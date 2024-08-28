Watch on Rumble

A year after I posted this video, it suddenly, out of the blue, was deemed ‘medical misinformation’ and created another strike on my YT channel. It was deleted, my posting was suspended for two weeks, and another strike would have had the whole channel disappeared forever, all 260 videos.

This clearly involved human intervention. I’ve done 18 videos on Robert Malone and none of them incurred a strike. It was a few days before my first strike would have expired and I thought someone told the algorithm to go back a year and catch the first video it could. Since then, the first has termed out so I’m back to one.

But then, Robert Malone did a presentation at Mises Institute called PsyWars: Enforcing the New World Order. It’s now surpassed 1M views.

Since this video is Robert Malone, rather than on Robert Malone, if his name was the trigger, this would have been banned. Now the plot thickens. The only person who would target my video as objectionable is Robert Malone, especially if he was about to release something to a new audience and didn’t want them to find critiques under his name. It ensured that I wouldn’t post anything new on YT with his name in the title, description or keywords.

But was this particular Malone video a random selection? It shows Malone’s earliest appearance in this role as a kinda, sorta, maybe anti-vaxxer who waffles over whether mRNA isn’t needed for kids, unless they’re already dying. But it also has an unusual setting—Children’s Health Defense in Hawaii. So it also has implications for Bobby Kennedy and whether his organization is entirely above-board as the anti-vaxx champion or another circle of psyops.

When I came out with my first suspicions about Malone, he was at a major event with other speakers and asked a key figure, “How do you handle people who suspect you’re controlled opposition?” The person said, “We should suspect everyone’s controlled opposition. Ask what they think your end game is.”

I have a feeling that was Bobby. And I wrote that I thought Malone’s endgame was to head up the NIH or CDC under Bobby or Trump. He’s already written the plan for how he’d reorganize it, which was one of the negotiating points between Bobby and Trump. So I’m watching that closely. Here’s the text again and see what you think: why this one? why now? And I’ll be analyzing the PsyWar lecture in a future video, that won’t say Malone in the title.

mealy-mouthed malone

My title is taken from a JJ Couey video sent to me by Mark Alexander where JJ is analyzing Malone’s Hawaii talk to CHD kids. JJ states, “It’s October 2021 and he’s still being mealy-mouthed about whether kids should get the vaccine” and later, “This is his mealy-mouthed coming-out party” and “a mealy-mouthed half-wit description.”

Although my title is flippant, I go back to Malone again and again (this is the fifteen episode) because I feel so much depends on it. I’m unequivocal that we’re in the midst of an agenda of depopulation, dispossession, destruction and deception, unlike anything before possible on a global scale. Malone calls this ‘black-pilled.’

There are precious few who are speaking clearly about intent: Mike Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt and Sage Hana come to mind. Mathew Crawford and team. The ‘Mistakes Were Not Made’ choir. And, of course, the Breggins. There’s not really a compromise between intentional depopulation and ‘nothing nefarious going on.’ Reality is one or the other.

The best predictor of future action is past behavior. The default should be that someone is assumed to be consistent with their past. The burden of proof is that they’ve changed. What JJ does in Study Hall is look at archived talks to examine the evolution and trajectory of people’s views over the last three years, particularly when a strongly worded position might have changed some of the things like lockdowns, masking, vaccines, mandates.

If Robert and Jill are consistent with their pasts, they’re working for our depopulation, whether wittingly, unwittingly or half-wittingly, to play off JJ’s phrase. It’s important to know if the leader of the dissident movement is serving the interests of depopulation. So I’ll be presenting the clues from this early glimpse of Agent Malone-Glasspool’s ‘round up the strays’ sheepdog reassignment, when he was still learning to woof in the right key.

Speaking of agents, Scott Ritter has put out Part One of Agent Zelensky. He talks about the oligarch Kolomoysky and the Pandora Papers that I wrote about in April 2022 in The West vs. the Rest. I’ll be writing more about it in a future episode but his angle gives more resonance to my question:

The recent news, however, has been the bombshell from Alexander Covid-News:

Malone, Breggin, McCullough update meeting: we held a high level sensitive meeting last night with players (doctors & scientists) from Malone's camp & TWC's camp; conclusion of the conclave was that and in good faith (tacit lead by Dr. Urso & Dr. Alexander) was that TWC (The Wellness Company) will try to bridge Malone-McCullough divide & Urso et al. will try to bridge the Malone-Breggin split

That was merely the title. In the body, which is not much longer, Alexander writes:

We went away in good faith, all had a spirited discussion and we will seek now very strongly to fix the divide so that the Freedom Movement can break bread in unity and swim in one lake. We have one enemy, namely the enemy of the people to slay and so we must be united especially to help re-install the greatest POTUS, namely 45, aka POTU Trump. Fingers crossed we can bridge divides and we agreed, people need not like each other even, need not even speak to each other as we go towards the goal, but we must cease all responses and attacks on each other. I am committed. I will maintain mine and others have committed. We move forward in good faith. Thank you Urso and Cole and Gessling et al. I will work with Dr. Malone in the future. It is imperative we work this out. I am also calling on EPOCH to grant Dr. Breggin an interview please, it will help re-establish your independence media prominence. The only person I think capable of this is Jan of EPOCH, that type of gravitas and stature.

Did Peter lose his independent media prominence? More details, please? Who was in this secret meeting of ‘players’? Whose idea was it? And what an interesting coincidence, as I wrote in a comment on the Breggins’ Substack:

The timing of this seems very suspicious. Malone's lawyer has just read your excellent and irrefutable motion to dismiss. At this point, he needs to pay his lawyer Biss (who already got slapped down for other frivolous defamation suits) to come up with a rebuttal. If Malone wrote the original suit, as you and I suspect, this is sinking a bunch of money into an incompetent lawyer with an unwinnable case. It's time for damage control. What's the next best option? Make it a PR stunt. Send out emissaries to negotiate a ceasefire. You don't even need to get concessions from the Breggins because all you really want is to get out and save face. So if you can get out and make it seem like you're a great guy, even better. Here's what I'd like to know: if the judge rules that it's a frivolous case, are there consequences for Malone? Is he ordered to pay your legal costs? Penalties? Or just walk away? Even if he walks away, it sets the precedent that he did his best against you and lost. That's very powerful. It sets a precedent for every other person speaking the truth. I understand that these are risky decisions for you and I have no skin in the game. But if Malone thought he could win, he'd want this battle to be fought with the highest stakes possible. That's how he launched his attack. I hate to see him turn his defeat into a back-room deal where he looks magnanimous. My two-cents.

I haven’t read much of Paul Alexander but I reviewed his articles on Malone. I personally find his style vitriolic and his objections scattergun. Sometimes he sides with the MSM in attacking Malone, like the Atlantic article saying he didn’t invent mRNA. He states that has no opinion on whether he’s controlled opposition and seems to think that’s irrelevant. I haven’t found enough of substance to quote from him, that wasn’t peppered with insults I didn’t want to repeat. But that’s just me, and not his 36,000 subscribers.

His reason that Malone should drop the lawsuit is to have mercy. “The COVID plus lawsuits is too much on these elderly patriots. I am afraid.” He calls on Malone to just talk it out and do the right thing. And he’s ready to drop the “short man syndrome fraud” and accusations of having no testicles and play nice to get the Great POTUS45 back in the White House. I don’t know which I find more adolescent, the name-calling or the c’mon guys, let’s hug it out! What’s a little depopulation among friends?

When Robert tweets in 2014, “yet another predictable consequence of unchecked global population growth,” he shares the Agenda to check that growth. When Jill lists her top influencers as Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Richard Branson and Justin Trudeau, she’s on board the Great Ship Reset too. Jill’s June 2021 letter on Robert’s invention of mRNA says it “opened up a new avenue of research and is now saving the world.” I think that’s what the Malones truly believe. Why don’t we believe them?

On Throwback Thursday, JJ Couey goes to a beach in Hawaii in October 2021 where the Malones are rehearsing their roles as vax dissidents but don’t yet have the script down. This is a staged production, with kids looking off-stage at their parents behind the cameras. I’ve seen clips from it several times but JJ’s careful analysis made things evident that I’d missed, despite Sage Hana’s diligent work trying to bring them to my attention. Here are some of the highlights:

To the girl who says she’s “a little bit scared about getting the vaccine,” Malone asks what she thinks she can do to not be scared? She says there are a lot of smart people here to help her. Malone replies that he can tell she’s a really smart girl and she should ask her parents about the virus and the vaccine and they can help her not be scared. When asked if adults should get the vaccine, he says it’s a big decision and he can’t tell anyone what to do.

Another young girl says she’s worried about whether the vaccine will affect her reproductive fertility. Malone replies that “I have a friend who studies the virus and he says it affects the reproductive tissue. We don’t know how the virus will affect your reproductive organs or your fertility. And the studies to see whether the vaccine is safe in pregnancy or whether it will affect fertility, those studies are also ongoing, as are the studies for whether the vaccine can harm a fetus, your baby.”

So he shifts the question from the vaccine to the virus, that they’re both a risk.

One girls asks, “If you got the vaccine, would part of your body shut down?” Malone replies that the immune system does shut down for a few weeks after the vaccine and it’s a good idea to be ‘a little extra careful’ in that time. A young man says he’s heard that you’re more likely to get the virus if you’ve had the vaccine. Malone says it’s hard because the science is changing, and Jill glares at him.

If you’re young, he states, you probably won’t die from the virus. The risk is really, really small. And if you had the virus, you don’t need to get the vaccine. It will probably be like a bad flu but you’re really unlikely to die. If you’re young and healthy, you don’t need the vaccine. Seventeen minutes in, Jill finally says no healthy person needs the vaccine.

The kids talk about other kids shunning them because they’re not vaxxed. Teachers are praising the vaxxed kids, punishing kids whose masks aren’t over their noses, and enforcing socially distanced lunchtime. JJ points out that it shows the damage was already done by the time Malone was speaking to them; everyone who could be pressured to get the vaccine already had, even young kids. At this late date, there’s no difference he made in who got the shot or what the policies were.

Later Malone talks about high performance athletes who won’t get the vaccine because it could just slightly decrease their performance—not kill them or put them in the hospital, he clarifies, just give them small micro-blood clots that slightly compromise their performance. I’ve never heard of these microclots. How did he know about them in Oct 2021? And did he not know or not tell about clots killing and hospitalizing athletes?

For someone who has dramatically stated, “I just want to say that I’m not suicidal,” a CIA hit list would include several thousand people speaking more clearly against the vaccines before Malone. At the Vaccine Summit in 2021, he presented RelCovaxTM for Reliance Life Sciences, and was complaining in Sept that the press wasn’t asking him about it. That’s not an anti-vax rebel.

On an interview with Glenn Beck from March 2022, Malone is asked about pediatric vaccines (1:18:03 mark). He answers that it’s ‘been a bedrock position’ of his, which is based on the risk/ benefit ratio. “There is the possible exception of those children who are at very high risk of death. As my friend [Hatfill?] put it very bluntly the other day, ‘These are kids that are going to die anyhow.’ So advanced cancers, advanced cystic fibrosis, things like that. For healthy children, there is no justification for these genetic vaccines.”

Wow. If your kid is going to die anyway, he says with a little smile, let’s give them the jab. Not healthy kids, even into their 20’s, especially males. Not high performance athletes. But for those who are over 30, certainly elderly, or in compromised health, they may want that mRNA I invented. They’re going to die anyhow, right?

And this is in March ‘22, nine months after Jill’s letter birthed him into this role as having “opened up a new avenue of research [that] is now saving the world.” Why then give it to people who are dying anyhow? Does it help people live longer or hasten their deaths? Does it depend on a risk/ benefit ratio, since he believes the ‘vaccines’ to have a benefit? Or does it check the population growth of useless, unhealthy, elderly eaters who are draining our resources and will die anyhow?

On Lioness of Judah Ministry, Mike Yeadon writes an open letter to Malone:

… it is my contention that the massed lies of governments around the world bore down on people and frightened & coerced or even mandated them to receive deliberately toxic injections. Their design brief was to cause injury, to maim & to kill. … It’s very important that you level with your large audience which you’ve worked hard to create and cultivate (bless you!). Please tell them there wasn’t a novel virus & that the injections were carefully designed to hurt people. If you don’t do these things, I fear you’re inadvertently amplifying the perpetrators’ intentions. They’ll tell us “There’s another virus, come get your jabs”. You almost alone can bring this massed global crime to a halt. Please use your substantial powers so to do.

Bobby Kennedy says that Malone is getting attacked from all sides, but I think that’s an occupational hazard of being a double-agent. If Malone still wrote contracts between Big Gov and Big Pharma, no one would raise an eyebrow about these bioweapons and killer vaccines. Except Bobby Kennedy but who listens to him?

If Malone was like Mike Yeadon and biting the hand that fed him, exposing the sterilization vaccines, anthrax pediatric trials, resurgence of polio post-vaccine, and all the scandals RFK gave up margins to fit in, then he might be on a CIA hit list but he’d be a hero to the other side.

Instead he’s still waffling, drawing blurry lines in the sand that can change depending on his audience. mRNA isn’t evil, just misunderstood. Maybe those microclots will add a couple seconds to your triathlon, but it won’t kill you. If you’re young and healthy, you don’t need the shot but the closer you are to dying anyhow, the more you (or we) might want to consider it.

If you don’t want to be attacked from all sides, stop speaking out of both sides of your mouth. Tell people the injections are toxic and designed to hurt, injure and kill. To depopulate. Or tell them your invention is saving the world and we’ll get it right the next time. But don’t expect the Breggins or the rest of us to see you on our side.

Thanks to coop for the references in this episode. My first video on Malone is having an unexpected surge and I haven’t figured out who to thank. Here it is: Who is Robert Malone, Really? And this links to the Who is Robert Malone? YT playlist:

Dr. Robert Malone is a leading voice of the opposition. However, he's filed a $25M defamation suit against Peter and Ginger Breggin for implying he's controlled opposition and part of the Deep State. I look in detail at the 'reputation disinformation' suit and whether it's designed to clear his name or silence his critics. I end with a story on why it matters.

And this is Malone & Slaughterhouse Four: What is controlled opposition? A sheepdog sent to round up the strays and herd them through a route called ‘freedom’ back to the slaughterhouse. I list six signs of a sheepdog and examine four slaughterhouses.

