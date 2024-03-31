Watch on Rumble

My trash-talking of ‘Jesus’ or whoever wrote that story to convince us that WE are not the Christ, does nothing to diminish my love of Easter! We are rising! Today is the celebration of our re-membering, as Nefahotep says, bringing the members of our One Self back together from where we’ve been scattered and dismembered.

Today is when we re-cognize our true Self in each other. We are re-surrecting, a word Nef says means ‘to rise’. And since he is making bread, I’ve linked my poem Becoming Yeast at the end along with my Christmas message, You Are the Christ, which includes my poem called The Holy Dark.

I’m celebrating today with my oldest daughter, whose favorite holiday is Easter. I hope that you are surrounded by the warmth and love of family, wherever they are, and the knowledge that joy, which has no opposite, is your birthright. Resurrection is inclusive and ongoing, or not at all. Life is not opposed by death.

YOU are infinite and eternal.

Mollusks & Diamonds

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Mollusks and diamonds in the sand are equal in their origin, their value common to the land who wears each one with equal grace and does not mourn what is replaced. The vein that sings life into clay, the orbit of a single cell, is mimicked in the Milky Way. Or does Orion lift our lung his bow in flex, his point unflung, an actor with the act undone? The new fiancé seeks, distraught guiding by weeds in crust of salt to find the sand her love has bought, unreconciled to jewels of spray. Cassiopeia girds her waist with rocks that fling their dying light towards a shroud of murky haze. Huddled misers count their days, pebbles thrown against the night chasing love from flare to flare in light abundant, unaware. The oceanic night exhales spinning stars in pinwheel trails filling moon’s candescent sail. The Virgin scatters grace like coin to mothers needing blessing most. The Lion burns, a silent host, centered in the nautilus where time and distance spiral in in the beginning and the end as it is now and ever was.

In this episode, I read my poem called Becoming Yeast and talk about prayer and forgiveness. I ask whether two people asking the same question, with more concern for getting the right answer than being right, is a special form of prayer.

Happy Birthday! I look at the Christ as a movement, not a person, that's coming into being after 2000 years of dormancy. I read "How Will the World End?" from the teacher's manual of A Course in Miracle. And I end with a poem I wrote called The Holy Dark.