Watch on Rumble

Monday was such a sucky day, I decided to deep clean my laundry room and do my taxes to cheer myself up. When that failed—for some reason—I read Isaac Middle’s charming yet ominous foretelling of my March Madness Astrology Calendar. Here I tell the story of the world’s most mundane little miracles, and why they are irrefutable proof of the existence of meaning/ purpose/ God. And how 15+ years in the House of Bad Fortune is just Chiron whining about his wound—for which statement he retaliates immediately.

From A Course in Miracles, I explain the freedom in ‘I do not understand my own best interests’ and ‘I do not know what anything is for.’ As Rev Katie Grace says, WTF means ‘What’s This For?’ The answer is always ‘My greatest happiness and the greatest happiness of everyone else’—something only Spirit knows how to finagle.

I look at why our progression will be three steps forward and two steps back, if my appliance delivery is any omen. How the new washer bodes well for 2025 as a year of smoother, cleaner arguments. And why a demon snags your tongue every time you speak the Roman name for gods and goddesses. Aphrodite and Luna invite you, and surly Chiron, to become the radiant healer.

It’s a lively and fun video. I encourage you to watch it, perhaps while cleaning your own laundry room but not while doing your taxes. Chiron plays some techno-tricks on me, and I wouldn’t want to be responsible.

As I explain, however, this doesn’t do justice to Isaac’s perceptive and empowering wholesomely conspiratorial astrology. My summary is more reflective of my mood on my very sucky Monday. Isaac’s charts dramatize the Greek personalities of the planets, laced with wit and spiced with profanity. They are complex and lyrical, revealing hidden depths with a third or fourth reading, as I’m doing now. I’m learning much from Isaac in this oldest of symbolic languages, which is all new to me.

As I was researching the relationship between Uranus and Prometheus, I came across this article by the Gnostic Muse. It tells me that Prometheus was one of the Titans who brought, not only fire to humanity, but “writing, mathematics, agriculture, medicine, and science … Prometheus was punished for this by Zeus, and made to be chained to a rock for all eternity as an eagle devours his liver. Prometheus is very closely aligned with the astrological significance of the planet Uranus*, as a champion of human civilization while going against the gods who represent tradition, hierarchy, and authority.”

In an episode on Matt Ehret & Cynthia Chung, to which Julius Skoolafish drew my attention, I look at the word hierophant coming from ta hiera ('the holy') and phainein ('to show'). It also means religious tradition, hierarchy and authority. Hier-archons are the rulers anointed by the god of the theocracy. The prior name for Jerusalem was Hieropolis.

Maybe the Roman gods are an inversion too. I’ve been doubting the existence of ancient Rome, with a clue being the usurping of Greek mythology by changing the names and making them gender-ambiguous. Perhaps it’s time to snub Zeus and release Prometheus and his electric blue planet, spinning on horizontal axes, first planet of the telescope. And our sextrovert, the Cormorant, will like its unique power:

Samael Aun Weor reminds us that revolution is not merely economic, political, or technological, but is an internal psycho-sexual and spiritual process, lived through deliberate and conscious efforts. True revolution comes with a deep understanding of the nature of our energies, which have their root in sex. The true revolutionary path is sexual transmutation which is the science of Uranus. Uranus is the planet that governs the sexual glands and hormones. In his book The Perfect Matrimony Samael Aun Weor describes the relationship of Uranus and the sexual poles within human culture: “Uranus has a sexual cycle of eighty-four years. Uranus is the only planet which directs its two poles toward the sun. The two poles of Uranus correspond to the masculine and feminine aspects. These two phases alternate in periods of forty-two years each. The alternating stimuli of the two poles of Uranus govern all the sexual history of human evolution. Epochs in which women undress in order to display their bodies alternate with epochs in which men adorn themselves. Epochs of feminine preponderance alternate with times of intrepid gentlemen. This is the history of the ages.” The revolutionary nature of Uranus can easily be channeled into external disruption and rebellion that will never create a better society or a better life. Or it can be that internal impetus to revolutionize our minds and souls by overcoming our own entrenched negative and self-serving structures in order to serve others and truly create a better world.

I’m voting with Richard Tarnas in his book Cosmos and Psyche to rename Uranus as Prometheus, ending two and a half centuries of bad jokes, restoring the liver of a Titan hero, and dethroning the lily-livered Zeus. Are you with me?

Isaac Middle is the Australian author of Wholesome Conspiratorial Astrology. From his 90-pp reading of my chart, I explain the differences in Vedic, True Sidereal, Sidereal and Tropical, Raku and Ketu and the Nakshatras. Then I read Luna's view of plotting a revolution with a Plutonic Power Generator, Holy Warriors, and a Spiritual Messenger from the Past.

Topics: Vedic astrology, gnostics, A Course in Miracles, Jungian archetypes and projections of the shadow self, the practicality of ultimate reality, SpiderMind, the consequences of superiority, the gender of the inclusive self, and dogma.

Co-founders of The Rising Tide Foundation and co-authors of the trilogy, Clash of the Two Americas, Matt and Cynthia are the dynamic duo of deep state politics in the global Gotham City, sussing out conspiracies from their book-lined batcave in Montreal. In this episode, I talk about sleepwalking into Fascism, Bertrand Russell, why we should unplug and read a book, 911 wake-up calls, the CIA and abstract expressionism, Shelley and hierophants, and the importance of being Ernest. I end with meaning as healing.