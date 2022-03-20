Ukrainian Peace & US Petropocalypse
Robert Malone on Russia's peace deal & Michael Hudson on the petrodollar
What are the Russian terms for Ukrainian peace? Could US economic sanctions on Russia backfire for the petrodollar? These are questions you won't hear discussed in either mainstream or liberal news. After I look at what Matt Taibbi & Caitlin Johnstone got right, I get the scoop on peace negotiations from Tom Ozimek of the Epoch Times, relayed through Robert Malone. Greg Palast reports on How Billionaires Picked Putin as 'Russia's Pinochet', and Pepe Escobar quotes Michael Hudson in Say Hello to Russian Gold & Chinese Petroyuan. Ends with socio-spiritual advice to enjoy the ride because we're about to enter the rapids.
My book, How to Dismantle an Empire, on Amazon for lack of a better option.
Greg Palast: How Billionaires Picked Putin as “Russia’s Pinochet.”
Tom Ozimek: Russia Reveals Contours of Possible Ukraine Peace Deal
Pepe Escobar: Say Hello to Russian Gold and Chinese Petroyuan
Watched both videos... was not sure at first that I liked how you brought in themes through literary devices to make the topic more interesting. I was a bit put off by the Harry Potter references...but then it grew on me. Must say the character comparison of Nuland put a visual in my mind every time you mentioned her name....and that brought some flavor to what can often be a dry intellectual political analysis. But more important and is the real effort to explain the complexity of geopolitical situations which is very difficult to accomplish since the entanglements in history that proceed events are never a clean narrative of a singular agenda. More often there are many competing agendas that muddy up each other is a scrimmage for the ball being banged about relentlessly on the pitch. Some of your theory on the United States and its political character and the basis of power in the US society is pretty standard fare. Might I suggest a thought. Money flows to Power. Most people believe that power goes for sale to those who have money....because most people believe that money is power. This is not true. As has been famously said....Power comes from the business end of a gun. There is no greater power that man can wield than death. So if you step back and look at who controls the end of the gun you find the enemy. But you have to see clearly...not be distracted by the gun itself. For instance, it is not the US Government that controls power....the government is just the gun. We must ask who holds the gun? The answer is the National Political Parties. The fight for control of the US government by these two national parties is just theater, bread and circuses for the masses. They trade the gun back and forth, not pointed at each other, but pointed at the people. The battle within the political parties to control their respective party...that is where you will find in the circle of evil conjurers, protected and safe within the dark hidden sanctuary of the two party system they constructed to own and operated the United States as a military industrial complex which prospers on global economic, military interventionism, the successor to colonialism.
Love your bribe comment. So true. Its a crazy place we are at now. You are right that necessity is the mother of invention.