Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sue's avatar
sue
2d

Excellent, horrific, chapter on the pillaging of Detroit. And all this has been/is going on while the likes of us are concerned with life!

I look forward to our communities issuing credit... Meantime I am watching the masses, gently trying to inform them.

Thank you, Tereza

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
3d

Thank YOU! A lot here!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tereza Coraggio
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tereza Coraggio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture