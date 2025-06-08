Third Paradigm

My friend Joan had many good qualities, but her emotional suffering and loneliness made it difficult for our friendship at times. I'd tell her about something that had made me happy (a hike to a mountain lake, for example), and she'd respond with regrets about not being able to do that herself, and how unhappy she was, and so forth. This was a problem even before her cancer diagnosis. So eventually I learned not to share things that made my happy, and focused more on doing things for her that could bring her happiness. It felt a bit stifling to keep my own life under wraps like that, but it was what I had to do as part of my program to alleviate her suffering.

P.S. Music brought me much happiness yesterday. First this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvERZk4oE0Q

Then playing some Celtic / tango music with friends. One of these friends was the one who called me a "murderer" for not taking the Glorious Goo, but she seems to have forgotten all that, and wants to be my friend again. That was fine, and the music-making was really fun. But I still have a wariness about friendships like this.

I'm so glad you put out this stack, Tereza. It's funny how sharing our happiness can make us feel vulnerable. (Part of the trap laid here, we're guilty if we're happy, we're insensitive, we're clueless, etc.)

When I was a little kid I was so happy all the time. It didn't matter what I was doing - though I mostly wanted to be running or climbing a tree - I was just happy. At around 12-13, after realizing how messed up this world was - so many miserable people and the ongoing misunderstandings between people seemed totally fucked. (Pretty sure where I was before everyone was telepathic and misunderstandings didn't happen. I was indignant about that.)

So I went into a bit of a depression. I would go to bed and talk to God and insist there was a mistake and I was sent to the wrong place. I was convinced of it. All my appeals didn't change anything - I still woke up here!

Much later, when I went through a trauma and life went off the rails, I heard a familiar voice say "Dare to be happy." That seemed impossible.

But it persisted. The message was so clear - when everything is hard and you can't see how it resolves - dare to be happy. In that revolutionary act, we realize we are free. Free no matter the constraints. I can't say I've always remembered that, but it's never gone away either.

Happiness is a choice. We think - we've been programmed to think - it's tied to achievement, to external conditions being just right, to the right partner, or job, but ultimately it's just a choice.

A very powerful choice which becomes self-fulfilling.

Thanks, T! Love this message and I appreciate the reminder.

