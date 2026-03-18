Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

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Mark Alexander's avatar
Mark Alexander
2d

I often fantasize about how this would work in the little town in Vermont that I used to live in. That town had only 1100 people, and there were clear geographic regions that could be organized as neighborhoods: the village (the center of the town, with houses close together, and a shared water/sewer system), and outlying areas like the Hollows (clefts in the hills above the village, houses far apart with their own water and septic systems).

Then I wondered about how the rules would be agreed upon. The town is currently ruled by a selectboard, but it governs the entire town. The neighborhoods would need their own governing systems. What would that look like? I'm not sure.

But these things don't worry me much. What I worry about is the inevitable desire for some people to concentrate economic power to themselves, e.g. buying up all the houses in the village and turning them into AirBnBs. I was already seeing that trend when I left in 2024, though it was individual owners acting independently, not one or two bigwigs. The 50% exchange rate might help with that, but I could still imagine someone backed with a large imperial bank acting in a predatory way. Somehow the town rules would need to address this possibility -- or maybe I'm being paranoid and this couldn't happen?

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1 reply by Tereza Coraggio
Chris's avatar
Chris
4d

Thank you. If someone could come up with improvements on your system that would be great, because yours seems to be quite sound. So improving on a good system would mean everyone benefits. It would mean they actually understand your system thoroughly in the first place, as opposed to simply dismissing it.

Stay healthy Teresa, so in the coming decades you can be around to share your model to more people and have a chance to contrast it with other proposals. It would be nice one day to see it in action.

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1 reply by Tereza Coraggio
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