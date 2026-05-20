Watch on Rumble

In this interview, Nick Heys reviews my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. We talk about the importance of defining terms and the courage of proposing a solution. He quotes the thesis of my book and I outline the progression by which I get there. We talk about the capitocracy and illusion of democracy. It's a lively and hopeful exchange on a new economic model and how much fun that could be.

A year ago, I heard Nick interview James Corbett on his book Reportage. I was impressed by the deep and perceptive questions that Nick asked and his nuanced understanding of the material. I contacted Nick on his Rumble channel and suggested that my book might be up his alley. A bit later, he contacted me and said my name had spontaneously come up within his ‘mastermind’ group. Someone else had wanted to read my book and interview me!

He ordered my book and started reading it to his wife and her eight month pregnant belly. We tentatively scheduled a date and then he wrote:

I am slowly but surely making my way through the book, not for any reason other than I'm flat out busy at the moment preparing for the imminent eviction of my almost 9 month old son from his cosy womb! Although Eviction makes it sound a bit crueler than it is, but I know what you mean by womb time. Ain't nothing better than being hugged, cuddled, protected and ensconced by a loving mother - I remember it well!

That birth/ eviction day came and it was seven months later when we got back in touch. Nick’s son is now a lively and certifiably adorable 11-month old. Nick can’t remember who he was before he was William’s father. Our introduction wasn’t just a year ago, it was a lifetime ago. And thinking about the future through 11 month old eyes is the perfect way to craft a new vision.

The intellect and insight that drew me to Nick’s interview of James Corbett is fully engaged in our conversation. Nick goes right to the key elements of my book and explains them lucidly. As a thoughtful reader, Nick demonstrates his byline:

‘The best place to hide the truth is in the pages of a book.’ You can find him bringing these truths to light here:



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Thanks to Nick for this fine interview!