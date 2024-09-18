Watch on Rumble

On my RFK & Gaza post, baba_gbb wrote,

And now even most of the supposed resistance or freedom fighters I met and worked with early on have been herded into one or another “cull”-de-sac by use of psyops and operatives and religions and politics to short-circuit their brains…

Cull-de-sac! I’ve used this to title my eighteenth video about Robert Malone. Why this title, why another video on Malone, and why now? I’ll start with the last question and save the first for the end of the episode.

‘Now’ was instigated because my video from July 2023, Mealy Mouthed Malone, was randomly termed ‘medical disinformation’ and taken down by YT. I’d thought it was the mention of Malone’s name but just after, his YT lecture to the Mises Institute on PsyWar came out with 1.1M views so far. It was NOT termed medical disinformation. That was curious.

In this episode I’ll be analyzing that PsyWar lecture and putting it together with an old interview by Shannon Joy aired in March 2023 called Dr. Robert Malone Speaks Out About Deep State Accusations and Sets the Record Straight. This was referred by Vilma of La Gata Politica.

Matt Taibbi just posted:

Matt is appearing with Bret Weinstein, Heather Heying, Robert Malone, Tulsi Gabbard, and Russell Brand, just to name those on whom I’ve done episodes. And then Soothspider posted a link to The Chief Nerd with a tweet from Malone saying:

Chief Nerd @TheChiefNerd

Robert Malone: “To be blunt, I don’t really want to be in DC but if I got the ‘Ring, ring, ring, Robert, we really need you and want you at … some place in HHS.’ Because if Bobby calls me and says, 'Robert where could you be used best?' I think FDA is the place ... It doesn’t have to be head of the FDA, there are a number of places at the FDA. If I was in a position where I had some operational authority, this is the kind of thing I would want to pursue ... a kind of middle ground to be informed by what pharma needs, to be informed by what the American consumer needs.”

Who answers to who? Is Bobby’s loyalty or obligation to Malone greater than Malone’s fickle or opportunistic use of him? Who really called the shots in RFK’s campaign that was preemptively announced by Steve Kirsch right before Malone went on Tucker Carlson in the buzz of the Pfizer fiasco?

Here’s an interesting tidbit: by July 2024, Timothy Mellon, heir to Andrew Mellon’s banking fortune, had donated $25M to Kennedy’s SuperPAC, dwarfing any other. He was already 50% of the PAC with his first $5M and, with one other billionaire, made up 95%. Kirsch’s $10,000 was a drop in the bucket.

Mellon also donated $75M to the Trump campaign by July 2024. Was this all a banker-funded plot from the beginning, a way to donate $100M to Trump but with twice the leverage? Kennedy certainly brought supporters to Trump he never would have reached and prevented another third party candidate from emerging. He has since told Tucker he was asked to work on personnel selection for Trump’s transition team. So Malone may be getting that ‘ring, ring, ring.’

the second circle of psyop

By the time that Robert Malone spoke out, the world was on its first booster shot. The damage from the CovidCon, lockdowns, economic freeze, psychological pressure, and mandates was done. Everyone who could be coerced was already injected. Kennedy had been warning against vaccines for decades but Malone told the people listening what they already knew. He became an authority spokesperson by preaching to the choir.

The second circle of PsyOps controls the opposition so a movement doesn’t emerge from the credibility of having been right. Those who saw through the Last Big Thing are most likely to see through the Next Big Thing. If that can be harnessed as a reaction, they can be used to bring about the Next Big Thing, rather than harbingers against it.

And there’s certainly a Third Circle of PsyOps to redirect those challenging the Second Circle into fruitless endeavors. That’s why the question, “What difference does it make?” should always be asked. To know someone is lying, not just mistaken or misled, is a gift. It allows you to deduce the agenda from someone who’s in on it.

So let’s read between the lines, shall we?

joy & the art of manipulation

From my rough notes on Shannon Joy’s interview, Malone Speaks Out about Deep State Accusations & Sets the Record Straight:

SJ: People have been attacking you from the periphery of the medical freedom movement.

RM: It’s not any fun and actually upsetting. There’s a surge in disrupter activity with me, RFK. Small number of folks but very noisy, doing this as a living for many years, attention-getters. [gives examples of] Shutting down harbors because of false claims about dirty bombs. There was a 60-Min segment about patient zero. Little ecosystem that peddles outrage and fear—a business model to get clicks.

Desmet calls this ‘counter mass-formation’ when you can’t get to the people who are doing it so you turn on others. This little clique of folks making bizarre claims—I am Deep State, CIA, defense intelligence. One specializes in fabricating words. They’re facile with generating outrage. Exploits lack of trust [video of ticker reaching 5M views] This includes the Washington Post, New York Times, the Breggins, Dr. Jane Ruby—some of whom avoided being served but I now have. Their defenders are making a lot of noise. They’re trying to prosecute this in the court of public opinion.

SJ: The Breggins claim that in your pre-Covid lockdown life you worked with the Department of Defense agencies, you had grants, like every other medical doctor on the face of the planet …

RM: Accusations that I’m a mass murderer. The same people say, “Hang Fauci!”

SJ: It’s vicious! Not civilized at all. When you came on the Dark Horse Podcast, you still believed in these institutions but now you’ve spoken out. It’s politically motivated. The same accusers are 100% behind Trump, all of them.

RM: They’re fabricating sources like the tweet from Nov 2019 on gullible anti-vaxxers. A female is putting together short soundbites from different sources—the journalism we’ve all come to loath.

SJ: As we move into 2023 and a primary, these are all political operatives.

RM: It’s an FBI technique called bad-jacketing. Trump acts like a bully, then people mimic it.

SJ: Every whistleblower is someone who changes their mind. Many ask ‘Why is he suing so-and-so?’ Because you can’t be cutting and pasting, tarring and feathering, for things that are just not true. I am almost positive these are paid operatives. I’m offering this forum to the Breggins but they aren’t taking me up on it. I’m completely neutral.

RM: These anklebiters are poring over my resume. I had a PTSD diagnosis when I left Salk. I call this fragging. There is evil. People succumb to evil!

SJ: And this is why I love you, Dr. Malone. Say hi to Jill for me.

an anklebiter responds

Here are some of the contradictions in the interview:

Joy cannot be both a neutral arbiter and end with “I love you.”

Malone says nothing to counter the accusations that he’s working covertly for a government agency. He says nothing substantive. Joy is an apologist for him, saying he was taken in by the institutions but weren’t we all? He worked for the DoD but didn’t every medical doctor on the planet?

Malone refuses to name names so no one can check his sources. But it’s the same people who closed down harbors with false claims about dirty bombs. It’s the same people who say ‘Hang Fauci.’ It’s an FBI technique so, by implication, they work for the FBI.

Stoking fear and outrage is a business model to get clicks. I’m raking it in with my non-monetized channel. Unlike Shannon Joy, who can barely afford her aesthetician with 24,000 subscribers, sponsorships and commercials. Of course, selling supplements and prepper supplies has nothing to do with fear and outrage.

Joy quotes an undisclosed source who said Peter Breggin told them it wasn’t personal but politically motivated. These are all political operatives, she says. She’s ‘almost positive these are paid operatives.’ No shred of evidence given.

Cutting and pasting or short soundbites from different sources are ways of presenting quotes. Analyzing a resume is journalism. None of these would result in ‘things that are just not true.’ They’re direct sources.

Joy wants the Breggins to come on so she can try the case in the court of public opinion, rather than wait for the court to decide. Despite Malone saying he doesn’t know how they can possibly defend themselves, that case has now been dismissed with the potential of a frivolous SLAPP suit. Does Joy still want them on? Has Malone stopped accusing others of defaming him?

It’s telling that of the top 8 comments, 7 are critical of Malone and call it ‘obfuscation and frankly dishonest’ that he won’t address the documentation presented by research journalists like George Webb. Not everyone is fooled by lobbed soft balls.

5G warfare: from sticks & stones to name-calling

In PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order, Robert Malone addressed young academics at the libertarian economic forum of the Mises Institute:

This involved much pandering to his audience, saying “An old fart like me,” “I’ll be dead by then,” “I used to be an academic,” and “Who’s read Dune? Fear is the mindkiller.” “Psychological warfare is marketing. You’re all young, you grew up with marketing and are immune to it, but the third world are sitting ducks.”

He makes frequent references to Rothbard. He says that his Substack name, “Who is Robert Malone?” is a play on the Ayn Rand, “Who is John Galt?” I distinctly remember Malone saying his title was taken from a young woman’s essay about him called “Who is Robert Malone?” One of these statements is a lie.

He states that globalism is corporatism and quotes Mussolini that corporatism is fascism. Which doesn’t sound like someone who spent his career getting millions in grants between government and Big Pharma.

PsyWar is the psychology of manipulation of the population on a mass scale. “I’m just trying to understand what was deployed against me,” he intones plaintively. Slander and defamation, a corporate media, advocacy journalism and social media trolls—all equal revenue. It’s stealing your reputational value, generating wealth through theft.

What is 5th Generation Warfare? 1st generation is fighting with sticks and stones. 2nd generation is kinetic but with centralized control. 3rd generation is the decentralized blitzkrieg of WWII Germany. 4th generation is al Queda, the Viet Cong, a guerrilla movement with a religious component. The US/ NATO hasn’t ever won against 4th generation warfare. It manipulates the opponent into being on the other side.

5th Generation Warfare seems to be all about Robert Malone. The technology developed for offshore is now used against our own citizens. The CDC does cyberstalking. For Robert Malone, they develop juror tickets—anti-vaxxer and conservative. This triggers a campaign of weaponized propaganda and crowdstalking in social media, ‘concerted trollery against me personally.’ ‘There are 5 or 6 ways I’ve been accused of being a mass murderer.’

information warfare

In describing the difference between mis, dis and mal-information, Malone says disinformation is politically motivated. He says, “Imagine I endorse Bobby Kennedy—and I’m not, but imagine I was—and I’m spreading his messaging to get him elected.” It’s an awkward way to shoehorn in that disavowal of Kennedy. And this was before Kennedy threw his support to Trump.

Malone explains NLP, neurolinguistic programming, using the phrase ‘safe and effective’ as a demonstration. However his talk uses NLP tricks throughout. He randomly flashes a bumper sticker saying “Inflation is theft.” He says that taxation is theft. Who paid his salary all those years in the government? And who will pay his salary if he gets the ‘ring, ring, ring’ for the NIH or FDA?

He talks about psychological bioterrorism as surveillance capitalism, never once mentioning Shoshana Zuboff who wrote the book defining and developing the concept. But psychological bioterrorism isn’t just fear of infectious disease, it’s propaganda about unsafe drinking water, soil contamination, and climate change risk. Another name is information terrorism. Really?

All that he can use is the language of faith to describe this as the banality of evil, evil committed by bureaucrats, the overlap of incompetence, complex systems and nefarious scheming, the failure of people to think. DEI is substituted, he tells the young white audience, for excellence, merit, education, intelligence.

Google is powered by the CIA, they extract your emotional state and map your cloud of influence. That’s how the CIA engineered the Arab Spring. Since WWII, the US has thought of itself as the good guys. But there have been 70 regime changes since by the CIA, normalizing even assassination so that it was used against JFK.

I’d wonder if AI wrote his speech but I think it would have been more coherent.

jargon soup

Malone throws out anything he thinks will make him more relatable to his hip young audience. There’s no organized critique or even logic. Warfare goes from stick and stones to ‘kinetic’. What does that mean? As it’s become decentralized, it’s become impossible for the US and NATO to defeat. But now that we’re fighting the globalist New World Order—as centralized as it gets—somehow it’s ‘concerted trollery’ that’s the problem.

Everyone but Malone is a paid operative. He may have a history of DoD and psychological operations (through his father-in-law) but anyone who investigates him either works for the FBI or is stealing his reputational value to make money! Even if not monetized, they’re still using him to get clicks! Unless they’re on his side, in which case they’re an honest journalist earning every dollar.

To demonstrate he couldn’t possibly be CIA, Malone throws out 70 coups conducted by them since WWII. Why would a CIA member admit that? Because everyone already knows it. And the CIA killed Kennedy! That Oliver Stone scoop is SO last psyops. Next he’ll be telling us 911 was an inside job.

Frances Leader, always ahead of the curve, posted this comment w-a-a-a-y back in Dec 2022:

The globalists ALWAYS always ALWAYS control the opposition and ALWAYS always ALWAYS give their sheeplike opposition the victory! My money is on Malone for Fauci's job and the dummies will think they have succeeded in resisting the predator class' agenda..... but they will have fallen into the set trap. Off course Tom Cowan would make the better candidate but my solution would go MUCH further and dissolve the entire P-Harma industry together with the alphabetti agencies which depend on it.

When asked in the final Q&A what we can do about it, Malone answers that we’re in a ‘post-truth environment.’ Hmmm … ‘Don’t play the game,’ he says, ‘resistance is a decentralized, off-grid lifestyle.’ As economists, they should look at the nature of money because this will force us into a new way of being. We need a new monetary system that can’t be barter. They need to design a decentralized New World Order.

Malone is saying that because he thinks it can’t be done. But as people on my Stack know who are reading my book RIGHT NOW, it can be done. And we will do it.

Malone makes no mention of decentralizing the FDA or NIH. When he gets that ‘ring ring ring’, he’ll have government help Big Pharma get what they need from consumers. Isn’t that the definition he quoted from Mussolini of a Pharma Pfascist?

His advice will herd people into a cull-de-sac where they will be ineffectual until it’s their time to be gleaned. But we’re not going to let that happen.

What is controlled opposition? A sheepdog sent to round up the strays and herd them through a route called ‘freedom’ back to the slaughterhouse. I list six signs of a sheepdog and examine four slaughterhouses.

Dr. Hatfill, author of 3 Seconds to Midnight, is interviewed with Robert Malone where they swap theories for "burning down the house" of the HHS, privatizing the CDC, "needing an infectious disease", and BIG excavators for 40% mortality pandemics.