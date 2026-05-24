Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

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Daniel Giamario's avatar
Daniel Giamario
1d

I love your posts, though not in alignment with a few things....since you are exploring fixed stars, you may enjoy this article as a sample of what my school is up to:https://turningoftheages.com/what-does-in-virgo-mean/

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3 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
Isaac Middle's avatar
Isaac Middle
1d

I'm glad you have resonated with Chloe's beautiful writings, and also glad that my distracted tardiness has not stopped you from getting this up! The spirit of both Zosma and Denebola absolutely shine through in you (and it feels like there is a lot more that needs to be unpacked in that Heracles myth and how it is still playing out)

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