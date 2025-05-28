Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Alexander's avatar
Mark Alexander
1d

This chapter puzzled me in a few places until I re-read those sections several times and they finally made sense. (I have always had trouble understanding economics; it's like quantum mechanics that way.)

"Homeowners don’t question why a house that’s several decades older should cost more, even though other possessions lose value with age and use."

This is an excellent point, and I never thought of it that way before. I'm reminded of the time a friend recommend to me in 2007 that I borrow lots of money to buy a house because prices could only go up. She called this scheme "leveraging". At the time I was living in a debt-free mobile home in Palo Alto, the land of super-high home prices. Needless to say, that plan would have ended in disaster a year later.

As a general comment, it seems to me that the current craze for AI is another form of fake wealth that doesn't create real wealth according to the UN definition, but actually takes wealth away from ordinary people by removing their skills (especially thinking skills but also physical skills) and thus their ability to create future wealth from their labor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
Yoni Reinón's avatar
Yoni Reinón
1d

Florida just passed a bill making gold and silver legal tender. Not a mention in the Financial Times or other MSM... They fear gold as hell. Will they get to kill it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tereza Coraggio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture