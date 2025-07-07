Watch on Rumble

In this episode, I look at the occult significance of Palestine/ Falastin as Canaan, the Divine Mother, cursed by Noah and erased by the scriptural script writers. From anthropology, Canaan revered the goddess Ashtoreth and her consorts, the Baals, for 6000 peaceful years of plenty. From the Bible's own accounts, Yahweh brought rape, famine, destruction and patriarchal ownership of the children. Today's sacrifice of children, in Palestine and family courts, continues the gruesome legacy of the YahChoPeeps.

I thought about whether my title would be ‘Palestine is the heart of the conflict,’ but realized that’s not it at all. Palestine is the heart of the world. It always has been, since ancient times when it was called Canaan. There’s a reason the Bible curses Canaan to be the most servile of slaves—Canaan is the woman, the daughter, the Divine Mother, not Noah’s son or grandson. It’s all been reversed.

I’ll look at the occult significance of Canaan and the usurped goddess name of Isis, followed by the consorts and protectors Ra and El. The name Jesus is also Isis—there is no J in Aramaic; it indicates a hex word that tricks us into a lie where a demon snags our tongues. There are no vowels in the abbreviated code language of Hebrew. So Jesus is s-s or Isis.

Canaan is sacred to all three Abrahamic patriarchal religions. Sacred comes from sacrifice: the burnt offering to the Sky Father Dyeus. A map of ancient Canaan shows its borders: from the river to the sea. The ancient Greek name for Jerusalem, another hex word, is Hierosolyma. From Wikipedia, the etymology is:

Although these seem nothing like each other, the common consonants, translated into the Hebrew code, are R-S-L-M. The word hiero isn’t really holy as we’d think of it today but the one that Yahweh—a word with no hard consonants—supposedly appointed as the ruling heir, as hierarchy is the inheritance order of the air rulers/ archons. I suspect the Greek version came first with the Bible in-version later.

And even when we say this culture is Greek, a demon snags our tongue. Greece was a goddess culture and only became a patriarchy after the Hyksos—hexing cult of Set—and their Habiru/ Hebrew terrorist thugs were evicted from Egypt by Ahmoses—another inversion. Is Greece where they went next as the Sythian/ Sethian terrorist cult? The name Zeus comes from Dyeus the Sky Father. He births Athena on his own by exploding her out of his forehead. Sounds natural to me.

the graft grift

Part of the Hex Set playbook is to usurp the names of those who are your enemies, so you not only conquer them militarily but subsume their very identity into yours and erase their existence. This was done to the goddess cultures of IsisRaEl, the Moor lioness of Judah, the Par-O goddess society of Egypt, Sumer, Canaan and the Hellenes.

Zion comes from scion, a graft onto a hardy indigenous root. The root is the mother, the fruit is the child. Indigenous peoples and lands were forced to bear another’s brood. “By their fruits shall you know them.” Not by their roots?

There is no native land of Zion because Zion is the concept of conquest, the right to invade, bribe or decapitate the rulers, intermarry your hieros to their gamos or vice versa, and usurp rule over them. Zion as the hexing Set Cult was started by outcasts, exiled by choice or force, bands of nomadic, feral men resentful of their mother and even more so of the favored son.

biblical bears and cats

The Bible has one common theme: a younger son steals the inheritance through trickery, paternal favoritism, Deus ex Machina intervention, or the ultimate sin of the rightful heir—marrying a Canaanite woman. To the author, women don’t exist and all named women represent territories.

Seth, which is another spelling of Set, is the third born who kills the second born and slanders the heir, Cain. The Sethian gnostics are described as Hellenist Canaanites in the second century of the common era. According to their Apocrypha of John, Cain and Abel are the result of the ‘seductions’ of Eve by the demiurge Ialdabaoth. The Christ of the text says the true name of Cain is Yahweh with a face like a bear. He is the unrighteous. The true name of Abel is Elohim with a face like a cat. Elohim is the righteous.

El was the consort of the Canaanite goddess Asherah. The consort of the high priestess was called the shepherd. So perhaps the killing of the shepherd Abel is the murder of the male consort or protector of the goddess Asherah by the jealous Yahweh, who then sheds his sin and morphs into Set/h.

Set itself is a usurping of the name of the Egyptian goddess AuSet. In the myth written by the Luvians/ Levites, the jackal god Set kills his brother Osiris who is also the consort of Isis/ Asherah. Again, it’s revenge on the mother by killing the favored son-consort.

sex becomes the set hex

The sexual freedom of women to choose their own lovers and raise their own children in a secure community of women is the distinguishing hallmark of the goddess culture. Conquest, violence and rape is the hallmark of the gods. Dating as far back as 7000 BCE, goddess statues have been found in Canaan. From the Late Bronze Age of 1500-1300 BCE, plaques of Ashtoreth are found throughout Canaan. In Canaanite legends, the Goddess Anath is the deity of greatest valor and strength.

In When God Was a Woman, Merlin Stone quotes J. Hastings from his 1900 Dictionary of the Bible, saying of Ashtoreth, “This Goddess was the chief divinity of the Semites in their primitive matriarchal stage of organization. She was the analogue of the human matriarch, free in her love, the fruitful mother of the clan, and its leader in peace and war.” [165]

When the spies of ‘Moses’ and Aaron report on this Goddess culture at the end of the Late Bronze Age, they say, “We went into the land to which you sent us. It does indeed flow with milk and honey, this is its produce. At the same time its inhabitants are a very powerful people, the towns are fortified and very big.” [Num 13:28]

So Canaan was a successful, thriving Goddess culture for almost 6000 years. For the next 800 years, when the Set Cult invaded, God’s gender became an active debate. And by debate, I mean ‘capture all the cities, put to death everyone in them: men, women and dependents, leave no survivor.’ ‘Kill every male dependent, and kill every woman who has had intercourse with a man, but spare for yourselves every woman among them who has not had intercourse.’ And ‘all the silver and gold, all the vessels of copper and iron shall be holy; they belong to the Lord and they must go into the Lord’s treasury.’

As the Amarna Letters attest with the Habiru/ Hebrews in Egypt, the army was paid in rape and plunder, saving the precious metals for the Levites/ Luvians and their Aryan Sky God masters. Numbers 31 lists the spoils in the order of sheep, cattle, asses and thirty-two thousand girls who had no intercourse with a man. And given the absence of real men in the Yahwist rape culture, never would.

philistines are falastin = palestine

To erase the Goddess, she is mentioned only in conjunction with her consorts, the Baals, as if she is a minor character not worthy to be the villain. Merlin lists accounts from the Bible showing the total annihilation may have been a wee bit exaggerated:

Judges 2: And they forsook the Lord and worshiped Baal and Ashtoreth. Judges 3: And the people did what was evil in the sight of the Lord, forgetting the Lord their God, and served the Baals and the Ashtoreth. Samuel 7: Samuel spake unto the house of Israel, saying, if ye do return unto the Lord with all your hearts, then put away the strange gods and Ashtoreth from among you and prepare your hearts unto the Lord and serve him only and he will deliver you out of the hands of the Philistines.

Isn’t that a reversal? Israel is a goddess culture under the control of the Falastin, which is the true name of Palestine. Samuel is written under Saul, the first Habiru king around 1050 BCE. King Solomon in 960-922 BCE ‘revered the Queen of Heaven, Ashtoreth of the Sidonians’. In 910 Queen Maacah is supposedly dethroned for worshipping Asherah, whose shrines were in Tyre, mentioned in texts of northern Canaan as the ‘Creator of all Deities.’

In 850 BCE the Habiru king Ahab married Jezebel, high priestess of Ashtoreth in Sidon. The Goddess religion flourished in Samaria in the north and Judah in the south of Canaan. In 842, Jezebel’s daughter Athaliah was Queen of Jerusalem. In 735, King Ahaz continued making an asherah or shrine to the Goddess.

Even by about 600 BCE, in Jeremiah 44, the women of Pathros in Egypt answer him:

We have no intention listening to this word you have spoken to us in Yahweh’s name but intend to go on doing all that we have vowed to do, offering incense to the queen of heaven and pouring libations in her honor as we used to do … in the town of Judah and in the streets of Jerusalem. We had plenty of food then, we lived well, we suffered no disasters. But since we have given up offering incense to the queen of heaven and pouring libations in her honor we have been destitute and have perished either by sword or by famine.

Obviously, perishing by the sword is not a natural event. Were these women Falastin taken from their homes in Canaan and brought with the invading army of the Habiru into Egypt? Who was using swords against them?

your mother’s a whore

Merlin Stone writes of the Bible accounts of slaughter and massacre of those who dared to pray to ‘other gods’:

… the insistent and repetitious sexual imagery allows us to observe the Levite attitudes toward the sexual customs of the Goddess religion and the sexual autonomy of women generally, autonomy that had for thousands of years helped to allow women to retain their independence economically, socially and legally. Thus into the laws of the Levites was written the destruction of the worship of the Divine Ancestress, and with it the final destruction of the matrilineal system. [179]

Jeremiah’s raving against the ‘daughter of Egypt, Tyre, Sidon and Ascalon’ replies to the women that they will meet with famine, violence and total destruction—which they already said is their circumstance under Yahweh. Violence by men is divine retribution and fully condoned by god. Sex by women is the ultimate evil. Why?

Israel and Judah are portrayed as whores and harlots, faithless women and adulterers. Ezekiel, addressing his audience as ‘Man’ continues:

There were once two women, daughters of the same mother. They played the whore in Egypt, played the whore while they were still girls; for there they let their breasts be fondled and their virgin bosoms pressed. The elder was named Oholah, her sister Oholibah. They became mine and bore me sons and daughters. Oholah is Samaria; Oholibah is Jerusalem. … Thus I will put an end to lewdness in the land, and other women shall be taught not to be as lewd as they. … And they shall burn thy houses with fire and execute judgments upon thee to cease from playing the harlot … [184]

Nahum curses the Goddess city of Nineveh, saying:

Because of the multitudes of the whoredom of the well favored harlot, the mistress of witchcrafts, that selleth nations through her whoredoms and families through her witchcrafts; Behold I am against thee, saith the Lord of Hosts, and I will discover thy skirts upon thy face, and I will show the nations thy nakedness and the kingdoms thy shame. [184-185]

Sounds like Biblical porn to me. And Hosea tells his daughter that her mother Gomer, a sacred woman of the temple, is lewd and a whore. When Gomer defies him, he threatens:

I will put an end to all her rejoicing, her feasts, her new moons, her sabbaths and all her solemn festivals. I mean to make her pay for all the days when she offered burnt offerings to the baals and decked herself with rings and necklaces to court her lovers, forgetting me. It is Yahweh who is speaking. [185]

canaan today

Burnt offerings are food for the gods, not for goddess unless it’s barbecue for the kids. What mother needs the infliction of pain in order to feel loved? Sacrifice of animals or humans is an attempt to control god’s will and bend it towards the one giving the orders. Yahweh in particular loves the smell of burning fat. Are Palestinians the calf being fattened for the slaughter? It wouldn’t seem so. The YahChoPeeps—Yahweh’s Chosen People—always end up on the pyre in the end. I wonder if they are the chosen Red Heifer.

Renée Gerlich, author of the series The Brief Complete Herstory, states that the first step in the destruction of women is ownership of the children. Fatherhood is a man-made construct, literally. A father claims a child as his own[ed]. Mothers are made by nature. If mothers had to choose to prioritize her baby over herself, none of us would be here. Nature chooses for us. A patriarchy that doesn’t recognize that inviolable bond doesn’t care about the welfare of children.

Eva Karine Bartlett has written about the Yahwist continuation of these grotesque sacrifice rituals by luring starving Palestinians with food aid, in order to shoot them in the head or chest, including an 18-mo old girl being carried by her mother. She also interviews an American doctor, Mimi Syed, who worked in Gaza twice in 2024 and talks about the gunshot wounds to the heads and chests of children she treated.

At the same time, I’ve been reading a site called Women’s Coalition Network that documents the family court mafia taking custody away from mothers, sometimes with deadly consequences. This is all part of the same patri-archon/ male-ruler agenda of the Hexing Set Cult. It’s all revenge against the mother.

living in a man’s whirled

Vanessa Beeley and Fiorella Isabel talk about the Western psyops using women’s rights as a cover for aggression against Islamic rulers. Of course, this is really one Abrahamic patriarchy using defense of women to rally violence and conquest over another Abrahamic patriarchy that doesn’t accept their subservience to the heir of the archons.

But ‘women’s rights’ is another psyop. The concept of ‘rights’ only exists within the framework of rulers. Do we speak of the ‘rights’ of tigers and bears? The topsy-turvy inversion of men ruling over women creates the frame, within which we define what rights women should have as exceptions to that rule. What the fuck? Literally, women’s rights is another way of fucking women over and getting them to beg for it from the dominant protector male. Let the lions fight over us and we’ll accept the one who wins as our master. Bleeech!

Either no woman has done anything noteworthy in history, anthropology or religion, or they have all been erased. It’s easier to write a text than it is to conquer “a very powerful people, the towns fortified and very big, flowing with milk and honey.” Under the goddess, the women “had plenty of food … lived well … suffered no disasters.” Did they stand by with their men waiting to be slaughtered while the pedo-rapist cult ‘spared’ the pre-pubescent daughters for themselves? This is nonsense.

We’re the only era that’s been fooled into thinking god has always been a man and men have always been in charge of women. The sacrifice of Canaan will be ended by women, all over the world, thinking for themselves. IsisRaEl is not the enemy. The enemy is the delusional madman screeching “It is Yahweh who is speaking!” from behind the curtain of 1500 years. Pull that scripted curtain back, and it’s a forgotten cuckolded man who mummy didn’t love best.

