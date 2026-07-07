Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

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Visceral Adventure's avatar
Visceral Adventure
Jul 13Edited

Beautiful, Tereza.

Funny about Maryanne Williamson- I saw a video of hers that was super cringe. I haven’t been able to look at her the same since. She strikes me as someone who maybe read the books we read but attempts to use them as manipulative weapons. I could be wrong. But just getting that vibe.

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Antila H. Belist's avatar
Antila H. Belist
Jul 7

Thanks for the herstory lesson.

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