Thanks to our mutual friend, Gabriel of Libre Solutions Watch, VN Alexander interviewed me on my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. Victoria is the author of The Biologist’s Mistress: Rethinking Self-Organization in Art, Literature and Nature. Her novels include Naked Singularity, Smoking Hopes, and Locus Amoenus—which merges 911 truth with Shakespearean characters and regenerative agriculture. In March, I’ll be interviewing her on a radical view of feminism in her upcoming novel, The Girlie Playhouse.

As ‘domestic engineers’—as she termed housewives—we share the same goals for an economic system: to care for the people and places that have been entrusted to us. Tori mentions that she had no interest in politics until she had her son, and was ‘radicalized’ by motherhood. We have much common ground in our lives and our ideas. From her background as a philosopher of science, Tori understands complexity, and knows when we’re being fooled by arbitrary complications.

I was trying out Riverside as an interview platform. Sadly, Victoria’s face disappears 10 min in, but her voice continues the vibrant conversation. I hope this will kick off a year of productive meetings with Commonwealth Designers (like you!) to get into the nitty-gritty of the economies we want to build. This is an auspicious beginning, and hopefully only the beginning, to an ongoing intellectual dialogue with Tori, one domestic engineer to another.

Dismantling the Empire, Building the Commonwealth

VN Alexander (00:07.031)

Hi, this is VN Alexander. I am interviewing Tereza Coraggio today who wrote this fantastic book called How to Dismantle an Empire, which is a how-to book. And I can’t think of a better project for all Americans today. And I’m sure everybody wants to know. And she doesn’t say how to overthrow an empire or how to overthrow a country. You notice that? Dismantle an empire. We’re not supposed to be an empire. So, Tereza, thank you. Welcome. Thanks for giving me this opportunity.

Tereza Coraggio (00:41.134)

Thank you so much, Tori. This is wonderful.

VN Alexander (00:49.667)

And just tell me a little bit about who you are and how you got interested in this topic.

Tereza Coraggio (00:58.002)

Yes. On this topic I’m entirely an auto-didact. I was getting my doctorate in the psychology of creativity, then went into business by accident and then ended up as a mom and a housewife saying, “how did we get into this mess? This is not the kind of world I want my daughters to inherit. And that got me into this long search for the origins of where things have gone so wrong. Writing this book, I would say, was at least a 15 year journey of research. I had a radio show for a while and that gave me the confidence that I was saying something people would want to hear. Then I spent maybe seven years researching this book.

VN Alexander (02:09.027)

That shows, there’s so much research that went into this book. And I just want to point out too, we’re very, very similar in a lot of ways. I was doing my PhD in the philosophy of creativity and intentionality. I wasn’t really very political. And when I became a mom, I was radicalized into politics. And here we are.

Tereza Coraggio (02:37.014)

And you are the first woman to interview me about my book—and a mom. And that’s so significant because what I’m doing is a mother’s view of economics.

VN Alexander (02:55.777)

Listen, women, housewives, otherwise known as domestic engineers, run a kind of economy that’s closer to a political or governmental economy because a government is not a business. It is not your objective to expand as much as you can and get in as much revenue as you possibly can and hire as many people as you possibly can. It’s run more like a nonprofit and a household is run with the good of the welfare of your family members priority. And also with a long-term generational view. What better perspective is there than this perspective of a mother for running the country, not a businessman.

Tereza Coraggio (03:50.606)

I say that specifically in my Substack. The word economy means management of the household. And what we do as mothers is organize labor because you want your kids to flourish, but shit’s gotta get done. Being able to make sure that things are fair, that there’s reciprocity, that it’s not just one-way from parent to kid, but kids are showing that reciprocity and being an asset to the household. Those are things that are so important. I was at my wit’s end raising three girls. When my oldest, Veronica, was in second grade, something happened where I said, my God, I’m raising a brat. She just was not listening to me. Her peer group was who she was looking to please. And I decided to stop working entirely—because at that point I was still working part time and contracting—and devote myself to making her life miserable.

VN Alexander (05:31.212)

Did you start homeschooling?

Tereza Coraggio (05:33.23)

We live a half block from the high school, a block and a half from the middle school, a couple blocks from the elementary school. I would have had to feel that my kids’ lives were in danger for me to not take advantage of that time. But what I ended up doing was homeschooling after they left school. I had a pretty intensive program of global education and music practice and workbooks. As they got older, especially, it was exposing them to different podcasts and videos and things that they read. And then they earned points that had a different value depending on how they spent them. So if they were spending them on junk, it was a dollar a point, if they were spending them on books they got more, if it was fair trade clothing they got more. If it was donations to charity they got the most of all but everything they had, they were earning by 15 minutes of something. They could double their points if they were also doing something useful around the house like painting or gardening at the same time that they were listening to these things. It gave us such a different rapport and they ended up getting their friends involved so that we put on events for global charities. They would research them and I would cook, they would serve and talk about whatever the cause was that they had chosen. That became a neighborhood event. What I do with my caret system is just scale that up.

VN Alexander (08:00.953)

Okay, just to let the listeners understand, the caret system is kind of an alternative currency that we’ll start talking about in just a minute. But that is this outgrowth of your monetary theory of how best to organize labor and a community. And so that’s the caret.

Tereza Coraggio (08:26.43)

Exactly. Yes. And I don’t think anyone is qualified to say how we should run a community unless they have proven first that they can run a household and raise children who are an asset to that household, not ones who are just going off to soccer practice and you’re doing all the work. We need ones who know how to wash dishes and clean toilets, they need to be functional.

VN Alexander (08:55.128)

Yeah. And self-taught in a way that you teach them how to teach themselves. One of the unintended consequences of public education is that parents now think they don’t have to be involved in the education of their kids. They assume that whatever’s going on at the school, somebody else is taking care of that. That doesn’t work out. Learning is lifelong and if you’re not involved in that process with your kids, they’re not going to get as much out of childhood as they possibly could. We have a farm and I homeschooled my son after third grade. We watched history documentaries while doing chores around the house, preserving food and things like that.

Tereza Coraggio (09:56.482)

Yeah, I think it’s even more insidious than just that the schools aren’t doing their job. There is a campaign, an agenda that parents don’t matter, that parents are trying to hold you down, that they don’t have anything to teach you. I would not do anything differently because my daughter’s friends say ‘your home provided a place for us. One of them called us the weirdest normal family they’ve ever known. But I hope the next generation will homeschool—my daughter’s husband was homeschooled. And I think that that’s why he is so industrious and so curious. He just is someone who loves learning and that gets drilled out of kids.

VN Alexander (10:59.887)

Yeah, yes, it really does. I think a lot of people say to me that, this parent is not qualified to educate their child. You and I have a lot of education, so maybe we’re better at it. But then again, is that parent a product of the public school system? I think I’ve identified the problem. I think education is absolutely one of the most important things in this country today. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that the way we’ve been doing it is the best way. I do think there should be community learning centers that facilitate lifelong learning and families can get involved. And as you say in your book, quite often, different communities can choose different solutions for their particular needs. And there is no one that’s going to fit for everybody. What worked for mothers like you and me may not work for other people. My son wanted to go back to school in high school just to take chemistry because it was getting dangerous having a chemistry lab in our house. So he went back just for chemistry. It’s great for the school to be there for that, it’s not all or nothing. But let me start talking about your book now. As I mentioned before, there’s a lot of research here in describing all the kinds of corruptions in the perverse financial vehicles that have just destroyed the middle class, created this wealth disparity, enslaved people, debt slaves, tax slaves, and I want to acknowledge all that, but I want to go to your solution. Because you convinced me that you know what you’re talking about when you go through all this history.

Tereza Coraggio (13:26.998)

At the very beginning of my book I ask, ‘what is our purpose?’ I believe that our purpose on this plane of existence is to care for the people and the places that have been entrusted to us. When I look at the economic system that we have, what it should be doing is enabling us to take care of our homes, our communities, the wildlife, the land that we are on, and also, of course, the people. And every generation should be able to add more to the family assets, they should never be going backwards.

VN Alexander (14:27.503)

You stress self-sufficiency so much. And a good government would not get in the way of people being self-sufficient. Right now people pay so much in property taxes for middle class people with just small houses. That puts their home in danger, their one asset, their shelter. I think government should never do anything that gets in the way of self-sufficiency. And then we had the lockdown where people weren’t allowed to buy seeds. Everyone was thinking, holy shit, I better start a garden because I can’t go to the grocery store. And people were prevented from buying seeds. Do we just have to put up with that or are we going to allow ourselves to be self-sufficient? One of the most important things that we have a lot of similarities in—I’ll just say my background and how I am able to talk about these kinds of things. As a philosopher of science, I studied complex systems. And what I learned is that the most intelligent systems are always decentralized. The most creative systems, the most robust systems are always decentralized and to some extent self organizing. They have some hierarchies, but the hierarchies shift and they come and they go and they’re kind of dynamic. Like the real world. Some people get into leadership roles at some point and then they get out and then they’re more supportive roles at other times. My background in the philosophy of science in intelligence and creativity led me to realize that politics has to be decentralized if it’s going to be intelligent. And the idea of a central bank is the dumbest thing that they could have possibly come up with.

Tereza Coraggio (16:37.55)

Depending on your perspective—from their perspective, it was genius.

VN Alexander (16:49.935)

It’s hard to convince people that we have to end the Federal Reserve and change the way we do banking in this country. The Federal Reserve creates new money out of debt. So tell us about your monetary theory. Tell about your banking theory.

Tereza Coraggio (16:59.278)

To start with defining the problem, I distinguish between money and wealth: money is a way of controlling other people’s labor, but wealth is a way of controlling your own. When they ended up creating hierarchy, the reason it’s pronounced hire-archy and not heir-archy is that it’s not really the inheritance of the archons, it’s who the archons are hiring. We have been made dependent on the people who have the money and are trickling it down to us. The way in which they have usurped our labor is by usurping ownership of the houses. When you get a mortgage, they are not taking it out of someone else’s bank account. They’re not taking it out of their own bank account. They’re creating it out of thin air, which you could never do. By them usurping ownership of the houses, our labor goes to them for the next 30 years. And that means that all the money that represents stored labor ends up getting greenwashed where it goes up to them and is seen as valid.

VN Alexander (19:34.127)

Can I just jump in here for the difference between money and wealth for our listeners? Money is the currency, some sort of paper IOU that is seen as legal tender that people value and will trade with. And wealth is actual things that have inherent value like land, like a house and so forth. As long as a civilization or community owns their own wealth and has control of their own wealth, they are wealthy, but the minute that you introduce a currency, you introduce the possibility that people will use that currency in a way to drain money from your community. Is that an okay explanation or do you want to qualify that somewhat?

Tereza Coraggio (20:39.742)

Let me add that money is a means of organizing labor in the interest of whoever creates it. So having the wealthiest people on the planet create the money means that all of our labor is spent making the rich richer. That is the only job in town—you’re serving them directly or you are being a servant to the people who do serve them.

VN Alexander (21:13.559)

And if you look at the money supply and the wealth disparity from 1913 when the Federal Reserve was created, clearly they created a bunch of money and gave it to themselves. The lower and middle class stayed put and there’s this huge creation of new wealth that went up. There’s so many billionaires. Where’d all that money come from? It wasn’t in circulation before. They just created it and gave it to the billionaires.

Tereza Coraggio (21:46.026)

If I can clarify, if they were to just create the money and give it to themselves, it wouldn’t serve their purpose. What they need to do is create the money and have us back it with our labor before it goes back to them as mortgage payments. Because at that point, it becomes equal to the money that you make with your hard earned labor. That part of the trick has to happen. Ninety four percent of the money in circulation is created by mortgages. By them usurping ownership of the houses, if you have a roof over your head, in some way you are serving them.

VN Alexander (22:43.439)

And just to point out to people who are not aware, when a bank loans somebody the money for that mortgage, they just write that on the books. They’re not taking money that they have on deposit from somebody else They are just creating that money and as you pay back the mortgage, it’s uncreated. So this is all just made up and they have no right to your labor or to your home if you should default on your loan. Hoping that people default is one way they acquire more of this wealth from the middle class and from the poor too. So it’s diabolical. Now, who should be creating, what entity should be creating the money, given what we’ve just said?

Tereza Coraggio (23:41.268)

Exactly. Money is not evil; it’s who is creating it. The idea that your labor should do something to pay back the previous generation who created the house or pass on the gift to the next generation is valid. Having a social debt to move into a home someone else built, with infrastructure another generation supplied, that’s a real thing. But it’s not the bankers who ever lifted up a hammer to build that house. So the community should be the default owner, so that when property changes hands, they are the ones who are issuing the debt to buy that house. That’s what my system does and then I not only create the debt, but on a monthly basis create the credit to repay the debt. And that gets distributed to all members of The Commonwealth, which is what I call the larger entity.

VN Alexander (25:09.999)

Let me just ask a couple of questions on this. What do you say to people who think you can reform or audit the Federal Reserve, the centralized banking? That you just need good people. If you didn’t have evil people, is that possible to get a good federal reserve chair in there?

Tereza Coraggio (25:44.302)

You’re voicing what 90 % of the arguments I have are about, as I think you know. My book could be subtitled ‘give up hope all ye who enter here’ because what I’m showing is that this scam goes so deep the money isn’t even in the country. The money’s in all these treasure islands, these offshore tax havens. You cannot give them the power of owning all of our labor and think that somehow you’re going to get that back, piece by piece with little reforms. It is just as hard to do a little tweak to the system as it would be to change the thing that will change everything. And so I think of it as bowling, where what you’re doing is to say, okay, I’ve got this one ball and I wanna knock down as many pins as possible in the ways that they’re controlling us. What’s the one thing I’m going to choose if I want to change as much as possible permanently so that it can never shift back?

VN Alexander (27:15.181)

Yes, and the banking, how the money is created is the thing. Come on, people, let’s stop talking about all this other stuff. They can create their own money and wield the power of that. Are we crazy for allowing that? Of course they’re not going to. Okay, now my second comment here for what you’ve just talked about is the idea that the Community bank is the only one that can issue mortgages in that particular community. And then the interest for those mortgages goes back to the community in form of carets that can be spent into the community for things. It looks like you want to qualify that slightly. Okay.

Tereza Coraggio (28:09.218)

Yes. What the private bankers cannot do under my system is make money up from thin air. That is the essential privilege of government at some level. And you and I are in complete agreement that the smaller the better. The smallest unit I look at is the Hamlet, a word we both like, that is just a couple thousand people. Your locus of control is within those 2000 people. But it’s not just the interest. That if you were to pay off all the existing mortgages, you are taking 94% of all credit out of circulation. There’s no money left.

VN Alexander (29:13.839)

Right. whatever is created is uncreated as the debts are repaid.

Tereza Coraggio (29:21.268)

Exactly right and that’s why inflation is baked in. Typically when you get a mortgage at 5.3% interest you’re paying double. You’re paying as much in interest as you are for the loan and so in the first fifteen years, the money it created is gone. So there is no more money unless they figure out how to double the mortgages for everybody so that more money goes into circulation. Otherwise the gig is up and that’s why they kind of have a problem. So when people say, my house is worth so much more, I say, no, your house is not worth more. Your money is worth less because how much house it buys is now half of what it used to. Now everything that you’ve saved from your hard earned labor is worth half as much. So in my system, I’m not just giving the interest out. What I’m doing is proactively—before the mortgages are due every month—I’m putting exactly that much into circulation within that community. So there is always as much in circulation as is needed to pay the debt. And because I’ve made it where it is a debt to ourselves, it doesn’t really matter how much or how little there is, as long as it matches. A debt to yourself means that the more that is lent, the more it can create exchanges within the community. You can always create as much currency as there is debt that is being collected by you in the community.

VN Alexander (31:27.599)

Okay, and that keeps the amount stable. And so some of the things that the community bank can do is build community infrastructure that everyone can use, that kind of thing.

Tereza Coraggio (31:42.062)

Yes, I think this is the part where it gets fun because different communities can compare different plans and you can try something out and say, that didn’t work so well. Look at this other Commonwealth over here. They ended up creating a lot more.

VN Alexander (32:08.259)

They ended up creating a lot more wealth out of the money that was in circulation.

Tereza Coraggio (32:13.726)

Exactly. Yes. And by wealth, what I mean are exchanges that add services or goods that are locally produced. So the five categories that I look at are locally produced food and well care, which can include childcare, elder care, massage, homeopathy, anything that you are interested in. And then education—and I have a very different fun version of education in one of my blogs called reinventing education that includes edu-travel and being able to go places and learn things from other people who share the same passions. I think that is too good to be wasted on the youth and something that should be life long. And then the fourth is home improvements because we right now we are tapped out when you get a mortgage. You have no money left over to maintain a house. And as you know, you don’t own a house. It owns you. And it always needs work.

VN Alexander (33:31.501)

And if you make capital improvements like replacing your roof, we talked about this offline, you pay more taxes. And you may not have been able to really afford that roof, but you couldn’t afford not to put it on because you’d lose your entire asset if you don’t take care of it. So this is another example of the ways in which government is currently organized to sabotage the stability of the family unit. And the one asset that we have.

Tereza Coraggio (34:05.198)

Absolutely. So my system flips that where I’m giving incentives for people to improve and maintain and expand their homes because that’s what we’re here for. Every generation should be adding more to it. And then the fifth one is community improvement. I look at that as going from the neighborhood, where you have a higher percentage that would be going into that, and then all the way up to the Commonwealth where there’s a lot more people, maybe a couple hundred thousand. So it’s a smaller percentage of each but adds up so that if you want to put in, say, a health clinic, maybe a dental school, you can do these things so that you bring the infrastructure and the services that you want to see in your community.

VN Alexander (35:15.207)

Now does this allow people to come up with their own ideas of what’s good for the community or is there mob rule? Do you do what the community as a whole says is good or what individuals think would be good for themselves? How do you deal with that?

Tereza Coraggio (35:33.398)

Oh, that’s such an excellent question. I don’t have the right answer to that. But I’ve thought about it. It seems to me that, rather than having the Commonwealth or any level of government decide what people should do, it could match anything that people contribute on top of the subsidy, the credit. So you’d be giving incentives to people. And then you’d want to make sure that you’re not letting people monopolize that. The two things that, as czar of your fiefdom, you’re trying to prevent are extraction and monopoly.

VN Alexander (36:35.503)

So those principles could help guide the decisions. Those seem like good principles. According to your book, you are inspired by Benjamin Franklin. Everybody is familiar with the colonial script that really made Pennsylvania wealthy right before the Revolutionary War. In that system, the community, the city would issue the mortgage for people buying land. So that was the authority, the entity that had the power of currency creation. That was the legal tender that everybody was able to use. And so you had a means of trade, IOUs, written in the official paper that allowed goods and services to be exchanged because there was a form of currency that was going around. Instead of using gold or silver. Let me interject here about this idea that sound money needs to be backed by gold and silver. Okay, fine. That’s a good backing. It keeps it stable. But your gold is just sitting in a vault serving a symbolic purpose. It’s not like creating money to build a train system that everybody can use. That’s a really valuable functional asset that people can use and pay for. Gold just sits in the vault. And yeah, you can sell it off, but if you do, you’re selling off your wealth of your country. it’s really not serving that purpose of keeping the wealth in the country. And also people who own gold mines really have an advantage in the system where everything’s backed by gold. And that’s where we got into this problem in the first place, according to some explanations. The goldsmiths would keep gold in a vault for everybody and give them a receipt for that gold. And then they figured out that they could just create a bunch of receipts with no goal to back it. And that was the birth of currency, similar to what goes on today. It’s kind of counterfeiting, really. You’re counterfeiting those IOUs. So you took a lot of inspiration from Benjamin Franklin, realizing that the land is a real asset no one can run off with, it’s going to stay in the community. Good place to ground your wealth, I think. He realized that you could create money based on that land. And you also are really inspired by Ellen Brown, who founded the Public Banking Institute. And I volunteered for the PBI for a while too. So we have that. So if anybody wants to look further into this kind of thing, they can go to look up Ellen Brown in public banking. And she’s really coming up with ideas like, even if we still have the Federal Reserve, there are things we could do with state banks and community banks and city banks to keep the money in the local community.

Tereza Coraggio (41:28.846)

Yes, gold is the original fiat currency because it was not a use value. It had a value stamped on it that was higher than its actual use value. That was how coinage came into being. So that mean they could distribute these coins and tax people in them and they would have to support whatever that king or or lord wanted, so that was the first way in which our labor was usurped. Ben Franklin was such a genius and I think his economic system was the most genius thing he ever did. He actually said, though, only 20% of the money in circulation should be created through debt. The other 80% should be created by government spending. So when you were talking earlier about government creating money for infrastructure, of course he was the inventor of the library and the post office. Really the 80 % ended up being used often for military, but it still prevented them from having to borrow that money from a foreign country in gold, which ended up taking away the sovereignty at the end. So yes.

VN Alexander (43:44.601)

Can I just say government spending is government building assets. Just to turn it around a little bit because we all think ‘government spending, that’s so wasteful. It just goes nowhere.’ If government is spending and creating money for assets that are real wealth in the community, then it’s not just being spent out of existence or causing inflation or whatever. So I just wanted to say that.

Tereza Coraggio (44:15.288)

Yes, I’m so glad you get that nuance because every other day I’m seeing memes that say, government has created inflation by creating all this money. And I keep sending comments back saying, no, government doesn’t even have a right to create money. That’s how they’ve interpreted the Constitution where it says only the federal government can coin money. And that has been interpreted as change, just quarters, nickels, and dimes.

VN Alexander (44:50.081)

Yeah, just nickels and dimes and quarters or a trillion dollar coin as the case may be! We may not go into that, but during Lincoln’s time, we had greenbacks, which are a national currency. Initially, they were not backed by silver or gold at all. And then later they became partially backed and there were a number of Supreme Court decisions and laws that debated whether or not that was constitutional to create greenbacks, and it was never overturned. It was upheld that that was a legitimate function of the government to create a national currency. But that just disappeared with the creation of the Federal Reserve. The question wasn’t fully resolved. They just decided to let’s have the banking industry create the legal tender. And so the greenbacks disappeared.

Tereza Coraggio (45:50.765)

Right. I would say the problem goes back to the Constitution. According to Franklin, the Revolutionary War was fought because of the Currency Act that forbid the colonies from issuing their own sovereign credit. That sovereign currency enabled them to be free of colonization by those who held the gold back in England. Franklin said that gold and silver always wants to travel back, but land-backed money will stay in the community. If you have the labor and you have the demand, you can just put those two together and don’t need someone from the outside loaning you that amount.

VN Alexander (46:47.599)

Unfortunately with the greenbacks created by Lincoln and his predecessors, it was not backed by the land as Franklin had done, which would have been better. Instead, they were created just to support the war effort. And war is about the destruction of assets, literally. That was doomed to failure. And then there was some sort of speculation going on. Whenever you’re coming up with a monetary policy, there are so many side effects if you create currency in this way or create it in that way. There are so many different things that could happen as it enters the economy and is used in a certain way. And so it is one of the most complicated issues we have today. People who are for the federal reserve want it to be very difficult to understand with all these weird exotic financial instruments that create all sorts of fake money and destroy our economy. The simpler the better. Money can be created if it’s backed by land. That seems good. I would also say money could be created to build public infrastructure because it’s backed by the infrastructure. That’s as simple as it gets. Those are things that you can see. You don’t have to open anybody’s books, as you do when you’re making somebody pay taxes. We’re vulnerable then to all sorts of abuses if we have to pay income tax because then the IRS can look at our look at our records and claim that we didn’t do something right. That’s a felony even if you didn’t mean to, made a mistake or whatever. That always can be used against us and I think that is a power that no government should have over the people. But if currency is backed on land, backed on infrastructure, those are things that we can see, we can keep watch. We can monitor a little bit better. There’s no problem with transparency because it’s out in the open, literally.

Tereza Coraggio (49:13.334)

I don’t know though. I think of privacy as anonymity. And I don’t know that anonymity is actually good. If you have producers who are in the driver’s seat because they are creating this value, they may want to be deciding, ‘Well, who do I want to have this value?’ I think that reputation is the original word for credit. Credit comes from credere which meant that you were believable that you were …

VN Alexander (50:04.911)

credible.

Tereza Coraggio (50:10.432)

So I think we do want to get back to that. I want to track how the carets are being used so that you can tell if it’s working. Is this something that is creating more wealth? Is there a way that people are extracting it from the community? Right now, as you and I both know, our world is run by occult pedophile psychopaths. And that is the problem.

VN Alexander (50:49.935)

If you would have said that to me five years ago, I would have thought you were just crazy. But now it’s like, oh my God, there might be some truth to that. So I wanna say there’s a slight difference. I don’t know whether or not you have a legal tender in circulation that is the US dollar, and then you have your caret system as well.

Tereza Coraggio (51:14.296)

Yes, both parallel.

VN Alexander (51:19.055)

The lack of privacy in the carets is because you want to trace the carets and see how they’re being traded for goods and services to make sure that they’re adding to the wealth of overall wealth of the community. So anybody who doesn’t want to be surveilled in their purchases can use another form of currency that’s outside of that. The local entity issuing the carrots doesn’t have any policing powers that could then arrest you and charge you with some crime or whatever. So those are why I’m saying that I’m afraid of taxation somewhat and I’m afraid of loss of privacy when it comes to financial matters. I’ll also say that I have been involved in researching local currencies. We have something in the upstate, Duchess County area called the current, which I’ve supported. There’s also something in this area called the common good. And I was talking to the organizer that you probably have heard about it. If I were to organize that, I would see how people were spending their credits. I don’t want to know what people are doing with their money, but then again, I guess my bank knows what I do with my money more or less. Whoever knows how people are exchanging their alternative currency should not have the power to then harm those people and press charges against them for any reason. And there should be no laws that they can break. You can observe the spending to know whether or not wealth is being created without the objective to try to control what people are doing.

Tereza Coraggio (53:34.714)

Right. A caution, though, speaking as one czar of a fiefdom to another, is that you don’t want to have your mortgages be seen as a substitute for taxes or welfare or any of those things, because what you’re creating is a big pot of money. If you think about all of the mortgages in your community and put them into one big pot, they will usurp it as quickly as they can.

VN Alexander (54:20.663)

Whoever has control over that pot of money will decide let’s use it for this or that.

Tereza Coraggio (54:25.332)

Right. When we set up the system, I think it needs to have rules that say that all carets need to be distributed equally to all natives and long timers, is how I define it. You cannot say, okay, well, government could take this amount of them because we can do this infrastructure project or, or we can do this because we want to help the needy. If you open that door a crack, that money is going to be gone. That money needs to be only for reciprocity and building that resilience and self-reliance in the community.

VN Alexander (55:23.563)

Okay, yeah, I get that. I understand that. With a public state bank, the idea behind that is a state has a certain amount of money all the time deposited in their checking accounts in various big banks like Chase or Citibank or whatever, which then turns around and loans that money out at interest. And so when the state wants to do some sort of infrastructure project, they borrow the money from those banks to do that and pay those banks interest. So it’s crazy. Any government entity should be able to borrow from its own funds in order to build infrastructure instead of paying banks for that. Are you worried that whoever’s making that decision can build the bridge to nowhere and hire their cousin’s contracting companies? How do you solve that kind of problem?

Tereza Coraggio (56:35.746)

I think that’s a great question. The way that I’ve imagined that could be solved is how the colonies thought it was going to be when they turned into states after the Revolutionary War and before the Constitution. When they had the Articles of Confederation, it said is that decisions had to be made at a small level and they had to decide that they were going to fund it at the larger level. So all decisions got pushed down to the lowest possible level. If we were doing that, they can’t decide how they’re gonna use that money because that money can never be taxed directly. My caret system gives that incentive because we’re creating those carets, which means that we decide how they’re going to be taxed or not taxed. And we decide what the exchange rate is going to be for whatever the Imperial currency is, say, the dollar. If you’re spending on local goods and services, we can say there is no tax. The only thing I withhold is for the pension plan, which we now call social security. Otherwise, it can keep getting exchanged as many times as possible, and that’s what you wanna have happen. In my plan, the first time they’re issued, they cannot be used for rent or mortgage. You have to have one exchange because it needs to go to someone for one of those five different areas that I was talking about. You have to create some form of goods and services and be providing that to your neighbors. And if you exchange again for local goods and services, again there’s no income tax, there’s no sales tax. But i keep those things on the dollar because what I want to do is give local producers at an advantage over foreign producers.

VN Alexander (59:26.191)

Your ideas would encourage people to stay put in a community and invest in the community. And I suppose some people who like to wander a little bit would think, that’s not right for me because I’m not investing anywhere. I’m moving a lot. Overall, even if there are some people who want to preserve that kind of life and move off somewhere else, in general it’s good for a community if people are able to stay put and improve on their assets there and form relationships. Relationships are actually part of the asset of a community and if people are moving away and are not friends with each other and are not willing to help each other out, you lose that reciprocity that is so important for building a niche that’s healthy in an ecological environment that’s healthy.

Tereza Coraggio (01:00:29.358)

Our goal is to get re-rooted and it takes two generations buying homes in the same community to build those roots. After that, you can continue to pass down the same houses, but you don’t want to have to have everybody living in the same house. In order to enslave any people, you have to deracinate them, tear them up from their roots and put them in other places. I think there’s a time of life when everybody should go off and have adventures and find the place that you want to settle down and raise your kids. But if you find that place, an eight year investment isn’t that much if that’s the place you want to be. I live in a college town and because of the students, no one who was born here can afford to live here. No one who works here can afford to rent because the students drive that cost up. So we have this education migration that has created the idea that only losers stay at home. That that if you’re anybody, you go move somewhere else and you don’t want to stay in the same place. That’s been a trick that has created this flux where every generation has to buy the houses all over again.

VN Alexander (01:02:14.029)

Yes, yes, I know. When I was young, the idea was you weren’t going to have to work as hard as your parents did, because they bought the house, they did all that work, but it’s gone. I mean, it’s gone usually paying for health services at the end of life. So in your idea of the Federal Reserve, there would be no more fractional reserve banking in the private banking industry, correct? So the power of creating money would be gone. I always think every reform, every new solution has to solve several problems and create no new ones. Because usually every solution creates seven or eight new problems. it’s easy to do when you’re talking about monetary policy because there are so many side effects and so many things that are difficult to control like the idea that you’re living in a college town. And living in a college town is a great thing. There’s a lot of things to do. There’s a lot of cultural activity involved and it’s great to have young people around, but it is harmful for the local economy for the ways that you talk about. And also the fact that there’s no tax income from nonprofit educational institutions. So everything is super, super complicated, but if we could just keep some things in mind like reciprocity, adding real assets to a community, real wealth, keeping that real wealth from exiting the community and keeping ownership in that community, then the super wealthy and other nations won’t siphon off our wealth. And that’s how we begin to dismantle the empire. And so a couple of moms, a couple of housewives get together and talk about ending all our problems in a single stroke. Your book is the idea of a community bank and mortgages to keep ownership of the land in the community itself. Brilliant idea. Whether it’s you or Benjamin Franklin, it takes a brilliant person to recognize the genius of a past idea and try to resurrect it and get it. So thank you for that.

Tereza Coraggio (01:05:39.454)

Well, thank you. I love that you see the difference between complicated—they have intentionally obfuscated economics by making it so complicated that no one can understand what’s going on except for experts—and complex. Because in the end, we’re talking about a global economic system. And it is going to be complex. That there are going to be things that we need to think through and say, how do we foresee the reaction that’s gonna happen? And how can we prepare for that ahead of time? How can we keep the rules simple so they give the maximum amount of flexibility to individual communities, but also keep the consistency of knowing that they can’t go back to the way things were? From reading your book on The Biologist’s Mistress on systems and purpose, I love the amount of complexity that you can hold in that head and be able to understand so many different nuances. Because that’s where the truth is, in the nuances.

