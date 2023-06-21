After my last Malone video, someone commented, “What difference does it make?” I responded that it was an excellent question and always the first we should ask, before bothering to research or discuss or even ponder the truth of anything. What’s the relevance of the issue? If it is true, how does it change the decisions you make? How does it effect the way in which the problem is defined and therefore solved?

Many of us have come to the conclusion that we are living through the greatest consolidation of power in the history of the world. It’s global but also national and local, transcends bipartisan politics, and manifests in everything from food, weather, money, housing, insurance, media, ‘culture wars’, real wars, chemical wars and, not least, biowarfare in the form of vaccines. It is ruthless and malevolent.

I don’t try to convince anyone of this. It’s taken me years of research to get to this point so why should they abandon everything they think they know, that gives them a sense of security in life, at my word? I’m happy to be surrounded by people, here online, who are also putting the clues together. I think that two people sharing the same purpose is more powerful than millions mobilized by a delusion that will ultimately fail because of its own internal contradictions.

My purpose is to give families and communities power over their own labor and resources. I would never call someone controlled opposition because they didn’t agree with my analysis. I would if they were on the other side, the side of centralized power controlling others, but pretending to be on the side of families and communities taking responsibility for themselves.

what is controlled opposition?

Controlled opposition is a sheepdog sent to round up the strays and herd them through a route called ‘freedom’ back to the slaughterhouse.

To determine whether someone is such a sheepdog, here are the questions to ask:

who has fed the sheepdog? has it bit that hand, or only licked it?

does it seem proud of its former job for the slaughterhouse?

does it brag about some sheepherding exploits and hide others?

does it condemn rival slaughterhouses but not the industry?

does it howl a little too loudly about its lonesome, renegade life?

do the signposts change but the destination stay the same?

So the slaughterhouse is the first reason it matters where Malone is leading us.

In April, La Gata Politica posted that Robert Malone supported the testing of the anthrax vaccine on children. Thanks to new subscriber Annika Smith-Chasseuil whose notes led me to this:

The minutes of the 2011 Biodefense Board hearing show both Meryl Nass and Vera Shiraz objected to pediatric trials of the anthrax vaccine. Meryl showed that adult trials had high rates of serious adverse events and the public was against it.

Vera said:

This initiative is not about protecting children, but rather about protecting the vaccine manufacturer's obscene profit margins. A 2010 report based on FEC disclosure documents shows how Emergent Biosolutions, whose only product is the anthrax vaccine, whose only customer is the U.S. government, has been price gouging U.S. taxpayers, raking in an enormous profit of 300 percent. Those profits have been used for large political contributions and heavy lobby duty. The proposed trial is an unconscionable exploitation of children's vulnerability as non-consenting subjects.

In contrast:

DR. MALONE: Hi, thank you very much. I'm a physician scientist that specializes in vaccines and biodefense and I just wanted to lend my voice to the first comment in this public series. That if it's possible for the committee to advocate NIAID investments in dose pairing in this pediatric population, dose pairing studies for this vaccine, I suspect that that will be warranted due to the potential AE profile and hopefully might still enable sufficient immunogenicity.

BARDA awarded $21M for the project to Vaxin, where Malone was the proposal manager and principal scientific author. Why did Meryl and Vera change their minds about Malone? Let’s call that Slaughterhouse Thrax.

Sasha Latypova has been posting on Moderna’s Investors and showing that DARPA and BARDA have been primary funders:

Sasha writes:

It seems the only way Moderna can make a “successful” program is by supplying bioweapon poisons to the US Government under defense contracts, waiver of all FDA/cGMP regulations and liability under the PREP Act. When they try to do anything that would have to be produced and work as a medicine, it fails every time. But they need to look like a “pharma” company, so they continue BS-ing the public and analysts on the investor quarterly calls.

Is Pfizer a rival slaughterhouse? Is that why Malone and Naomi Wolf have focused on it to the exclusion of Moderna? Including the hokey fake ‘expose’?

What Isn’t Controlled Opposition?

Thanks to Sage Hana, I watched an old episode of Mark Kulacz on Housatonic Live called Too Juul for Flu. In it, Mark looks at ‘strange flu-like symptoms’ caused by vaping and e-cigarettes in 2019. He sends Andrew Huff, the “EcoHealth whistleblower” a graph showing the mysterious spike in vaping deaths and ER visits. Andrew immediately shoots back, “Controlled opposition. Blocked!”

What Mark didn’t know at the time was that Huff had been a senior executive at Juul, a vaping company, where he was “offered a boatload of money” to take the job. When Robert Malone interviews him about EcoHealth, he talks about this. So his overreaction to Mark is a tell that something fishy is going on that would make him so defensive.

As I talk about in What a Smoke, Malone also wrote a contract proposal for e-cigarette prototypes, for a mere $350K. Why the chump change for this wizard of biodefense billions? This also seems like a tell. What was Slaughterhouse Vape up to?

Mark’s theory at that time was that there was a viral agent in the vapes that could withstand high heat (if I’m remembering correctly). It would have spread to households of vapers. I don’t remember hearing that, however, so I’m going back to my hypothesis that it wasn’t to spread a virus but to discredit the cure—for a later chemical attack of cobra venom or something like it, if the no-virus folks are right.

In a comment thread on this, Martha found an NIH article on the Efficacy of Nicotine in Preventing COVID-19 Infection (NICOVID-PREV) from October 2020 that states:

Daily active smokers are infrequent among outpatients or hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Several arguments suggest that nicotine is responsible for this protective effect via the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR). Nicotine may inhibit the penetration and spread of the virus and have a prophylactic effect in COVID-19 infection. … On the one hand, the vaccination campaign for the entire population requires many months, which leaves many unprotected subjects waiting. In addition, there is currently no evidence of a protective role of vaccines against asymptomatic forms of COVID-19 and therefore on SARS-COV-2 transmission. Finally, the nicotine patches may protect people in hight-risk areas/periods until they are vaccinated (if they accept it and are eligible for it) and in the post-vaccination weeks necessary for the effectiveness of the vaccine, which reinforces the importance of evaluating this alternative prevention strategy, in the context of the arrival of vaccines.

Guido, an avid vaper who paid close attention to the issue, posted these leads:

— BMJ comment, Jan 2020, “Nicotine and COVID-19,” concluding “the evidence suggests that nicotine or other nicotinic agonists could have beneficial effects against severe COVID-19.” — Jerusalem Post, June 2020, “Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19.” — Medical News, July 2020, “Involvement of nicotine receptors in COVID-19” (nicotine interferes with spike protein). — Cureus Journal, October 2020, “Does Nicotine Prevent Cytokine Storms in COVID-19?” (Nicotine may act as an anti-inflammatory that prevents cytokine storms caused by spike protein). — American Council on Health and Science, June 2020, “Does Smoking Prevent COVID-19? We Don’t Know, But Some Journalists Don’t Want To Find Out.” — Journal of Biophysics, February 2021, “A potential interaction between the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and nicotinic acetylcholine receptors” (nicotine interferes with spike protein). — GLP, October 2021, “Smokers are less likely to get COVID: French researchers explore whether nicotine might prevent transmission.” — Medical Hypotheses, January 2022, “Nicotinic receptors as SARS-CoV-2 spike co-receptors?” (nicotine interferes with spike protein).

I hope that Mark invites me on his show so we can swap theories, and he can teach me about Malone’s involvement in the Remdesivir Slaughterhouse. I don’t have much to add to the science but I know a lot about the lawsuit against the Breggins, if that interests his viewers.

And that’s the other reason it matters—the sheepdog is suing two of the most articulate people providing irrefutable evidence against the slaughterhouses. They’ve fought successfully against the psychiatric slaughterhouse of SSRI’s, in which someone I know was trapped for many years. They ended the electroshock ‘therapy’ slaughterhouse. And burned down the ‘genetic origins of violence’ slaughterhouse.

The Breggins and those like them are our best hope for a world with no slaughterhouse, so that no one can ever be herded there again.

On the vaping mystery, here’s What a Smoke & Wombat Holes:

Along with Robert Malone's multimillion dollar contracts, including nanotherapeutics, is an odd $350K one for What a Smoke. What was the DoD doing with e-cigarettes in 2015 and did it lead to the Jan 2020 WaPo article on "the mysterious vaping linked illness and deaths." I also look at the dark side of the Shemitah and Jubilee from Isaac Middle of Down the Wombat Hole.

and this is Vaping & Snake Venom:

Following 'Sage Hana''s smoke signals on Robert Malone's DARPA contract for What a Smoke, I look at Mark Kulacz's connection of 2019 vaping illnesses with 'strange flu-like symptoms' and Andrew Huff's connection to the e-cig Juul. Bryan Ardis looks at snake venom as having the same symptoms as Covd in attacking the nicotine receptors that shut off nerve functions like taste, smell, diaphragm contraction, hearing and brain function. For both, nicotine is the cure. And how researcher Bing Liu died a violent death in May 2020 while investigating the venom connection.