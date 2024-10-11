Watch on Rumble

We are going through some hard times, people. Whether you’re in the thick of it or on the periphery, you know what’s happening or you wouldn’t be here—both in a literal sense of on my blog and a metaphysical sense of born into this time. That’s what Kathleen Devanney says in Crunch Time. She writes:

Stand in your humanness. In your innate goodness. Stand on the ground, part of the Natural world, feel the sun on your skin and the reality of you. Let it fortify you. Let it drop any remaining scales from your eyes and reawaken what you know is true. None of us are here by accident. We will be the ones behind the world that emerges. What we want, what we value, what we are willing to stand up for, will make all the difference.

This is in the context of Kathleen giving hard data on what’s happening. My fellow intuitives, of which Kathleen is one, have a feeling of unsettledness, restlessness, a waiting that portends big change, apocalyptic change. Another intuitive, Mary Poindexter McLaughlin, has been writing about that sense of foreboding. And here she is evacuating her home in Florida, in an account that goes from the poignantly personal to the conspiratorially political to the essentially spiritual:

Socio-spirituality is taking a hard look at the reality IN the world while questioning the reality OF the world. It’s alternating between the left and right hemispheres of the brain, transferring between the masculine and the feminine. Either one alone is like walking with one foot—you only go around in circles.

The masculine topics I cover are geopolitics, economics, world war histories, Bible analysis, propaganda and psyops, weather weapons and linguistics. I cover these from a feminine perspective of seeking to understand why people do things.

The feminine topics I cover are spirituality, imagination, psychology and relationships. It asks, “What’s really going on here, what is Reality?” I think that it’s important to keep testing what ‘feels right’ against the masculine side of logic and facts. Logic can extend intuition into new realms of possibility. It’s not a gatekeeper.

That’s why my day starts with an hour of reading and meditating on A Course in Miracles, followed by three hours or so of reading and responding to Unz Review, the Corbett Report and Substack to know what’s going on in this plane of reality.

my miracles will never convince you

We misunderstand what the miracle is. We think that it’s an intervention, something good that happens because we pray for it, call God by the right name, make the right sacrifice, do the right rituals. Maybe, in a New Agey sense, we ‘get our mind right’ and the law of attraction brings it about. Our positive thinking prevails.

I think the miracle is something that goes wrong. You react with stress, worry, dismay, anxiety, even panic. And then—never before the last moment—things work out in a coincidence that make you say, “That wasn’t an accident.”

It’s the tiny synchronicities that don’t change what happens, but align them with other things that make them turn out the least bad way, or make something good happen that wouldn’t otherwise. It’s a choreography of events that says, “If this had to happen, the timing couldn’t have been better.” And “What are the odds?” especially when you add up this one … and this one … and this one.

The miracle is too small to convince anyone else. That’s why you need to convince yourself. Having those experiences will keep you calm when the big things go wrong—as they are, as they will. You’ll reflect back and say, “Remember when this happened and I couldn’t see any possible way it would work out, and then it did. Maybe this time will be the same.”

The miracle isn’t something we cause, it’s something we recognize. If there’s meaning and purpose in the small things, it’s there in the big things too. It’s practicing our trust-fall at low altitude so we can close our eyes and know the net will be there in the plummet.

my appalachian miracle diary

In the video, I tell the story of my recent visit to my hometown of Cumberland, MD. It was magical. I won’t spoil the miracle by telling the stories here but I’ll put in some teasers:

bat out of hell to charmed beginning

handyman of my dreams / daughter of my dream team

7 min late to 7 days early with warm chocolate chip cookies

dirt cellars & dump runs to pedicures and flowers

conspiracy confirmation from unlikely sources

tame horses couldn’t drag me away

love & Donna Summers

Himalayan club juggling and ringing the belly

suffering fools and finding real gold

“I bet the horse hogged the whole air mattress.” [Gan]

the value of fool’s gold

For seven years after my dad died, I did major work on my childhood home: restoring walls, refinishing floors, finding scary surprises under false ceilings. It gave me a project and something to do while being close to my mom especially when she was in assisted living and then a nursing facility.

But the whole time I thought, “Is this ridiculous, to be putting so much time and money into this house? Who in the world would want to come to Cumberland?” And right on the edge of where houses were falling to disrepair and slumlords.

When I put in on AirBnB, I told the owner of the restaurant where I was having dinner. He gave me a $50 gift certificate for my first guests. I hid it in an art piece and saved it for a couple of artists, who were just what I’d hoped for when restoring the house—appreciating its uniqueness, funkiness and eclectic character.

At the yoga conference, I found out they’d bought a house two blocks away after staying with me! Her sister-in-law stayed a few days with them and bought a house one block away! And she just booked it for her uncle, whose daughter has fallen in love with Cumberland and wants to move there.

So the $20K to move there may be the best marketing campaign ever but my Art House is the second-best. I think that I’m the gateway drug to Cumberland!

This is what I think about when things are spinning out of control—literally spinning out of control. If there’s purpose in little things, there’s purpose in big things. You need to pay attention to the tiny synchronicities in your life because you’re the only one who can say, “This has to be a miracle.” Only you can say, “This can’t possibly be an accident.”

Stay happy. And don’t let anyone or anything steal your joy.

My daughter Cassandra has a new question, "what's the best that can happen?" I apply this to global events and the coup to take over our bodies, minds and world. I share some of the things that give me joy: Rob Brezsny's Love Bombs, Wendall Berry's The Power of Place, David Graeber and David Wengrow's The Dawn of Everything, and Caitlin Johnstone's Confused Species in an Awkward Transition Phase.

