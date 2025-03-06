Thanks to Julius Skoolafish for instigating this interview by Sigmar’s Academy. Our topic was My Hitler Journey and how I came to realize the narratives of the world wars were lies and propaganda. It began with an episode called CJ Hopkins & the New Normal Reich in which I questioned how Germany emerged from the onerous reparations of WWI and the Weimar hyperinflation.
Once I started pulling on that thread, the entire fabric unraveled. Some steps that we discussed on that journey included Churchill’s Atrocities, The Trials of David Irving, and Kissinger & the Balfour Declaration. We talked about the documentary of the Dresden bombing called Hellstorm.
In addition, we touched on many far-ranging issues:
the Federal Reserve vs. the sovereign money systems of Ben Franklin, Gottfried Feder (implemented by Hitler) and Muammar Qaddafi
the term ‘Jew’ conflates the ethnicities of Sephardic, Khazar, Ashkanazi with the ideology of Yahwism while the historical Judeans match neither
the character of the sociopathic god Yahweh and his derivation from Set, the fratricidal god of Egypt
Jesus as an imperial narrative written to undermine the zealot religion of sovereignty that enabled them to kick out the Roman Empire
Pontius Pilate as a contradiction between the Biblical character who ‘washed his hands’ and the historical figure who was recalled by the Roman Empire for his ruthlessness and executions without trial
the debate on my stack of whether Hitler was a hero to the Germans or a secret agent of the Rothschilds who sabotaged Germany
how to think clearly, alone and with others, by stating the question, defining the terms, saying why it matters
the false story of the world wars, which makes us learn the wrong lesson, ignoring that sovereign money lost and the Rothschilds won
resources like David Irving, Europa and Mark Elsis of EarthNewspaper.com (I forgot to mention Unz Review but no one does revisionist history better)
the ‘boomer truth regime’ and why boomers, like me, are often using their freedom to uncover the truth
the division into heroes and villains vs. OneMind Dreaming
free will vs predestination: we are predestined to make this world into the best dream possible but we can choose to postpone it as long as we want
I end by saying that, if I don’t want anyone to rule over me, I need to let go of my desire to rule over anyone else. If we controlled our own land and labor, we wouldn’t need colonies. That’s what Hitler’s economic program proved, and Ben Franklin’s. Neither wanted an empire. The century of humiliation for Germany must end.
Thanks to Sigmar for this enlightening discussion, to be continued!
Was Hitler a hero to the Germans and a villain to the Jews or the reverse? I analyze the videos Hellstorm and Dresden: a Burnt Offering along with The Enigma of the Fuhrer. Nefahotep takes from Firestarter 16 Mistakes made by Hitler, and offers the premise that he was a British agent. Neo-Feudal Review gives a sophisticated analysis of the complicated relationship between the central bank owners and the Jewish people. I wonder if Israel is another sacrifice zone, like Ukraine, like Germany.
In Through the Looking Glass, Margaret Anna Alice interviews playwright CJ Hopkins about his Substack, The Consent Factory Essays, and his book, The New Normal Reich. She asks eight questions that I summarize and respond to, on the cultural zeitgeist and reality vs. "reality". I raise questions about the original Third Reich, and whether we've been told the truth. Mattias Desmet is discussed and which came first, totalitarianism or mass psychosis. I quote from A Course in Miracles and why more people are psychoanalyzing humanity as one consciousness than ever before.
Did you know that Churchill initiated bombing of civilian cities? Or was paid huge bribes by foreigners? That he wanted to use nerve gas and even drop anthrax bombs? Or that a gambling loss on the US stock market was bailed out in exchange for war? And that FDR referred to him as a drunken bum? Ron Unz cites historians from the 1930's to the present to change your image of Churchill forever.
David Irving wrote Hitler's War and 30 other volumes that document the history of WWII. Then Deborah Lipstadt attacked him in her 1993 book Denying the Holocaust. This is the story of his ruinous libel suit against her and Penguin Books and his subsequent imprisonment in Austria, all for taking history at its word.
Looks at the grand vizier of global bloodsuckers and the world's bloodiest agreement. Quotes from Anthony Bourdain, Ron Unz and Benjamin Freedman's 1961 address.
That was a wonderful conversation between Sigmar and yourself, Tereza. I don’t accept credit for ‘instigating’ it, however. Maybe it was an indirect mention. Or maybe it is the Appalachian in both of you.
I first came across Sigmar Academy through his interview with Zach Kidd (‘LogosRevealed’) and was particularly impressed with his considerable array of “Book Studies” early on his YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/@SigmarAcademy/videos
You have already summarised the key points and I particularly liked your closing statement at 58:00: “If I don’t want anyone to rule over me then I need to let go of my desire to rule over anyone else.”
You and Sigmar clearly have such different backgrounds but both brought great perspectives, and I so appreciated the respectfully positive disagreements.
Loved your journey of awakening via 911. Mine only began over 15 years later following the Russian involvement in Syria.
For me, the other major trigger points were as follows:
__________
49:20 – Sigmar: “what does it mean to be heroic?”
I have yet to read it all but in Thomas Carlyle’s “Heroes and Hero Worship” - “Chapter 5 - Hero as Man of Letters” – you find this nugget
“In Books lies the soul of the whole Past Time.“
__________
52:40 – Sigmar: ”doing the right thing should always be your primary objective”
“The fate of man is, in his life on earth, to confront the outbreak of uninvited evil. It is impossible to avoid this fate; and thus there are only two possibilities: either to be dishonourable and turn away from this struggle, to dishonourably live through it by both blindness and cowardice, or the honourable path of accepting it, comprehending this acceptance as a service and remaining faithful to its vocation.“
Ivan Ilyin - “On Resistance to Evil by Force” (Chapter 21)
(I tend to agree with Sigmar that there are people that are inherently evil – and that they will congregate within the ‘system’ (or ideology) that accommodates their evilness.)
__________
54:08 – Tereza: ”we don’t need colonies – what we need is control over our own labour"
Reference: “Fascism:100 Questions Asked and Answered” by Sir Oswald Mosley. In particular, Mosley’s answers to::
42. If you are going to exclude foreign imports, will you not damage British export trade ?
43. What will be the effect of excluding imports upon the people who hold foreign investments?
Again, wonderful conversation – educational and inspiring.
I haven't watched the video yet, but a few thoughts occurred to me reading your summary points.
First, as you know, I've been reading David Irving's "Hitler's War" and I'm about 1/4 the way through, just got to the part about operation "Yellow" (the attack on France). I'm admittedly very ignorant on this subject, which is why I'm reading this book. But as far as I can tell, it seems unlikely that Hitler was anybody's agent but his own. He expressed his fondness for England many times before Yellow, and kept resisting attacking that nation. He apparently thought that England was on his side in the quest for racial purity. But the final straw for him was Churchill's order to attack the French fleet at north Africa, killing over a thousand French sailors and injuring hundreds more. At that point, he realized England's true purpose.
Hitler also said that he had no interest in taking over England's colonial empire -- Germany had no ability to manage something that big.