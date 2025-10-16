Watch on Rumble

Reporting from the white guilt capital of the world, I look at seventh wave feminism as defending the right of men to look like women and the right of women to work like men. OG Feminism, pre-patriarchy in 3000 BCE, was women’s ownership of their own bodies and the ability to raise their children—who were exclusively theirs—within matrilineal kinship groups. I examine how that became twisted and the folly of men telling women what’s wrong with feminism.

But first, some plucky memes from Cori Bren, thanks to Rat for the recommendation:

the penis gallery

I predicted that this video would be very popular with men … until they listened to it. ‘Woke’ would attract those looking to dump on liberals and ‘feminism’ would attract those looking to dump on women, especially on feminists. In the three days since I posted it, that prediction has come true. It shot to the top of my 30-day views and to the bottom of viewer retention. The comments are nearly all men saying ‘Woke feminism” is the most redundant phrase of redundant phrases’ and ‘Easy to tell what you are just by looking at you. You all look the same. You have to lie to get views. Typcial left. Cant actually attract others with the truth, so you have to lie. Its all you know how to do.’

One man wrote, ‘The patriarchy lives on and we are all slaves to it. tear down the walls...’ but another man replied, ‘Stop simping, white women are the most privileged people in all of human history. Men provide everything women take for granted, electricity, running water, construction, gas, everything is provided by Men, men who are them disparaged by those very same women and their white knight simps.’ Another answered, ‘Women have more rights than men in modern western society. Its why you just SAY the “patriarchy” exists, but cant actually show where it is.’

One man wrote, ‘Fix the divorce courts!!!’ while another commented, ‘really? We’re supposed to believe that the current courts are using custody against women and children are going 100% to abusive men. I call total bullshit on that, perhaps there is one case somewhere like that, but divorce courts are massively unfair to men.’

A guy named Chris writes, ‘Feminism is evil.’ while Baytown Man ups the ante with: ‘Females never emotionally develop beyond 12 to 14 years old. So no, men don’t take them seriously.’ I’m guessing the gender of 85yugs who writes, ‘All feminism is woke. It’s just special treatment. Marxism in disguise. You’ve literally destroyed the west. Well done farquits.’

And Kirk concludes, ‘You are really pushing the narrative that men are bad and women are good. I will guess that you were sexually, physically, and emotionally abused by your father, husband, or both.’

Kathleen Devanney was the only woman commenter, quoting me with, “It is a presupposition that some of us are victims, which makes the rest of us perpetrators.” And adding, ‘Brilliant. There’s the con right there. And, I can’t help but feel for any male who chooses to spar with you about feminism.’

weaponized compassion

However, my video IS a critique of woke feminism, not a critique of men. Margaret Anna Alice recently used the phrase ‘weaponized compassion,’ which describes the dynamic I see. The women I’m discussing are smart, kind and full of integrity. AND they’re being fooled. Let me explain how.

I was invited to a women’s conference here in my liberal town. The flyer emphasized that the event included all orientations. The opening speech pointed to trained volunteers available for anyone who felt threatened or triggered. The first exercise was connecting with another woman and stating what made us feel safe. My friend and I admitted to each other that we generally feel safe.

I chose the first break-out group on leadership, which included a speaker panel and a lesbian moderator. The speakers were a gay Latina city council member, the first female Latina mayor of the neighboring town, and a young Latina who is the first in her family to attend college. It was a small group of about a dozen women.

We went around the room and said why we had chosen that session. It would be the last time we were invited to speak. One woman who came in late answered that she felt safer seeing another Latinx in the room, since she was a queer Latina person of color, with a few other acronyms. Clearly she had won the victim Olympics.

The moderator pointed out two trigger counselors in the room, if anyone needed an advocate or someone to talk to. Now, this conference is for women who wanted to support other women, full of compassion and thoughtfulness. What do those victim advocates make the rest of us, other than perpetrators-in-waiting? There are those who need protection, and those of us they need protection from. Right?

The city council member talked about the difference between equity and equality, using the analogy of boxes to help someone see over a fence. As a short person, she needed a bigger box than someone who was taller, aka privileged. The young student talked about how much harder it was for her to get into college than other students with more privilege. Her context included the quotas the college hadn’t met of Pell-grant eligible minority students.

The mayor mentioned how unique and caring people are in our town and the entrenched groups she’d had to fight. One of her projects was the first playground for special needs kids. Some council members had asked why it couldn’t also serve all-abled kids, and everyone in our group rolled their eyes.

Playground space is hard-won in our beachside town with stack n’pack housing going up on every corner to please Emperor Newsom. The playgrounds in Santa Cruz, including City Hall and the Courthouse, are overrun with homeless who take precedence over kids because ‘where else are they going to go?’ Since kids will play on any equipment they can, will they have to be kept out? How will this work?

trigger unhappy

The self-described queer BIPOC who’d come in late asked if she could ask a question, to which the moderator immediately deferred. With hunched shoulders, she asked the mayor, “Do you ever get tired of having to be so strong?” She sighed.

After they handed out the forms at the end, I asked if I could comment. The moderator asked if I’d finished filling out my form. I said no but wanted to respond to some of the speakers. She begrudgingly said, ‘Well, this is your time.’ I decided not to send people running for the advocates since our role in the leadership group was to be obedient.

What is the implication of the ‘trigger counselors?’ As Kathleen quoted, it’s a presupposition that some of us are victims, which makes the rest of us perpetrators. We’ve come to this conference on women in order to flaunt our privilege and make racially insensitive remarks that put other women down. To us, it’s all about hierarchy. Clearly.

This was supposed to be a conference for and about women. What makes a woman a woman? According to them, it’s not how she looks … unless she was born a he, in which case the outward appearance makes him a her, and don’t you dare forget it. It’s not how she functions sexually or socially, where everything a man can do, she can do better. It’s not the role she plays in a family, with a right to prioritize her kids. Those kids are only half hers with any old gender just as capable of chest feeding them.

To me, what makes a woman different than a man is having a womb, the capacity to have a child. That’s not just a physical organ but changes how she thinks. If mothers had to choose to love their children, the species would have died out long ago. Women are designed to think about what’s best for children, whether they have them or not. But as a mother, a woman comes into her own in being different than a man.

The aspect that joined women in this conference was being disadvantaged compared to men. That was the bottom layer of the pyramid. If you were a disadvantaged minority but could pass for white, like two of the the three Latina speakers, you made up the next layer—you could still claim you had to work harder and therefore you get more credit. Only after that did money come in—the student who qualified for the Pell Grant surpassed the mayor who owned a home in the wealthy tourist town. But a differently-abled LGBTQ BIPOC beats all. That’s the pinnacle of beaten up and beaten down, tired of having to be strong. Unless you’ve been working for 30 years without papers, in which case you’re just keeping your head down.

the biggest soapbox

The bigger-boxes-for-short-people analogy argues for a needs-based economic system. In that I agree with 85yugs that, ‘All [current] feminism is woke. It’s just special treatment. Marxism in disguise.’ The formula ‘From each according to his ability, to each according to his need’ starts with centralized control. It takes away from those who are providing for themselves and theirs, and distributes that to the less ‘fortunate’ aka productive. This means people become less self-reliant and more needy over time.

My economic system is based on reciprocity and distributes the wealth of collective mortgages into targeted dividends, that require providing goods or services to turn them into your own rent or mortgage. These are distributed equally to long term residents but give mothers custody of the child’s. Instead of forcing some to build bigger boxes for others, my system lowers the fence, in other words, the cost of living. Anyone can see over it by themselves by doing work their neighbors want and need.

The purpose of society is to raise the next generation with more security and possibilities than the previous. Mothers serve that purpose. First wave feminism, before patriarchy was invented, was matri-feminism, supporting the mothers who nurture the children. Patriarchy was imposed through holding children hostage so that women needed to sell themselves as a sex slaves to men—who also cooked and cleaned—in order to raise them securely.

Now women need to both work for The Man by holding a job and also do the lioness share of housework at home. In Natal Gazing’s “Are women naturally better at housework than men?” Darby Saxe looks at the stats:

And in The Noosphere: Man Wasn’t Always the Human Default, Katie JGLN shows it wasn’t always this way:

virginia slims feminism

How has feminism been twisted into women competing with men and men looking like women? I listened to a recent Doc Malik interview of escape key, and was surprised to find that Virginia Woolf’s husband was a member of the Fabian Society:

They also talk about Donella Meadows, whose book on Thinking in Systems I use in my book on economics. I’ve since become aware that she was part of the Limits to Growth psyop that weaponized our love for nature into a depop agenda.

I had a long argument with Fadi Lama when I quoted Simone de Beauvoir, and I’ve since admitted that I owe him an apology! She was part of the Gloria Steinem agenda in which feminism was a movement against the function that made women different than men, rather than empowering mothers.

projecting patriarchy

I’ve been chatting with Catchadragon, who referred me to this podcast by Blackbird9 on The T3 Evil Queen Workers Paradise. Blackbird9 summarizes:

We examine the early Matriarchal Fertility Cult City State models and their attempts at Utopian Perfection. From the most fundamental human concepts of Less, Equal and More (< = >), to the development of the early Sacred Feminine Goddess Religions, to the rise of the Absolute Authority systems of Queens and Kings, to the early Caste System hierarchies, to the rise of Marxism and the promises of a Workers’ Paradise, to the modern science fiction character of The Borg Queen in the Star Trek franchise, the host continued the discussion of how humans have long sought perfection in static centralized MASTER/slave systems.

This podcast talked about priestesses whipping the backs of young boys because they wanted blood, dividing the food so they had the most, and keeping the best housing for themselves. This is a complete reversal. I responded to Catchadragon:

Blackbird9 is very eloquent but it’s hard to tell what he’s getting from research and what are his own conjectures. The word ‘matriarchal’ mixes two opposing concepts: mothers having power over themselves and their children vs. rule over others by exclusively male archons. He projects the male view of rule over others onto a matrifocal society by comparing it to a beehive. Unlike the queen bee, no matter how many drones a high priestess mates with, she only has one child. All the rest of the population happens through ordinary women and men. The only account of human sacrifice in these cultures, from my research, was the willing and voluntary role of the consort-for-a-year to the high priestess, who either was strangled by the other priestesses ritually and mourned, or castrated himself with the sacred knife and became a eunuch. This was to prevent men from usurping power OVER the priestess—as has happened for the last 5000 years. But fire sacrifice was always the m.o. of the Hexing Cult of Set, and how they bent ‘god’s’ will to their own. Interesting podcast, and I’ll include it in a future episode.

the silly goose nips the gander

I’ll end with Kevin Barrett and his debate with Sterling Harwood, the author of Five Follies of Feminism:

Paulo Kirk Sep 22 wrote:

Goddamn, two fucking white males yammering about their testosterone? And feminism? Christ, you are plagued by faux academia, faux critical thinking, by the Madison Avenue-Edward Bernays-Jewish cut-out of those ideals of female the whore, and then this Civilized Patriarchy, a contradiction in terms.

I replied:

I agree with the white male commenter who says “two fucking white males yammering about ... feminism?” Glad you found someone qualified (by having a penis) to come on your show and talk about feminism, Kevin.

Kevin Barrett Sep 25 answered:

That’s silly, Tereza. It’s like saying women aren’t qualified to discuss the manosphere. There’s only one organ that qualifies people to talk about whatever they want: the brain.

I responded:

Silly is an interesting term to use, Kevin. Have you ever told Laurent Guyenot that his views were silly? Is that a criticism you’ve leveled at any man? Looking at the etymology of how the term has evolved: “pitiable” (late 13c.), “weak” (c. 1300), to “feeble in mind, lacking in reason, foolish” (1570s). I don’t think there’s a woman reading who wouldn’t recognize this, like ‘hysterical’, as a way of dismissing the views of women as emotional, not serious, lacking in intelligence. Feminism originated by and for women, before it was twisted into women using their labor to serve the oligarchs and raising their children as a hobby. That wasn’t a flaw of feminism, it was the usurping of it by men. Both you and Sterling look at feminism within the context of patriarchy, assuming that’s how things have always been. But my research, for my book OMGdess, has been looking at the origins of patriarchy and what came before. Women are certainly designed to prioritize the well being of children, I agree with you there. For people to have power over themselves, women need the OPTION of raising their children within a community of women, mostly their kin. They then have the ability to choose their sexual partners, rather than children being held hostage to being ‘chosen’ by a man. When women are in control of their own bodies, of course they control society, because men who might harm children don’t have sex with women, don’t make babies, and don’t replicate their DNA. Patriarchy is a rape culture. Men who weren’t chosen by women, Stone Age incel packs, were organized by the Aryans, a word originally spelled heir as in heir-archy and heir-oglyphs. They were given the right to rape the mothers and take the pre-pubescent girls to be their exclusive sex slaves--as chronicled in the Torah, which the Aryans wrote. As you say, they became rulers over their own households in exchange for obedience to the Aryan oligarchs in violence, destruction and deception. The concept of father didn’t exist until around 3000 BCE, when men claimed children as their own/ed. If you read any feminist blogs like this one:

you’d see that fathers are the primary perpetrators that mothers and children need protection from. Testosterone is how we ended up with sex being seen as a man’s right, resulting in a society that serves the ejaculations of men with children as an inconvenient byproduct (unless they also serve the ejaculations of men). Testosterone and the sexual aggression it triggers is certainly a topic for men, since it’s been the means of forcing us to all serve the oligarchs. Do you have a solution for that, Kevin, since that—and not feminism—is the fatal flaw that’s turned us all into slaves? How can we get back to women owning themselves by being able to raise children securely without being sold or selling themselves in obedience to a man?

Kevin didn’t post an answer. However Women’s Coalition News & Views just summarized my posts on the story of my neighbor that introduced me to this heartbreaking judicial abuse of custody:

free love

Let me answer Kirk from the YT comments, who wrote: ‘You are really pushing the narrative that men are bad and women are good. I will guess that you were sexually, physically, and emotionally abused by your father, husband, or both.

It’s the opposite. My father was kind but uninvolved, so I have no baggage to process from my childhood. My ex was both kind and involved in raising our daughters. Their partners have been respectful and considerate. They would never settle for less.

It’s been given to me to model what it can be like when women are in control of their own time and space, and can prioritize their children. I don’t think it’s been a benefit to men for women to be dependent on them, so they have to serve The Man in order to raise a family. Women who are free to choose will also free men to prioritize children. Nothing turns out better for being forced, and that’s especially true of sex.

In this feisty video, I look at The Dragon Mother: a New Look at the Female Psyche, or Female Psycho as is Michael’s view. And women who love men and trash other women, like Janice Fiamengo, self-professed man defender, and Hannah Spier who co-authors the podcasts, “What Should I Tell My Daughter?” and “Psychobabble.” I contrast my system, which releases men from soul-sucking jobs and allows their labor also to serve the family.

Looks at A Partial Explanation of Zoomer Girl Derangement by zinnia and John Carter’s articles Tonic Masculinity, The Devouring Mother of the Digital Longhouse and Pixel Valhalla. I give an alternate explanation as a mother of zoomers and challenge whether men want to buy neither the cow nor the milk, and when they call women hoes are merely quibbling over the price.

A good news story of my neighbor reunited with the daughter she hadn’t seen in 11 yrs since she and her brother were kidnapped by the abusive dad. As she was flown home, I was at the courthouse getting the case file on the crooked lawyer and mother-hating judge who enabled custody to be taken from a mom who didn’t know where they were.