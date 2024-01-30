Watch on Rumble

For those who don’t get the reference in the subtitle, when asked about dropping the lawsuit against the Breggins, Robert Malone wrote, “… having threatened to sue if the defamation is not rectified, you are left with two choices—tuck your tail and walk away, or follow through. Suffice to say, I am not one to tuck (yes, an intentional double entendre).” Now that the suit has been thrown out by the judge and Malone might face a SLAPP suit, he might wish he had tucked.

I haven’t been on Malone Watch for awhile but fortunately others have. Charles Wright published:

I’ve also been listening to the amazing Alison McDowell on Camelot Corner where she talks about the California chapter of CHD’s links to Scientology. Here are her video descriptions, which I’m posting in full because they’re so hero-detonating:

The first explores an advisor to the California Chapter of Children’s Health Defense, lawyer Michael Baum who was an un-indicted co-conspirator in Operation Snow White in which covert operatives acting on behalf of Scientology stole records from numerous government offices in the 1970s. I discuss impact finance in the incarceration / recovery space and Crimanon/Narcanon, which relates to an interesting recent development. Bobby announced his vision for creating a “Peace Corps” for low-cost P3 addiction and mental health recovery centers based on the Italian San Patrignano model. In 2021, a Netflix investigative series, SanPa: Sins of the Savior, brought that program back into the public eye. SanPa, which is connected to prominent politicos and oil, finance, and manufacturing interests, practiced coerced labor, physical torture, and even murder. It’s since been rebranded as a “sustainable” social enterprise, offering an efficacious blueprint for “recovery” just in time for mass 4IR economic dispossession and cybernetic social systems engineering with digital behavior tokens. I also made two presentations focused on the role Charles Eisenstein, advisor to Web3 social impact platform Celo, will be playing to frame out a mythology around Bobby’s “Kennedy Democrat” candidacy. In the first video I explain how the initial phase of “authoritarian government” overreach set the stage for decentralized “tagged” agents exercising a radical, participatory digital “democracy” in a surveilled “commons” using tokens and a language of programmed “community” currency in a new game of noetic emergence. Also featured is the Bretton Woods 75 anniversary event sponsored by Bancor’s Galia Benartzi, Benjamin Netanyahu’s niece by marriage to his third wife Sara. The event, which was held at the historic Mount Washington hotel and featured yoga, storytelling around the campfire, tea ceremonies, and a lively debate over the future of reserve currencies (dollar, yuan, or crypto), was attended by 200 stakeholders from the worlds of global finance, blockchain, and social impact venture philanthropy. Charles gave a keynote presentation on inter-beingness, the death of “Mother Earth,” and the emergence of a new spirit, “Lover Earth,” that comes expecting gifts and is going to be keeping track of donations and withdrawals by humanity (cue distributed ledger technology). In the second installment, I pulled clips from a podcast Charles and Bobby did last May about the need to move on from the climate / carbon discussion, braiding the strands of eco-Bobby, with health freeDOM Bobby, and now Bitcoin Bobby. I demonstrated the hypocrisy Charles embodies as he calls for the transition to a sacred gift economy, even as he maintains a close affiliation with Celo and Sep Kamvar. Kamvar stays busy tokenizing human and natural capital (see IoT sensors in the slippers of pre-k children enrolled in the Wildflower Montessori franchise he founded while at MIT) and devising novel ways to scale remote sensing and automated measurement for the nature backed currency that Eisenstein proposed in his book “Sacred Economics.” I also laid out my concerns around Kennedy’s proposed recovery Peace Corps models based on my research into impact markets in the addiction space and the problematic history of San Patrignano.

Mathew Crawford looks at Malone in Lies and Gaslighting Over the DMED Data:

In his comment thread, Laura Garcia mentioned that she had a conversation with Meryl Nass over Robert Malone, and I mentioned that I had saved a long comment thread I had with her. Sara Woods Kender wrote:

I would be interested in that conversation with Meryl. I consider her a friend and colleague in Health Freedom and even stayed with her for a few days. She seems pretty legit to me and her hearings were not nothing. She doesn't think Malone is CO though (at least not when I spoke with her), she has said as much in personal conversations from a 2022.

So this is my conversation on Meryl’s stack in March 2023:

Tereza Coraggio 4 hr ago

I believe the question George Webb wanted to ask RM was why he hadn't tested HCQ or IVM for efficacy against Covid back in April 2020 when the company for which he was Chief Medical Officer had the $21M contract from the Trump administration. If he had, and found either effective, there could have been no EUA and therefore no vaccine injuries and possibly few Covid deaths. Instead he tested famotidine (pepcid ac) with HCQ against HCQ alone and concluded there was no significant improvement--of course, since HCQ was already effective. Hence the EAU. Maybe I have my facts wrong. But I think that's what George Webb wanted to ask.

Meryl Nass

I can answer your question, which is based on misunderstanding the facts. 1. Robert Malone worked on modeling to identify drugs that might work against COVID. Many drugs were identified and THEY INCLUDED IVERMECTIN. However, ivermectin did not look to be as good a match as some other drugs, including celebrex and pepcid. In Malone's attempts to get FDA approval for a clinical trial for the DOD (I was told about this in 2021 btw) IVM was included as a drug to be tested in the human trial. FDA would have none of it, so IVM had to be removed from the drugs tested in order to get the trial approved, which took forever anyway. Everyone who says there would have been no EUA issued for the vaccines was not reading my work in 2020 apparently. I made very clear what the PREP Act required--that there be no adequate, available, approved substitute therapeutic. We knew before the vaccines were authorized under PREP that HCQ acted acutely against the COVID virus, and behaved like a vaccine to *prevent* covid when taken properly. We knew in Jan or Feb 2021 that IVM could do this too. There were plenty of studies, detailed by me, Tess Lawrie, Pierre Kory, many others showing this. CHD filed a citizen petition and later filed suit against FDA pointing this out, very explicitly. I helped write it. FDA denied us. The globalist crooks were not going to let anything stand in the way of their vaccine EUAs and anyone who says otherwise was not paying attention. The FDA had their marching orders and they followed them. Malone still says the combo of pepcid and celebrex is very effective. Have the EUAs gone away ever? FDA (Commissioner Califf) says even after May 11 those EUAs will continue. I am going to post my chapter in Malone's book which lays out how NIAID showed over 60 drugs were effective for deadly coronaviruses in 2014! That should have ended any EUAs. It didn't.

Tereza Coraggio

Thank you for explaining that, Meryl, and for posting your chapter. It's a very inspiring story. I am truly trying to understand and, most of all, do my small part to make sure this can never happen again. To answer Jackie's question, I think that it's a natural thing to look at someone's background when it's in conflict with their current role, and try to put the pieces together. I was just reading Robert's two articles on reforming the HHS and they're brilliant. So I'm not looking at this as black & white. But there are things that don't make sense to me. Meryl, from Branden Borrell, the money to do the trials came from BARDA and it was Robert's DOMANE system that identified the likely candidates to be tested. But he says that Trump had made HCQ the standard of care, so he could only test famotidine with and without HCQ. Couldn't HCQ have been shown to be effective on its own? It seems like that wouldn't have required more funding than the $21M and might have been tested pre-admission, since the Trump admin was on board with it. Did the DOMANE system not identify IVM or HCQ? Thanks again for clarifying.

Meryl Nass

I don't know the names of projects. I think some of the group that did the early modelling of repurposed drugs did ti without payment. I do not know about $21 M contracts and what they may have been for. What I can tell you is that as a consultant Robert was paid by the hour, day or week and NEVER received a percentage of what he brought in as a grant or contract. I understand that it works differently in banking and law, but not in medical science contracting, at least it did not for him and did not for others I know. Trump cannot and did not make HCQ a standard of care. As soon as Trump opined about HCQ (gift from God etc.) immediately the media and most state governments put restrictions on its use, beginning around March 20, 2020. His HHS worked against him. The EUA was issued in March (only for donated HCQ and CQ) and revoked in June 2020, but FDA was successful in making the whole country think it applied to regular HCQ, which was restricted. The Chinese already had about 20 HCQ trials going by March and told us in Feb 2020 it was their best drug. Soon the c19study.com website appeared, which listed all clinical trials published and preprinted for HCQ and other possible covid drugs. on May 22, 2020 the fabricated Lancet paper claimed HCQ and CQ were causing about 30% more deaths than usual care in 15,000 people hospitalized around the world. Beginning in March 2020 at least 3 overdose trials started to kill off HCQ as a viable strategy::the Brazil trial, Recovery and Solidarity. Do you really think the FDA was going to allow human trials of HCQ in any manner that would show it worked? In May NIAID began finally an outpatient trial of HCQ and NIAID shut it down after only 20 patients were enrolled to prevent positive data from appearing. Anyone who thinks Malone's omissions had anything to do with the suppression of HCQ and IVM is either ignorant of the facts or is a confabulator. The entire US public health system (and this happened around the world, the WHO was involved too—read my hcq compilation). was bound and determined to prevent the drug from being used or appreciated. You didn't need any more trials--there were plenty that showed it worked--and they were mischaracterized, hidden, and buried with fake trials designed to kill off these drugs. Lots of docs like me were using the drug early cause we read the literature. My first HCQ treatment was in mid march 2020. Most of the early trials had almost no funding, were done by docs just trying the drug out.

Tereza Coraggio

Thanks again, Meryl. It seems like we might be talking about different things. From Science Apr 2020 by Brenden Borrell: "After [Callahan] returning from Wuhan, he briefed Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, then checked in with Robert Malone, chief medical officer of Florida-based Alchem Laboratories, a contract manufacturing organization. Malone is part of a classified project called DOMANE that uses computer simulations, artificial intelligence, and other methods to rapidly identify U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs and other safe compounds that can be repurposed against threats such as new viruses. ... "On 14 April, the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which operates under Kadlec, gave Alchem a $20.7 million contract for the trial, most of which paid Northwell's costs. "The study's draft protocol was aimed only at evaluating famotidine's efficacy, but Trump's "game-changer" antimalarial drug was rapidly becoming the standard of care for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. That meant investigators would only be able to recruit enough subjects for a trial that tested a combination of famotidine and hydroxychloroquine. Those patients would be compared with a hydroxychloroquine-only arm and a historic control arm made up of hundreds of patients treated earlier in the outbreak." So it was Robert's company, Alchem, that got the $20.7M but they were collecting data on HCQ, whether in combination with famotidine or alone. And they were working for BARDA, not on their own. It seems like that should have been able to show that HCQ worked and defeat the EUA. Does that make sense?

Meryl Nass

According to my understanding from Jill Malone, the Northwell trial was either designed to fail or was a mess in some other way, and Robert separated from it very early on and soon left alchem. If you would read the massive amount of stuff I just posted about the evidence on HCQ from the first 7 months of 2020, you would realize you are beating a dead horse. Your insistence that Robert Malone would have prevented the EUA, when nothing else did, is, I'm sorry, preposterous. Fantasy. I just posted about much available evidence in early 2020 and none of it stopped the EUA. I am stupefied that anyone who looks at the facts could come up with this theory. Sorry, Tereza, but it is crazy.

Tereza Coraggio

Yes, I agree with Jill that this trial was certainly designed to fail. It tested famotidine + HCQ against HCQ alone, so if HCQ was effective, it would negate any incremental effect of famotidine. But Robert would have been able to reach his own conclusions just from looking at the data that HCQ was working. Has he talked about why his DOMANE system didn't come up with HCQ or IVM? Does he still believe it's an effective modeling program? I'm sorry you feel that I'm crazy, Meryl, but these seem like reasonable questions. No one else involved in this movement, that I'm aware of, had a close working relationship with BARDA, so much that he helped Steve [Kirsch] get his product approved by them in their first 'serious' interaction, as Robert terms it. I don't know that he could have stopped the EUA but as the company with the tool for identifying repurposed drugs for BARDA, it seems like he'd be in the best position to. Robert worked closely with Fauci and for the first eight months, Fauci answered to Trump who was a believer in HCQ. It seems like that could have been leveraged by someone with Robert's connections, who can get on a zoom conference with Pelosi or meet with the FDA's head of bioethics who asks Robert for professional favors. Has he ever told you what went on during that time?

Meryl Nass

I don't think you are reading what I write. I already told you that IVM *did* show up in his modelling, whether it was domane or some other name I told you I do not know. He DID try to test IVM in one trial and FDA refused to approve the trial till IVM was removed. I wrote that already. If by "answering to Trump" you think Fauci was doing Trump's bidding and not working behind his back to overrule him, I have a bridge to sell you. Please try reading what I have reposted tonight which should disabuse you of any of this fabulous speculations that you, the Breggins and others have latched onto, but are illogical at best and a psyop otherwise. Loads of people were a) trying to get HCQ used on a mass scale and b) trying to stop the vaccine EUAs. But both were crucial to taking over the world--if there was no more pandemic there would be no reason for vaccine, passports, CBDCs, lockdowns, small business failures etc. I believe you to be capable of understanding these simple facts. So I am perplexed why you persist. And I am considering no longer replying to comments that ignore my previous posts and answers. I am convinced that his effectiveness has led to a huge expenditure of resources to discredit him, mixing some facts with some fiction, so that it sounds believable. It even confuses my friends. The problem is that so few people were paying close enough attention or knew the actual facts to be able to untangle these false stories. When I can, I do so, and I now realize I am going to have to do a lot more of this, because it just won't stop. The globalists want a) us to fight each other, and b) they want to eliminate him. I think they are also especially going after him because he was an insider who turned. They don't want any other insiders considering the same thing. And they have crafted very detailed stories and keep recycling them. George Webb should know better, but... Finally, when you stir up controversy, you get more hits on Substack and more paid subscribers. It might be a powerful incentive to keep stirring the pot.

Tereza Coraggio

Just as an aside, I've never enabled paid subscriptions on my Substack. I'm a housewife with three daughters, who spent a decade writing my book on How to Dismantle an Empire, which I self-published. You know, Meryl, that I was one of Robert's most enthusiastic supporters ... until he sued the Breggins and, because I always look at both sides, I read theirs. On one side of that equation is a couple who made millions working within the DoD with Big Pharma and the WHO and philanthropaths (all of which is on his CV) and on the other is a couple who've had attacks on them for testifying against pharmaceutical companies to stop electroshock and suicide-inducing anti-depressants. There's not a neutral side to be on here. Are you really saying that the Breggins who wrote Covid 19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey are secretly on the side of the globalists? Or that anyone who's on their side must be in the pay of the WEF and their book telling exactly how we can decentralize and end the empire is just a clever ruse?

Meryl Nass

What I am saying is that as a smart lady you have shown the ability to be logical but are not using that ability. I think the Breggins are on the side of the Breggins. I think the Malones are on the side of the Malones. I suspect the Breggins feel they deserve the accolades the Malones have received , almsot like sibling rivalry. Best way I can make sense of it. wrt to money,, I would guess that each earned a solid upper middle class amount since Breggin has done a lot of very lucrative expert witnessing. The Malones did not make "millions" but perhaps their farm is worth a million. They are not wealthy and they work hard caring for a horse farm and gardens and fruit trees on top of everything else. They gave up their life for this movement in a way very few others have done. They have no consulting career to go back to. They probably live off substack. Their future is uncertain .The jealousy is unfounded. And these speculations give the 5th gen warriors fertile soil to create rumors, innuendo, and try to destroy him. If you want to be a truth warrior you chase down the facts and you use discernment regarding who you listen to.

It seems to me that Meryl is using obfuscation by adding lots of irrelevant data, while claiming not to know the published data I’m citing. She conflates doctors doing their own IVM and HCQ studies with Malone’s unique position of a $21M contract from BARDA using their own DOMANE system. It’s not whether the FDA didn’t want to know, it’s whether Malone was part of intentionally botching the studies so they could get the EUA.

She also uses character attacks that I’m ‘not using my ability to think logically and ‘if I want to be a truth warrior,’ need to watch out for who I listen to. How does that work? The difference between controlled opposition and naive do-gooders (NDGs) is that the first is lying to us and the second is lying to themselves. Without being surrounded by credible people, who believe what they’re saying, those who are intentionally lying as controlled opposition couldn’t get away with it. And most often, the controlled opposition are men and the naive do-gooders are women.

As a viewer on YT wrote, women tend towards inclusivity and avoidance of conflict. Men, he said (I’m guessing at gender) tend towards Greatness, by which I think he meant ego. They bring on the conflict to move up in the hierarchy and prove that they’re better than someone else.

It seems that, as women, we need to model constructive conflict—wholeheartedly loving the person and relentlessly challenging the ideas. It doesn’t mean agreeing to disagree, where the relationship is put ahead of the truth. It means putting the truth first and trusting the relationship to survive … or not. Or maybe come back after time.

Facts and logic exist. Swallowing a bad story because you don’t want to be rude to a friend is like taking another shot before driving home. It only resolves the conflict in the short term while letting the consequences run their course.

Robert Malone bemoans that no big donor is funding his $25M attack on the Breggins, victim as he is of a 'cannon barrage' of press pillories. He conveniently provides links that I analyze, revealing whistleblower accusations of government fraud in contracts HE wants credit for.

Dr. Hatfill, author of 3 Seconds to Midnight, is interviewed with Robert Malone where they swap theories for "burning down the house" of the HHS, privatizing the CDC, "needing an infectious disease", and BIG excavators for 40% mortality pandemics.

What is controlled opposition? A sheepdog sent to round up the strays and herd them through a route called ‘freedom’ back to the slaughterhouse. I list six signs of a sheepdog and examine four slaughterhouses.