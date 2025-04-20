Third Paradigm

Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
4d

What an inspiring collection of images you have assembled to illustrate this post! So beautiful.

I would like to add my tuppence-worth of opinion on the subject you raise here.

In my family we were not permitted to discuss sex, religion or politics. This came about because my grandmother was a gypsy and her husband was a Czechoslovakian Jew. They had met in London after escaping pogroms in Europe after the first world war. They were taken in by the Leader family and my grandfather adopted the name of a son who had been lost during the war. In this way he was able to lose his original identity and disrespected surname, Cohen. He became Leonard Leader and my grandmother became Gertrude Leader, his wife.

They produced four children who were brought up without religious affiliations of any kind.

By the time I was born in 1952 my grandmother was the acknowledged matriarch of the family. She was very beautiful, very accomplished and her opinions were always sought before any decisions were made by all family members. She cared for me daily while both my parents worked full time.

I adored her because she was very kind but strict. She expected me to learn all the gypsy arts (sewing, knitting, reading cards, palmistry, healing herbs and she encouraged me to read, write and speak her language as well as English.)

She impressed upon me that women run the world and she would smile down at me saying, "We let the men THINK that they are the bosses! That is the trick, Frances!"

By the time I was only five years old and ready for school she had convinced me that, one day, I would become the head of my own family and would need to be very well informed about as many subjects as possible in order to keep the family stable and healthy enough to produce good strong future generations.

Marrying outside of our genetic pool was essential to her personal logic, so when I married a very Celtic blue-eyed Scotsman she was absolutely delighted. My cousin, Therese, migrated to Australia and married an Aboriginal man. I remember my grandmother's face lighting up as I read the letters I received informing us of 5 cheeky cherubs carrying our family line into the outback and a truly nomadic lifestyle! Nothing could have made her happier because the nomadic gypsy tribe from which she had descended had been totally wiped out in Andalusia, Spain.

I became a matriarch, just as my grandmother instructed, and I never did let any man know that I did not consider him to be 'the boss'! 😉

5 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
Fadi Lama's avatar
Fadi Lama
4dEdited

I was shocked by reference to Simone de Beauvoir, so I had to comment on this before finishing reading the article.

********************************

I would be careful taking Simone to Beauvoir as a reference. The following is from Wikipedia:

1. She was one of a few intellectuals who supported the execution of journalist Robert Brasillach solely based on his writings.

2. She was the precursor of CIA asset, Gloria Steinem of Women’s Lib, which turned out to be a component of the Money Powers Counterculture counterrevolution. In the 1970s when Gloria’s Women’s Lib was in full swing, she became active in France's women's liberation movement.

3. She along with her 51-year companion Jean Paul Sartre were unrepentant long-term pedophiles:

 French author Bianca Lamblin (originally Bianca Bienenfeld) wrote in her book Mémoires d'une jeune fille dérangée (Memoirs of a deranged girl, published in English under the title A Disgraceful Affair) that, while a student at Lycée Molière, she was sexually exploited by her teacher Beauvoir, who was in her 30s. Sartre and Beauvoir both groomed and sexually abused Lamblin.”

 In 1943, Beauvoir was suspended again from her teaching position when she was accused of seducing her 17-year-old lycée pupil Natalie Sorokine in 1939. Sorokine's parents laid formal charges against Beauvoir for debauching a minor. Beauvoir's licence to teach in France was revoked, although it was subsequently reinstated.

 In 1977, Beauvoir signed a petition along with other French intellectuals that supported the freeing of three arrested paedophiles. The petition explicitly addresses the 'Affaire de Versailles', where three adult men, Dejager (age 45), Gallien (age 43), and Burckhardt (age 39) had sexual relations with minors of both sexes aged 12–13.

 Sylvie Le Bon and Simone de Beauvoir met in the 1960s, when Beauvoir was in her fifties and Sylvie was a teenager. In 1980, Beauvoir, 72, legally adopted Sylvie, who was in her late thirties, by which point they had already been in an intimate relationship for decades.

Simone lived with Claude Lanzmann from 1952 to 1959. Lanzmann a French filmmaker, best known for the Holocaust documentary film Shoah (1985), which consists of nine and a half hours of oral testimony from Holocaust survivors, without historical footage.

As for her pedophile soulmate Jean Paul Sartre:

The French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre was famous for his anti-colonial positions, but waffled when it came to the Israeli occupation of Palestine. Why did he struggle to be consistent, and what does that tell us about “progressive except for Palestine” intellectuals today?

https://www.currentaffairs.org/news/2021/06/jean-paul-sartre-and-the-problem-of-being-progressive-except-for-palestine

**************************

Both of these characters are scum of the earth. The only reason they were not jailed, is that they served the agenda of the Money Powers. Mind you, they wouldn't last long in any jail, prisoners bring swift justice to pedophiles.

13 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
