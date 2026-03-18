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In preparation for my Caret Convo Series, begun with VN Alexander and Gabe, I wanted to post the principles, goals, rules and tools of my caret system. I looked through the Restoring Local Sovereignty playlist on my YT, linked at the end of the video, and realized I’ve talked about the Caret System in 15 videos, which I post at the end of the Substack article.

The Caret System, from my book How to Dismantle an Empire, is the most perfect anarchist economic system there is. I challenge anyone to improve on it. Please.

J. Lee Austin recently wrote, “Should We Be Accepting Anarchy?” And answered himself, “No, we should be embracing it!”

A man after my own heart, J starts with definitions:

Independent rule of self, without any force against another.

I would amend this. No man is an island and women like to hang in archipelagoes. I define anarchy as rule by rules, not by rulers, or as community self-governance. I don’t object to force when the rules are applied equally. You’ll either be ruled by principles or personalities so anarchy requires thinking through the rules and being realistic. Goals should be quantifiable and consequences should be consistent. We are the adults in this room and need to make sure the chores get done, while giving a maximum of freedom and individual choice.

Here are the chores:

The purpose of life is to care for the people and places that have been entrusted to us. Taking responsibility for a home and family should be an ordinary expectation, accessible to everyone. It shouldn’t require an alignment of the stars. It’s a duty, not a privilege.

The previous generation provided the housing, infrastructure, land improvements, knowledge and care that is our legacy. Making sure they live out their lives in comfort and security is our gratitude to them.

The principles:

Ethical statements are like algebra equations: they have to be reversible around the equal sign, any variable can be swapped with any other in the same category and the statement will still be true.

Everyone belongs somewhere, to the community in which they were born or where they’ve spent a significant part of their life. They share in the legacy of that community and the equal access to the common land within its borders.

Every child is born with sovereignty over their body, mind and soul.

The rules:

If carets exchanged for imperial currencies are taxed at 50%, you can safely issue twice as much in carets as you have currency in reserves. The formula then for how much you can issue in local credit is Debt + Tax + 2X Cash. As long as you don’t exceed this, you can never get caught short and have to sell off your assets.

All carets must be distributed equally to all commoners: resident natives and long-term residents, as defined by you.

You want to build up your reserves so the amount in circulation exceeds your debt by a factor of four. According to Benjamin Franklin, no more than 20% of the currency should be created through debt, the rest should be spent into existence by the government. So you should thank those who are working in the imperial economy by letting them participate while you’re building up your independence.

The tools:

The exchange rate of imperial currency to carets

The tax rate of carets to imperial currency

Categories of dividend subsidies

Tax rates or exemptions on property, sales, income, imports or exports

Eminent domain over any property or infrastructure within your borders that’s monopolized or foreign-owned

Control over who comes into your borders and their status as commoner or guest

dear commoner,

Are you looking to:

on housing

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Lower the cost of housing? Maintain and upgrade existing houses? Create neighborhood hubs for tool libraries, community gardens, cafes, book swaps? Make it possible for intergenerational or divorced families to live close by? Stabilize or lower property taxes? Enable people to live where they work and work where they live?

on education

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Diversify learning options to better fit parent and student interests? Make education debt-free and lifelong? Enable edu-travel and sabbaticals in ’sibling cities’? Have a university that prioritizes your own qualified students? Become a magnet city for an educational specialty? Empower everyone to teach what they know and learn what they want?

on income

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Raise the local income to meet the cost of housing? Increase independent businesses and livelihoods? Open up home restaurants and micro-businesses? Generate money for useful work that serves the community? Make enough in fewer hours, and have more time for family and friends? Allow parents to raise children and do meaningful work, without needing to choose?

on food & wellcare

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Foster locally produced food? Increase low-cost options for alternative health? Reduce costs and increase alternatives for elder care? Lower the cost of high quality dental work? Eliminate the need for insurances? Have food security with 1-2 days/week on a farm co-op, including animal husbandry?

on savings

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Eliminate and even reverse inflation? Save securely for retirement at a high interest rate? Protect Social Security and lower the qualifying age? Save enough so that you'll have an income, no matter how long you live? Never worry about fraud, theft, bankruptcies, scams or market declines? Create funds for home downpayments, education and home improvements?

on community

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Repair and improve local infrastructure? Facilitate emergency preparedness in the neighborhood? Cross-train neighborhood protectors and health advocates? Reduce road congestion while keeping cars available? Determine your own laws in matters that don't concern other communities? Eliminate homelessness and mental health / economic migration?

In response to a call for an alternative SOTU, I describe the rise of the commonwealth under my economic model after the first five years—in housing & income, food & wellcare, savings & retirement, and education & community. See how sweet it could be!

Describes how to break the power of the bankers and enable distributed economic anarchy, which is self-governance, not chaos. The system change in my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, gives commonwealth banks the sole power to issue mortgages and the credit to repay them. I look at three rules that make it corruption-proof and eight questions for you to decide as czar of your fiefdom.

I describe the crisis in parenting that led me to develop something I called the point system when my daughters were young. I compare this to the system of community carets in my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. Both encourage 'adulting' and taking responsibility for homes, businesses and each other.

Geopolitics & Empire interviewed Gabe of Libre Solutions Network and Mathew Crawford of Rounding the Earth on BitCoin's Rise: Tulip Mania or Digital Gold? I look at BTC as the US Treasury Reserve. I compare the Caret system from my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, on inflation, scams, laundering, dark markets, organized crime, lack of fluctuation, gov't treasuries that reward oligarchs, building generational wealth, economic migration, mining, exploitation of 'poor' nations, beneficial development of energy supplies, taxation, military aggression and aligning incentives in the direction that would solve everything.

In response to Caretology, I explain why mothers are natural economists, how carets could turn a golf course into a food forest, farm & restaurant, and why universal basic income is ordering pizza in your parent's basement. I continue to explore the caret system with William Hunter Duncan and John Wright.

Economics is a system of organizing labor by issuing and collecting money backed by ownership of the assets; anarchy is rule by rules rather than by rulers. As the czar or czarina of your fiefdom, what will your policies be? This discusses Universal Basic Income, student debt forgiveness, naive do-gooders, capitalism vs. socialism, and cheap vs. free. As a supplemental economy, it takes the mortgages back from capitalists and takes the social pension back from government. It enables those who work for corporations to benefit from the local economy while adding to the reserves that generate more prosperity. With a segue into a spirituality of enough, it ends with Matt Ehret on protectionism vs. free trade and the need for a standing army.

Responds to Matt Taibbi's "Magic Monetary Theory Goes Primetime." He looks at the film Finding the Money with Stephanie Kelton and says, "Run!" From my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, I show how deficits do turn into someone's assets--and we need to make sure that someone is local communities.

What's the question? On James Corbett's Solutions Watch, he interviews Keith Knightly (author of The Voluntaryist Handbook) and Larkin Rose (Jones Plantation & The Most Dangerous Superstition). They respond to the feasibility of anarchy. I give my answers from my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. I compare the policies of Terezania to Corbettville, Knightopia and Roseopolis.

Change you can make as an individual, without changing the system, is a tweak that won't last. Challenges James Corbett's Solutions Watch that taking responsibility for our own happiness, even if that means shopping on Amazon, is better than judging others. I tell a personal story that makes the point. This launches the series on socio-spiritual solutions.

I talk about Julian Assange and RFK, the Porcupine Freedom Festival, Larken Rose and "If You Were King" and the authority problem. I look at money as a means of organizing labor and YOUR job as czar to design a self-organizing system of distributing the wealth to enable the best for families and communities--as they define it. I reinvent police and homeowner's insurance in my fiefdom.

Simulation Commander, who writes Screaming Into the Void, quotes his avatar Orwell on "the intoxication of power." I describe the antidote as power over ourselves. I explain why buying local and UBI are good in the short term but won't solve the problem, and how technology could help us try out our models in cooperative competition.

A home is the greatest expense of a family or individual, yet bankers own them with the click of a keystroke. Whether high or low, it will cost as much as the market can bear. In this episode, I compare the astronomical prices of California to my hometown of Cumberland, MD, where a car might cost more. Although the problems are opposite, the solution could be the same. I look at Michael Hudson and how the petrodollar is affecting real estate and 'institutional investors.' I wish for an economic coalition like the Italian healthcare cooperative IppocrateOrg, presented by Robert Malone. And I hope to put the FIRE economy of Finance, Insurance and Real Estate back in the hearth of community where it can empower our future.

With the consequences of the Great Reset becoming evident, but even those affected not wanting to see it, what's the most helpful thing we can do? I give the perspective of A Course in Miracles, having just finished the 670 pp manual once again. I look at The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber and David Wengrow for an anthropology of anarchy. Vladimir Putin's June 17th address at St. Petersburg was an astute analysis of Europe and the US, with economic policies for Russia that support small business and home ownership. I apply his principles to the micro-communities we may need to start when economies in the West come crashing down, and show why it could be better than we'd dared to hope.

Buckminster Fuller said that to change things, you can’t fight the existing reality. You have to build a new model that makes the old model obsolete. This episode outlines ten universal principles of a new model, including the purpose of government, how to measure its success or failure, what community wealth really is, how to protect and proliferate it, the intergenerational transfer of wealth, and paying your debt to society backwards and forwards. I begin by talking about the spiritual and metaphysical obstacles that keep us from imagining a new model and how to remove them in your own psyche. Based on my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, I end with the three powers that communities require in order to control their own labor: debt, tax & cash.

In Russell Brand's interview, Naomi asks "What does the world look like after we win?" She states that we need a vision, a revival of the utopian imagination. I talk about the arrogance of hopelessness, and propose AA groups for activists addicted to it. We need to find our people, who take seriously that we will win and develop pragmatic visions. I quote Ursula K. LeGuin's speech that "Hard times are coming ... We'll need writers who can remember freedom." I suggest that our utopia-planning committee fall madly in love with each other and rigorously challenge ideas while adoring the person--something for which Russell's viewers are perfect.