This post collates all of the chapters in Section FOUR of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. It goes deep into the economics of derivatives and Detroit, variable interest rate mortgages and inflation, the overall banking scam and the wealth grab before the dollar collapses.

To review, the six sections of the book are divided into the past, the present and the future:

Section ONE: Pieces of Slave is the anthropology of money and democracy.

Section TWO: Two Ways to Make a Slave is the 500 year history of colonization.

Section THREE: World on FIRE is the global asset grab of the financiers.

Section FOUR: Attack of the Petrodactyls shows the usurper tricks in the US.

These are the chapters and their descriptions, followed by the paradigm shifts in each:

Paradigm Shift #11

Communities are the natural owners of their own labor and assets. Money is a means of organizing their own labor and assets. Communities should be able to organize their own labor without debt to any outside entity or risk of losing their assets.

When communities issue their own credit, they own their labor. When communities issue their own credit, they protect their assets.

Paradigm Shift #12A

The objective of a free society is not a good-paying job but the ability to create a secure and useful life independent of employers.

The objective of a free society is not high employment, rewarded with consumer goods and benefits, which is merely paying the servants of empire in the products of slaves and serfs.

The objective of a free society is high self-employment with most people able to take care of themselves and theirs, with the added capacity to help others, extending relationships and reciprocity.

Paradigm Shift #12B

The problem is not the regulation of credit but who is authorized to issue it.

Bank-issued credit was created to usurp wealth

and concentrate labor-power in the hands of the few.

Community-issued credit could protect community wealth and empower the many to control their own labor.

Paradigm Shift #13A

Political power is subservient to economic power.

Political power is overt; economic power is invisible.

Paradigm Shift #13B

Money is not wealth and wealth is not money.

Wealth is ownership of the capital: natural, physical, and human.

Money is a means of organizing labor in the interests of whoever creates it.

It can be used to extract the wealth from the community or to enhance and protect the wealth for the community.

Capitalism is a system for extracting labor by assuming bank ownership of the wealth.

Sovereignty is a system to give communities power over their own labor by passing the wealth from one generation to the next with the responsibility to enhance and protect the natural, physical, and human capital, and enable individual choice whenever possible.

Paradigm Shift #13C

Banks create the money, not governments, and extract the interest while the principal cancels itself out, leaving not enough to repay the loan. Therefore housing inflation is required in order to keep extraction going.

Paradigm Shift #14

Four things rise with income: housing, healthcare, higher education, and hope for retirement, or the Unaffordable 4H.

For necessities, our economic system is designed to take everything a person has and, when their savings and borrowing capacity are exhausted, socialize the rest of the cost. The populace pays in cash, credit or taxes, and the .0001% always profits. There is no middle class, only a precarious median muddling through.

