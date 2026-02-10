Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

Gabriel
2d

Thank you for this Tereza!

I look forward to the rest of the series and I'm thrilled to be a part of the discussion.

I'm very glad people found it interesting!

Mark Alexander
3d

Great conversation, and thanks for the transcript.

I have said I was willing to help with the simulation project, and I even started prototyping some basic models for the caret currency itself. But I'm not good at UI or game or simulation design. So I hope someone who's good at those things can show up.

I'm with Gabe in that I see a connection between the open source/free software world and the caret system. I started using Linux in 1995 because I wanted to have greater freedom in what I do with my computers, and because I no longer wanted to make people like Bill Gates richer by using their inferior software. In other words, local control vs. monopoly power.

Gates used FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) to try to prevent people from defecting from his monopoly. I see the same thing happening in the use of AI now, especially in software crafting. Most of the articles on Hacker News now are about how AI coding tools are great, and that There Is No Alternative (TINA), and that you have to use them or be left behind. I see this as yet another Windows Psyop designed to keep people from defecting from the system these companies are creating.

Caret nay-sayers will probably say the same thing: you can't fight the System, so join it. But there is a third paradigm (hah!), which is to work alongside The System. We see that in free software (much of the internet is running on Linux), so why not in economics?

