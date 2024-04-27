Watch on Rumble

I am posting this on the day before my 67th birthday, which I am spending with my daughters, so I’m not doing a transcript. I have lemon tarts with chocolate-lined almond crusts to make! Furry hot pink stiletto-heeled boots to pack! Wholesome astrology charts to read!

So I hope the following notes will encourage you to listen. Topics include:

Claiming my power as a geriatric sex symbol

Why women need hope, especially the young

How to put your multiple personalities to work

(thanks to KTAWK for the excellent mad squirrel)

Also Isaac Middle’s 90 pp. Wholesome Astrology report for my birthday, including fractal rotations of the Milky Way, astrotheology, and Vedic nakshatras. Here is Isaac’s link, if you would like to start your graduate level understanding of ancient knowledge!

My version of the 13 wounds of Ausir / Osiris to be put back together w/o the penis:

the Words

the Past

the Land

the Animals

the Water

the Sky

the Blood

the Body

the Family

the Community

the Spirit

the Self-inclusive

the One with God

Nefahotep sent me the following videos, that are great fun and are a first step in healing the wound of the words:

Is geoengineering an attack on the food system? Looks at the 'bomb cyclones' and 'atmospheric river' that's flooded California. Robert Kennedy interviews Dane Wigington on his documentary The Dimming and Matt Ehret talks about weather as a weapon of war.

Recorded on the eve of my 65th birthday, I do a side-rant on the privatization of Medicare before launching into the opioid infliction, as I call it. I cite stories from my hometown in Appalachia in which, prescribed for medical emergencies, withdrawal was worse than the crisis. I ask if pharma profits are just a side hustle with something more insidious going on. Joseph Mercola seems to think so in his article, Another Layer of Scandal in the Opioid Corruption. Robert Malone gives a snapshot of unprecedented overdose and suicide rates in the pre-pandemic decade. I voice suspicions about Fentanyl being more than just a street drug problem. And I end with a commenter named GAN (not Gar, as I say—that's what I get for not wearing my glasses!) He talks about intoxicants and games being a way of quelling the masses, but that Rat Park shows we won't need them when there's meaning and community in our lives.