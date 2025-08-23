Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
4d

Everybody, please reach for your wallet. Take out $15.00 and buy Laurent Guyenot's new book "The Pope's Curse."

It is overwhelming in its understanding, "The Donation of Constantine" being a key event.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
3d

Tereza! I saved this post so I can go back and read it, but I'm also going to be watching that YT video! I've had the pleasure of following @michellegibson work for YEARS now—and had the pleasure of meeting her in person :)

Thanks for diving into this and this resonates with the work I wrote on how the Bible is nothing but Jewish mythologies and how we're worshiping the Canaanite Pantheon: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-mythology-of-the-bible-and-the

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tereza Coraggio
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tereza Coraggio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture