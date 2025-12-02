Third Paradigm

Philip Mollica
It seems to me that in the elite's efforts to pit groups against each other as paper dragons, male/female is as good a division as any.

And you seem blessed to sniff out the most egregious of those who are influenced by such psyops.

marta
Dear Tereza. Thank you for your courage and digging into the shenanigans. I don't follow the people you have quoted and it almost boggles my mind how these men are blaming women for the biggest problems in our world. There's so much distortion around us, but rather than blaming women - who has the power? And the money? That's where it always leads too....

In your last article you mentioned putting housing into a trust. I'd like to learn more about the different kinds of trusts and how to protect our assets and my business. Do you have people you "trust" that can help me?

And as for moms speaking out about full term abortions. I don't have any info, but my gut says that if a woman is choosing that at 9 months, there's something seriously wrong going on. Perhaps she's experienced a level of abuse or fear that has kept her frozen and not facing reality. I think most people are dissociated from reality to some degree - and if you'll get in trouble, loose support from family or parents or partner from being pregnant, some might choose to bury their head in the sand. Avoiding reality is a common problem, and that would be just one extreme example.

