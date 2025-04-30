Watch on Rumble

This video was recorded on my 68th birthday in the home of my contrarian daughter Cassandra, who always inspires me to speak my mind. Her door has a sign saying “The People Stand with Palestine” and her phone case has a sticker saying “Fuck Israel.” Along with declaring the Year of the Goddess, I say ‘Death to god the fukker.’

There is no father without a mother. Only mother fukkers see women as sex slaves, to carry their seed as a vessel. This ‘god’ who massacred his way into power, with the ‘divine intervention’ of terrorist armies committing atrocities, destroyed the Goddess-blessed cities, safe haven/ heaven of women and children.

God the father does not exist. Only a priestly cult enacting 5000 years of blood sacrifice and burnt offerings to keep themselves in power. I call on mothers to reclaim their power as the Creatrix and their Goddess-given right to the family shelter.

It started in 3000 BCE in ancient Egypt with the Heka Khasut and the Habiru. Heka means spell-casting or hexing. Kha-Sut is the Cult of Set, a word that means to destroy by hewing into pieces. Set killed Au-Set the Goddess Mother and put himself on Her Throne. And now, in a final frenzy of destruction, they are trying to bring the return of the psychopath Set in the Great Re-Set. Goddess says ‘Enough!’

the northern invaders

I am continuing to read When God Was a Woman by Merlin Stone, and loving it. There are conclusions I reached in my research that I thought no one else understood. And now I find that Merlin confirmed and elaborated my conclusions nearly 50 years ago.

Merlin writes about the Indo-Aryans described as ‘battle-axe cultures’ who were ‘aggressive warriors riding two abreast in horse-drawn war chariots’ and also ‘big sailors who navigated the rivers and coastlines of Europe and the Near East.’ She quotes Hawkes:

… the battle axe cultures represent the roots of the Indo-European speaking peoples … Though it may not always or everywhere have been so, this character came in time to be dominantly pastoral, patriarchal, warlike and expansive. [63]

From the historic era of 2400 BCE, Merlin writes:

What is most significant is that in historic times the northern invaders viewed themselves as a superior people. This attitude seems to have been based primarily upon their ability to conquer the more culturally developed earlier settlers, the people of the Goddess. The Indo-Europeans were in continual conflict not only with the people whose lands they invaded but between themselves as well. The pattern that surfaces in each area in which they make an appearance is that of a group of aggressive warriors, accompanied by a priestly caste of high standing, who initially invaded, conquered and then ruled the indigenous population of each land they entered. [64]

The words Aryan and Iranian come from the same root, and the Iranian plateau became their ‘great stamping ground’ shortly after 2000 BCE. While the warriors are Hittites, the priestly caste speak a dialect called Luvian—similar to Levites. They revolutionized the art of war with the aristocratic charioteers, and pushed south past Anatolia and Iran into Mesopotamia and Canaan. Back to the 18th century BCE, Hurrian and Indo-Iranian tribes flooded Syria. By the 15th c, the Canaanite cities of Megiddo, Jerusalem and Ascalon were ruled by princes with Anatolian or Indo-Iranian names and cranial types.

the invention of evil

At the same time that the supreme male deity emerged, so did the concept of light as good and dark as evil. This corresponds to the skin color of the Aryan priesthood vs. the subjugated southern populations. Merlin writes:

Judging from the production of religious mythology of the royal scribes and priests found in the archives of palaces of the Indo-European-ruled nations of the historic periods, often in the language of the conquered populations, we may surmise that political aims, rather than religious fervor, may well have been the motivation. The prevalence of myths that explain the creation of the universe by the male deity or the institution of kingship, when none had existed previously, strongly hints at the possibility that many of these myths were written by priests of the invading tribes to justify the supremacy of the new male deities and to justify the installation of a king as the result of the relationship of that king to the male deity. … In some legends he emerged as a rebellious young man, who heroically destroyed the older female deity, at times upon the previously assured promise of supremacy in the divine hierarchy. In many of these myths the female deity is symbolized as a serpent or dragon, most often associated with darkness and evil. [66-67]

Ba’al, for instance, changes from the brother/ consort of Anath to the storm god battling the serpent Lotan, where Lat means Goddess. In Babylon under Indo-European control, Marduk battles the mother of sea monsters, Tiamat, whose name translates in Genesis to Tehom or abyss. The serpent Ladon guards the sacred fruit tree of the mother Goddess Hera, in a close parallel to Eve. Yahweh conquers Leviathan, another Canaanite name for Lotan. It is woman who must crawl on her belly before god the fukker.

indian sumer

When the northern invaders came to India, they spoke Sanskrit with no written form. Borrowing their alphabet from the Akkadians, they wrote the story of their sky gods as the Vedas, sometime between 1500 and 1200 BCE. In 1922, an archaeological dig showed that they encountered, ‘not a primitive aboriginal population but a highly developed urban civilization superior to their own relatively simple way of life as depicted in the Rg Veda’.

Guiseppi Sormani writes:

The Aryans came into contact with highly civilized and already ancient forms of settled society, in comparison with which they were mere barbarians. … They had long since abandoned matriarchy and had a patriarchal family system as well as a patriarchal form of government. [69]

Indra, Lord of the Mountains, is called ‘he who overthrows cities.’ He is the Aryan hero of the A-Ditras, meaning NOT Ditra or people of the Goddess Diti. Even the name is a reaction. He kills Danu and her son, who are first serpent-demons and then a cow and her calf. Then ‘the cosmic waters flowed and were pregnant’ giving birth to the sun. Indra states, ‘The mind of woman brooks not discipline. Her intellect has little weight.’

The Goddess names Diti and Danu are later combined into the Sanskrit word Devi generically meaning Goddess. Is that where Devil comes from?

the devi in the details

I will end with a segue into A Course in Miracles, this time exposing a fraud. In an argument with a commenter called RosaryKnight, he wrote:

I see you believe in "A Course in Miracles," which is New Age deception & which opens portals of the soul to the demonic. Yes, Satan exists. Demons exist. They are deceivers, they are in hell & they want us there too. ewtn.com/catholicism/library/course-in-miracles-6069

I replied:

Good morning, Darrell! Your first link says in the second sentence, "The spirit that channeled a "new gospel" to Mrs. Schucman claimed to be Jesus Christ." I just did a search on the online ACIM for the word 'Jesus': https://www.miraclecenter.org/a-course-in-miracles/phpDig/search.php. It came up with three instances from all volumes. One is from A Manual for Teachers and one is from A Clarification of Terms. The only one from the Text or the Workbook is a quote from the Bible: "The Bible says, May the mind be in you that was also in Christ Jesus, and uses this as a blessing." It was useful for me to research this because it's something that's puzzled me. I think that 'Jesus' and the Christ are mutually exclusive concepts. The Christ is the inclusive Self, and the one who manifests the Christ is the one who sees the Christ in others. The concept of 'Jesus' is God's ONLY Beloved Son, who God loves so much he's the only worthy sacrifice so that God doesn't destroy all the rest of us, that being what Yahweh does best. It's therefore confused me that the Course would say "Jesus is the manifestation of the Holy Spirit , Whom he called down upon the earth after he ascended into Heaven, or became completely identified with the Christ," since I don't think that 'Jesus' ever existed as a historical person, only as a literary character. But now I see that the COURSE doesn't say this, only the 'Clarification of Terms' that defines 'Jesus - Christ'. Obviously, this wasn't dictated by the voice. If it was 'Jesus' speaking, how could Jesus speak of himself in the third person? This is a later interpretation that's been tacked on, possibly by Helen or maybe others. And the same thing for A Manual for Teachers. It addresses it in Question 23. DOES JESUS HAVE A SPECIAL PLACE IN HEALING? Once again, if this was 'Jesus' speaking, it would be 'Do I, Jesus, have a special place in healing?' And the answer given has always felt like nonsense to me. So I'm happy you've pushed me to clarify that I can now ignore these discrepancies. As for Helen's depression, from her biography, she was always searching for an authority outside herself. As a child raised by a nanny, she was hopeful when she learned her parents were Jewish and thought she might be too, but they had rejected Judaism. Then she tried to become Catholic like her nanny. When her care was transferred to a Baptist housekeeper, she decided to be baptized, but then didn't feel the 'magic'. It doesn't surprise me that she'd seek out a priest towards the end of her life and give over her authority to him. One of the tenets of the Course is that joy and peace are our natural state. I don't think Helen ever understood the text she transcribed. Which again confirms that she'd project Jesus onto it in later additions. To me, that gives more validity that she couldn't have made it up—along with much of it being written in iambic pentameter, Shakespeare's meter.

There are other ‘tells’ that the Manual for Teachers is an interpretation, not channeled. At the end of one section it says gleefully, “And we can see! We can see!” That’s entirely out of character for someone speaking from a position of knowledge to those who don’t yet see.

So along with the 27 translations of the Course, we deserve one written for half of humanity, that replaces all the male pronouns with female, god with Goddess and Son with Daughter. Men keep saying that the gender doesn’t matter, so they should have no problem relating when it’s reversed. But they don’t need to bother with the fraudulent Manual for Teachers—just the words of Goddess, unabridged.

the great au-set

I am making a habit to say ‘Goddess bless’ when someone sneezes. And to say ‘Goddess willing’ and ‘thank Goddess.’ My daughters have said it brings them a sense of peace to know that a woman is looking out for them. So many things become nonsense when applied to God the Mother—sacrifice, suffering, evil, sin.

The will of the Goddess is happiness. Isn’t that what all mothers want? When they’re in their right mind—literally, in the herosphere. The Course says:

remove the heavy load you lay upon yourself with the insane belief that sin is real. Today, escape from madness. You are set on freedom’s road, and today’s idea bring wings to speed you on, and hope to go still faster to the waiting goal of peace. There is no sin. Remember this today, and tell yourself as often as you can:

The Goddess wills me perfect happiness. This is the truth, because there is no sin.

Goddess speed.

Merlin Stone's 1976 book reveals that God was a woman for 9500 years. It's been a mere 1500 years, perhaps less, since God's sex change operation was complete. Under the Divine Creatrix, property succession was matrilineal, and children belonged to and with their mothers. Under a female god, sex was sacred and violence was condemned. After the northern invasions, violence became sacred and sex was condemned.

