What a fun take on these two readings, Tereza. A very YOU take I might add. (Of course.)

I'm been re-familiarizing myself with Tarot cards -recently bought the classic Rider-Waite deck. (I assume I've used them in the past, so also assume it will come back to me quick!)

As I'm sure you're aware the suits have elemental correlations: Cups (Water, so tied to emotions), Pentacles (Earth, so management of resources and the material world), Swords (Air and associated with the mental, thoughts, truth) and Wands (Fire and tied to inspiration, creative, explosive and energetic).

The numbers have standard correlations as well:

Aces: new beginnings, potential, opportunities

Twos: partnerships, relationships, balance, choices, duality

Threes: creation, groups, growth, collaboration

Fours: stability, foundations

Fives: conflict, change

Sixes: harmony, growth, cooperation

Sevens: achievement, understanding, reflection

Eights: action, accomplishment

Nines: fulfillment, fruition, manifestations completed

Tens; completion, ending of a cycle, renewal, wholeness

I am including the above because that was my approach - and I'm realizing after listening to you, that they can be approached very differently. (Throw the rule-book out!)

And this is interesting to me - using them to tell a big story - Goddess society destruction. This kind of reading isn't something I would have considered so thanks for opening up the larger possibilities in playing with them. As you know, Universe has an interesting way of providing what we need when we need it.

While I've been viewing the iconic images beyond the male/female dichotomy I appreciate this eye towards re-asserting the feminine given our recent male-weighted history. A rebalance is obviously needed.

Also assuming tarot acts as a divination instrument I also imagine it's more challenging to use them to read for ourselves. Hard for us not to get in the way since we're attached to outcome - if even unconsciously.

What do you think? And I'm curious have you done readings for others?

Thanks, T. Best.

All this helpful as I await the reading you generously gifted me from Isaac! :-)

3 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
Crone Island all the way!!! I think I learnt that phrase from this juicy thread which echoes your view that caring and care work is importantly for the kinds of communities we want to create and ideally everyone (*cough*men*cough*) would be doing more of it. https://www.metafilter.com/151267/Wheres-My-Cut-On-Unpaid-Emotional-Labor

Although I love the grouchy badger idea too! Keep the ideas coming.

I don’t know anything about tarot so very interesting to listen. I think somewhere you mentioned pentacles /5 being the number to be careful of and I was thinking…but I love starfish! And five fingers on each hand! Haha.

I used to think about love and non-judgment as similar but I changed my mind after my abusive relationship. (I know somewhere you say the second greatest thing in the world Is someone who changes their mind…can’t remember what the first greatest thing was so please do remind me!).

I was trying to be so non-judgmental that I stuck in it for way too long, in hindsight. When he openly talked about killing me or other people, instead of going “this sounds dangerous, I better tell someone and run” [judging the situation as unsafe], I instead got curious, asked questions, the Charles Eisenstein thing of “what is it like to be you”, maintained presence and empathy…nonjudgment etc.

Now I go, “Is the guy taking up all the conversation and not giving me air time? Does he expect me to organise every catch-up and rarely reciprocate? Am I always /mostly the one checking in on how he’s doing and not the converse? Am I making all the meals and him none for me? Does he expect me to listen to all his big feels and not listen to mine?” Some quick judgments have saved me a lot of time down the line. I have limited time in the day so want to focus my energy on people who reciprocate and believe in mutual care, shared relational responsibility, mutual accountability 🙏🏾

10 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
