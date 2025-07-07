Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LoWa's avatar
LoWa
6d

I think I need to live another ten lifetimes to do the research to understand this piece. I got about 5% of it (so poor is my starting knowledge of that part of the world to begin with + not really knowing what the bible version says so not much to compare to), but it is very impressive and I’ll read again a few times so it goes into my brain. Are the named authors the only ones you’ve drawn in for this piece or are there other references too? Just thinking where to start as a newbie..

Also I remember you saying to Crow about the custody thing. I was amazed to learn recently that men only fight for custody in 4% of cases. And when they do, in 93% of those cases, it’s granted to men. So it suggests that men by and large don’t fight for custody, and the ones who desperately want it will most likely get it…Yet because we live in an upside down world, “family courts are biased against men” is an all-too-common refrain…

https://open.substack.com/pub/zawn/p/family-courts-and-child-custody-are-3a9?r=qdiky&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
Howard's avatar
Howard
6d

Powerful and provocative, Tereza.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tereza Coraggio
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tereza Coraggio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture