Watch on Rumble

Heeding the advice of my contrarian angel (the one looking over my shoulder in the video) I examine whether tariffs, DOGE and MAHA may be setting us up to succeed after they burn down Rome. A comparison of Trump to Caligula causes me to realize I knew him in another life. I tell a story of toga parties and Trojan Wars, with Nero playing the saxophone.

I start with stories in the video, so I’ll give you the hints to entice you:

My daughter Cassandra (in the photo) explains why you need two types of friends: those who are just living and loving their lives, and those who are determined to face the truth. Those in the second group will fight a lot, because we’re passionate and care. And when you’re worn out from fighting, you can go back to the superficial ones, and just dance and laugh. Until you remember why you need people you can really talk to. Keep in mind that we fight because we care so deeply about getting it right. You need both.

I provide a feminine view of how my system of carets and small scale sovereignty could address the same issues that, purportedly, the tariffs, DOGE and MAHA intend to solve.

On the tariffs: my book explains why the Unaffordable 4H—housing, healthcare, higher education and hope for retirement—will always be out of reach no matter how much money you make. They’re bid up competitively as high as the market will bear. They were balanced out by the Cheap EFG—energy, food and goods—which were outsourced. The tariffs raise the cost of the EFG while the 4H goes through the roof. US manufacturing would need to pay wages at such a high cost of living that it can’t compete with foreign goods, even with the tariffs.

[thanks to ConspiRat for the meme-ries]

And the best animated-penguin tariff meme EVER, thanks to Jewel’s comment on Fadi Lama’s excellent article, Trump’s Tariffs: Anti-China or Anti-Globalists?

The net result is suspiciously similar to the WEF slogan, ‘You will own nothing.’ Not houses or cars, not your own refrigerator or anything to put in it. Is Trump playing 5D chess, not against the Deep State but for it? Is this a directive from above or simply Ralph the Wrecker?

Ron Unz compares it to the Loony Tunes cartoon where Wily Coyote saws off the branch he’s standing on and the tree collapses instead. Jeffrey Sachs has pointed out that Trump’s policies have the silver lining of uniting the whole world against the US. Yet another of Ron’s articles, however, made me realize that I knew exactly who Trump was because I’ve worked for him before. This was the quote:

President Donald Trump and Chairman Mao by Ron Unz:

I was recently interviewed by a right-wing British podcaster named Mark Collett, and although the primary topic of our conversation was the JFK Assassination, other issues did come up. He suggested that the personnel policies of the Trump Administration reminded him of those followed by the Emperor Caligula, who might be so pleased at the wine-serving abilities of one of his slaves that he would immediately elevate the fellow to running an imperial province or commanding a large army, before growing dissatisfied with him a few days later and ordering his summary execution.

This was followed by several examples of Trump’s erratic hires and dramatic fires. Between the personnel policies and comparison to Caligula, I recognized that Trump was Philippe Kahn, wildcard President of Borland Int’l, where I was the Director of Human Resources. Philippe would come into my office saying, ‘This person is fantastic! Give them a 50% raise.’ And by the time the raise went through on payroll, he’d be back saying, ‘Fire them! They’re horrible!’

When Borland acquired another company, they were understandably nervous about their jobs. At the first get-together, Philippe assured them there were plenty of opportunities, for instance, he had recruited me as a waitress—not technically true, but whatever. He told them to ask me about the 30 open positions and added that he didn’t mean the Kama Sutra.

After undermining my credibility, he spoke to me privately during the break and said, “By the way, you need to lay off half of these people.”

I was also the trade show coordinator and best known as the person who threw the parties. My largest event was a toga party at the San Francisco Galleria. We sent invitations in verse on scrolls, there were nymphs of Aphrodite—blow up dolls that may have lost some clothes when thrown from balconies—and the Trojan War, a balloon fight of condoms filled with shaving cream.

The Fratelli Bologna Brothers brought in the roasted pig, walking on stilts and singing Old MacDonald bought the farm as a dirge. And Philippe Kahn played the saxophone dressed as Nero—as close to Caligula as it gets.

The party made the front page of the Wall Street Journal and also nixed a deal for a stodgy, conservative company to buy Borland. I think that when the stock later went up, everyone owed me a cut.

So I don’t think the Trumpest in a teapot is a Machiavellian plot. I think it’s an egotist flying by the seat of his pants, saying whatever he thinks is funny, believing that his success means he’s good at everything and can do whatever he wants. And I think that’s good news.

after rome burns

How do we rebuild the commonwealth? With my plan, the goal is to cut the Unaffordable 4H in half, because you control the mechanism to do that. And then to cut them in half again.

This gives you the ability to produce the EFG—energy, foods and goods—locally because the cost of living is now lower. You will be using the exchange rate as a tariff to protect local production so that no matter how inflated the dollar becomes, you can keep the value of the caret high.

robo.gov

The stated purpose of DOGE is to increase government’s efficiency, as if it’s a for-profit corporation. This begs the question—profits for whom? The money saved on salaries can now go to defense contractors, in which every DC player has a share. Isn’t that what DC stands for?

Corporate money only invests in a community in order to pull more out. Only gov’t jobs bring money in without that expectation. So as these jobs are replaced by suicide line chatbots and tax-audit-by-algorithm, it will suck money out of local circulation.

What’s the upside? The last defenders of the federal gov’t were federal employees. As they’re replaced by robots and phone trees and AI, no one will object when we introduce our plan to take back our power.

malone’s mayhem

And last, let’s look at Malone’s MAHA. You may say, wait, isn’t that Kennedy’s MAHA? No it is not, because I finally figured out why my YT video on Psyops Cyclops was taken down after two years, and not because of that horse paste that shall not be named in the video.

That should have been the first clue. YT never tells you why they’ve removed a video, they use the performance review dodge: “You tell me what you think you’ve done wrong.” In this case, they gave me a time stamp where I mentioned ivermectin. That was a red herring.

In the same video, during my comment thread with A Midwestern Doctor, I referenced Malone’s posts on his plan to dismantle HHS. AMD writes:

Additionally Robert Malone wrote an excellent series on what can potentially be done to fix these issues within the Department of Health and Human Services (part one can be viewed here, part two here).

maloney misinformation

I remember reading these two articles when I was a paid subscriber to Robert Malone. In the first, he writes:

In the second article, under the title of ‘Dismantling The HHS Administrative State’, he continues:

Fascism is a political system which is otherwise known as Corporatism, that being the fusion of corporate and state power. And as previously discussed, currently the real power of the US Government lies in the Fourth Estate, the Administrative State. To break up these “public-private partnerships” which compromise the ability of HHS to perform essential oversight duties and truly protect the health of American Citizens from the rapacious practices and disgusting ethics of the medical-pharmaceutical complex (in which they behave as predators, and we have become the prey), we must sever the financial and organizational ties that bind the medical-pharmaceutical industrial complex to the HHS Administrative State.

I think it’s interesting to note that he quotes the title of the Breggins’ book, Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey. It would go along with the theory discussed in some threads that he gains trust by echoing our own words and even cartoons back to us to see which way the wind is blowing.

the fox campaigns for henhouse mgmt

These posts provide very concrete steps for ending corruption in the HHS, using in-depth knowledge. Malone quotes an article called “From FDA to MHRA: are drug regulators for hire?” by reporter Maryanne Demasi. She documents five mechanisms by which agencies are coopted by for-profit companies in the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan, and shows how to change it.

His second post points to the absurd amount of funding:

… the President’s FY 2022 HHS budget proposes $131.8 billion in discretionary budget authority and $1.5 trillion in mandatory funding. In contrast, President’s FY 2022 budget request for DoD is $715 billion.

Malone elaborates on what would fix the problem: First, a Trump-era executive order that would reclassify 88% of federal agency employees as Schedule F, so they could be fired at will. Second, modifying the Bayh-Dole Act so that HHS officers can’t receive royalties from patents licensed to corporations. He addresses ending the regulator-industry revolving door, pharma paying for its own regulation, and vaccine indemnification. His last point is that HHS shouldn’t be Too Big to Fail.

It seems like this ‘Trump-era executive order’ was set in motion three years ago, since these were posted July 5th and 6th, 2022. Shmuley may be RFK’s handler for Israel, but Malone seems his handler for the CIA.

bringing up babies

True to my contrarian angel, I think the harder they push us into isolation, the more we’re valuing each other. The depopulation agenda, from my observation, is backfiring. Everywhere I look, I’m seeing babies and bellies holding more babies.

We are resilient and life finds a way. The harder they push, the stronger we’re going to come back. While Rome burns, stay focused on what matters. Keep some superficial friends for when you’re tired of arguing. And remember those who argue are friends you want to keep, for when you tire of superficial. You need both.

Whose treat was Trump? I look at what Trump voters want him to deliver, from $100M for J6ers to ending the Fed. Then I look at what his donors expect: unwavering support for Israel. Republican voters are the anti-war party, which should cause Democrats to question their priorities. If the Trump dream team is another bait-and-switch, I see disillusionment as a good thing and hope we can join in finding out what we want, not who.

In ancient Egyptian demonology, Maga is the crocodile deity who is son of the fratricidal psychopath god Set, proto-YHWH. I look at the signaling of MLK as Moloch and the DOGE of the Venetian Black Nobility. And I compare the creator god Atum to Adam, and Set to Seth, and Cain to the coiners of the debt slavery system.

Is Kennedy making himself unelectable and ineffectual? I look at his stances that he is not an anti-vaxxer and is Israel's greatest supporter; that it takes courage to be Robert Malone. But Malone may have thrown him under the ethnically targeted virus bus, and then pivoted to Trump.

How would it affect Robert F. Kennedy's Presidency if Robert Malone was secretly operating for the CIA? Would Malone head up his FDA, HHS or CDC? Is this a legitimate question Kennedy should be asking? I recount my phone call with the Breggins and a conversation with Tessa Lena, then ask if we should scatter the HHS to the four corners of the commonwealths.