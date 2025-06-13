Third Paradigm

Sane Francisco
1d

Dang, that opening quote by Tom Englehardt: "A society that programmatically trains its young into debt and calls that “higher education” is as corrupt as a wealthy country that won’t rebuild its own infrastructure"... how accurate a description of two of the (multiple) cons! And most don't see the con, just as they don't see the obvious Rockefeller medicine con (convince people that they need drugs for "symptoms", which then creates new "symptoms" in a perpetual negative feedback loop).

Well done (and thank you) for reading out this entire section! When I have time, I will listen properly with the book next to it. Since my return, I've been working multiple gigs (grateful for the work though I'm always juggling) and relaxing by making things I can sell. I don't know where the time goes but it is going. Hope all is going splendidly at the Garaj... <3

LoWa
2d

It was lucky I wasn’t drinking my tea when I read the title. “suction up, trickle down.” My first thought was: mooncups. As we had touched on menstrual cycles recently. (Would’ve caused me to spit out my tea in laughter). And second thought was “is Tereza writing about the toilet plunger economy??” 😂

I imagine the numbers look much worse now after covid in terms of wealth and income distribution. My main question after reading this…where are the pitchforks??? If banks create money out of nothing then all loan/mortgage contracts are baseless, so everyone should be protesting outside the banks everyday all day…but we don’t see this.

