Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published BECOMING YEAST To become yeast, you must first let yourself be eaten. Spirit is the wild yeast, the spark of life in air. At what point does the wood become fire and cease to be wood? When does it recognize its rigid, splintery flesh as a mere carrier of fire? In the stick’s epiphany, does it ask, “who am I, really?” Yeast is the creative force that turns glue into bread, transforming the sodden mass of humanity. Spirit blows breath into flour, and the flour becomes the breath. Where does fragrance come from? The new yeast, that was flour, sings life into the wet clay, which it was, just a moment ago. God created us in His likeness. What does that mean? All we know of God is what God did… God created. We were created to create, to give life to life. Yeast is a flexible unity, embracing the opposites, holding the tension as smooth and taut as a baby’s cheek. In the beginning was one spore of wild yeast. It was enough. It exhaled, and life began. Is the flour afraid that the yeast will use it, take the best years of its life, and then move on? Yeast is the anima, consuming all in its path. Let us put ourselves there, where it can’t miss us. Directly in the path of the insatiable Spirit, the promiscuous, the omnivorous, the lusty, greedy Spirit.

This is a poem I wrote many years ago, which I would use as the title piece if I put together a book of poetry. It still speaks to me, as if from someone else.

I’m traveling and brought A Song of Prayer with me, which is a thin pamphlet that’s easier to carry than the 1200 pp Course in Miracles. It’s a supplemental text that talks about prayer, forgiveness and healing.

I think there’s a question we can only answer for ourself and everything depends on it. That question is whether purpose exists. Is there meaning, other than what we create? Does spirit, something other than our egos, move in the world, directing events and pushing us in the direction we need to go?

This question can only be answered from our own experience, and only if we’re looking for it. Our priority, every morning, is to ask for the answer to this question, and watch the timing in our lives. Are things random or are there patterns, people, and events that couldn’t be accidental.

Prayer is a ladder to Heaven says The Song of Prayer:

Endless the harmony and endless too the joyous concord of the love they give forever to each other. And in this, creation is extended. … The love they share is what all prayers will be throughout eternity when time is done. For such it was before time seemed to be. To you who are in time a little while, prayer takes the form that best will suit your need. You have but one. What God created One must recognize its Oneness and rejoice that what illusions seemed to separate is One forever in the mind of God.

Forgiveness is a catalyst to prayer. Forgiveness is always for yourself because the other person doesn’t need to be forgiven. Forgiveness is a temporary state on the way to Oneness but prayer is our eternal state of co-creation with God.

In the same way that no one can tell you what your purpose is, you can’t find the meaning in anyone else’s circumstances. It’s a journey we take alone. But prayer is a way we join with other seekers in the quest, the quest that is a question. All that matters is we share a goal. Enemies don’t share a goal.

I’ve been feeling that it’s a special form of prayer when two people ask the same question with more concern for the right answer than either have in being right.

I’ve been delighted to find that with my readers. We are on a quest, and this quest is a powerful form of prayer. I think we’re making fast progress on that ladder to heaven. Thanks for praying with me.

