabriel
Jul 24

Very glad to see more of this series and you both! Before this came out I was recently thinking that my go-to response to people saying "X political fight is the point of no return" is telling them they need to read How to Dismantle an Empire. That's where you saying "you stop the bankers from making money at our expense all at once or not at all" gets to the meat of it.

I've also been somewhat more disengaged from online commentary and ingesting information, but a lot of that has to do with me trying to get outside and enjoy the summer. In a time were you can generate anything that can look "good enough" I am often asking myself what actually needs to be said. It's been wonderful to see the VAL blossom and I know you'll greatly enjoy meeting! I really loved what you said Tereza about online connections often being a lot deeper and meaningful than connections via mere geography. I can personally say that's something I find myself missing a lot as my life has shifted around.

Speaking as someone a generation later, I would definitely say younger people are desperate to actually participate in the work of society, there just seem to be all these inane barriers like the ones your son-in-law encounters. I remember a conversation we had years ago Tereza, where you told me the collapse was inevitable, and I'll admit I didn't quite understand at the time. I think I'm beginning to actually see it. I jokingly told someone recently "we've run out of corners to cut and all we see are circles".

Great conversation, and I'm definitely looking forward to future installments!

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