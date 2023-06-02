Watch on Rumble

In a recent talk in Black Mountain, NC, Charles described how we're in the space when the story shifts, the glitch in the matrix between two tracks. I compare his ideas to A Course in Miracles, with which they have great consistency even though he’s never read it, as he once told me.

Where Charles says we’re presented with the choice to say yes or no to the new story, the Course would say yes or not yet—but the choice will keep coming back around. Where Charles talks about the synchronicity that lets us step out of the story for a moment, the Course talks about the miracle that lets us step out of the dream—and they’re both about the timing.

I explain why time and space can’t coexist with eternity and infinity, and why I think time is a hamster wheel. And I give some thoughts on Clif High’s podcast, Time is on my Side, and how the Yugas fit into either.

Here are the quotes from Charles’ talk in my episode:

There’s an intelligence that orchestrates and organizes all things and places us in the conditions where we have the opportunity to say yes or no to the next story that our soul has been offered. There is a plan. Synchronicity is being taken out of the story for a moment, the time when the story shifts. Here’s my prediction: we’ll start experiencing more synchronicities because the shift will only happen with your consent. We’re here for two things: to behold the magnificence and receive the gift, and to give the gift forward. You can’t speak something into existence if it’s not already true.

I apologize in advance that my understanding of Clif High skims the surface. Hopefully my thoughts in the video will be enough to get the conversation going so I can better understand what I’m missing from the four readers who listen to Clif!

