On my video, Year of the Goddess, the comment thread was off the hook! The most charming was Julius Skoolafish who wrote, “As it so happens, I married a Goddess, so I guess that’s a tick for polytheism.” I replied ‘Lucky you! And lucky Goddess!’ Mark Alexander replied, “In 2012 I also married someone I thought was a goddess, but she turned out to be Eris, the goddess of strife and discord, so I had to leave in 2020.” Very funny. Julius and his Goddess are coming up to 50 years.

My youngest Goddess, Cassandra, gained many new fans with her Fuck Israel sticker—Philip Molica, Fadi Lama, Isaac Middle and Julius, who posted links for her to Max Igan’s Evil Against Integrity. It starts with a clip of a Bernie Sanders rally where a woman is hanging a Free Palestine banner from the balcony and the police wrestle it from her. When the crowd notices, they start to boo … and I think they’re booing the woman. Then I realize they’re booing the police when they ALL start raising their fists and chanting ‘Free Palestine.’ It hit me hard. I just started sobbing. I was so relieved to see that show of spontaneous public solidarity.

And later in the video, Max shows an Irish rap band called Kneecap who performed at Coachella, just a week before I was staying there with my daughters. Their backdrop says Fuck Israel. Free Palestine. I’ll have to see if I can get tickets for their North American tour before it sells out, which is exactly what they’re NOT doing.

Julius also let me know that Catchadragon mentioned me in one of his posts and we’ve been having a great conversation. He recommended a book by John Lamb Lash called Not In His Image and a playlist on Sem vs. Soph. I’ll have more to say about that in another episode but will include one of his videos that shows a Hebrew woman talking about how they are a race of gods, which is amusing in an infuriating sort of way:

While we’re getting our blood pressure up, Teresa L has posted Every Accusation is a Confession: the Hasbara Handbook:

Teresa reposts Stephen Heiner of Palestine Bookshelf doing a ‘review’ of the leaked Israel Project’s 2009 Global Language Dictionary that was put together by Frank Luntz for Zionist apologists. It tells them how to frame the discussion to make it more palatable for those who might object to a little bit of genocide among friends. Stephen is fittingly outraged and sarcastic, and does a great job debunking this pile of junk. The phrase of Stephen’s that Teresa picks out is key to decoding: Every Accusation is a Confession.

who were the airy-ones?

There was an excellent comment thread started by Crow of Nevermore Media. Crow is an anarchist with a degree in anthropology and delves deeply into the linguistic clues of the origins of ruling over others. With LoWa, I hoped he would turn it into a post, which he has! In the meantime, he referred us to this, also fascinating:

Then he posted Who Were the Aryans? in answer to our request:

At the same time, Catchadragon recommended Asha Logos on the Aryans:

I’ll be drawing on both of these and Merlin Stone’s When God Was a Woman, and adding my own Biblical parallels to form my best guesses, always contingent to change with new information or logic. My working hypothesis is that the dynasty of usurpers have come from the same tiny inbred genetic pool and their playbook goes back five millennia.

the language looms

Crow quotes David Graeber and David Wengrow on the Aryans:

One of the things that Graeber and Wengrow do in The Dawn of Everything is to vindicate the work of an archaeologist named Marija Gimbutas. She is best known for the theory that the original cultures of Europe were peaceful Goddess-worshippers, but that they were overrun by Aryan invaders from the Caspian steppes. In The Dawn of Everything, the two Davids write: “[I] you read the books of Gimbutas – such as The Goddesses and Gods of Old Europe (1982) – you quickly realize that their author was attempting to do something which, until then, only men had been allowed to do: to craft a grand narrative for the origins of Eurasian civilization. She [argues] that, in some ways (though certainly not all), the old Victorian story about goddess-worshipping farmers and Aryan invaders was actually true.”

Following the linguistics, Crow quotes from The Loom of Language in 1943 that Semitic languages have different root characteristics than Aryan languages like Sanskrit, Latin and Russian or English, French, Spanish, Italian, Polish, and all the Germanic languages. Crow adds that your language was probably called an Aryan language up until 1945. That, of course, is the same year when WW2 ended, smearing the Germans with the accusation of Aryan purity and making the word or search for Aryan origins anti-Semitic.

what’s air is fair, skin-deep

From Crow and Merlin Stone I learned that Iran means Land of the Aryans. Crow adds, “Don’t believe me? Take it away, Zephyrus!”

CHAT GPT: The name "Iran" has ancient roots and is derived from the term "Aryān" (ایران), which means "land of the Aryans" or "noble land." The term Aryān (or Airyan) originates from the Proto-Indo-Iranian word *Arya, meaning "noble" or "honorable." In Avestan, the sacred language of Zoroastrianism, Airyanəm vaējah (or Ariana Vaeja) refers to the legendary homeland of the Aryans, a central concept in Zoroastrian cosmology. In Old Persian inscriptions, such as those of Darius the Great (6th century BCE), the term Ariya is used to describe the Persian peoples and their lineage.

LoWa and I both had problems with the terms Proto-Indo-Iranian or Proto-Indo-European, which imply that no one was original to these lands before the foreign conquerers came. If the conquerers called themselves Airyans and invented the language, can we take their word that it means noble or honorable? Or does it mean violent asshole motherfukkers, which I use as a technical term?

Crow distinguishes these characteristics for this cult or culture:

They originated in the Pontic-Caspian steppes North of the Black Sea. They were not the first to domesticate horses, but they were among the earliest major groups to integrate horses into transport, warfare, and expansion. They were very likely the first people to use horse-drawn wheeled vehicles. In addition to horses, they herded cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. They practiced agriculture, including grain agriculture. They were woolworkers. They practiced metallurgy, including bronze-working. They worshipped a god called Dyeus, which meant “Sky-Father”. They made alcohol from honey, which means they must have been beekeepers. They were patriarchal. Their kinship structure was patrilineal (descent was traced through the father’s line) and patrilocal (wives joined the husband's household).

deus ex macho

In this video, linked by Crow, the word for Sky God, Dyeus, is linked to Zeus in Roman mythology, the Vedic Father God in Sanskrit, and Deus in Latin. It draws on David Anthony’s The Horse, the Wheel and Language, from which Crow’s article features an extensive quote.

From this video, the Pontiac-Steppes are plains, leaving a vast expanse of sky in which to imagine Pater God. The people may have been entirely nomadic, using their wheels to haul proto-mobile homes. They used horses to herd their cattle and sheep. This gave them a wide range to spread their language.

This contradicts that they would be grain farmers, which doesn’t mix with grazing herbivores, and beekeepers, needing a settled place. It also indicates a peaceful tribal people, traveling in bands with no reason to conquer towns, for which they had no use.

love like burning lava

Merlin Stone’s evidence in the Aryan-derived religions is that God lived on a mountain as a thunderous volcano. She suspects they may have been Luvians or Lewians or Louvites from Anatolia, who become Levites in the Torah. The word lava has the same root, as does love and live, as LoWa points out. Merlin writes:

Light to the Aryans may have been the blinding light of volcanic eruptions later symbolized by the light of their ever-present fire sacrifices, the light of the astral bodies especially the sun, the lightning bolts of their storm god, perhaps the lightness of own skin color as compared with the Mediterranean people, and the “realm of eternal light” where the spirits of the Aryan dead were supposed to reside. The “gracious fathers dwell in glowing light, light primeval.” … Varuna, which seems to be another name of Dyaus Pitar, has the task of performing daily sacrifices to bring the “shining sun” out of the “deep dark space under the earth.”

And the video on Dyaus Pitar tells me the word ‘sacred’ means worthy to be sacrificed. I think that’s an essential clue to how the Aryans see the rest of us—worthy only in mass quantities.

charming killers

Perhaps more specifically, the Aryan assholes may have come from Kizzuwatna where a specific dialect of Luwili was spoken, next to the silver mines of the Taurus Mountains. Wikipedia states:

In the famous Battle of Kadesh (c. 1274 BC), Kizzuwatna supplied troops to the Hittite king. As master equestrians, some of the first in the areas south of the Caucasus region, they provided the horses, which were later favoured by King Solomon and allowed the more aggressive use of the Hittite chariot than their Egyptian and Assyrian rivals were able. The Kizzuwatna were master craftsman, mining experts and blacksmiths. Being the first to work "black iron", which is understood to have been iron of meteoric origin, into weapons such as maces, swords and warheads for spears. Their location in the mineral-rich Tarsus Range gave them ample materials from which to work.

Here they also established a center of scribes, I learned from Merlin, who wrote mythologies in Hittite, Hurrian and Akkadian, while using hieroglyphs in their own writing for votive rituals and royal monuments. They may have been a separate priestly caste because incantations attributed to them have still not been translated. [103-104]

So here we have all the elements of the northern invaders: horses, chariots, metal weapons, and a warring masculine battle-axe culture. In addition, they had myth-making, spells, charms, incantations, hexes and rituals to bend the will of the gods to their own. And doesn’t this give a different meaning to the hex word charming? The bloody sacrifice of the priest is distinctly different from the priestess rituals, who discern the future and advise on actions but don’t presume to control Goddess.

the ark reposed

The northern Aryans ‘viewed themselves as a race superior to the people whom they had conquered and ruled.’ [109] Aryan is Iranian, and Iran was their long term ‘stomping grounds.’ The Iranian scripture of the Avesta was written at the same time, 600 BCE, that the Priestly texts of the Torah were written, according to scholars. They include a similar creation myth in seven acts that culminates with the creation of a single man.

The first woman in the Pahlavi texts is called Jeh, “queen of all whore demons.” In this Creation myth, Jeh has sex with the devil “so she might afterward defile all women, who in turn would defile all men. … Since women are subservient to the devil, they are the cause of defilement in men.” This is like the story of Adam’s first wife, Lilith, who does not agree to sexual subservience. I’ve bought a retelling of Lilith’s story by Nikki Marmery, and I’ll be giving a review when I read it.

In another similarity, a man named Yima is warned by god of a great flood and told to bring animals in pairs into a fortress. [110-111] The same flood myth is in Sumer even with no mountain for an ark to land on, as their story says it does.

Mount Ararat, where Noah’s ark is said to have landed, is 17,000’ tall at the eastern tip of Turkey, close to Iran and Russia, beside the Araks River that joins the Caspian Sea. This is where the ‘historically attested Indo-Europeans are known to have entered Anatolia.’ [111-112] That could put the Airyens in the Caspians by a tall mountain, where they could easily move into Land-ruled-by-Aryans Iran and also launch invasions by land and sea.

a name of one’s own

The name Iran began as an empire named for its foreign rulers and conquerers, for whom the inhabitants were soldiers and slaves. Slave comes from Slav and what’s the relationship between soldier and sold?

Wikipedia states:

The Greeks (who had previously tended to use names related to "Median") began to use adjectives such as Pérsēs (Πέρσης), Persikḗ (Περσική) or Persís (Περσίς) in the fifth century BC to refer to Cyrus the Great's empire (a word understood to mean "country"). Such words were taken from the Old Persian Pārsa – the name of the people from whom Cyrus the Great of the Achaemenid dynasty emerged and over whom he first ruled (before he inherited or conquered other Iranian Kingdoms).

So the country’s name went from one foreign ruling dynasty to another. And this is a tasty tidbit:

the modern-day ethnonym "Persian" was typically used as a demonym for all Iranian nationals, regardless of whether or not they were ethnic Persians. This terminology prevailed until 1935, when, during an international gathering for Nowruz, the Iranian king Reza Shah Pahlavi officially requested that foreign delegates begin using the endonym "Iran" in formal correspondence.

What’s a demonym?

Demon and demos, gentilis and gentiles are the natives, the indigenous population. Not to be confused with Aryan/ Iranian, the word to be used when addressing the king. But Iran/ Persia have another name:

In the Iranian tradition, the world is divided into seven circular regions, or karshvars, separated from one another by forests, mountains, or water. Six of those regions flank a central one called Xvaniraθa- in Avesta and Xuniras in New Persian, which probably means 'self-made, not resting on anything else'. It was equal in size to all the rest combined and surpassed them in prosperity and fortune. Originally, only Xuniras was inhabited by humans, which also hosted the "Iranian home" (Airyō.šayana- in the Avestan).

‘e-lite’-skinned dominance

In a brilliant synopsis of much research, Zach of Asha Logos writes:

Far from a fleeting ripple, this was a tidal wave of consistent triumph, propelled by the martial prowess and sheer competence of steppe-born warriors who didn’t merely tread across Egypt, Mesopotamia, Anatolia, and beyond—they conquered and ruled, reshaping civilizations through structural ‘elite dominance.’ In Anatolia, this saga stretches to the dawn of recorded history, etched by Indo-European giants like the Luwians and Phrygians, their languages and legacies carved into the land’s stones long before Turkic tribes ever neared, with the Galatians—fierce Celtic warriors whose presence in the area was recognized at least as far back as 300 BC—serving as a later, fascinating strand of that larger Aryan thread. Proficient bands of these masters of war, from the Hyksos seizing Egypt’s throne with ruthless precision, to the Mitanni commanding Mesopotamia’s Hurrians with Vedic authority, and the Hittites forging Anatolia’s might through strategic brilliance, wielded power that belies their numbers.

I would summarize much of the debate over the use of the term Aryan this way:

Premise One: The Aryans were a superior race of blue-eyed, white-skinned, blond or red-headed conquering northerners. Premise Two: White people want to find out the Aryan origins to say they are descended from this superior race. Premise Three: Racial superiority is bad and led to the Nazis, therefore there were no Aryans and the search for them is racist.

I see the Aryans as, not a race, but an in-bred dynasty of master manipulators. They have no relationship to the people who stayed behind in their land of origin, other than physical and linguistic. They are unfettered by morality and ethics, which makes them inferior to all settled people with a conscience. They embody the masculine virtues of strength and determination but in service to the ego rather than the feminine, making those into violence.

The Airyens convinced other violent and estranged men with weapons, chariots and horses that they were sky gods—or that the sky gods answered to them. Because of their complete lack of honor and rituals of rape and torture—that bound the perpetrators to them and against the indigenous communities—they were able to conquer settled communities and convince men that conquest and domination (with loyalty to them) was preferable to serving the interests of mothers and children. They had a complete lack of scruples and weren’t limited by human feeling. This gave them a tremendous advantage over people hampered by morality.

irony or inversion?

And here I’ll get back to ‘Every Accusation is a Confession.’ Merlin concludes her chapter with a comment:

If this hypothesis bears up under further investigation, we must certainly view the events of the Second World War, and the atrocities enacted upon the Hebrew people of the twentieth century by the self-styled Aryans of Nazi Germany, not only as tragic but ironic. [127]

She looks at German archaeologists just before WWI finding that the Hittite language was nasili and Nesa or Nasa (!) their first capital. The first Hittite invaders may have been Nesians or Nasians. The Hebrew word for prince is nasi.

These are clues that the Nazis were a Rothschild brainchild. The ruthless Rothschilds are the current iteration of the inbred Aryan sky gods. The Hittites had been their foot soldiers then and the Nazis under their agent Hitler became the new ‘destroyer of cities,’ namely the German ones.

My motives for finding their origins is to expose and undo this original psyop. I’ll continue to unravel these threads in future episodes.

My title reflects self-inflation through manipulation of others to do the dirty work. I look at the historical clay tablets called The Amarna Letters sent by vassal lords in Canaan and Lebanon to the Egyptian pharaoh Amenhotep III. I compare the historical and linguistic clues to Biblical figures, asking Who was Abraham? Who were the Hebrews? I link Abram to the mercenary warlord Abdi-Ashirta who used the belligerent Habiru to poach the cities, including the oldest in the world, Byblos/ Gubla.

I put together the Egyptian history of the Hyksos—foreign usurpers—and the Biblical narrative of Joseph who steals the grain and turns free Egyptian farmers into sharecroppers on their own land. Taxation is introduced through an engineered famine that makes Egypt slaves to the Pharaoh. In the Amarna Letters, the terrorism of Habiru nomadic shepherds puts Egyptian cities under siege. I look at the origins of usury and usurped, taxation and terror.