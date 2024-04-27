I am posting this on the day before my 67th birthday, which I am spending with my daughters, so I’m not doing a transcript. I have lemon tarts with chocolate-lined almond crusts to make! Furry hot pink stiletto-heeled boots to pack! Wholesome astrology charts to read!
So I hope the following notes will encourage you to listen. Topics include:
Claiming my power as a geriatric sex symbol
Why women need hope, especially the young
How to put your multiple personalities to work
(thanks to KTAWK for the excellent mad squirrel)
Also Isaac Middle’s 90 pp. Wholesome Astrology report for my birthday, including fractal rotations of the Milky Way, astrotheology, and Vedic nakshatras. Here is Isaac’s link, if you would like to start your graduate level understanding of ancient knowledge!
My version of the 13 wounds of Ausir / Osiris to be put back together w/o the penis:
the Words
the Past
the Land
the Animals
the Water
the Sky
the Blood
the Body
the Family
the Community
the Spirit
the Self-inclusive
the One with God
Nefahotep sent me the following videos, that are great fun and are a first step in healing the wound of the words:
Is geoengineering an attack on the food system? Looks at the 'bomb cyclones' and 'atmospheric river' that's flooded California. Robert Kennedy interviews Dane Wigington on his documentary The Dimming and Matt Ehret talks about weather as a weapon of war.
Recorded on the eve of my 65th birthday, I do a side-rant on the privatization of Medicare before launching into the opioid infliction, as I call it. I cite stories from my hometown in Appalachia in which, prescribed for medical emergencies, withdrawal was worse than the crisis. I ask if pharma profits are just a side hustle with something more insidious going on. Joseph Mercola seems to think so in his article, Another Layer of Scandal in the Opioid Corruption. Robert Malone gives a snapshot of unprecedented overdose and suicide rates in the pre-pandemic decade. I voice suspicions about Fentanyl being more than just a street drug problem. And I end with a commenter named GAN (not Gar, as I say—that's what I get for not wearing my glasses!) He talks about intoxicants and games being a way of quelling the masses, but that Rat Park shows we won't need them when there's meaning and community in our lives.
Such an awesome post, of course I love it. You are beautiful, but not geriatric. What you have inside you shines perfectly on the outside. My Male Gaze is of unconditional Acceptance.
You did excellent with the symbolism here on the 13 parts. Auset, is similar to the Divine Mother in Indian tradition; there are four powers or personalities:
Maheshwari: The power of wisdom, vastness, and peace embodies the strategic foresight and serene confidence required of leaders to guide their followers through complexities with clarity and vision.
Mahakali: The force of transformation, strength, and courage, inspiring leaders to embrace change fearlessly, to stand against injustice, and to empower others to break through limitations.
Mahalakshmi: The essence of harmony, beauty, and love, encouraging leaders to nurture relationships, foster unity, and create environments where creativity and collaboration flourish.
Mahasaraswati: The principle of perfection, learning, and meticulous execution, guiding leaders in the pursuit of excellence and the meticulous crafting of their vision into reality.
In ancient Egyptian tradition they are: Auset = Maheshwari -- Nephtys = Mahalakshmi -- Neith = Mahasaraswati and Serket = Mahakali
Each power of the Feminine represents the facets of the Eternal Heart that is Home to the Masculine.
Dear Tereza Coraggio
Have a joyous and Happy Birthday.
May this year be filled with happiness, health, love, and wondrous times.
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis