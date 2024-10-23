View on Rumble

No one on my site doubts that we are being subjected to an international agenda of dispossession and depopulation, and that weather manipulation is a major weapon. I’m going to link some of the resources I’ve found most informative on Hurricane Helene, followed by first-hand experiences that were posted on my comment thread.

I’ll look at the cozy relationship between homeowner insurance and government agencies. You might think the former would be a check on disaster engineering, since they’re paying out and have statistics that show this isn’t natural. But the same logic could be applied to health insurance and pandemics, and we know they were cozily in bed together.

Finance, Insurance and Real Estate are the FIRE economy and all owned by the bankers. I’ll end with the policies I would suggest for my own commonwealth, once we walk through this FIRE and come out the other side. I show how a caret economy could foster stable communities, helping each another in truly natural disasters.

Thanks to Amy Rosebush of What’s a Name Really? for the AI images of men engaging and emerging unbothered by the storm, although I’m worried about that emerald velvet coat.

the weather mod squad

Anne Gibbons of Anne Can’t Stand It! posted Helene Hell with this drawing:

Anne also linked an article from Reese Reports:

Greg Reese goes back to 1947 with Project Cirrus that dropped 180 lbs of dry ice in a hurricane heading out to sea that abruptly changed direction and devastated Savannah, Georgia. In 1965, Project Stormfury seeded Hurricane Betsy, that then hit southern Florida. In 1977 the US Secretary General admitted that we have the technology to control hurricanes, volcanoes and earthquakes.

In 2012, Hurricane Sandy had weakened to a tropical storm before it abruptly turned towards New Jersey with renewed vigor. Greg then links Hurricane Helene to the six million tons of lithium in King’s Mountain, NC.

foreign aid & foreign guards

Really Graceful has an on-the-ground report reposted by Mark Elsis of Earth Newspaper. It’s called Appalachia After Hurricane Helene: What the Media Won’t Tell You. This is an early assessment that’s only 11 minutes and very well done. It puts together Biden’s $8B of aid to Ukraine and $8.7B to Israel in the past month with his statement that he’s done as much as he can for victims of Helene.

She also shows that 700 Tennessee National Guard were deployed to Kuwait in the previous month, and shows the figures for Nat’l Guard in the Middle East. The impact on food production—intergenerational farms, livestock, orchards, transportation—will hit everyone. ‘Coincidentally’, the Longshoreman’s port strike has halted food imports.

The grocery chain for the South had their headquarters wiped out so they weren’t pumping gas, filling prescriptions or taking anything but cash. Grace’s advice is walk, don’t run, to get what you need and, side-note, make sure your homeowner’s policy is up to date. I’ll be talking about that more.

Truthstream Media has also posted a three-part series on What Is Actually Going On in North Carolina. I’m posting the first here, which will lead you to the rest if you have the heart and courage. I confess that I don’t.

waiting on a miracle

On my post, Keep a Miracle Diary, Mike Oct 11 wrote:

Speaking of miracles. The following summarizes some of my experiences and observations in reacting to Helene in the first few days afterward. And the point I want to make is that the local communities stepped up and did what needed to be done. And are still at it today. Although widespread throughout the region, damage is localized based on various causes. One must keep in mind that the area is mountainous and heavily forested. That means high elevations, deep ravines, and valleys with varying sizes of streams and rivers. Infrastructure was taken out by micro wind burst (common in the mountains), tornadoes (not common), and heavy rain up to 20” over 12 hours in the mountain and forest watershed (probably 3-4 times what a typical “bad” storm would be). It was a generally pleasant and dryish summer although it had been raining before the storm arrived. So the ground was pre-saturated. Isolation resulted from trees across roads and power lines, mud slides, and bridges washing away. Cell service was down although EMS told us you could still dial 911 so I suspect the towers were either running on generators and restricted in power, or they just plain throttled service. In my area the roads were blocked by trees, bridges washed out, and mountain-side roads washed away. My wife was at the house during the storm but I was away. A neighbor with satellite internet and a generator informed me the wife and house were okay. The house has a unique vantage point to multiple elements of the storm and the aftermath. It sits at a mid elevation deep in a cove on top of a ravine within 50 ft of a year round stream. It was dark and she heard the trees crashing and boulders rolling down the stream but otherwise did not feel threatened by the havoc happening outside. It took me 2 days to figure out how to get in the area. I had to bypass a highway patrol roadblock and hike 2 miles across the only bridge still up. A train trestle. By the time I got there the neighbors had cleared a single lane through the main community road and my driveway in case my wife wanted to get to the valley floor to evacuate. She chose to stay because she had water, food, and viable shelter where she was. When I arrived I found a tornado had landed 50 feet from the house and cut a 90 degree arc along the cove ridge north of the house. 100-foot high oaks and maples were tossed around like match sticks. A dozen or more fell on the driveway. Amazing nothing hit the house. There were 2 vehicles in the driveway and trees fell front and back but not on them. Clearing the road was a huge task but the locals did it on their own. The local EMS were awesome and on top of things. Checking in on each home. To my knowledge there were no deaths in the area. Then Immigration and Border Patrol and FEMA arrived and things went to shit. Local official help withdrew. So why were they there? The locals were coping just fine. Fords were being constructed. Chain saws buzzing. Water being distributed. Quad based evacs being offered. People helping people. When I went to retrieve my truck a few days later I noticed many Border Patrol vehicles and military looking agents in new blue uniforms riding around on new sport utility vehicles but not many supplies in them. The National Guard had arrived in blackish camouflaged vehicles. Odd coloring I had never seen before. All NG personnel I saw were foreigners. I thought NG was a cross section of the US population? After about 4 days the locals apparently had enough. FEMA rode around with armed guards in tactical gear. The next day, poof. Border Patrol and FEMA gone. At best they were relocated to worse areas. At worse they were doing survey and recon. I have many speculations. But that’s all it is. Also have many lessons learned for another time.

I replied:

I'm honored that you shared your personal story here in my stack. A miracle indeed! Many many miracles with every person helping. I have friends who moved their heirloom seed company to Weaverville, NC: https://www.livingseedcompany.com/pages/about-us.

They told me the same thing, that they have a very sweet community that's pulled together. So even though they've been without power and communications, they're all doing okay. With the so-called Lightning Fires here, where we've never had lightning before or since, one community stayed to fight the fires. They tried to force them to evacuate, but they showed that they had a back route out, and they'd used bulldozers to create a firebreak. Some of my neighbors had their sister's family staying there and I had an extra 300 sq ' chicken coop so I housed their chickens while the goats stayed a few blocks away. The kids came over every day to feed them. That was the only community that kept their homes. May I tell your story in another post? So glad that you and yours are safe, Mike.

Mike 55 mins ago answered:

You may use but please emphasize the community response. The residents in the immediate community stepped up although many are elderly. The local EMS was on the other side of the river but they managed to get into the area using local earth moving equipment. NC DOT got going right away on the roads and smaller bridges. The power company (a coop) did the impossible. New poles, reset wire and we had power back last Tuesday night. I would have figured weeks. Spotty cell service the next few days but now better. I must admit I really enjoyed the lack of phone and internet. Life moved at a different pace. I’m still trying to parse the government actions. Initially they were pushing evacuation. The first day our, and our neighbors water tanks were mysteriously drained. And the way they tried to restrict access to residents initially. The Border Patrol was totally uncalled for. Military type guys riding around in new sport utility vehicles. Foreign NG in black camouflaged trucks. FEMA with armed escort. It was quite a display. Never saw any of them with supplies. Except for one packed with beer! I was concerned they might use the event do a land grab for their agenda. The wife had similar vibes so she was not going to leave. After a few days the locals let it be known they could handle the situation, weren’t going anywhere, and any move that way would not be met passively. Message sent and apparently received. I’m sure we got a special mark on the op map. We were fairly prepared as were the other full time residents. Kind of comes with the territory when you live in the boonies 20 miles from shopping.

decoding the weather

Another excellent Substack that I’ve followed a long time is Decode the World, who put out Engineered Hurricane Destroys Appalachia:

Decode cites media sources showing that Tesla’s Piedmont Lithium got the contracts for King’s Mountain in April of this year. Before they were closed, these mines had supplied nearly all the world’s lithium from the 1950’s to the 1980’s for nuclear bombs, pharmaceuticals and ceramics. It’s a hard rock source, unlike the brine extraction of places like Chile. Totally green, except when they spontaneously combust!

He posts some videos showing how rescue efforts are being thwarted and donation funds are being diverted. But then he says that the real money is in the clean-up and gives a personal and heartbreaking example. He writes:

In the case of a wildfire at a cabin we owned, the [debris removal] contractor kept about $30,000 worth of our redwood logs. The logs were cut to 14 foot lengths, not the usual 40 foot lengths to go on a log truck. I found out later they were putting the logs in shipping containers and sending them to China. Here is a copy of the receipt from the clean up on a part of our property in Northern California after a wildfire. Keep in mind the property was worth $600k and our logger estimated it would have cost him $40,000 to do the same job:

The bill is $1.37M for ‘Hazard Tree Removal,’ $70K for ‘Consultant Labor’ and $43K for ‘Structural Debris Costs.’ Together it comes to $1.5M!

I mentioned that in the ‘Lightning Fires’, one town stayed and fought it themselves, and it's the only one that survived. I remember seeing photos after where the power company cut down all the redwoods on the property, left 10' stumps, and stacked it all on their trailer pad where they'd planned to live while they rebuilt.

He replied, “You are correct, this is literally a DIY operation. My cabin was destroyed in the Walbridge fire in 2020, but a neighbor who stayed to fight the fire saved his house. Everything around him burned to the ground.”

i’ve seen fire and i’ve seen rain

When we emerge from this catastrophic baptism of fire and flood, how would you design the policies for your own hamlet of 20,000 people? Under the system in my book, you issue the mortgages. Will you require insurance? Allow outside insurers? Or supply insurance as part of the cost?

My thought is that I would neither require nor supply insurance for a home under mortgage. I would allow those who want to purchase insurance from outside to do so, without trying to control the cost. I would remove the ability to sue individuals but keep class action suits against corporations, so liability isn’t a factor.

I’ve decorated this episode with Amy’s AI art depicting men in the midst of wind, fire and water. As my daughter’s husband tries to become a firefighter, I realize how deep the desire to help runs in men. He’s undergoing grueling training on weekends with Search & Rescue. He works minimum wage as a fire station grunt. He’s volunteering at another station. He’s bringing gifts on station visits, as required. He passed an intensive and expensive EMT program and just scored in the 99th percentile to apply for paramedic school—another investment of time and money without a firm job.

This is someone with experience as a mechanical engineer, patents to his name, and a physics degree from Cal Poly. And everywhere I turn, I see young men doing the same—my hair stylist’s son-in-law, my eyeliner tattooist’s husband. They’re all jumping through hoops trying to do hard, dangerous work helping other people.

I don’t think we need to bribe people to help one another. I think we need to train, equip, enable, and get out of the way. Under my educational system, people can get certified in any skill they want. Backed by the mortgages, the community can issue carets for anyone’s labor. When a disaster strikes a sibling community in another part of the country or the world, your commonwealth can issue carets for that person to respond without worrying about their own rent or mortgage.

This doesn’t guarantee your own house will be rebuilt or you’ll get a big payout in a disaster. But I’m trusting in people, not the vultures of profit. Contrary to Grace’s advice, I’m not fighting the cancellation of my own insurance for that little bit of lichen on the edge of a roof. But I will put that amount into helping others for whom the worst has already happened … as soon as I figure out how.

Matt Taibbi interviewed Alex Moyer, whose documentary TFW No GF (The Feeling When No Girlfriend) looks at the alienation of young white men. In Taibbi's comments thread, I posted about Appalachia vs. Santa Cruz where two young white males who drove over a Black Lives Matter sidewalk mural are being villified. This sparked a lively discussion about white trash racism, or liberal racism against what's perceived to be white trash. I discuss Naive Do-Gooders and their role enabling the Great Reset and Ukraine, including dispossession of Dutch farmers and a tragic story from my Appalachian town. I look at the practical objections in the last episode, The Economics of Anarchy, to giving students both free education and living stipends. And I end with lyrics that make me cry from Appalachia by Josiah & the Bonnevilles.

I respond to Russell Brand's interview of Tim Pool on critical race theory and Occupy Wall Street. I look at the history of Appalachia, where I was born and Tim has moved, as the trashing of "hillbillies and rednecks" to move them off mining and logging land. I answer Tim’s allegation that the US is slipping into civil war by seeing all wars as empire vs. sovereignty, citing the Spanish "civil war" in example. And I end by suggesting that we secede from the real government—Wall Street not DC.

Is geoengineering an attack on the food system? Looks at the 'bomb cyclones' and 'atmospheric river' that's flooded California. Robert Kennedy interviews Dane Wigington on his documentary The Dimming and Matt Ehret talks about weather as a weapon of war.