Watch on Rumble

My goal in each episode is to teach myself something new. A good place to start is what new I’ve learned in my reading. My rule for anyone I read is that they teach me something new. Sometimes that’s new information and sometimes a new perspective.

New information can come from someone with blind spots, even from the other side—by which I mean someone on the side of imperialism rather than sovereignty. But a new way of seeing can only come from someone looking at the same reality. That keeps my reading list pretty manageable. And since I live in the heart of the empire, those looking at the same reality are considered the enemy by the empire.

In this episode, I want to look at geopolitics and the global war of imperialism vs. sovereignty, the only war there’s ever been. In this corner, imperialism will be represented by Frances Leader’s list of DC, the Vatican, and the CoL (City of London). I will add the OWGists—One World Government peeps including the WEF, WHO, BIS, NATO, World Bank, Bretton-Woods, IMF.

It will be clear in looking at this list that global domination can only be accomplished through controlling the money, and controlling the money means first controlling the narrative around money. That’s why my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, first dismantles the narrative.

All of these entities, I suspect, are controlled by the PBI—Powers Behind Israel. I don’t think it’s helpful to name that group, even if I knew who it was, only to say the rest are all following orders.

The narrative around money goes back to the simultaneous inventions of coinage and Yahweh, both by the intellectual if not literal ancestors of the PBI. By this I don’t mean Jews, a word that didn’t exist until the 18th c. I mean those who throughout history used nomadic clans of men and their slaves to do the dirty work of violence and enforcement of taxes, in exchange for the ‘right’ of occupation and a share of the loot.

The Yahwists are the OWGists and have been implementing One World Government for centuries, with nearly complete success. This isn’t new.

What is new is that three major powers not controlled by the US have joined together: Russia, China and Iran. Whether they replace the OWGists as a new empire, or protect the sovereignty of their members and allies is yet to be seen. Either way, the world is about to tilt on its axis of evil, as termed by the umpire of empire.

zelensky’s hail mary

Here is my current understanding of Russia/ Ukraine:

Russia is winning their defensive Strategic Military Operation in Ukraine. For some background on why this is defensive, Kathleen Devanney linked this Mike Benz article that mentions the Nuland-orchestrated coup and the Biden relationship with Burisma. He goes into the Atlantic Council and their board of ex-CIA Directors who pushed this war. I’ll link my episodes on those at the end. It should be noted that Mike worked for the State Dept under Trump, a point that will be tied in later.

Zelensky has flown to the US in a Hail Mary bid to Biden and the UN that ‘Ukraine’ be allowed to send Army Tactical Missile Systems deep into Russia, and stop fooling around about letting them into NATO. But Ukraine doesn’t have the surveillance capability of using these missiles without NATO support, as Russia well knows. This permission needs to be given post-haste under Biden before the neo-cons are replaced by new con artists.

Russia has updated its policy on the conditions under which it might use nuclear weapons: if any non-nuclear-weapon state with the participation of a nuclear-weapon state launches an aerospace weapons attack inside Russia or Belarus. I note that the BBC makes no mention of that in Zelensky’s ‘Victory Plan.’

Oliver Boyd Barrett of Empire, Communication & NATO Wars, one of my go-to’s on geopolitics, has written Not Bluffing on Nukes. He quotes Scott Ritter on the US policy of ‘first strike ambiguity’ to keep Russia and China guessing about what would trigger a nuclear attack. At the same time, Trident missiles on US subs have been fitted with warheads that can shatter nuclear siloes and take out their whole ground-based nuclear deterrents.

What does this mean? The US is forcing a game of nuclear chicken. Russia had no choice but to adopt a policy to launch their entire silo-based nuclear arsenal the moment they credibly detected the launching of a first strike. In addition, they’re now taking the same posture of nuclear pre-emptive strikes, revving their engines.

Strangely, Germany has made an agreement with the US to host long range missiles in 2026 that are capable of being nuclear armed and hitting Moscow. There was no discussion of it in the German Parliament. That’s if there’s still a world in 2026.

russian geostrategy

In Why the West Can’t Win, Fadi Lama quotes William Engdahl that the deadliest weapon of mass destruction is not in the Pentagon but the Federal Reserve. He looks at ways in which Russia has defended its economy, which grew tenfold in fourteen years from a 1999 GDP of $200B to $2 trillion in 2013. He writes:

It wrested control of its energy resources from oligarchs and foreign companies, and leveraged its geography to transit landlocked energy producers Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan for distribution through the Russian pipeline network. … Russia is also the leading supplier of enriched uranium for nuclear energy power plants, accounting for 43% of global enrichment capacity and one third of global supply. While the European countries are presently moving back to wood and coal, Russia is a leading supplier of both. With food security being critical for sovereignty, Russia made significant advances in agriculture, becoming the leading grain producer and exporter. Russia is the leading wheat exporter with a 20% share of the global market, enjoying a bumper crop in 2022, with the same forecast for 2023. Russia is also the leading fertilizer exporter. Of the world’s twenty largest economies, Russia is by far the most autarkic, making it effectively immune from sanctions. The world, on the other hand is far from immune to a reduction of Russia’s energy or food supplies. While the Empire can sanction fiat money, Russia can sanction the two essential commodities, energy and food.

Fadi also looks at the weapons systems:

In Ukraine, not only did the purported US ‘game changer’ weapons fail to have any significant impact on the ground, but Russia’s ‘demilitarization’ of Ukraine is transforming into a demilitarization of NATO as the latter runs out of weapons and ammunitions stocks, while the Russian military industrial complex continues churning out weapons and ammo, despite repeated Western assertions that it was running out.

Both the military and monetary attacks on Russia are backfiring badly.

this ain’t no disco

From the Talking Heads’ Life During Wartime, Pepe Escobar paraphrases “This ain’t no WWIII: this is a War of Terror.” He writes:

Russia is fighting an existential war for the survival of the Motherland—what it has done repeatedly over centuries. The USSR suffered 27 million losses and emerged from WWII stronger than ever. That demonstration of willpower, in itself, scares the collective West to death. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov—whose Taoist patience seems to be exhausting—added some color on the Big Picture, drawing from English literature: “George Orwell had a rich imagination and historical foresight. But even he could not imagine what a totalitarian state would look like. He described some of its contours, but failed to penetrate the depths of the totalitarianism that we now see within the framework of the ‘rules-based order.’ I have nothing to add. The current leaders in Washington, who suppress any dissent, have ‘outdone’ him. This is totalitarianism in its purest form.”

One plot uncovered by Russian intel was for Kiev to stage a false flag attack on their own kindergarten or hospital to get the green light for deep missile strikes into Russia. Pepe continues:

Neocons and Zio-cons as well as NATO vassals may desire a nuclear war—theoretically—because in effect this would generate massive depopulation. One should never forget that the WEF/Davos gang wants and preaches a reduction of human population globally at a humongous 85%. The only path for it is of course a nuclear war. But reality is way more prosaic. Cowardly neo-cons and Zio-cons—mirroring the example of the Talmudic genocidals in Tel Aviv—at best want to use the threat of a nuclear war to bully especially the Russia-China strategic partnership. In contrast, Putin, Xi and selected Global Majority leaders such as Malaysia’s Anwar continue to display intelligence, integrity, patience, foresight and humanity. For the collective West and its appallingly mediocre political and bankster elites, it’s always about money and profits. Well, that may also be about to change drastically on October 22 in Kazan at the BRICS summit—when major steps towards building a post-unilateral world should be announced.

china intermezzo

Cynthia Chung has published Why the People’s Republic of China is Not Responsible for America’s Drug Problem:

She starts with an illustrated description of the tent cities that have taken over cities like Hastings and Vancouver:

The problem has reached such catastrophic levels that even the mushy liberals are starting to squirm uncomfortably. Clearly, these people who advocated the “right” for homeless people to live in their East Hastings’ ecosystem are starting to have issues if the better parts of town are also going to be implicated. In other words, they were fine with it as long as such people were relegated to a designated part of town, but with the threat of this ecosystem becoming the dominant ecosystem, they are now becoming more critical about the “problem” of the tent cities. And who is to blame? Well, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) of course (as with seemingly everything wrong with our collapsing society)….as well as Mexico, are blamed as the source for this problem for those who have taken all but two seconds to think about the matter.

I told her I would be using the phrase 'mushy liberal,' which captures the phenomenon of empty sentimentality without running the numbers on how policies play out. She then continues with a masterful history lesson in the opium wars, Hong Kong and HSBC—created for opium profits and caught recently building the opioid crisis coming out of Mexico. Here are her other articles and I highly recommend subbing if you’re interested in geopolitics:

CYNTHIA CHUNG FEBRUARY 16, 2023 Read full story

CYNTHIA CHUNG AUGUST 2, 2022 Read full story

CYNTHIA CHUNG SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 Read full story

it’s all about the ccp

On the other hand, Naomi Wolf believes that China is behind the US fatalities, injuries, lockdowns because they make, not only the vaccines, but also the PCR tests that lockdown whole countries. She writes:

A CCP-run company, and CCP-created product, thus, decides — who can go to work or school, who must close his or her shop, who can or cannot travel — in all of Europe and the US: [https://fosunpharmausa.com/covid19/pcr/]. A CCP-run company decides the formulation of the PCR and antigen tests that go deep into the nasopharyngeal cavities of Westerners who are forced, week after week, to test and test and test with these products. … When Pres. Biden does a deal with Pfizer/BioNTech in the millions of dollars, with our tax money, he is giving a substantial portion of the funds to China. When he spends a billion dollars via omnibus bills for PPE, including millions for PCR and antigen tests, he is writing checks to — China. … So take all of the above, and map it against the 150,000 plus adverse events in the Pfizer documents, the deadly harms to reproduction, the Western baby die-off, the babies in seizures; map it against the population drop, the rise in disabilities, map it against the rigid, cruel vaccine mandates aimed at Western defense forces (Canada’s, and Australia’s and all of Western Europe’s, as well as at the most powerful military in the world, that of the United States) — map it against the vaccine mandates aimed at our police, our health care workers, our firefighters, our pilots, our first responders, our kids, our babies — all this done by a White House captive, via Hunter Biden’s laptop, to the CCP. Add to all of this the evidence of birth rates declining, especially in the West, by 12-20 per cent.

Robert Malone and the Breggins agree with her that it’s all China and Biden’s fault. At least they agree on something.

the bleeding edge of empire: lebanon/ gaza

I have little patience for those who rant about 5th Generation Warfare or the OmniWar yet are silent or even cheerleaders for actual wars with, like, blood and stuff.

One of the ex-CIA bosses on the Atlantic Council is Leon Panetta, who dropped drones for Obama and says Kamala will have Zelensky’s back. Maybe she’ll approve deep missile strikes into Russia. He also says that Israel’s detonation of pagers in Lebanon is terrorism, a statement mushy-headed liberals are applauding.

He isn’t wrong that blowing off the hands, eyes and kidneys of Lebanese in their own country is terrorism. But it’s the NeoCon pot calling the ZioCon kettle black. That’s the only choice offered in this world wide wrestling match—NeoCon Kamala vs ZioCon Trump. Lay your bets for who the empire umpires have already chosen as the one.

My bet is on Trump, who’s already been anointed the new Messiah by 163 orthodox rabbis. In Trump: Make Israel Great Again, Chuck Baldwin writes:

At a Republican rally in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, September 19, billed as “opposing antisemitism,” Donald Trump made several remarks that lived up to his title of “America’s First Zionist President.” Leaving the “Make America Great Again” mantra, Trump promised his audience that he would “make Israel great again.” With Zionist mega-billionaire Miriam Adelson looking on (Adelson gave Trump over one hundred million dollars for his promise that, if elected, he would support Israel’s purge of the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, as she and her late husband, Sheldon, did in 2016 for Trump’s promise to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem), Trump said that the upcoming U.S. election is “the most important” in Israel’s history. … In Trump’s sycophantic speech on behalf of Zionist Jews, he boasted: “I gave them Golan Heights. I gave them the Abraham Accords. I recognized the capital of Israel and opened the Embassy in Jerusalem. And most importantly of all, I terminated the Iran nuclear deal, which was the worst deal ever made in the history of Israel. I was there four years, gave them billions and billions of dollars.” Also, during his speech, Trump alluded to one of his social media posts that he wrote in 2022 saying, “Wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of (his Israel record) than the people of the Jewish faith.”

Thanks to Mark Elsis for that link. There IS a real difference between Democrats and Republicans—who they will provoke into annihilating the world. Democrats chose Russia through Ukraine, but the tail that wags the dog of US foreign policy has seen that crap out, as planned.

Trumpians back Israel using Gaza and Lebanon to provoke Iran and the Middle East. China is a wild card that can go high or low, fitting into a run of mushy liberal hearts, black militant clubs, money-grubbing diamonds or neutered spayeds.

The best that can happen is the RIC turn the embargo tables and cut trade with Israel and NATO countries. Refusing the imperial currencies of dollars, pounds, euros and yen would have the same effect. This would force autarky on us, the way we did to another RIC: Russia, Iran, Cuba.

It would be painful but not fatal … unlike the worst that can happen. And as the RIC have shown, whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. But letting the world burn while you bet on a fixed political wrestling match just makes you stupid.

On Sputnik Radio's Faultlines, Jamarl Thomas asks, "Is Ukraine the Hegemon's Last Stand?" matching the title I'd already drafted. He cites that Putin has already surrounded the Donbass with 1700 Ukranian troops surrendering. His co-host Manila Chan quotes Rand Paul that the US needs to borrow from China the money to give Ukraine, and beg Saudi Arabia for the oil to give the EU. Meanwhile the Summit of the Americas is an embarrassment with Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua banned and others not bothering to attend. Caitlin Johnstone supplies stats on how many years of proven oil reserves are left: 1500+ for Venezuela, 300+ for Libya, 200+ for Iran and 11 for the US—which is better than Europe with none. I end with a strategy for what we want when this house of cards falls—microcurrencies that give us control over our properties and labor, and I imagine how that could look.

In this episode, I’ll be updating some of the recent revelations from Scott Ritter's Agent Zelensky, Aaron Mate on holding Crimea hostage, the NATO Vilnius Summit, and Moon of Alabama. I’ll also read the summaries of my previous ten episodes, which look at Zelensky, his sponsor Kolomoysky, Victoria Nuland, Putin, his economic advisor Sergei Glazyev, Michael Hudson on de-dollarization, and whether Ukraine and the Great Reset were coordinated by the same people, a question I still haven’t answered.

What I learned this week: Aaron Mate on US arming terrorists in Syria, Kanekoa on the Ukranian oligarch funding Hunter Biden, Zelensky & Azov, Moon of Alabama on Russia entering phase two, Scott Ritter on Russian strategy and false flags, Pepe Escobar interviewing Putin's economic czar, Sergey Glazyev on the new global financial system, and Vijay Prashad on "We Don't Want a Divided Planet; We Want a World Without Walls." I end with some hopeful ways in which the empire might be dismantling itself and preparing the ground for a network of small, local economies.