Thanks to Julius Skoolafish for instigating this interview by Sigmar’s Academy. Our topic was My Hitler Journey and how I came to realize the narratives of the world wars were lies and propaganda. It began with an episode called CJ Hopkins & the New Normal Reich in which I questioned how Germany emerged from the onerous reparations of WWI and the Weimar hyperinflation.

Once I started pulling on that thread, the entire fabric unraveled. Some steps that we discussed on that journey included Churchill’s Atrocities, The Trials of David Irving, and Kissinger & the Balfour Declaration. We talked about the documentary of the Dresden bombing called Hellstorm.

In addition, we touched on many far-ranging issues:

the Federal Reserve vs. the sovereign money systems of Ben Franklin, Gottfried Feder (implemented by Hitler) and Muammar Qaddafi

the term ‘Jew’ conflates the ethnicities of Sephardic, Khazar, Ashkanazi with the ideology of Yahwism while the historical Judeans match neither

the character of the sociopathic god Yahweh and his derivation from Set, the fratricidal god of Egypt

Jesus as an imperial narrative written to undermine the zealot religion of sovereignty that enabled them to kick out the Roman Empire

Pontius Pilate as a contradiction between the Biblical character who ‘washed his hands’ and the historical figure who was recalled by the Roman Empire for his ruthlessness and executions without trial

the debate on my stack of whether Hitler was a hero to the Germans or a secret agent of the Rothschilds who sabotaged Germany

how to think clearly, alone and with others, by stating the question, defining the terms, saying why it matters

the false story of the world wars, which makes us learn the wrong lesson, ignoring that sovereign money lost and the Rothschilds won

resources like David Irving, Europa and Mark Elsis of EarthNewspaper.com (I forgot to mention Unz Review but no one does revisionist history better)

the ‘boomer truth regime’ and why boomers, like me, are often using their freedom to uncover the truth

the division into heroes and villains vs. OneMind Dreaming

free will vs predestination: we are predestined to make this world into the best dream possible but we can choose to postpone it as long as we want

I end by saying that, if I don’t want anyone to rule over me, I need to let go of my desire to rule over anyone else. If we controlled our own land and labor, we wouldn’t need colonies. That’s what Hitler’s economic program proved, and Ben Franklin’s. Neither wanted an empire. The century of humiliation for Germany must end.

Thanks to Sigmar for this enlightening discussion, to be continued!

Was Hitler a hero to the Germans and a villain to the Jews or the reverse? I analyze the videos Hellstorm and Dresden: a Burnt Offering along with The Enigma of the Fuhrer. Nefahotep takes from Firestarter 16 Mistakes made by Hitler, and offers the premise that he was a British agent. Neo-Feudal Review gives a sophisticated analysis of the complicated relationship between the central bank owners and the Jewish people. I wonder if Israel is another sacrifice zone, like Ukraine, like Germany.

In Through the Looking Glass, Margaret Anna Alice interviews playwright CJ Hopkins about his Substack, The Consent Factory Essays, and his book, The New Normal Reich. She asks eight questions that I summarize and respond to, on the cultural zeitgeist and reality vs. "reality". I raise questions about the original Third Reich, and whether we've been told the truth. Mattias Desmet is discussed and which came first, totalitarianism or mass psychosis. I quote from A Course in Miracles and why more people are psychoanalyzing humanity as one consciousness than ever before.

Did you know that Churchill initiated bombing of civilian cities? Or was paid huge bribes by foreigners? That he wanted to use nerve gas and even drop anthrax bombs? Or that a gambling loss on the US stock market was bailed out in exchange for war? And that FDR referred to him as a drunken bum? Ron Unz cites historians from the 1930's to the present to change your image of Churchill forever.

David Irving wrote Hitler's War and 30 other volumes that document the history of WWII. Then Deborah Lipstadt attacked him in her 1993 book Denying the Holocaust. This is the story of his ruinous libel suit against her and Penguin Books and his subsequent imprisonment in Austria, all for taking history at its word.

Looks at the grand vizier of global bloodsuckers and the world's bloodiest agreement. Quotes from Anthony Bourdain, Ron Unz and Benjamin Freedman's 1961 address.