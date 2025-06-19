Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gabriel's avatar
Gabriel
13hEdited

Viruses? I thought we were supposed to fight about nuclear weapons!

Due to the hot new war brewing, instead of discussing war profiteering and the military industrial complex, we should make sure all of the anti-war resistance is aligned on the lack of real nuclear weapons.

For those doubting the urgency of this mission, consider that if everyone accepts that nuclear weapons aren't real, we can't go to war over Iran's nuclear program! (*This presumes that the war IS actually about Iran's nuclear program...)

🥸 Sarcasm over

To psychoanalyze a bit, I definitely don't like the humiliation ritual around needing consensus. For many of us these things will always be quazi-abstract anyways. I have no desire to investigate or prove particulars of viruses or nuclear weapons. So when one is unable, or unwilling to give up the time to be aligned on these issues, they ultimately will take it on trust. I see those pushing for consensus using a particularly aggressive means to extort trust out of people. Regardless of the actual truth of these positions, I think you're entirely correct that this behavior is counter-productive and a mark of bad actors. The shaming rhetoric is clearly not about education.

I have similar issues with statements along the lines of "silence is consent", because I do NOT believe that tyranny fundamentally relies on consent, and recognize that in many situations that may be the only protest one feels safe with. I appreciate your efforts here to try to defend the "voiceless" on this particular issue. The fact of the matter is, that the public conversation is such a small fraction of the totality of the fight that worrying about it as if it is the fight feels somewhat contrived.

It is blatantly obvious to us all, that lies about viruses and nukes are very powerful tools for tyranny or oppression. But one of the things I like about your work and perspective is that you do a fantastic job at helping people realize we need to stop blaming the oppressed for the oppression. I don't believe that a repressed minority (the unvaccinated, especially here in Canada) have the capacity to change the status quo by drawing a hard line on theory but not practice. Case in point, the Freedom Convoy was principally about mandates and medical segregation, are we to say it was all for nothing because the focus wasn't a vigorous debate on virology?

Yet I have no love for establishment science as a whole. I recognize many of its limits and failings so I'm very open to the idea that much of what we understand is entirely false. The problem however, is that as you point out, it takes an inordinate amount of effort to bridge that understanding to the general public. Those of us who are less invested in these particular scientific inquiries may not be able to challenge them confidently in a confrontational situation. I agree that it is principally the responsibility of those who do feel strongly on these fronts to make that case, not your rank-and-file activist who is currently highly likely to be engaged on a wide variety of important fronts. I recognize that the independent capacity for research, education, outreach and many other important things is incredibly scarce, and we should use that capacity as efficiently as possible, ironically by letting each person choose how to focus their own efforts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
Rat's avatar
Rat
13h

I rather lean towards the «viruses are trash» camp, and that usually gets me some fire from both sides.

But. Most real-world events don't have one deterministic cause, they have multiple necessary conditions, none of which are sufficient in themselves. Even gravity, although necessary to cause an apple to fall, isn't in itself sufficient, it's also necessary that there is no table under the apple. :)

So. There's an apple on my table, and it stands still and doesn't fall. But this doesn't mean gravity doesn't exist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tereza Coraggio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture