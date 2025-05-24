Watch on Rumble

In this video, I use two Celtic Cross readings from different Tarot decks to tell the story of the destruction of Goddess societies 5000 yrs ago and the return of Goddess now. The masculine reading, done by Isaac Middle, is from the traditional Rider–Waite deck. The feminine reading is from Universal Folk Tarot by Anita Inverarity. They tell a tale of hope and uncanny synchronicity.

This includes a cameo appearance by a surprise guest known to fellow stackers. As a hint, she’s the reason my video game has been upped to a new level. It’s a fun episode that’s worth a gander.

Enjoy!

Isaac Middle is the Australian author of Wholesome Conspiratorial Astrology. From his 90-pp reading of my chart, I explain the differences in Vedic, True Sidereal, Sidereal and Tropical, Raku and Ketu and the Nakshatras. Then I read Luna's view of plotting a revolution with a Plutonic Power Generator, Holy Warriors, and a Spiritual Messenger from the Past.

I combine Isaac Middle's wholesome wombat astrology with A Course in Miracles and the story of a backless sock box and a laundry room door. Chiron gets a scolding and retaliates immediately. Aphrodite and Luna take over the role of radiant healer. WTF becomes 'What's This For?'