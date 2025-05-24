In this video, I use two Celtic Cross readings from different Tarot decks to tell the story of the destruction of Goddess societies 5000 yrs ago and the return of Goddess now. The masculine reading, done by Isaac Middle, is from the traditional Rider–Waite deck. The feminine reading is from Universal Folk Tarot by Anita Inverarity. They tell a tale of hope and uncanny synchronicity.
This includes a cameo appearance by a surprise guest known to fellow stackers. As a hint, she’s the reason my video game has been upped to a new level. It’s a fun episode that’s worth a gander.
Enjoy!
Isaac Middle is the Australian author of Wholesome Conspiratorial Astrology. From his 90-pp reading of my chart, I explain the differences in Vedic, True Sidereal, Sidereal and Tropical, Raku and Ketu and the Nakshatras. Then I read Luna's view of plotting a revolution with a Plutonic Power Generator, Holy Warriors, and a Spiritual Messenger from the Past.
I combine Isaac Middle's wholesome wombat astrology with A Course in Miracles and the story of a backless sock box and a laundry room door. Chiron gets a scolding and retaliates immediately. Aphrodite and Luna take over the role of radiant healer. WTF becomes 'What's This For?'
What a fun take on these two readings, Tereza. A very YOU take I might add. (Of course.)
I'm been re-familiarizing myself with Tarot cards -recently bought the classic Rider-Waite deck. (I assume I've used them in the past, so also assume it will come back to me quick!)
As I'm sure you're aware the suits have elemental correlations: Cups (Water, so tied to emotions), Pentacles (Earth, so management of resources and the material world), Swords (Air and associated with the mental, thoughts, truth) and Wands (Fire and tied to inspiration, creative, explosive and energetic).
The numbers have standard correlations as well:
Aces: new beginnings, potential, opportunities
Twos: partnerships, relationships, balance, choices, duality
Threes: creation, groups, growth, collaboration
Fours: stability, foundations
Fives: conflict, change
Sixes: harmony, growth, cooperation
Sevens: achievement, understanding, reflection
Eights: action, accomplishment
Nines: fulfillment, fruition, manifestations completed
Tens; completion, ending of a cycle, renewal, wholeness
I am including the above because that was my approach - and I'm realizing after listening to you, that they can be approached very differently. (Throw the rule-book out!)
And this is interesting to me - using them to tell a big story - Goddess society destruction. This kind of reading isn't something I would have considered so thanks for opening up the larger possibilities in playing with them. As you know, Universe has an interesting way of providing what we need when we need it.
While I've been viewing the iconic images beyond the male/female dichotomy I appreciate this eye towards re-asserting the feminine given our recent male-weighted history. A rebalance is obviously needed.
Also assuming tarot acts as a divination instrument I also imagine it's more challenging to use them to read for ourselves. Hard for us not to get in the way since we're attached to outcome - if even unconsciously.
What do you think? And I'm curious have you done readings for others?
Thanks, T. Best.
All this helpful as I await the reading you generously gifted me from Isaac! :-)
Crone Island all the way!!! I think I learnt that phrase from this juicy thread which echoes your view that caring and care work is importantly for the kinds of communities we want to create and ideally everyone (*cough*men*cough*) would be doing more of it. https://www.metafilter.com/151267/Wheres-My-Cut-On-Unpaid-Emotional-Labor
Although I love the grouchy badger idea too! Keep the ideas coming.
I don’t know anything about tarot so very interesting to listen. I think somewhere you mentioned pentacles /5 being the number to be careful of and I was thinking…but I love starfish! And five fingers on each hand! Haha.
I used to think about love and non-judgment as similar but I changed my mind after my abusive relationship. (I know somewhere you say the second greatest thing in the world Is someone who changes their mind…can’t remember what the first greatest thing was so please do remind me!).
I was trying to be so non-judgmental that I stuck in it for way too long, in hindsight. When he openly talked about killing me or other people, instead of going “this sounds dangerous, I better tell someone and run” [judging the situation as unsafe], I instead got curious, asked questions, the Charles Eisenstein thing of “what is it like to be you”, maintained presence and empathy…nonjudgment etc.
Now I go, “Is the guy taking up all the conversation and not giving me air time? Does he expect me to organise every catch-up and rarely reciprocate? Am I always /mostly the one checking in on how he’s doing and not the converse? Am I making all the meals and him none for me? Does he expect me to listen to all his big feels and not listen to mine?” Some quick judgments have saved me a lot of time down the line. I have limited time in the day so want to focus my energy on people who reciprocate and believe in mutual care, shared relational responsibility, mutual accountability 🙏🏾