BECOMING YEAST To become yeast, you must first let yourself be eaten. Spirit is the wild yeast, the spark of life in air. At what point does the wood become fire and cease to be wood? When does it recognize its rigid, splintery flesh as a mere carrier of fire? In the stick’s epiphany, does it ask, “who am I, really?” Yeast is the creative force that turns glue into bread, transforming the sodden mass of humanity. Spirit blows breath into flour, and the flour becomes the breath. Where does fragrance come from? The new yeast, that was flour, sings life into the wet clay, which it was, just a moment ago. God created us in His likeness. What does that mean? All we know of God is what God did… God created. We were created to create, to give life to life. Yeast is a flexible unity, embracing the opposites, holding the tension as smooth and taut as a baby’s cheek. In the beginning was one spore of wild yeast. It was enough. It exhaled, and life began. Is the flour afraid that the yeast will use it, take the best years of its life, and then move on? Yeast is the anima, consuming all in its path. Let us put ourselves there, where it can’t miss us. Directly in the path of the insatiable Spirit, the promiscuous, the omnivorous, the lusty, greedy Spirit.
This is a poem I wrote many years ago, which I would use as the title piece if I put together a book of poetry. It still speaks to me, as if from someone else.
I’m traveling and brought A Song of Prayer with me, which is a thin pamphlet that’s easier to carry than the 1200 pp Course in Miracles. It’s a supplemental text that talks about prayer, forgiveness and healing.
I think there’s a question we can only answer for ourself and everything depends on it. That question is whether purpose exists. Is there meaning, other than what we create? Does spirit, something other than our egos, move in the world, directing events and pushing us in the direction we need to go?
This question can only be answered from our own experience, and only if we’re looking for it. Our priority, every morning, is to ask for the answer to this question, and watch the timing in our lives. Are things random or are there patterns, people, and events that couldn’t be accidental.
Prayer is a ladder to Heaven says The Song of Prayer:
Endless the harmony and endless too the joyous concord of the love they give forever to each other. And in this, creation is extended. … The love they share is what all prayers will be throughout eternity when time is done. For such it was before time seemed to be.
To you who are in time a little while, prayer takes the form that best will suit your need. You have but one. What God created One must recognize its Oneness and rejoice that what illusions seemed to separate is One forever in the mind of God.
Forgiveness is a catalyst to prayer. Forgiveness is always for yourself because the other person doesn’t need to be forgiven. Forgiveness is a temporary state on the way to Oneness but prayer is our eternal state of co-creation with God.
In the same way that no one can tell you what your purpose is, you can’t find the meaning in anyone else’s circumstances. It’s a journey we take alone. But prayer is a way we join with other seekers in the quest, the quest that is a question. All that matters is we share a goal. Enemies don’t share a goal.
I’ve been feeling that it’s a special form of prayer when two people ask the same question with more concern for the right answer than either have in being right.
I’ve been delighted to find that with my readers. We are on a quest, and this quest is a powerful form of prayer. I think we’re making fast progress on that ladder to heaven. Thanks for praying with me.
From A Course in Miracles, I look at what forgiveness is and what it is NOT. I trace my journey from the spiritual exercise of applying this to the face of evil himself, Hitler, and the revelations of my subsequent research into history. I then question the origins of fascism with Mussolini's surprising manifesto. And I answer a commenter who believes we're X missed meals away from murdering our neighbors and the most dangerous people are those who think people are inherently good.
A viewer warned his loved ones that he was putting my 'crazy' in his echo chamber. To live up to the warning, I bring on the crazy by talking about ultimate reality with Sufi sayings, Jewish legends, free-will astrologer Rob Brezsny and Terence McKenna. I tell the story of a mole turned hawk, and Russell Brand kissing Yuval Noah Harari's forehead. I cite Kurt Vonnegut's 'karass' in the disorganized religion of Bokonon and quote Caitlin Johnstone on being ineffable. I end with a simpler explanation of Charles Eisenstein's Parallel Timelines and my craziest theory to date, involving the word 'tantric'.
You can only change what you love. Following in the footsteps of Tessa Lena and Charles Eisenstein, I talk about love, God, meaning and truth as synonyms. I tell the story of how Tessa became qualified to talk about love with no kumbaya, through haunting personal experience. I relate this to Charles on The Bloodroot & the Raven. And I share the confidence of both that riding on the current of current events is going to bring us to the place I call The Great Rest, where we can be who we were born to be.
Becoming Yeast
hola, tereza. for me the 'joining' process to life began with synchronicity monitoring in my journals begun 'seriously' in the early 1990s. that practice is also a form of prayer. and ultimately it forms the 'matrix' of purpose. tonight I read to yoshiko, who has english as a second language, part 2 of my current series that explores the development of my understanding that body _is_ soul and that for most people, imo, mindfulness is actually a spiritual by-pass because it manages to shut the body out of spiritual practice. during tonight's reading, because yoshiko knows me better than anyone most likely and we've had time to share and intermingle our synchronicities, it was made even clearer that synchronicities are the way the universe puts to us our 'purpose' and nudges us to correct course or to confirm the course of 'purpose'. these days i've come to think of this 'thing' we're in less of a issue of finding 'my' purpose than it is to step out of the way of _the purpose of life_ and to become a part of it. something connected to expanding awareness, i suspect.
have you explored nagarjuna at all? your poem reminded me of some of his poetry. (thank you for sharing it! a great change of pace from all our 'too serious' stuff? really. lol! your poem seemed to be an epitome of seriousness!) anyway, some nagarjuna you might enjoy:
_Opinion_
"I was here before."
"No, you weren't.»
"This will last forever."
Horizons of the past.
"I will survive."
"No, you won't."
"This will end."
Horizons of the future.
What happened in the past
Is not happening any more.
If you think what happened then became you now,
What you grasp would be something else.
What are you but what you grasp?
If you are what you grasp,
You would not be here.
For what you grasp comes and goes;
It cannot be you.
How can the grasped be the grasper?
You're not different from what happened then.
If you were, you would not need a past.
You could survive without having to die.
The past would be severed, revocable.
Others would experience your acts.
Without a past you would be
Either manufactured or uncaused.
"I was here before."
"No, you weren't."
"I was and I wasn't."
"You neither were nor weren't."
"I will survive."
"No, you won't."
Opinions are absurd.
If the gods were us,
We would be eternal;
For the gods are unborn in eternity.
Were we other than them,
We would be ephemeral.
Were we different,
We would never connect.
If I were half a god and half a man,
I would be eternal and ephemeral.
What can be ephemeral
Without eternity?
If this ends, what world would follow?
If this never ends,
What world would follow?
Like the flame of a lamp
The flow of matter and mind
Neither ends nor never ends.
This would end
If mind and matter failed to flow
From the dying of their past;
It would never end
If mind and matter failed to flow
From a past that never died.
If half this ended and half did not,
I would both end and never end,
Leaving half the grasper
Dead and half undead,
Half the grasped destroyed,
Half undestroyed.
Everything is empty
In whom? About what?
Do opinions erupt?
For Gautama,
In whose embrace
Dharma was shown
And opinions vanished.
Nagarjuna, “Verses From The Center” 133-5 translated by Stephen Batchelor.
"Grant us Thy patience, Lord,
In these our woeful days,
The mob’s wrath to endure,
The torturer’s ire;
Thy unction to forgive
Our neighbors’ persecution
And mild, like Thee, to bear
A bloodstained Cross.
And when the mob prevails
And foes come to despoil us,
To suffer humbly shame,
O Savior aid us!
And when the hour comes
To pass the last dread gate,
Breathe strength in us to pray,
Father forgive them!"
Grand Duchess (St) Olga Nikolaevna Romanov on Forgiveness ... written in the hand of Olga on behalf of her father ... from "The Romanov Royal Martyrs"