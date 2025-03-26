This post collates all of the chapters in Section TWO of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. Thanks to Amy Rosebush for the evocative thumbnail.

To review, the six sections of the book are divided into the past, the present and the future. This section concludes the lessons from the historical past.

Section ONE: Pieces of Slave is the anthropology of money and democracy.

Section TWO: Two Ways to Make a Slave is the 500 year history of colonization.

These are the chapters and their descriptions, followed by the paradigm shifts in each:

Chapter Five of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, may be the most important because it shows that sovereign money, designed by Benjamin Franklin, worked in colonial Pennsylvania. The revolutionary war was fought over sovereign money but the veterans were tricked. Shay's Rebellion tried to restore it but the Constitution put merchant-bankers back in charge. I show how it could have gone differently, and could go differently again.

Paradigm Shift #5A

The Constitution was a coup against the existing constitution of a federal government between sovereign states. The colonies had greater economic sovereignty under the British Empire than the States were given under the new Constitution that negated the monetary independence for which the Revolutionary War was fought.

Paradigm Shift #5B

Whenever union is forced, someone is being raped. The states had joined the union under terms that were then changed without their consent, like a marriage contract revised after the wedding to forbid divorce. If a community can’t decide for itself whether a union serves its interests, that community is not sovereign but a colony.

Chapter 6 of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, shows that there are two ways to make a slave—take a people away from their land or take the land away from a people. Four examples are given: the East India Company, the French Revolution & San Domingo/ Haiti, the unCivil War, and King Leopold & the Congo.

Paradigm Shift #6

Slavery is not form but substance; not the presence of shackles and whips but the absence of reciprocity. Within the spectrum of slavery there are house slaves and field slaves, overseers and overseen, collaborators and rebels. Capitalism, where money usurps resources, is a more stable and resilient form of labor extraction than chattel slavery.

Chapter Seven of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. I talk about Jekyll Island and how the scam was perpetrated, running Teddy Roosevelt to draw votes away from Taft and get in Wilson. The Federal Reserve printing press enabled WWI to be funded with debt and inflation. I examine global land monopoly, US foreign military bases, weapons 'r US, and the debt drain.

Paradigm Shift #7